News
After-dinner drinks you will want to linger over
In a season made for gathering around the table, the role of the after-dinner drink is twofold: to aid digestion and to keep you lingering — so you can finish one conversation and, with the tip of a bottle, pull the thread of another.
Just as an aperitif is meant to open both meal and appetite, a digestif provides a final, often bitter-leaning cap. A common practice in Europe, the after-dinner drink is malleable in definition and practice, taking on whatever form is wanted or needed. One could even pour it after lunch.
“It’s an opportunity to revive you from a meal,” said Claire Sprouse, a consultant and co-owner of Buddy, a recently opened wine bar in San Francisco.
She thinks of the after-dinner cocktail as the domain of the medium-ABV cocktail.
“You want something with a bit of a kick to pick you up depending on where your night’s going,” she said, “even if it’s a nice walk home.”
The options are plentiful. Bitter-leaning amaro, full of restorative herbs, is a wonted — and excellent — choice. Brandy, cognac or Calvados, poured neat or on a rock, are classic, and excel at the part. When searching for a touch of acidity, Sprouse often reaches for fortified wines like sherry, Madeira, vermouth or port. On a too-full stomach, herbal liqueurs such as Chartreuse, Bénédictine or even Underberg may be the cure for what ails.
The list only expands from there. According to Sprouse, modern after-dinner drinks do not need to stay within any traditional model: “There’s classic definitions of aperitifs and digestifs, but those beverages have been around for over 100 years. We don’t have to pretend like it’s the 1800s; we can redefine how we enjoy drinks.”
Sprouse suggests an aperitif also could work after a meal. “Most people tend to start their meals with something like Champagne, but I think Champagne is a fun way to finish a meal as well.”
Add sparkle of another sort with a splash of dry tonic or soda water. Sprouse likes the combination of Calvados or Pommeau and tonic.
A lightly fizzy, cognac and vermouth-based drink, the Nuitcap employs a final bubbling ounce of soda water just before serving. If you are with a mixed drinks crowd but do not want to overindulge, stir a final round of Bijou cocktails and serve in half size, sipping portions. Or, if the intention is to make life — and cleanup — a little easier, set a bottle or three on the recently cleared table, along with a bowl of ice and a jumble of glasses, and join in on the pouring, passing and lingering.
However you proceed, the psychological effect of a nightcap is as important as the physiological.
“We’ve all spent so much time away from each other that I think, once you get in the room with people, you’re looking to elongate that experience,” Sprouse said, adding, “Why not do that over a beverage?”
Recipe: Bijou
Yield: 1 drink
Ingredients:
- Ice
- 1 ounce dry gin, such as Plymouth
- 1 ounce sweet vermouth
- 3/4 ounce green Chartreuse
- 1 to 2 dashes orange bitters
- Maraschino cherry, for garnish
Preparation
1. Fill a mixing glass or a cocktail shaker with ice, and add the gin, vermouth, Chartreuse and bitters. Stir for 30 seconds, then strain into a chilled coupe or Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with a maraschino cherry.
Recipe: Nuitcap
Yield: 1 drink
Ingredients
- Ice
- 1 ounce cognac
- 1 ounce blanc vermouth
- 1/2 ounce Salers, génépy or Suze
- 1/4 ounce orange liqueur, such as Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao, Cointreau or triple sec
- 1 ounce soda water, to top
- 1 orange wedge or lemon peel, to garnish
Preparation
1. Fill a mixing glass with ice, and add the cognac, vermouth, Salers and orange liqueur. Stir for 30 seconds, then strain into an ice-filled lowball glass. Top with soda water and garnish with the orange wedge or lemon peel.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Beware of parking tickets in Boston’s North End, West End and Leather District
With rentals now throwing in parking fees — $475 a month in one case — it’s no wonder finding a place to leave your car in the city is a budget-busting nightmare.
Now toss in parking tickets.
A new study by a parking app shows 909,097 parking tickets were issued in the last fiscal year generating $50 million in revenue for Boston. SpotAngels, the “Waze for Parking” app, did a survey of city parking tickets from July 2020 to this June and found the most common violation was “meter fee unpaid.”
With over 12 parking tickets per 100 spots the North End, West End and Leather District are the neighborhoods where you’re most likely to get a parking ticket, the app reports.
With less than six parking tickets per 100 spots, Mission Hill, Roxbury and Dorchester are where you’re less likely to get a parking ticket, the folks at SpotAngels adds.
It’s no secret the North End, a magnet for tourists and foodies, is the toughest place to park in the Hub.
“It’s unreasonable to think you can park for free in the North End no matter what app you have,” said Mary McGee, former president of the North End Waterfront Residents’ Association.
“It’s tough. There are far more people who have legal resident stickers than spaces,” McGee added. “I’ve lived in the North End for 48 years and it’s a great neighborhood, but we all know there aren’t many meters.”
She also pointed out visitors should beware of the meters that turn to resident-only spaces.
A city realtor, in a curious coincidence, tweeted out Monday tips on how to avoid getting ticketed. (Check your street-sweeping schedule and, soon, plowing announcements.)
You can also register to be alerted if your car does get ticketed.
As for the app, it does cost — $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year.
It’s no secret and the worst street for tickets is Newbury Street, the shopping mecca in the city where live double-parking is the norm and you can circle forever until you land a coveted spot. The folks at SpotAngels say the data, obtained via a public records request, lists the top three most-ticketed avenues in the city were all along Newbury.
News
Ask Amy: Refusing the list is refusing a gift
Dear Amy: I was raised to not ask for gifts on special occasions such as Christmas, but to instead appreciate whatever someone wishes to give me, including no gift at all.
This means that I don’t make gift lists, even when someone asks.
I have been in a relationship with a man for almost a decade. We have one young child, with a second on the way.
His family is a “list” family.
Since the beginning of our relationship, I have expressed I will not partake in this list-making for birthdays and Christmas.
After the first few years, I learned that my partner had been making a list for me behind my back and giving it to them.
I was pretty upset and asked him to stop.
This year I was asked directly again by one of his family members on an entire family group text to provide a list for me and our daughter.
I specifically stated I was raised not to make lists and will be teaching our children the same — so no lists for me or them!
I mentioned that we have many hobbies and like trying new ones.
I also mentioned that I’d like to teach my children that it is not about the gifts, and that we’d be happy receiving anything or nothing.
I found out soon afterwards that my partner again went behind my back — and made lists for me and our child (after they again asked him).
I am at a loss. I feel a lack of trust and disrespect toward me trying to instill certain values in my children.
I am very upset and do not know how to handle this.
Please share your opinion.
— Against Gift Lists
Dear Against: What you don’t seem to understand is that many people simply don’t know where to start.
So, by refusing to provide any guidance at all, you are making this whole process harder for these family members.
A lot of people really do want to give gifts that children will genuinely enjoy. But is your child into LEGOS or graphic novels? Do they love the science center or want to learn the violin?
Do they have a special wish or a collection the in-laws could add to?
This seems to have become a control thing for you, even though your goal seems to be the opposite.
It is obvious that your partner’s family does not know you very well, but by wanting to give you a gift you would need or enjoy they are trying to please you.
Letting them know the things you like (“I’m really into gardening this year”) will help to build a connection with them.
Your children will be raised with extended families that have different styles. That’s not a bad thing.
Your attitude toward this so far doesn’t seem to demonstrate tolerance, grace or gratitude: core values that you are obviously — and laudably — passing along to your children.
Dear Amy: I have a somewhat trivial question, but maybe it’s a nice break from the heavy topics you usually cover.
Like just about everybody else in the world, when getting together with friends we often pass around various photos taken on our phones.
I have one friend who has the habit of taking the phone, looking at the picture, then scrolling through the rest of the photos.
I find this to be presumptuous and kind of an invasion of privacy.
I’ve taken now to showing the photo but hanging on to my phone.
Am I being too picky?
— Just Curious
Dear Curious: I’m certain I’ve probably done this, usually assuming there is another photo like the one I’m being shown, but from a different angle.
I agree with you that this presents privacy concerns and is not polite.
We should all keep this in mind when sharing photos and videos in a group setting.
If you have identified one friend who consistently does this, you could gently point it out: “Would you mind not scrolling through the rest of my photos? I’ve got a screenshot of my nuclear codes on there.”
Dear Amy: “Upset” wrote to you about a conflict between a married couple about how to spend Christmas.
So, your advice to this couple is that they should work things out as if they were in a holiday movie?!
And maybe Jimmy Stewart could stop by to guide them.
— Not Convinced
Dear Not: Absolutely. That’s the whole idea.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Matthew Yglesias: If Democrats would make a few hard choices, they could ‘Build Back Better’
President Joe Biden’s signature economic legislation isn’t dead. In fact, if Democratic Party leaders could only bring themselves to make a few hard choices, Build Back Better could even get better.
Momentum for the nearly $2 trillion bill has seemingly collapsed, with talks between Sen. Joe Manchin and the White House breaking down and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s self-imposed Christmas deadline looking impossible. But it’s never a good idea to take congressional deadlines seriously. And Democrats should realize that Manchin’s red lines leave them plenty of room to enact a major piece of legislation that all factions of the party can be proud of.
To see how to fix the bill, though, it’s necessary to understand how the current mess came to pass.
It all starts with the arcana of Senate procedure, in particular the budget reconciliation process. Most bills need 60 votes to pass, due to another bit of Senate arcana, but a budget reconciliation bill needs only 50 — which is exactly the size of the Senate Democratic caucus. (The bill would pass when the vice president breaks the tie.) So any Democrat who wants their legislative proposal to have a chance will try to include it in the reconciliation bill.
That helps explain why Build Back Better has always been a grab bag of progressive ideas rather than a thematically coherent piece of legislation. Democrats basically have one shot to legislate. So they started out with a giant $3.5 trillion bill that doled out goodies to every element of the party’s coalition. They paid for it all with increased taxes on the wealthy, but moderates revolted at some of the revenue proposals, so the whole thing got cut down to $1.75 trillion.
That’s still a lot of money. But Democratic leaders didn’t want to disappoint anyone in their coalition by telling them “no.” So the legislation they passed in the House is full of weird phase-ins and mid-decade expirations in order to limit the total cost.
When this deal reached the Senate, Manchin threw a wrench in the works. He regards these provisions as budget gimmicks, since his House colleagues clearly intend for the programs to be made permanent.
On the facts, I think Manchin is wrong: It’s unlikely that the expiring programs would be extended. But that only underscores the foolishness of the House’s bonanza of expiring provisions. The $1.75 trillion headline number is a large sum of money — substantially bigger than the 2010 Affordable Care Act — and Democrats ought to be able to accomplish a lot of good with it. To spend $273 billion on a subsidized child-care program that only lasts for a few years, for example, would be a wasted opportunity when the money could be used on a smaller but permanent and durable program.
The problem here is simple to describe, if not solve: Nobody in the party wants to make tough choices and tell some groups that they aren’t going to get what they want.
Since Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema were responsible for cutting the bill’s overall price tag, the White House and congressional leadership would like them to break the bad news to individual members and interest groups about which programs are getting killed. So far they have been unwilling to play that role. The result is a pointless and frustrating exercise for everyone — but it shouldn’t be hard to come up with a good bill here.
Start with child poverty. The Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 increased the child tax credit from $1,000 to $2,000 per year and made some of its benefits available to the lowest income families — but also scheduled these enhancements to expire in 2025. Then this year’s American Rescue Plan boosted the credit (for one year) to $3,600 for children under 6 and $3,000 for kids between 7 and 17. It also made the tax credit fully refundable, so even families with no income could get the full benefit.
Progressives want to make this bigger child tax credit permanent, which it should be. But that would cost about $1.6 trillion. So advocates like Sen. Michael Bennet have been trying to sell Manchin on a one-year extension, and Manchin is saying no.
Here’s a more viable idea: The Jain Family Institute says that about half of the poverty-fighting impact of the enhanced tax credit comes from full refundability rather than making the credit larger. The Tax Foundation says that change plus making 2017’s enhancement permanent would cost $580 billion.
Then there’s the part of the legislation dealing with climate. In many ways the emotional and intellectual core of the bill is the $500 billion worth of investments in clean energy production and other climate-related issues. This is an issue Democrats care passionately about — and, remarkably, even Manchin is on board.
Adding this to the changes to the child tax credit, that leaves about $700 billion for Democrats to spend. They need to make some hard choices. Like I said, there are a lot of ideas in the mix, and people will disagree over priorities, but here are mine:
$166 billion for increasing the supply of affordable housing
$135 billion for a permanent increase in the generosity of the Earned Income Tax Credit
$37 billion so Medicare can cover seniors’ hearing needs
$31 billion for investments in Pell grants
$30 billion to fund the administration’s proposed Apollo Program for Biodefense
$25 billion to provide summer nutrition assistance to poor kids who rely on the school lunch program
$7 billion to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs
That adds up to $1.5 trillion in spending. And leaves Democrats with one last choice.
Moderate House members pushed for the inclusion of an expanded state and local tax deduction that, if made permanent, would cost $245 billion and soak up the remaining budgetary room. Manchin is seen to be skeptical of this idea, knowing that its benefits flow overwhelmingly to the wealthy. And this is the one issue on which Manchin is going to have to make a tough call of his own. Does he want to stand in solidarity with the moderates of the other chamber, or does he force them to accept a smaller SALT expansion?
The crucial thing about this deduction is it’s a pure question of dollars and cents. It’d be easy to write an expansion that would cost $122.5 billion, or whatever amount they can agree on. The amount they save could go to deficit reduction, which moderates also like and which polls well.
Yes, a bill structured this way would be bitter pill for early childhood education advocates to swallow. They had really hoped this could be their chance to get federal funding for child care, paid leave and preschool. But those ideas are very expensive, they are not that popular, and there are questions about the details of their design.
And leaving this stuff out creates the possibility for permanent investments that would be a worthy legacy for any president or member of Congress: a historic reduction in child poverty, an unprecedented investment in climate and ecological sustainability, a couple of popular health investments, an urgently needed program to avert the next pandemic, and a little help around the edges to fill some gaps in education funding.
Eleven and half years ago, then-Vice President Biden memorably called the ACA “a big deal” (he inserted a present participle adjective). Now Democrats are arguing over a bill that would spend almost twice as much over the next decade as Obamacare did over the last one. There’s no question that even a Manchin-sized version of Build Back Better would also be a pretty big deal.
Matthew Yglesias is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion and writes the Slow Boring blog and newsletter. A co-founder and former columnist for Vox, he is also the author, most recently, of “One Billion Americans.”
After-dinner drinks you will want to linger over
Beware of parking tickets in Boston’s North End, West End and Leather District
Ask Amy: Refusing the list is refusing a gift
Matthew Yglesias: If Democrats would make a few hard choices, they could ‘Build Back Better’
AFC playoff picture: Ravens on outside looking in, but pivotal Week 16 matchup vs. Bengals looms
Squirrels of St. Paul’s Mears Park force a subtler holiday lighting display
Ramesh Ponnuru: The two reasons Trump is stronger than he looks for 2024
TrustMining – Creating New Benchmark in the Cloud Mining Space
Mastrodonato: Mac Jones played like a rookie against the Colts, and that’s OK to admit
Venture Capital Binance Labs Leads $60M Financing Round for Multichain
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News6 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week