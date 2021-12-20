Connect with us

News

Zach Wilson stumbles downplaying Jets’ offensive struggles

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Zach Wilson stumbles downplaying Jets’ offensive struggles
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Zach Wilson produced a blunder Sunday when he claim he isn’t concerned about the offensive struggles under him after the 31-24 loss to the Dolphins.

Wilson played OK and finished with 170 yards passing, a lost fumble, a rushing touchdown and was sacked six times.

But since Wilson returned as the starter, the offense has failed to produce a 300-yard outing and is averaging 16 points. The unit has scored over 20 once, against the Houston Texans when they hit 21.

When Wilson was asked postgame, even though it’s not all on him, how much responsibility does he shoulder for the offensive struggles. He disregarded the question surrounding the offensive struggles under him.

“Yeah I’m not worried about that,” Wilson said.

That’s a bad answer, no matter how you slice it. To not worry about an atrocious offense as the leader of the unit is a bad look for a young quarterback trying to establish himself as a franchise QB.

That’s deflecting blame from a situation that you’re a part of and shows a lack of accountability. It’s part of the job to accept blame for offensive struggles no matter what. All the elite QBs do.

Wilson could have given the cliche answer saying, “We have to be better and I have to play better.”

Boom, end of the discussion.

Wilson should be worried about the offense struggling, because he’s the quarterback of a lowly offense that is costing the Jets chances at winning games.

Let’s focus on the facts, not feelings.

His offense played a major part in why the Jets failed to upset the Dolphins. They were leading 17-10 at halftime, but the offense only managed 56 yards in the second half.

And it’s not like they weren’t capable: they racked up 100 yards in the first quarter before sputtering.

Producing under 100 yards for an entire half is unacceptable.

Granted the defense allowing 21 points in the second half played a major role, but NFL teams can’t win when the offense doesn’t score in a half.

But it’s been a trend since Wilson has returned as the offense’s been abysmal and he’s contributing to it.

He’s only completing 54% of his passes but his expected completion percentage is 68.6%.

He’s tossed two touchdowns, and two interceptions, and has a lost fumble with while passing for 743 yards. He does have three rushing touchdowns, but two were QB sneaks.

Wilson’s thrown for under 210 yards in three of the four games and hasn’t thrown a touchdown in those games either.

Let’s put into context how the offensive struggles are unacceptable.

They’re averaging 257 yards per game and 16 points.

The worst offense in the league belongs to the 3-11 Texans (264 yards a game). Accumulating 300 yards isn’t a tough task, 31 other teams average more than 300. And scoring more than 16 points per game is something only three teams are failing at.

It wouldn’t be a fair question if the offense struggled similarly to its current state in Wilson’s absence. But when the No. 2 overall pick missed time, the offense produced at a significantly higher rate.

The unit averaged 435 yards and 24.5 points with Joe Flacco, Mike White and Josh Johnson—not exactly Pro Bowl QBs—under center.

Johnson threw for 300 yards with three touchdowns in three quarters against the Colts. White tossed the rock for 405. Flacco tore up the Dolphins blitzing scheme.

I understand Wilson is a rookie, and there’s growing pains. But it’s not unreasonable to demand the offense under Wilson to manufacture over 300 yards and score more points.

Is it all on Wilson? Absolutely not.

The receivers led by Keelan Cole, Jamison Crowder, Braxton Berrios and Denzel Mims need to be better with Corey Davis and Elijah Moore sidelined.

The offensive line must block better because of the former BYU standout’s tendency to hold the ball.

And Robert Saleh echoed those sentiments.

“Everyone is always going to look at the quarterback. That’s just natural,” Saleh said. “Call me old school. It’s a collective effort. It’s receivers winning one-on-one, it’s O-line protecting, it’s the run game going, and then obviously it’s Zach delivering the football where it needs to be delivered and in a timely manner. So it’s not all on Zach. It’s on all of us.”

The Jets offensive struggles are a collective effort. But it starts with the QB and he shouldn’t have said he isn’t worried about that. That comment isn’t a referendum on the 22-year old. He’ll learn from it.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Broncos Report Card: Offense lets down defense in crippling loss to Cincinnati

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Broncos Report Card: Offense lets down defense in crippling loss to Cincinnati
google news

Offense – D

One touchdown in a must-have game? Only 292 yards despite running 71 plays? No catches for receiver Jerry Jeudy? It was another no-rhythm, few-points game for the Broncos’ offense, which last week put up a season-high 38 points against Detroit. The Broncos started with three consecutive punts and their only touchdown was receiver Tim Patrick’s 25-yard catch from Drew Lock in which he out-maneuvered his defender. The Broncos rushed 34 times for 133 yards, but didn’t have a carry of longer than 14 yards. Receiver Courtland Sutton and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam had one drop apiece. And Lock was reckless with the football on a keeper that resulted in a red zone turnover.

Defense – B

For the second time in as many losses, the Broncos’ allowed one offensive touchdown. But as safety Justin Simmons pointed out afterward, they were unable to create a takeaway to give their laboring offense a short field. The Bengals were 4 of 13 on third down and quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked three times. But the biggest play of the game was the winning play of the game — Burrow’s 56-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tyler Boyd with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. It was the longest touchdown pass allowed by the Broncos this year. The other huge play was Burrow’s 15-yard pass to Boyd against cornerback Pat Surtain II on third-and-10 with three minutes remaining.

Special teams – C

Brandon McManus’ 54-yard field goal was his longest make of the year, but he started a six-point swing in the final seconds of the first half when he was wide right from 51 yards and Cincinnati ran one play to set up Evan McPherson’s 58-yard kick to give Cincinnati a 6-3 halftime lead. Punter Sam Martin had a 57-yard bomb, but also shanked one that was saved by a long roll. Martin also had a 63-yard punt that was a touchback (only 43-yard net). In the fourth quarter, the Broncos’ offense had to start from their 5-yard line after two special teams penalties (one enforced).

Coaching – C

Coach Vic Fangio called a great blitz with safety Justin Simmons, who doesn’t pass-rush a lot, getting the sack of Burrow unblocked in the first half. The defense did its job against Cincinnati’s offense save for no takeaways and a busted coverage/bad fundamentals on the Bengals’ only touchdown. Some nitpicks for offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur: a third-and-1 pass play call from the Bengals’ 33 late in the first half when a run play to gain the first down would have set up more touchdown shots; McManus missed the field goal. Fangio tried to save time in the final five minutes by calling timeouts at the 3:35, 3:28 and 2:36 marks.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Gophers to lose four offensive linemen with Blaise Andries declaring for NFL draft

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Gophers to lose four offensive linemen with Blaise Andries declaring for NFL draft
google news

Gophers fifth-year offensive lineman Blaise Andries announced Sunday he will head to the NFL draft after the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 28.

Andries will be forego his final season of eligibility and will be one of four linemen leaving Minnesota after the 2021 season.

Conner Olson and Sam Schlueter have exhausted their eligibility; Daniel Faalele has all but confirmed he will turn pro while being considered an early draft pick.

While the Gophers are projected to lose four offensive linemen, center John Michael Schmitz said earlier this month he will return for his sixth season in 2022.

Andries, from Marshall, was the No. 1 recruit in Minnesota in the 2017 class. He started 45 games at Minnesota and has been an all-Big Ten selection.

“I chose to stay home because I believed we could change the perception of this team to the state and the nation,” Andries said in a social-media post. “This process has started and will continue with the leadership of this team, athletic department and university.”

Andries, who was a three-time academic All-American, also thanked his coaches, teammates and fans.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to spend night in hospital after sustaining head injury

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to spend night in hospital after sustaining head injury
google news

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was expected to spend Sunday night at a Denver hospital after sustaining a head injury in Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bridgewater hit the side of his head on the turf while scrambling for a first down with 5:47 remaining in the third quarter.

“Everything has checked out good up to this point,” coach Vic Fangio said after the game. “They’re going to keep him overnight for observation, but they do think he will be and should be fine.”

On the play, Bridgewater left his feet to avoid Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie and as he was nearing the turf he was hit by defensive tackle B.J. Hill, which likely made the impact of hitting the turf more severe. He was instantly motionless.

The Broncos’ trainers rolled Bridgewater to his back and stabilized his neck area, removing his face-mask. A back-board was slid under him, all of his extremities were secured and he was carted off the field to an ambulance.

“It’s really tough (to see),” tight end Albert Okwuegbunam said. “You don’t want to see anybody have that kind of injury. It was a big blow.”

Said outside linebacker Bradley Chubb: “It’s scary because you saw it earlier in the week when (Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham) hit his head (on the turf). You see Teddy lying there and you wish for the best at the time and when you see him turn over and move his hands a little bit, you know he’s OK. But it’s still traumatic to see our leader go down.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending