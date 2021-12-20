Celebrities
Yay Sports! “Elite Youth” Returns For Third Season With Appearances From Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony & More
Will you be watching?
FOX Sports Films and athlete empowerment brand UNINTERRUPTED’s “Elite Youth” is back for a third season of high-energy hoops from the most talented young ballers in all the land.
Peep the trailer below:
Airing over four consecutive weeks, the series follows the country’s top high school basketball players through the 2021 Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL), revealing the trials and tribulations of high school life, high-stakes college recruitment and basketball stardom, all before the age of 18.
After a year off due to the pandemic, the EYBL returns bigger than ever in an NBA-inspired two-week bubble format. Emotions run high as the best talent in the country battle it out for college scholarships and bragging rights to be crowned Peach Jam tournament champions.
The upcoming season includes interviews and appearances by NBA all-stars Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook and will feature top-college basketball prospects including:
Kyle Filipowski | Wilbraham, Mass. | Committed to DUKE
Matt Filipowski | Wilbraham, Mass. | Undeclared
Jalen Duren | Montverde, Fla. | Committed to MEMPHIS TIGERS
Derrick Lively II | Bellefonte, Penn. | Committed to DUKE
Dariq Whitehead | Newark, New Jersey | Committed to DUKE
Judah Mintz | Washington, DC | Not currently committed to a team
Dior Johnson | Napa, Calif. | Committed to OREGON DUCKS
Chris Bunch | Mount Pleasant, Utah | Committed to SYRACUSE
Vincent Iwuchukwu | Montverde, Fla. | Committed to USC TROJANS
Jordan Walsh | Cedar Hill, Texas | Committed to ARKANSAS
“This new season features some of the most exciting high school basketball stars in the country and delivers all the action and intense drama that comes with being an elite player,” said Charlie Dixon, Executive Vice President of Content, FOX Sports.
“We are proud to be working with UNINTERRUPTED to be able to tell these young men’s inspiring stories of determination and drive that have propelled them to the top of their sport and showcase what it takes to achieve their dreams of making a college team and having a future career in the NBA.”
Past stars of “Elite Youth” who went on to NBA careers include Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) and Kenyon Martin Jr. (Houston Rockets) from season one; and R.J. Hampton (Orlando Magic), Ziare Williams (Memphis Grizzlies), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Josh Christopher (Houston Rockets) from season two.
Seasons one and two can be viewed on Tubi ahead of Season 3 of “Elite Youth” premiering January 6th on FS1.
‘A Christmas Story’ Cast Then & Now: See How Ralphie & More Have Changed Nearly 40 Years Later
Did Ralphie ever shoot his eye out? Whatever happened to Scut Farkus? It’s been nearly four decades since ‘A Christmas Story,’ so take a look at the original cast and how they’ve all grown up.
“You’ll shoot your eye out!” “I Triple-Dog-Dare Ya!” “Fraa-jeel-aay! It must be Italian!” Since A Christmas Story first came out in 1983, the movie has been a family holiday classic. Directed by Bob Clark and based on Jean Shepherd’s book, In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash, the film shows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsly) enthralled in the Christmas spirit, and how all he wants is a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. As he tries to guarantee that the BB gun will be under the tree come Christmas morning, we are treated to adventures featuring Ralphie, his younger brother Randy (Ian Petrella), and his beleaguered parents (Darren McGavin and Melinda Dillon).
There are also clashes with neighborhood bullies Scott’ Scut’ Farkus (Zack Ward) and Grover Dill (Yano Anaya) and an unforgettable scene with Santa (Jeff Gillen). Not to mention, The Old Man and his “major award,” the now-iconic leg lamp. Though the movie was a moderate success – it pulled in $19 million at the box office – it has become a classic. The cast has also gone on to do other things, as well.
Peter Billingsley acted in The Dirk Bike Kids, Russkies, and Arcade. He even returned to Christmas movies with 2003’s Elf, co-producing the film and appearing as Ming Min the elf. Peter also had roles in Iron Man, Four Christmases, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. He also directed a few movies, like Couples Retreat and Term Life. Ian Petrella quit acting at the turn of the century but returned to entertainment when he discovered his love of puppetry and animation. Melinda Dillion — who had acclaim for her roles in Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Absence of Malice – had notable roles in Harry and the Hendersons, Magnolia, Reign Over Me, and To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar. Darren McGavin — who appeared in The Man with the Golden Arm and on numerous television shows (Kolchak: The Night Stalker, Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer) before A Christmas Story – continued to act up until he died in 2006.
Perhaps the biggest glow-up is that of Zack Ward. The yellow-eyed bully of A Christmas Story appeared on television shows like Titus, NCIS, Lost, and Crossing Jordan. He has also appeared in Repo, Transformers, Don’t Blink, and Survive The Game. He’s also available for Cameos if you want to get someone that special something.
It’s incredible how this sleeper hit has become a yearly tradition. One of the ways the film has endured over the decades – and this is probably key to its longevity — is through the 24-hour marathons that have aired on TBS and TNT. The networks began airing the movie around Christmastime in the 1980s, but in 1997, TNT cemented the film’s legacy by kicking off the first 24-hour marathon. “Starting in 2014, we started airing it across both TBS and TNT,” Michael Quigley, then the networks’ executive vice president of network and programming optimization and content strategy, told Variety in 2018. The marathons at the time were reaching “over 40 million viewers,” which Quigley described as “staggering in terms of its performance, and we’re finding that constantly it is among the top-performing movies on our network year after year.”
Louisiana Supreme Court Appoints Vanessa Harris As First Black Judge Ever To Replace Racist Soup Cookie Michelle Odinet
Kinda hate that it had to happen this way but also, karma *Kanye shrug*
Last week, BOSSIP reported on the racist rant that now-former-Judge Michelle Odinet went on in a viral video while ki-ki’ing with her family about a home invasion. God only knows how many times the clip has been shared online at this point but the internet has done its thing and her time on the bench has come to a disgraceful end. According to The Daily Beast, Odinet was disqualified by the Louisana Supreme Court on Friday. Moreover, Odinet’s son Elijah was also kicked off of the LSU track team as he was clearly heard calling the Black man in the video a “ni**er”. Michelle Odinet being barred from the court means she can no longer practice judiciary duties.
As a result of her dismissal, Odinet needed to be replaced and an article in Yahoo! News explains that her successor will instantly become a historical figure. Judge Vanessa Harris will become the first African-American woman to ever be appointed to the Lafayette City Court. Again, it would have been nice to see this take place under less egregious circumstances but by all accounts, Judge Harris is more than deserving of such a post.
Here is a brief description of her background per an article in The Advocate:
Harris earned her bachelor’s degree in computer science from Southern University in 1985 and her juris doctorate from Southern University Law Center in 1988. She began her career practicing with the Harris & Harris Law Firm in 1988 and served as an assistant district attorney in St. Landry Parish from 1988-2008. She made history in 2009 when she was elected Opelousas City Court Judge, becoming the first female and first Black to serve on that bench. She served as judge of Opelousas City Court until her retirement in December 2020.
Let’s normalize Black women taking the jobs and careers of all soup cookie Karens around the globe.
Drew Barrymore Tries To Get Cardi B To Go Vegan But ‘WAP’ Rapper ‘Loves Meat So Much’
The ’50 First Dates’ star admitted to being a huge fan of the rapper’s and offered to send her her favorite meat substitute.
Cutting out meat can be one of the hardest transitions to being a vegetarian or vegan, but Drew Barrymore, 46, thinks she has the solution for Cardi B, 29. The “Up” rapper had tweeted about a desire to go vegan, and Drew, who considers herself a flexitarian (or someone who is mostly vegetarian, but occasionally eats meat or fish), was very excited to offer her help in whatever way she can.
YES @iamcardib I HAVE THE ANSWER TO YOUR MEAT FREE DREAMS. @QuornUS HAS CHANGED MY LIFE! SENDING YOU SOME IMMEDIATELY. PS I LOVE YOU. pic.twitter.com/M4OOJSQYW4
— Drew Barrymore (@DrewBarrymore) December 17, 2021
Cardi had tweeted about wanting to go vegan on December 12, and Drew responded with her video five days later with “THE ANSWER TO YOUR MEAT FREE DREAMS.” Drew spoke excitedly about Quorn, a company that makes vegan and vegetarian meat substitutes. “I was actually a vegetarian until I was 26, and now I’m a flexitarian. I eat predominantly vegetarian, but I have been looking for substitutes my whole life, and my recommendation to you is the Quorn company,” Drew said in the video.
The actress offered to send Cardi a care-package, before mentioning again that she’s a super-fan. “I would be honored to send you a bunch, because I think it’s going to blow your mind. By the way, I love your messaging. I love all of us trying to figure out how to figure this out,” she said. “By the way, if I didn’t say it, because I know I did, but I’m going to say it one last time: I’m one of your biggest fans.”
Ommmmmmmmggggggggg ….naaaa imagine getting food advice from Drew Barrymore 😱I love meat so much and I LOVE CRAB LEGS but I haven’t been digesting food the same no more specially red meat.I want to start something healthier an yet tasty cause I love flavor!! https://t.co/KfkmHmKlwp
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 18, 2021
The admiration definitely seemed mutual, as Cardi responded to the video. “Imagine getting food advice from Drew Barrymore,” she wrote in a tweet, as she added some of her recent struggles, both with meat and giving up certain foods. “I love meat so much and I LOVE CRAB LEGS but I haven’t been digesting food the same no more specially [sic] red meat.I want to start something healthier an [sic] yet tasty cause I love flavor!”
Cardi isn’t the first celebrity that Drew has raved over on social media. The Never Been Kissed star commented on Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Instagram post about climate change in July, with a flirty (and environmentally conscious) pickup line. “You should be the hot one, and not our planet,” she wrote on his Instagram post. “Thank you for always have been the pioneer of saving our earth.”
