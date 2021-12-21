News
Battenfeld: Biden set for big coronavirus speech, but will a divided nation listen?
President Biden prepares to address the nation as he struggles with all-time low popularity and growing unrest in the nation about potential lockdowns and vaccine passports.
He faces an almost impossible task of reassuring the nation about skyrocketing COVID cases and fears that the country will again shut down amid a winter surge of the new Omicron variant.
It didn’t help that Biden himself didn’t appear in any hurry to combat the new strain of COVID, spending the weekend in Delaware and waiting until Tuesday to address the nation.
Biden promised during the waning days of his campaign to “shut down” coronavirus, remember?
What a joke that now seems.
He also promised there would be no more lockdowns, but will he be able to keep that one? With a growing number of medical experts he likes to say he listens to urging tougher measures, Biden could be faced with reversing himself.
And another thing, Joe. Stop telling Americans that this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. It’s not. Tell that to Elizabeth Warren, who was fully vaccinated and boosted and still came up with COVID.
Vice President Kamala Harris is doing Biden no favors, either.
She suggested in an interview last weekend that the administration wasn’t prepared for Omicron or Delta.
“We didn’t see Delta coming,” she said, laying the blame on scientists and experts “upon whose advice and direction we have relied” on. “We didn’t see Omicron coming.”
Harris’s timing certainly wasn’t good, coming as Biden is getting ready to make his big speech — which officials say will be a “stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated.”
The speech comes amid continued protests from some Americans over so-called vaccine passports and vaccine mandates — which cities like Boston are enacting.
But all you had to do was listen to the boos and catcalls from a few dozen protestors during Mayor MIchelle Wu’s speech to know that these mandates and passports are not universally popular.
In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul faces open resistance from dozens of county executives — including even some Democrats — who refuse to enforce her mask or vax mandate.
And some businesses are also already pulling back on vaccine mandates because they are worried about staffing shortages.
Biden won’t unify the country with a speech. What he needs is tougher language for those who refuse to get vaccinated, which in this country is nearly 30% of the population.
They aren’t going to listen to Joe Biden. And that’s the president’s real problem.
Feared egg, pork shortages over easy after lawmakers strike deal to stave off new strict regulations
Fears of an egg and pork shortage could be over easy thanks to lawmakers’ scramble to get a bill on Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk that pushes off the start of strict new animal welfare regulations.
The last-minute legislative deal to rewrite key sections of a voter-approved animal welfare law approved in a 2016 ballot question changes the rules for egg producers and gives a grace period to meat farmers to get into compliance with new cage standards after industry groups warned of looming shortages.
The new law takes effect on Jan. 1.
“There was a reason that the 2016 ballot question required a two-year transition between the promulgation of the regulations and the implementation date. Significant infrastructure upgrades are needed to comply with this new law, changes made even more difficult with materials and labor shortages due to COVID-19,” state Sen. Jason Lewis said.
The 2016 ballot question overwhelmingly approved by 77% of voters bars Massachusetts farmers from holding animals in confines considered cruel. It also bans the sale of eggs, pork and veal from animals held in violation of the new standards even if the products were manufactured in other states.
The law originally defined cruel confinement as any enclosure that prevents “lying down, standing up, fully extending the animal’s limbs, or turning around freely.”
For egg-laying hens, that meant at least 1.5 square feet of “usable floor space” per hen. But advancements in the past five years have most egg manufacturers using vertical aviary systems with a standard of 1 square foot of floor space per hen — a standard on which industry representatives and animal rights groups agree.
Lewis, the lead Senate negotiator on the compromise bill, said the agreement to give a single square foot of space for birds in multitiered aviaries “is considered as humane or even more humane than the standard included in the 2016 ballot question.”
Single-level enclosures would still need to offer 1.5 square feet per hen, according to the compromise bill.
When it comes to pork, the deal simply pushes out the start of new cage regulations to Aug. 15.
“I want the pork industry to know in no uncertain terms that there will be no further extensions for them in Massachusetts,” said Lewis, D-Winchester.
In a joint statement, the Humane Society, Animal Legal Defense Fund, Animal Rescue League of Boston and Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals praised legislation saying it “strengthened the existing law.”
Baker is likely to sign the bill and last week urged lawmakers to send a bill to his desk quickly with the meat and egg shortages still looming.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
No verdict yet in Kim Potter trial for Daunte Wright’s death
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright made a “blunder of epic proportions” and did not have “a license to kill,” a prosecutor told jurors on Monday shortly before they began deliberating in her manslaughter trial.
Kim Potter’s attorney Earl Gray countered during closing arguments that the former Brooklyn Center officer made an honest mistake by pulling her handgun instead of her Taser and that shooting Wright wasn’t a crime.
“In the walk of life, nobody’s perfect. Everybody makes mistakes,” Gray said. “My gosh, a mistake is not a crime. It just isn’t in our freedom-loving country.”
The mostly white jury began deliberating shortly before 1 p.m. and quit for the day around 6 p.m. without reaching a verdict. They will be sequestered until they finish. Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting, which came after Wright was pulled over for having expired license plate tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.
Prosecutor Erin Eldridge said during her summation that Wright’s death was “entirely preventable. Totally avoidable.” Claiming it was a mistake is not a defense, she said, pointing out that the words ”accident” and “mistake” don’t appear in jury instructions.
“Accidents can still be crimes if they occur as a result of reckless or culpable negligence,” Eldridge said.
“She drew a deadly weapon,” Eldridge said. “She aimed it. She pointed it at Daunte Wright’s chest, and she fired.”
Gray argued that Wright “caused the whole incident” because he tried to flee from police during a traffic stop. Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser because the traffic stop “was chaos,” he said.
“Daunte Wright caused his own death, unfortunately,” he asserted.
Potter, 49, testified Friday that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody,” that she was “sorry it happened” and that she doesn’t remember what she said or everything that happened after the shooting, as much of her memory of those moments “is missing.”
Eldridge said Monday that the case wasn’t about whether Potter was sorry.
“Of course she feels bad about what she did. … But that has no place in your deliberations,” she said.
Playing Potter’s body camera video frame by frame, Eldridge sought to raise doubts about Potter’s testimony that she fired after seeing “fear” on the face of another officer, then-Sgt. Mychal Johnson, who was leaning into the car’s passenger-side door and trying to handcuff Wright.
The defense has argued that Johnson was at risk of being dragged and that Potter would have been justified in using deadly force. But Eldridge pointed out to jurors that for much of the interaction Potter was behind a third officer, whom she was training, and that Johnson didn’t come into her camera’s view until after the shot was fired — and then it showed the top of his head as he backed away.
“Sgt. Johnson was clearly not afraid of being dragged,” Eldridge said. “He never said he was scared. He didn’t say it then, and he didn’t testify to it in court.”
Jurors sent a note to the judge Monday afternoon asking for the date that Potter spoke with Laurence Miller, a psychologist who testified for the defense. The judge told the jurors that all the evidence was in, “so you should rely on your collective memories.” They then returned to the jury room.
When Potter was testifying, she agreed with Eldridge that she had decided to use her Taser after she saw that Johnson looked scared. But Eldridge pointed out an inconsistency, saying that when Potter spoke to Miller, she told him she didn’t know why she used her Taser. Potter told the jury she didn’t recall saying that.
It wasn’t clear from Potter’s testimony when Miller interviewed her over Zoom.
Eldridge, in her closing argument, also noted that Potter put other people at risk when she fired her gun, highlighting that the third officer was so close to the shooting that a cartridge casing bounced off of his face.
“Members of the jury, safe handling of a firearm does not include firing it into a car with four people directly in harm’s way,” she said.
Gray started his closing argument by attacking Eldridge’s summation, highlighting how she had played extremely slowed-down depictions of events that Potter saw in real time.
“Playing the video not at the right speed where it showed chaos, playing it as slow as possible … that’s the rabbit hole of misdirection,” Gray said. He also noted that Potter’s body camera was mounted on her chest and gave a slightly different perspective than her own vision.
As prosecutors have done throughout the three-week trial, Eldridge stressed that Potter, who resigned from the police force two days after the shooting, was a “highly trained” and “highly experienced” 26-year veteran, and said she acted recklessly when she killed Wright.
“She made a series of bad choices that led to her shooting and killing Daunte Wright,” Eldridge said. “This was no little oopsie. This was not putting the wrong date on a check. … This was a colossal screw-up. A blunder of epic proportions.”
Although there is a risk every time an officer makes a traffic stop, that didn’t justify Potter using her gun on Wright after he pulled away from her and other officers as they were trying to arrest him on an outstanding weapons possession warrant, Eldridge said.
“This case is not about Daunte Wright,” Eldridge said. “Daunte Wright is not on trial. He’s not the reason we’re here today.”
Eldridge also downplayed testimony from some other officers who described Potter as a good person or said they saw nothing wrong in her actions: “The defendant has found herself in trouble and her police family has her back.”
Wright’s death set off angry demonstrations for several days in Brooklyn Center. It happened as another white officer, Derek Chauvin, was standing trial in nearby Minneapolis for the killing of George Floyd.
Judge Regina Chu told jurors that intent is not part of the charges and that the state doesn’t have to prove she tried to kill Wright.
The judge said to prove first-degree manslaughter, prosecutors have to prove that Potter caused Wright’s death while committing the crime of reckless handling of a firearm. This means they must prove that she committed a conscious or intentional act while handling or using a firearm that creates a substantial or unjustifiable risk that she was aware of and disregarded, and that she endangered safety.
For second-degree manslaughter, the state must prove that she acted with culpable negligence, meaning she consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm.
State sentencing guidelines call for just over seven years in prison upon conviction of first-degree manslaughter and four years for second-degree, though prosecutors have said they plan to push for longer sentences.
___
Associated Press writer Michael Tarm in Chicago contributed to this story. Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin.
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, Harrison Smith named to Pro Bowl
CHICAGO — While wearing an old Randy Moss No. 84 Pro Bowl jersey during warmups at Soldier Field, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson got the news from Moss on Monday night that he had been selected to a second straight Pro Bowl.
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and safety Harrison Smith also learned before Monday night’s game at Chicago that they will be heading for the Pro Bowl.
The full Pro Bowl team won’t be announced until Wednesday, but some players were announced early to help promote the game. The news was delivered by Moss, a former Vikings star receiver, to Jefferson during ESPN’s pre-game show. Jefferson made his first Pro Bowl last year as a rookie.
Cook was the final leader in fan voting at running back and safety Harrison Smith the final leader in voting at safety.
Smith made his sixth Pro Bowl, tying safeties Paul Krause and Joey Browner for the most in team history by a defensive back. It was the third straight selection for Cook.
