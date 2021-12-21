News
47 NFL players are placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list — the most in 1 day — as revised protocols go into effect. Will other leagues follow the reduced testing decision?
The NFL’s decision to reduce COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic, vaccinated players could signal a trend for pro sports leagues and provide an example for society to follow heading into 2022.
Despite a rising number of positive cases that forced three games to be rescheduled over the weekend, the NFL, in cooperation with the players’ union, agreed on Saturday to scale back testing for vaccinated players. The move aligns with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends “diagnostic testing” only for symptomatic or close-contact vaccinated people, and “screening tests” only for unvaccinated people.
The NFL previously required vaccinated players to get tested weekly before amending the protocols. The NFLPA had advocated for daily testing for vaccinated players but eventually agreed to “target” testing.
The NBA didn’t require vaccinated players to get tested during the season but revised its policy to increase testing for a two-week period starting Dec. 26.
The NHL tested players every third day but returned to daily testing through at least Jan. 7.
“I think the NFL is actually going to be a really interesting and I think really safe real-world experiment on what our new normal is likely going to look like,” Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist and professor at the University of Washington, said in an interview with the AP. “And, it’s safe to say that the NFL is obviously a large vaccine bubble, sans a few high-profile exceptions.
“We can’t continue the status quo, ad infinitum, where we are testing regularly people that are otherwise healthy, asymptomatic, triple-vaccinated, just to detect the asymptomatic individual who might be positive … because then you’re going to quarantine that individual who might be asymptomatic or having mild symptoms, who is triple-vaccinated, who might for a small period of time, be infectious to others who presumably are also vaccinated.”
Almost 95% of NFL players and nearly all coaching staffs are vaccinated.
Gupta, an informal consultant for the Seattle Seahawks on COVID-19 issues and an adviser for baseball’s Seattle Mariners, says the NFL is “ahead of the curve” with target and voluntary testing.
“I think they’re able to do things that the rest of the country is unable to do because they have a vaccine bubble, and they can control things to a certain degree that we can’t control across the public at large, and so it’s an interesting experiment,” Gupta said. “We have to build policies and procedures and case management protocols around positive tests that make sense, given our reality.”
On Monday, the first day under the NFL’s revised protocols, 47 players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. Several players were asymptomatic and vaccinated, a person familiar with the results told The Associated Press.
The league says Monday’s results are evidence its new “smarter” and more “strategic” testing policy is working. Positive cases were identified and the players were isolated. Players who test positive must quarantine until they’re cleared to return. Under the new procedures, vaccinated players can return in fewer than 10 days.
“We want someone to return after they are no longer a risk for themselves or a risk to others,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer. “We’ve looked at our data very carefully there. We have obviously continued to evolve that definition over time and we believe we can bring a further degree of precision to that process on how people can return by fine-tuning that in a way that fits into the protocols.”
But many people have questioned the league’s motives for changing testing protocols at a time when the number of positive cases have increased rapidly due to the Omicron variant.
“The other side is that they’re going to have more players that are out there that are infected that are potentially transmitting to other players and leading to a greater burden of infections,” said Dr. David Hamer, professor of global health and medicine at Boston University. “This change in plan makes me nervous mainly because of Omicron surging.”
It’s fair to wonder if the NFL is putting its desire to finish the season uninterrupted ahead of health and safety. But the league and its team of doctors point to science and data.
“We are always analyzing our data and particularly our outcomes,” Sills said. “We are looking at our protocols, together with our experts, together with the Players’ Association. We are looking at them to see how we achieve the safest possible environment for everyone and that causes us to need to constantly respond to adapt the protocols. And so clearly, with the emergence of this new variant, which, as I said, in many ways seems like a new disease, has been an opportunity to reevaluate every aspect of our protocols, and has led to some of the changes.
“We believe what we are doing actually now will mimic what we have been doing in health care for quite a while now. … We are not routinely testing asymptomatic, vaccinated health care workers, doctors, etc. We are testing those who become symptomatic and meet certain criteria. So, we are really just joining what has been done in health care based on our own experience and the experience in health care up to this point.”
Along with new testing policies, the league over the past week has emphasized booster shots for players, mandated the boosters for coaches and other staff, and provided options for virtual meetings. All players are provided home tests and anyone can be tested whenever they want.
“I think there is a lot we have learned from health care and I think it is very relevant to try and use some of the exact same strategies that are routinely used in health care when it comes to the NFL population as well,” said Dr. Deverick Anderson, Professor of Medicine at the Duke Center for Antimicrobial Stewardship and Infection Prevention and co-founder and co-owner of Infection Control Education for Major Sports.
Biden to pledge 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron
WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — With the omicron variant on the rise, President Joe Biden will announce 500 million free rapid tests for Americans, increased support for hospitals under strain from the variant and an emphasis on vaccination and boosting efforts.
In a speech scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, Biden is announcing major changes to his COVID-19 winter plan, his hand forced by the arrival and rapid spread of the omicron variant, whose properties are yet not fully understood by scientists. NewsNation will live stream Biden’s remarks in the player above.
A cornerstone of the plan is Biden’s decision for the government to purchase 500 million coronavirus rapid tests and ship them free to Americans starting in January. People will use a new website to order their tests, which will then be sent to them by U.S. mail. That marks a major shift for Biden, whose earlier plan had called for many Americans to purchase the hard-to-find tests on their own and then seek reimbursement from their health insurance. Public health experts had criticized Biden’s initial approach as unwieldy and warned that the U.S. would face another round of problems with testing at a critical time.
To assist hospitals buckling under the new COVID-19 wave, Biden is prepared to deploy an additional 1,000 troops with medical skills as well as direct federal medical personnel to Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Hampshire and Vermont. There are also plans to send out additional ventilators and equipment from the national stockpile, expanding hospital capacity to handle infected patients.
The government will also stand up multiple vaccination sites and provide hundreds of personnel to administer shots. New rules will make it easier for pharmacists to work across state lines to aid the public health efforts.
The prospect of a winter chilled by a wave of coronavirus infections is a severe reversal from the optimism projected by Biden some 10 months ago, when he suggested at a CNN town hall that the country would essentially be back to normal by this Christmas.
This comes just two days after the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the omicron variant was “just raging around the world.”
Scientists say omicron spreads even easier than other coronavirus strains, including delta. It has already become the dominant strain in the U.S., accounting for nearly three-quarters of new infections last week.
Early studies suggest that the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing an omicron infection but that even without the extra dose, vaccination should still largely protect people from serious sickness or death.
In a preview of Biden’s speech, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at Monday’s press briefing that Biden doesn’t plan to impose any lockdowns and will instead be encouraging people to get inoculated — and, if they’re eligible, to get their booster shot.
About one in six Americans have received their booster shot, according to data to compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 60% of the population has received two coronavirus vaccine doses, according to CDC data.
Sunny skies Tuesday afternoon, high temps in the low-50s
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong:
ST. LOUIS – Tuesday starts off cold and frosty with some patchy fog. Roads may be slick once again in the morning. Tuesday will have sunny skies and mild temps. Highs will reach into the low-50s.
A cold front moves in Tuesday night and will cause a cooler day Wednesday.
Dry and milder temperatures will be in the St. Louis area the rest of the week and into Christmas weekend. Expect high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Denver weather: Warm temperatures, but is Christmas snow on the way?
Denver started the week in the 60s and it will remain in the 60s over the next few days. Winter officially begins Tuesday, so when can we expect a change to be coming?
Red Flag warning for Front Range foothills and elevated terrain near they Wyoming border for low humidities and windy conditions. #cowx pic.twitter.com/rQmbBE5bmZ
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 21, 2021
According to National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will start Tuesday mostly cloudy before skies clear. The high should be 60 degrees with wind gusts up to 21 mph. Those winds could howl up to 70 mph in the mountains. Overnight, Denver will dip to 30 degrees.
Red Flag Warnings are active for areas around Denver as the wind coupled with low humidity means critical fire danger.
Wednesday and Thursday should be similar weather days to Monday. Midweek temperatures will hit 63 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Winds could gust near 20 mph as temperatures will fall to about freezing. Thursday will be sunny with a high of 61 degrees and wind gusts reaching 20 mph.
Thursday night and into Christmas Eve on Friday is when things could change. There’s a 30% chance of rain and snow with a low around 35 degrees. Friday morning might have precipitation until lunchtime before the sun comes with a high of 54 degrees. If it does snow on Christmas Eve, most of it may not stick, and any that does could melt before Saturday, which also should have a high in the 50s.
