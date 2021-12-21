Bitcoin
AscendEX Lists LUNR
AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the LunarCrush Token (LUNR) under the trading pair LUNR/USDT on AscendEX starting on Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. UTC.
LunarCrush is a social intelligence platform designed specifically for digital asset investors. They help users understand asset price movements in greater detail than ever before by analyzing data from a growing list of social channels to uncover valuable insights users can leverage to make confident, data-driven trading decisions. The platform distills millions of pieces of crypto-specific content across social media in real-time for over 3000 cryptocurrency projects, helping over 1 million investors a day make better investing decisions.
LunarCrush is the leading social media analytics community in the digital asset space. They have recently grown to be one of the top web destinations globally after moving from a top 25,000 site to a top 3,000 site only six weeks after the launch of the LUNR Token. The platform’s rapid growth is thanks to a highly effective marketing strategy and a strong community presence.
The platform doesn’t sell subscriptions, overwhelm users with advertisements, or sell user data. Instead, they’ve built and integrated LUNR, a utility token that rewards user efforts, performance, and loyalty. The LUNR token provides users with long-term value and benefits across the ecosystem and beyond.
LUNR Tokens are earned through regular contributions to the LunarCrush community. By holding more tokens, users gain access to additional levels of utility in the LunarCrush ecosystem. Levels are core to the platform’s user engagement strategy. Access to new levels is earned by claiming and collecting LUNR tokens and accruing points as a contributing platform member. Points are earned by actively engaging in activities across LunarCrush.
AscendEX is thrilled to support the growth of the LUNR token and the LunarCrush platform.
About AscendEX
AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to futures and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.
To learn more about how AscendEX leverages best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to extract the highest value per dollar to its users, please visit:
Website: https://ascendex.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global
Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish
Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex
About LunarCrush
LunarCrush is a social intelligence platform designed specifically for digital asset investors. They help users understand asset price movements in greater detail than ever before by analyzing data from across a growing list of social channels to uncover valuable insights users can leverage to make confident, data-driven trading decisions.
For more information and updates, please visit:
Website: https://lunarcrush.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LunarCrush
Telegram: https://t.me/lunarcrush
Discord: https://discord.gg/lunarcrush
Crypto Exchange AAX released a Strategy Update to its Community
Today AAX, the world’s first crypto exchange powered by the London Stock Exchange Group’s LSEG Technology, released a strategy update to its community, outlining a forward-looking vision for driving the adoption of Bitcoin and the wider crypto market. The crypto exchange AAX also provides a full suite of financial products and services to everyone from NFT artists and entrepreneurs to savvy traders.
Accordingly, in February 2021, AAX announced that its Singapore affiliate entity had been granted an exemption under the Payment Services Act by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). This will allow AAX to provide crypto to crypto services to customers in the country, following an application for a Payment Services License, which is currently in process. According to the outline, AAX is also exploring opportunities to expand its operations to new regions, that includes the markets in Europe.
Furthermore, AAX is in the process of establishing operations in new markets, such as registering as an entity, setting up an office, and executing the platform’s hiring plan. Also, AAX mentioned the further updates will be shared with the community with more progress on this aspect soon. The aim of AAX is to support its growth strategy by tripling its global headcount over the course of 2022.
More so, AAX believed that the adoption of Bitcoin and other digital assets can help create opportunities and build fairer and more inclusive economies, according to this AAX prepared the growth strategy. Head of Research and Strategy at AAX, Ben Caselin, mentioned, “More than a technology or a new asset class, we see Bitcoin as a driver of change that proposes a different set of principles around ownership, agency, borderlessness and sound monetary policy”.
AAX is more passionate about educating a broad audience about digital assets, providing them to make informed choices about how to engage with the future of finance. In early November AAX demonstrated this commitment as a Diamond Sponsor of the Hong Kong FinTech Week. The crypto exchange AAX will continue to match its commitment to championing crypto adoption with a product set that provides everyone to access the market.
Hence more, during the first quarter of 2022, the exchange will partner with an auction house to sell the crypto gods NFTs showcased at Hong Kong FinTech Week. AAX crypto exchange is also in the plans to launch an NFT marketplace.
Why Phemex Is One of The Most Secure Exchanges in The Crypto Space
The history of cryptocurrencies started with innovation, passion, and determination. The launch of Bitcoin in 2009 marked a pivotal point for the world economy. However, this story also began with disappointment and one of the most important theft in its early tale.
In 2014, when Bitcoin had just surpassed the $1 price, a group of hackers stole over $400 million or 700,000 BTC from crypto exchange Mt. Goxx and caused the platform to file for bankruptcy. Users were the most affected, most still waiting to receive compensation from the failed platform.
The crypto industry has seen hundreds of hacks similar to Mt. Goxx, such as the Plus Token Scam which took millions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other tokens from their crypto wallets. Most recently, crypto exchange AscendEX, formerly known as BitMax, was hacked and lost over $70 million from its users.
Per the company’s report, bad actors transferred the funds from the exchange’s hot wallet which contained funds on Ethereum, Polygon, and Binance Smart Chain. The exchange has around one million clients, some of which are major institutions.
Thus, choosing a trustworthy exchange remains one of the most important points for crypto adopters. This metric has been on a constant rise and seems poised to only continue to increase.
Amongst crypto exchanges in the industry, Phemex has a leading spot due to its security mechanism. The platform has never been hacked and has been able to keep its users’ funds safe with an innovative security system.
Why Phemex Is Better Than The Competition
Phemex uses a Hierarchical Deterministic Cold Wallet System. This allows each user to have their own cold wallet deposit addresses separated from the rest of the people on the exchange. In addition, the platform collects all deposits recorded, and via offline signature, the funds are sent to a cold wallet protected with multi-signature.
The exchange was founded by a team with experience on Wall Street. Thus, they have set up a system that protects the users by scrutinizing and reviewing every transaction on the platform. Withdrawal requests are processed three times each day and both founders and operators must approve them, according to Phemex’s official website.
In that way, any malicious actor or threat is immediately neutralized. Even after a withdrawal request was approved, the funds will be sent via offline signature from the exchange’s cold wallet. Other exchanges could have a security system in place but lack Phemex’s guarantees and its team experience.
Hot wallets have been one of the most vulnerable single points of failure in a crypto exchange. Thus, Phemex has eliminated its use on the platform and claims all operations that take place within its system are conducted offline.
In combination with Phemex’s Trading Engine Safety, which protects users’ funds in any market condition, and the User Account Safety, which includes a two-factor authentication mechanism and a high-end bookkeeping system, this platform meets the crypto and could meet any industry’s standards in consumer protection and security.
Bitcoin alone could have over one billion users in the next five years, Ethereum many more due to the variety of use cases, and other blockchains similar or bigger numbers. Crypto and its underlying technology continue to gain relevance as potential tools to improve the current financial system or disrupt industries worth billions.
Therefore, crypto exchange platforms with high-security standards, such as Phemex, will only grow in relevance as more people jump into the crypto space. Phemex could have one of the most robust security systems in the crypto industry, one required to onboard the crypto users of today and tomorrow and protect them from all the bad actors looking to prey on any platform’s weakness.
Image: Pixabay
Do Senator Lummis And Toomey Bitcoin Holdings Pose Ethical Concerns? Let’s Argue
It’s completely legal for U.S Senators Cynthia Lummis and Pat Toomey to own Bitcoin or Bitcoin-related investments. They just have to disclose it. Does this pose an ethical dilemma? Senators are on the frontlines of policymaking, and the rules around cryptocurrencies are still being written. On the other hand, it’s illogical to think that Senators can’t handle money or have investments. Is there a conflict of interest here? Let’s argue.
As a basis, we’ll use and analyze this article, based on the “Wall Street Journal review of public financial disclosures.”
How Much Bitcoin Do Lummis And Toomey Have?
Senator Cynthia Lummis is on the frontlines of the battle for better legislation around Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general. However, we’re centering our discussion around her and Pat Toomey because they’re literally the only Senators that disclosed Bitcoin-related investments. An incredible stat that shows just how early we are. But enough about that, let’s go to the numbers.
Reportedly, Cynthia Lummis owns 5 whole BTC. Or, as the WSJ puts it:
“Ms. Lummis’s roughly $250,000 of bitcoin makes her the most heavily invested U.S. lawmaker in the digital asset.”
For his part, Pat Toomey went for Bitcoin and Ethereum exposure via Grayscale:
“In mid-June, Mr. Toomey bought $2,000 to $30,000 of stock in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and Grayscale Ethereum Trust, investment vehicles that seek to track the coins’ prices. He said the holdings are part of a diverse portfolio.”
So far, so good. However…
What Ethical Concerns Are There?
Recently, via Instagram stories, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed that she’s not exposed to cryptocurrencies in any way. “I don’t think members of Congress should own / trade individual stocks and I choose not to own any so that I can remain impartial in policymaking,” she said. And later added, “I want to do my job in the most ethical and impartial manner possible.” Does she have a point?
Back to the article, let’s quote Lee Reiners, “executive director of the Global Financial Markets Center at Duke University and a former official at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.”
“These two senators are the most vocal when it comes to favorable cryptocurrency regulation. It’s not to say they are motivated by personal financial interest, but it’s fair to question their advocacy. It’s problematic given their holdings.”
But, is it problematic, though? Let’s give the Senators the right to reply.
BTC price chart for 12/21/2021 on Bitstamp | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
How Do Lummis And Toomey Respond?
In a recent interview, Toomey said, “Following that logic, then I guess no one in the Senate can invest in anything. That would be ridiculous.” Plus, let’s remember, it’s completely legal to do so. In Lummis’ case, take into account that “her bitcoin is part of a broad portfolio that includes her family’s cattle ranches.” The WSJ quotes her:
“Somebody said, ‘She should sell her bitcoin.’ It’s like, well, OK, it’s a commodity. Should I also sell my cows? Should I sell my mutual funds? Should I sell my retirement fund, just because it might be invested in something that is a great store of value?”
There’s another factor, and this is crucial. The Senators also “say their experience with cryptocurrency gives them expertise on a subject that few on Capitol Hill have studied.” Can you understand Bitcoin if you’ve never used it? Don’t you need to be experienced in something to be able to make informed decisions? If all of the other Senators don’t have Bitcoin exposure or any experience with this novel technology, how can they be trusted to dictate policy?
It’s scary to think that the people deciding over what could become the new paradigm, the evolution of money, have never used the technology and solutions it provides. And that’s the other side of this debate.
Featured Image: jensjunge on Pixabay | Charts by TradingView
