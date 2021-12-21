AscendEX Lists LUNR

AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the LunarCrush Token (LUNR) under the trading pair LUNR/USDT on AscendEX starting on Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. UTC.

LunarCrush is a social intelligence platform designed specifically for digital asset investors. They help users understand asset price movements in greater detail than ever before by analyzing data from a growing list of social channels to uncover valuable insights users can leverage to make confident, data-driven trading decisions. The platform distills millions of pieces of crypto-specific content across social media in real-time for over 3000 cryptocurrency projects, helping over 1 million investors a day make better investing decisions.

LunarCrush is the leading social media analytics community in the digital asset space. They have recently grown to be one of the top web destinations globally after moving from a top 25,000 site to a top 3,000 site only six weeks after the launch of the LUNR Token. The platform’s rapid growth is thanks to a highly effective marketing strategy and a strong community presence.

The platform doesn’t sell subscriptions, overwhelm users with advertisements, or sell user data. Instead, they’ve built and integrated LUNR, a utility token that rewards user efforts, performance, and loyalty. The LUNR token provides users with long-term value and benefits across the ecosystem and beyond.

LUNR Tokens are earned through regular contributions to the LunarCrush community. By holding more tokens, users gain access to additional levels of utility in the LunarCrush ecosystem. Levels are core to the platform’s user engagement strategy. Access to new levels is earned by claiming and collecting LUNR tokens and accruing points as a contributing platform member. Points are earned by actively engaging in activities across LunarCrush.

AscendEX is thrilled to support the growth of the LUNR token and the LunarCrush platform.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to futures and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.

About LunarCrush

