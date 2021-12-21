News
47 NFL players are placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list — the most in 1 day — as revised testing protocols go into effect
Several asymptomatic, vaccinated NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of “targeted” testing, a person familiar with the results told The Associated Press on Monday.
Overall, 47 players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because of privacy issues, didn’t specify how many of the players are asymptomatic and fully vaccinated.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff are among the players who landed on the reserve list. Bosa will miss this week’s game, according to coach Brandon Staley.
Players who test positive must quarantine until they’re cleared to return. Under the NFL’s revised protocols that went into effect Monday, asymptomatic, vaccinated players can return in less than 10 days.
Kelce, cornerback Charvarius Ward and kicker Harrison Butker tested positive. All played Thursday night against the Chargers, when Kelce had a career-high 191 receiving yards and caught the tying touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the winner in overtime.
The Chiefs already have defensive tackle Chris Jones, wide receiver Josh Gordon and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. on the list.
Also added with Goff were Lions receiver Quintez Cephus and tackle Matt Nelson.
Other Chargers added were defensive backs Trey Marshall, Kemon Hall and Tevaughn Campbell, linebacker Chris Rumph, center Corey Linsley and wide receiver Andre Roberts.
Jets right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who opted out last year to work on the pandemic’s front lines, was asked about the chances some players might try to conceal symptoms in order to continue playing.
“Of course that’s the down side, and I guess we’ll know more in the next week and we’ll see after next Sunday what really happened in terms of the number of cases and everything,” said Duvernay-Tardif, who has a doctorate in medicine and a master’s in surgery. “I just hope that guys are going to be honest with themselves, because at the end of the day they’re putting me at risk as a player who’s following the rules and the guidelines because they’re going on the field with symptoms.
“We’re all in this together. The goal is obviously to finish the season and play all the games, but it’s also to stay healthy, so we’ve just got to be honest with ourselves.”
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai cleared COVID-19 protocols and will call plays against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.
Desai tested positive last week, as did offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor. The Bears said Saturday quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo would serve as offensive coordinator if Lazor is out and assistant special teams coordinator Brian Ginn would fill in for Tabor if he is not cleared.
The Bears also had 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Monday afternoon, including receiver Allen Robinson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, safety Eddie Jackson and backup quarterback Andy Dalton.
The Cleveland Browns, who were hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday — a game moved from Saturday because of the Browns’ COVID-19 outbreak — started third-string quarterback Nick Mullens with Baker Mayfield and his backup, Case Keenum, both out while in coronavirus protocols.
Only one Browns starter, safety John Johnson III, was activated from the protocols before the game Monday.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was also out after he tested positive last week, when a slew of positive tests tore into the Cleveland roster. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer served as interim head coach and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt handled play-calling duties.
Two other games were moved from Sunday to Tuesday night: Washington at Philadelphia and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams. Washington and the Rams had the major COVID-19 outbreaks that forced those games to be moved.
Also:
—New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers and safety Sharrod Neasman tested positive, along with wide receiver Vyncint Smith, defensive lineman Tanzel Smart and cornerback Lamar Jackson on the practice squad.
“We had a bit of a COVID run this morning,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “They still have a chance to make it this week. They’ve got to go through the protocol, in regards to being asymptomatic and two negatives and all that stuff — whatever the protocols are. But that’s where we’re at.”
—The Seahawks added defensive tackle Bryan Mone to their COVID-19 list Monday, the seventh player on their 53-man roster to join the list since Thursday. Mone has started four games but was expected to be a game-time decision against the Rams because of a knee injury suffered in Week 14 against the Houston Texans.
Other starters on the COVID-19 list for the Seahawks include leading receiver Tyler Lockett, cornerback D.J. Reed and right tackle Brandon Shell.
Also, Seahawks linebackers coach John Glenn will not attend Tuesday’s game because of an illness. Coach Pete Carroll said Friday there was one coach who had tested positive for COVID-19.
—The Baltimore Ravens, who have been ravaged by injuries as well, added linebacker Justin Houston to the reserve/COVID-19 list. He had a half-sack Sunday in the team’s 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
—The Texans placed three more players on the COVID-19 list, bringing the total number of players on the list to 12.
Defensive line starters Jacob Martin and Maliek Collins as well as reserve Derek Rivers were added Monday. Those moves come after the Texans placed defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard, who leads the team with eight sacks, and offensive lineman Lane Taylor on the list Saturday. Starting linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey as well as starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell and starting right guard Justin McCray sat out against the Jaguars.
News
Vikings WR Adam Thielen inactive against Bears due to ankle injury
CHICAGO _ Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was inactive for Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Thielen was listed as questionable with a high ankle sprain. He tested the ankle before the game before the decision was made not to play him.
In addition to Thielen, inactive for the Vikings were quarterback Kellen Mond, linebacker Chazz Surratt and guard Wyatt Davis
News
EXPLAINER: Boosters key to fight omicron, lot still to learn
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and CARLA K. JOHNSON
The new omicron variant took only a few weeks to live up to dire predictions about how hugely contagious it is but scientists don’t yet know if it causes more severe disease even as the world faces exploding cases just before Christmas.
“Everything is riskier now because omicron is so much more contagious,” said Dr. S. Wesley Long, who directs the testing lab at Houston Methodist Hospital — and over the past week has canceled numerous plans to avoid exposure.
Omicron now is the dominant variant in the U.S., federal health officials said Monday, accounting for about three-quarters of new infections last week.
The speed that it’s outpacing the also very contagious delta variant is astonishing public health officials. In three weeks, omicron now makes up 80% of new symptomatic cases diagnosed by Houston Methodist’s testing sites. It took the delta variant three months to reach that level, Long said.
The mutant’s ability to spread faster and evade immunity came at a bad time — right as travel increased and many people let down their guard. But what the omicron wave will mean for the world is still unclear because so many questions remain unanswered.
Here’s the latest on what’s known and what’s still to learn about omicron.
HOW MUCH PROTECTION DO VACCINES OFFER?
Vaccines in the U.S. and around the world do not offer as much protection against omicron as they have against previous versions of the coronavirus. However, vaccines still help — a lot. Lab tests show while two doses may not be strong enough to prevent infection, a booster shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine produces virus-fighting antibodies capable of tackling omicron.
Antibody levels naturally drop over time, and a booster revved them back up again, by 25 times for Pfizer’s extra shot and 37 times for Moderna’s. No one knows exactly what level is high enough — or how long it will be before antibody levels begin dropping again.
After a booster, the protection against an omicron infection still appears about 20% less than protection against the delta variant, said Dr. Egon Ozer of Northwestern University.
But if the virus gets past that first line of defense, the vaccinated have additional layers of protection.
“The vaccines are going to protect you against severe disease, hospitalization and death,” said Houston Methodist’s Long. “And that’s really the most important thing.”
Those extra defenses include T cells that mobilize to beat back the virus, plus memory cells that, once reactivated, race to make more and stronger antibodies.
WHAT ABOUT NATURAL IMMUNITY?
A prior infection doesn’t seem to offer much protection against an omicron infection although, like with vaccination, it may reduce the chances of severe illness.
In South Africa, where omicron already has spread widely, scientists reported a jump in reinfections that they hadn’t seen when two previous mutants, including delta, moved through the country.
In Britain, a report from the Imperial College of London on Friday found the risk of reinfection from omicron was five times higher compared to the earlier delta variant.
Health experts say anyone who’s survived a bout of COVID-19 still should get vaccinated, because the combination generally offers stronger protection.
WHY ELSE DOES OMICRON SPREAD SO FAST?
Scientists are trying to decode the dozens of mutations that omicron carries to figure out what else is going on. Researchers in Hong Kong recently reported hints that omicron may multiply more quickly in the airway than delta did, although not as efficiently deep in the lungs.
What scientists can’t measure is human behavior: Many places were relaxing restrictions, winter forced gatherings indoors and travel has jumped right as omicron began spreading.
IS OMICRON CAUSING MILDER ILLNESS?
It’s still too early to know — especially given that if the vaccinated get a breakthrough infection, it should be milder than if omicron attacks the unvaccinated.
Early reports from South Africa suggested milder illness but doctors were unsure whether that’s because the population is fairly young — or that many retained some protection from a recent delta infection.
And that British study found no evidence that omicron has been milder than delta in Britain, even with young adults — who would be expected to have milder illness — having higher rates of infection with omicron.
“There’s a hint, and I think many of us are hopeful, that omicron will be less severe. But I don’t think we can bet the farm on that. We’re still talking about SARS CoV-2, a virus that has killed millions of people,” said Dr. Jacob Lemieux, who monitors variants for a research collaboration led by Harvard Medical School.
WHO’S MOST AT RISK?
Based on the behavior of other variants, “if you’re older, if you have underlying conditions, if you’re obese, you’re more likely to have severe disease. I don’t think it’s going to be any different” than other variants, said Dr. Carlos del Rio of Emory University.
But even if you don’t get very sick, an omicron infection could certainly ruin the holidays. Experts agree that in addition to getting vaccinated and boosted, it’s wise to get back to the basics of protection: Wear masks indoors, avoid crowds and keep your distance.
___
AP Science Writer Laura Ungar contributed to this report.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Metro nurses say ICU-level patients are being treated in E.R.s, kids sent home same-day from surgeries due to short staffing
At Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, Trisha Ochsner sees young patients wheeled into her recovery room minutes after gall bladder surgeries, non-ruptured appendix removals and tonsilectomies. They used to stay the night for monitoring.
In recent months, in light of tight staffing, overnight stays have become the exception rather than the rule, and kids are sent home within hours of surgery.
Now, “if they do well, it’s out the door they go,” said Ochsner, a pediatric nurse. “It’s become a same-day surgery.”
There’s no shortage of hospital beds at Children’s. In fact, some floors host multiple rooms that sit patient-less. But available beds are meaningless without nurses to staff them.
“COVID has helped shed a light on a … crisis we have dealt with for years,” Ochsner said. “We need appropriate staffing.”
NURSES SPEAK-OUT ON STAFFING
That was a prevailing sentiment Monday during a speak-out at the Minnesota Nurses Association headquarters on St. Paul’s Randolph Avenue.
Nurses from across the state said burn-out during the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated already-skeletal staffing, and the labor shortage during the winter surge has bled over to non-COVID units that are severely backed up or moving patients out the door faster than ever to ration staff hours.
Several nurses said their employers have begun to demand they seek a doctor’s note if they call in sick — an irony, given how overloaded the health system is — or have pressured them to put in extra hours despite the obvious physical and emotional strain.
“For the last two years, our employers have relied on our sense of duty,” said Kelley Anaas, an intensive care nurse at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, an Allina facility. “The truth is we can’t keep showing up like this when they aren’t showing up for us.”
Anaas said a 12-bed neuro-intensive care unit in her hospital has remained locked tight for the past six weeks. Patients who should be in the ICU are being treated in emergency rooms, cardiac floors and triage areas because there’s not enough skilled nurses to care for them in the units with the appropriate resources.
They don’t “earn their spot” in an ICU until it’s obvious they need a ventilator, she said. “It never used to be that way.”
‘THEY CAN’T WAIT EIGHT-TO-10 HOURS’
As a result, she’s seen up to 37 patients sitting in a triage room, many waiting up to 10 hours for care.
“You’re actively having chest pains, but we don’t have a monitor to put you on,” Anaas said. “People walk back out because they can’t wait eight-to-10 hours.”
In response to a media inquiry, a public relations team for Allina Health released a written statement Monday acknowledging “the growing frustration of the nurses, physicians and other care team members who are doing everything possible to care for a sustained surge of patients.”
The statement goes on to say: “We have been very transparent in asking the public to step up and do their part by taking all public health measures to help alleviate the incredible strain on our health care system. This is especially important during the holidays, and in light of a growing influenza infections and the omicron variant.”
The nurses emphasized that hospitals began reducing staff and consolidating facilities as a cost-cutting move even before COVID. The recent closures of M Health Fairview’s St. Joseph’s Hospital and Bethesda Rehab Hospital outside downtown St. Paul were already on the table pre-pandemic.
Children’s Minnesota, which has reduced staff in St. Paul as it moves services to its Minneapolis campus, is still in the process of preparing to relocate its pediatric intensive care unit out of St. Paul, though a timeline was not immediately clear on Monday.
While breakthrough COVID infections are mounting among fully vaccinated patients, the sickest of the sick are still unvaccinated patients, some of whom arrive regretting their decision to forego a jab, said Mary Turner, an ICU nurse at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.
A male patient recently confided in her that he had considered getting vaccinated three times, but friends or family kept talking him out of it, Turner said.
There are days when all 53 beds at her hospital — a Level 1 trauma center — are full.
“On my floor alone, 37 percent of the staff have left,” said Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, who at times appeared to be fighting tears as she addressed a scrum of reporters. “You can’t do this kind of work for two years straight and not feel it.”
47 NFL players are placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list — the most in 1 day — as revised testing protocols go into effect
Vikings WR Adam Thielen inactive against Bears due to ankle injury
EXPLAINER: Boosters key to fight omicron, lot still to learn
NFT Shot up in 2021-NFT.NYC Co-founder Cameron Bale
Metro nurses say ICU-level patients are being treated in E.R.s, kids sent home same-day from surgeries due to short staffing
“Styling Hollywood” Stars Jason Bolden & Adair Curtis Want You To Live Grand This Holiday Season
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Everything you need to know — including the latest COVID updates — about the Week 15 game before tonight’s kickoff
John Mulaney’s Ex Anna Marie Tendler Seemingly Shades Him After His Baby’s Birth
Kendrick Bourne and three other Patriots added to Reserve/COVID-19 list
Chris Noth dropped from Queen Latifah’s ‘The Equalizer’ amid sex assault allegations
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News5 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News2 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week