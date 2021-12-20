Celebrities
‘Yellowstone’ Recap: Monica Reveals Surprising News & One Of John’s Key Allies Dies
Monica shocked Kayce with some big news, while John and Rip got caught up in a dangerous shootout during the December 19 episode of ‘Yellowstone.’
The December 19 episode of Yellowstone begins with Margaret Dutton talking with her sons as they have dinner. She urges them to never wish harm on anyone, even their enemies. Meanwhile, James Dutton gets into a nasty shootout. It looks like he’s dead, but he rises again to take down his foes.
He gives a dire warning to the sole surviving enemy. James says to tell his friends about him if he manages to live. Two dead bodies hang next to the survivor with a message written in blood hanging from one of them: “This is what happens to horse thieves here.”
James doesn’t mess around. Must be a Dutton thing. When he arrives home to Margaret and his boys, James is definitely not OK. He’s been shot. When Margaret gets James inside, it doesn’t look good for him. Margaret’s screams can be heard for miles.
Jamie Plots Against John
In the present day, Jamie is still fuming over John running for governor against him. Garrett still believes that Jamie can beat John. While Jamie knows where all the bodies are buried, Jamie is the one that buried them. Garrett urges John to set up a meeting with John and find out what things are off-limits during the campaign.
Christina thinks Jamie should use everything John is against him. In her eyes, John is bluffing with this governor run. She wants Jamie to call him on it. He’s not running for governor because he wants to; he’s running against Jamie.
Beth and Rip move into the lodge and try to make themselves at home. Beth goes to work and there are protestors outside the Market Equities, including Summer. This is all part of Beth’s master plan. Caroline wants the protesters charged today. Beth says to be careful. They need to be strategic with how they handle the protestors. Beth advises removing the press for the time being.
Over at the Four Sixes, Emily is being persistent about dinner with Jimmy. He enjoys his night with her, and they end up having a steamy hookup after their date. Mia, who?!
Carter, Rip, and Beth have dinner with John. It gets awkward fairly quickly. Rip and Carter aren’t used to the Dutton dinner table talk. Beth eventually gets up and leaves the table in a rage. Carter ends up having dinner with John, while Rip goes to check on Beth. “What kind of childhood bullsh*t are you working out at the dinner table?” Rip asks.
Beth admits there’s just something about that room. They all have to pretend to be people they’re not in that room. Rip tells Beth to just find a different room if she doesn’t like that one. When they change the room, the whole dynamic changes.
Monica Is Pregnant
Tate is growing up and Monica believes it’s time that Kayce has the sex talk with their son. Kayce doesn’t think that’s necessary at the moment. He believes Tate is well aware of how sex works after growing up on the ranch. During this conversation, Monica reveals she’s pregnant again. Kayce is overjoyed. Monica and Kayce tell Tate he’s going to be a brother.
Summer and other protestors are viciously attacked by the FBI and other federal officers just after Summer spoke to Beth, who said to “take one for the team.” Summer and over 100 other protestors are arrested in the raid. The press caught it all, thanks to Beth. While this raid has hit the local news, Caroline hopes this doesn’t go wide. With Beth secretly working for the other side, that is not going to happen.
Jamie calls John and asks to meet. John tells Jamie to come by the ranch, but Jamie doesn’t think that’s a “neutral” place. After getting off the phone with Jamie, John thanks Rip for never asking why when they do things. He also reveals to Rip, “I know who tried to kill me.”
Rip offers to handle this person himself, but John has other plans. They’re going to see Sheriff Haskell to figure out how to put Garrett behind bars for the rest of his life. When they arrive at the cafe to meet with the sheriff, Rip and John realize that something’s up. No one is moving inside. They leave — or so it appears.
A Heartbreaking Death
Sheriff Haskell and the rest of the customers are being held hostage. John goes through the back with a rifle. Rip goes to the front. A gruesome shootout ensues inside the cafe. There’s only one guy left who has a hostage. Rip and John team up to take him out.
In the midst of the shootout, the sheriff was shot. He asks John to call his daughter in his final moments. While on the phone with his daughter, Sheriff Haskell dies. John has to explain to Haskell’s daughter the tragedy that has just occurred.
Kim Kardashian Met Pete Davidson’s Mom Amy During Date Movie Date Weekend In Staten Island
Kim Kardashian spent time in Staten Island with Pete Davidson over the weekend, which included a movie, dinner date and meeting with his mom, a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY.
The romance between Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, just went to the next level! The SKIMS founder jetted off to NYC to spend time with Pete this past weekend where she met his mom Amy Davidson for “several hours” a source confirms to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It went really well,” they added of the visit.
Pete has often spoken about his close relationship with his mother Amy and his younger sister Casey Davidson, 23. The Saturday Night Live actor even lived with his mom and sister in Staten Island, where he was raised, in their old home until they bought a house together in April 2019. Earlier this year, however, the comedian confirmed he “got a pad” and had moved out: “I just moved out of my mom’s house…I’m fully out,” he said on TikTok in April 2021.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was photographed with Pete at a movie theatre in Staten Island on Saturday, Dec. 18 where a source says they watched House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Adam Driver and Al Pacino. The pair were seen looking cozy as they walked through the theatre, with Kim later smiling — likely at a joke of Pete’s — in a car. It was tough to miss the 28-year-old in the ultra throwback green Broccoli Fleece Zip Up by streetwear brand Sundae School.
In addition to the movie, the couple also enjoyed a romantic dinner at Angelina’s Ristorante. Kim noshed on their famed Cacio E Pepe dish, a source confirms to HL, and “couldn’t stop raving about it” — even promising the owners she would be “back” to have it again. The new couple were also joined by Scott Disick, 38, and an unidentified brunette. Notably, Pete had the evening off from SNL after a reported COVID outbreak on-set that forced producers to scramble — cancelling both live sketches and the in-person audience.
Before sitting down to eat, a TikTok user captured Kim, Pete, and Scott walking towards the restaurant outside — sharing that the owner of the eatery had set up a table complete with champagne.
@rosieromao
“Kim and Pete and Scott and a bunch of others all dined together, lots of the food was presented family style and plates were just brought out, but there were laughs, food and wine a plenty,” the insider also said, noting that the group was “extremely nice” and having a “really fun time.”
“Pete and Kim were holding hands and very touchy with each other. She was very flirty with him and really seemed to enjoy Pete’s energy, just looking at him lovingly, laughing with him and she was just really enamored with him,” they also said. “They all were joking with Scott, and there was never a moment of uneasiness. It was exactly what you would want from a dinner. Everyone just enjoying good food and good times.”
Scott Disick & Mystery Woman Join Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson In Staten Island – Photos
Scott Disick and an unidentified brunette were seen enjoying dinner with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at Angelina’s restaurant and attending a movie at a theater in Pete’s hometown of Staten Island, NY.
Scott Disick, 38, turned heads on the night of Dec. 18 when he was seen hanging out with a new mystery lady on Staten Island. The ex of Kourtney Kardashian and an unidentified brunette woman joined Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian, 41, and her rumored new beau Pete Davidson, 28, for dinner and a movie after live portions of the Saturday episode of Saturday Night Live, which Pete stars in, were cancelled due to a few of the show’s actors reportedly getting COVID. The date took place at Angelina’s restaurant and a movie theater, where all of them were photographed and filmed by onlookers.
“Kim and Pete and Scott and a bunch of others all dined together, lots of the food was presented family style and plates were just brought out, but there were laughs, food and wine a plenty,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about their time at Angelina’s. “Everyone was extremely nice, everyone was extremely giving with their time and everyone was just having a really fun time laughing constantly.”
“Pete and Kim were holding hands and very touchy with each other,” the source continued. “She was very flirty with him and really seemed to enjoy Pete’s energy, just looking at him lovingly, laughing with him and she was just really enamored with him. They all were joking with Scott, and there was never a moment of uneasiness. It was exactly what you would want from a dinner. Everyone just enjoying good food and good times.”
TikTok user @rosieromao took to the social media platform to share a video, which can be seen below, she filmed while sitting at Angelina’s and watching Scott, the mystery woman, Kim, Pete and others walk in. In it, she talks about how she was waiting to see them before they showed up and was aware that the restaurant set up an area for them to dine in. Although the video was filmed from a distance, the group can be seen arriving with what appeared to be security.
@rosieromao
It’s unclear whether or not the mystery woman with Scott is a romantic interest or not, but their outing comes after another source told us he’s open to “settling down” if he meets the right person. “Scott could absolutely see himself settling down again with somebody,” a source EXCLUSIVELY said to us about his plans for his future. “He’s open to it, but he’s also not pushing the subject either. If it happens, it happens.”
After splitting from Kourtney, with whom he shares three kids, Scott dated other gals in the spotlight, including Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin.
Chelsea Houska Rocks Black Crop Top & Mini Skirt For Holiday Party With Cole DeBoer
Jingle all the way! ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Chelsea Houska got all dressed up for the festive season in the cutest pic with her man Cole DeBoer!
MTV’s Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska is ready to party for the holidays! The 30-year-old reality star took to her Instagram on December 18 to share an adorable pic with her even more adorable hubby, Cole DeBoer. Chelsea looked like she stepped right off the cover of a fashion magazine in her all-black ensemble. Rocking a plunging top, the mother of four dared to impress by showing off her legs in a thigh-high mini skirt. She topped off the sexy look with a pair of strappy high heels.
Meanwhile, Cole kept it festive in a red and black buffalo check suit. He added to the casual style by sporting a white tee and black suspenders. Keeping his arm wrapped around his adoring wife, he showed off his mega watt smile. Chelsea captioned the two festive snaps, “Little @lauriebelles holiday party with this cutie!”
Chelsea recently gushed about Cole after he surprised her with an amazing surprise birthday celebration. She shared photographs from the romantic night to her Instagram in August, captioning them, “Im 1000% sure I married the best man in the entire world. swipe to see how he surprised me the other night.” While the couple share Aubree, 11, Watson, 4, Layne, 3, and Walker, 9 months, the special evening was a private affair, just for the birthday girl and her one true love!
After ten years on Teen Mom, Chelsea revealed in November that she and her family wouldn’t be returning for another season. She shared the sad news with her fans on Instagram, writing, “MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years. After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us.” She went on to say the family was proud of what they shared on the program and that they were parting with MTV “on the best terms.” She added, “Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.”
