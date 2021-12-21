News
Bentgate Mountaineering in Golden is a great place to buy, maintain or rent backcountry ski gear
Editor’s note: This is part of The Know’s series, Staff Favorites. Each week, we will offer our opinions on the best that Colorado has to offer for dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor activities and more.
If you’re looking for a place to buy backcountry ski or snowboard gear, maps, guide books, apparel and accessories where you will be served by experienced sales people who treat customers well, you won’t go wrong patronizing Bentgate Mountaineering in Golden.
The shop is located in downtown Golden at 1313 Washington Ave., just a block from the “Howdy Folks!” arch that tells visitors Golden is still a place “where the West lives.” Bentgate opened in 1994, across the street from its current location, and moved where it is now in 2004.
In the summer, Bentgate is a great place to buy backpacking and mountaineering equipment, hiking gear, apparel, trail running shoes and rock climbing gear. It’s all that in the winter, too, but it’s also a great place to buy or rent backcountry skis and splitboards, which are what snowboarders use to access the backcountry. Splitboards come in two pieces, one for each foot, so they can be used for climbing uphill. When it’s time to descend, riders attach the pieces to each other to form one snowboard.
“We love the community and we love the activities we do. We just like to put a good experience and treating people good at the top of why we’re doing this,” said owner Greg Floyd, 50, a former ski bum who started the shop when he was 23 because he didn’t like the attitude he encountered at some other mountaineering shops. “We don’t always get it right, but we sure do try to learn from our mistakes and put people first.”
Getting started in backcountry skiing can be intimidating even for longtime resort skiers.
“There’s such a wide variety of different types of gear made by different manufacturers,” said John Weir, Bentgate’s marketing manager. “We want to make sure we treat people with a sense that it is a confusing sport. Staying humble in this space is really important for our staff, and being welcoming to people coming in and learning.”
They do custom boot fitting and can modify the plastic in boots to better fit your feet. I once had alpine touring boots in which the unforgiving plastic pinched my ankle bones on a four-day hut trip until it left a painful bone bruise. The last day of that trip was excruciating. Boot fitters can re-shape the hard plastic to eliminate those pinch points.
“We do a lot of fitting and modification, especially in touring boots, working with different types of plastics that aren’t typically found in alpine boots,” Weir said. “That takes a lot of expertise in molding and shaping plastics as well as working with very unique boot systems. We kind of specialize in making the boots perform well, but also having a comfortable fit.”
Bentgate, which is closed on Saturdays in observance of Floyd’s religious sabbath, has a full-service back shop that does tuning, waxing, base grinding and repairs on alpine gear, snowboards, backcountry skis, splitboards and telemark gear. I’ve had them replace bindings on my mountaineering skis and my lightweight touring skis, and I’ve always been pleased with their work.
They carry all sorts of avalanche safety gear including beacons, shovels and probes, for purchase or to rent. And if you’re not a backcountry skier or a snowboarder, they rent and sell snowshoes, too.
“We saw a big increase in people looking to get out and do snowshoeing during COVID,” Weir said, “and continue to see the growth in that activity as more and more people look to explore and continue their hiking throughout the winter.”
Here’s another tip, if you get to Bentgate Mountaineering: Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza next door is fantastic.
News
After-dinner drinks you will want to linger over
In a season made for gathering around the table, the role of the after-dinner drink is twofold: to aid digestion and to keep you lingering — so you can finish one conversation and, with the tip of a bottle, pull the thread of another.
Just as an aperitif is meant to open both meal and appetite, a digestif provides a final, often bitter-leaning cap. A common practice in Europe, the after-dinner drink is malleable in definition and practice, taking on whatever form is wanted or needed. One could even pour it after lunch.
“It’s an opportunity to revive you from a meal,” said Claire Sprouse, a consultant and co-owner of Buddy, a recently opened wine bar in San Francisco.
She thinks of the after-dinner cocktail as the domain of the medium-ABV cocktail.
“You want something with a bit of a kick to pick you up depending on where your night’s going,” she said, “even if it’s a nice walk home.”
The options are plentiful. Bitter-leaning amaro, full of restorative herbs, is a wonted — and excellent — choice. Brandy, cognac or Calvados, poured neat or on a rock, are classic, and excel at the part. When searching for a touch of acidity, Sprouse often reaches for fortified wines like sherry, Madeira, vermouth or port. On a too-full stomach, herbal liqueurs such as Chartreuse, Bénédictine or even Underberg may be the cure for what ails.
The list only expands from there. According to Sprouse, modern after-dinner drinks do not need to stay within any traditional model: “There’s classic definitions of aperitifs and digestifs, but those beverages have been around for over 100 years. We don’t have to pretend like it’s the 1800s; we can redefine how we enjoy drinks.”
Sprouse suggests an aperitif also could work after a meal. “Most people tend to start their meals with something like Champagne, but I think Champagne is a fun way to finish a meal as well.”
Add sparkle of another sort with a splash of dry tonic or soda water. Sprouse likes the combination of Calvados or Pommeau and tonic.
A lightly fizzy, cognac and vermouth-based drink, the Nuitcap employs a final bubbling ounce of soda water just before serving. If you are with a mixed drinks crowd but do not want to overindulge, stir a final round of Bijou cocktails and serve in half size, sipping portions. Or, if the intention is to make life — and cleanup — a little easier, set a bottle or three on the recently cleared table, along with a bowl of ice and a jumble of glasses, and join in on the pouring, passing and lingering.
However you proceed, the psychological effect of a nightcap is as important as the physiological.
“We’ve all spent so much time away from each other that I think, once you get in the room with people, you’re looking to elongate that experience,” Sprouse said, adding, “Why not do that over a beverage?”
Recipe: Bijou
Yield: 1 drink
Ingredients:
- Ice
- 1 ounce dry gin, such as Plymouth
- 1 ounce sweet vermouth
- 3/4 ounce green Chartreuse
- 1 to 2 dashes orange bitters
- Maraschino cherry, for garnish
Preparation
1. Fill a mixing glass or a cocktail shaker with ice, and add the gin, vermouth, Chartreuse and bitters. Stir for 30 seconds, then strain into a chilled coupe or Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with a maraschino cherry.
Recipe: Nuitcap
Yield: 1 drink
Ingredients
- Ice
- 1 ounce cognac
- 1 ounce blanc vermouth
- 1/2 ounce Salers, génépy or Suze
- 1/4 ounce orange liqueur, such as Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao, Cointreau or triple sec
- 1 ounce soda water, to top
- 1 orange wedge or lemon peel, to garnish
Preparation
1. Fill a mixing glass with ice, and add the cognac, vermouth, Salers and orange liqueur. Stir for 30 seconds, then strain into an ice-filled lowball glass. Top with soda water and garnish with the orange wedge or lemon peel.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
News
Beware of parking tickets in Boston’s North End, West End and Leather District
With rentals now throwing in parking fees — $475 a month in one case — it’s no wonder finding a place to leave your car in the city is a budget-busting nightmare.
Now toss in parking tickets.
A new study by a parking app shows 909,097 parking tickets were issued in the last fiscal year generating $50 million in revenue for Boston. SpotAngels, the “Waze for Parking” app, did a survey of city parking tickets from July 2020 to this June and found the most common violation was “meter fee unpaid.”
With over 12 parking tickets per 100 spots the North End, West End and Leather District are the neighborhoods where you’re most likely to get a parking ticket, the app reports.
With less than six parking tickets per 100 spots, Mission Hill, Roxbury and Dorchester are where you’re less likely to get a parking ticket, the folks at SpotAngels adds.
It’s no secret the North End, a magnet for tourists and foodies, is the toughest place to park in the Hub.
“It’s unreasonable to think you can park for free in the North End no matter what app you have,” said Mary McGee, former president of the North End Waterfront Residents’ Association.
“It’s tough. There are far more people who have legal resident stickers than spaces,” McGee added. “I’ve lived in the North End for 48 years and it’s a great neighborhood, but we all know there aren’t many meters.”
She also pointed out visitors should beware of the meters that turn to resident-only spaces.
A city realtor, in a curious coincidence, tweeted out Monday tips on how to avoid getting ticketed. (Check your street-sweeping schedule and, soon, plowing announcements.)
You can also register to be alerted if your car does get ticketed.
As for the app, it does cost — $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year.
It’s no secret and the worst street for tickets is Newbury Street, the shopping mecca in the city where live double-parking is the norm and you can circle forever until you land a coveted spot. The folks at SpotAngels say the data, obtained via a public records request, lists the top three most-ticketed avenues in the city were all along Newbury.
News
Ask Amy: Refusing the list is refusing a gift
Dear Amy: I was raised to not ask for gifts on special occasions such as Christmas, but to instead appreciate whatever someone wishes to give me, including no gift at all.
This means that I don’t make gift lists, even when someone asks.
I have been in a relationship with a man for almost a decade. We have one young child, with a second on the way.
His family is a “list” family.
Since the beginning of our relationship, I have expressed I will not partake in this list-making for birthdays and Christmas.
After the first few years, I learned that my partner had been making a list for me behind my back and giving it to them.
I was pretty upset and asked him to stop.
This year I was asked directly again by one of his family members on an entire family group text to provide a list for me and our daughter.
I specifically stated I was raised not to make lists and will be teaching our children the same — so no lists for me or them!
I mentioned that we have many hobbies and like trying new ones.
I also mentioned that I’d like to teach my children that it is not about the gifts, and that we’d be happy receiving anything or nothing.
I found out soon afterwards that my partner again went behind my back — and made lists for me and our child (after they again asked him).
I am at a loss. I feel a lack of trust and disrespect toward me trying to instill certain values in my children.
I am very upset and do not know how to handle this.
Please share your opinion.
— Against Gift Lists
Dear Against: What you don’t seem to understand is that many people simply don’t know where to start.
So, by refusing to provide any guidance at all, you are making this whole process harder for these family members.
A lot of people really do want to give gifts that children will genuinely enjoy. But is your child into LEGOS or graphic novels? Do they love the science center or want to learn the violin?
Do they have a special wish or a collection the in-laws could add to?
This seems to have become a control thing for you, even though your goal seems to be the opposite.
It is obvious that your partner’s family does not know you very well, but by wanting to give you a gift you would need or enjoy they are trying to please you.
Letting them know the things you like (“I’m really into gardening this year”) will help to build a connection with them.
Your children will be raised with extended families that have different styles. That’s not a bad thing.
Your attitude toward this so far doesn’t seem to demonstrate tolerance, grace or gratitude: core values that you are obviously — and laudably — passing along to your children.
Dear Amy: I have a somewhat trivial question, but maybe it’s a nice break from the heavy topics you usually cover.
Like just about everybody else in the world, when getting together with friends we often pass around various photos taken on our phones.
I have one friend who has the habit of taking the phone, looking at the picture, then scrolling through the rest of the photos.
I find this to be presumptuous and kind of an invasion of privacy.
I’ve taken now to showing the photo but hanging on to my phone.
Am I being too picky?
— Just Curious
Dear Curious: I’m certain I’ve probably done this, usually assuming there is another photo like the one I’m being shown, but from a different angle.
I agree with you that this presents privacy concerns and is not polite.
We should all keep this in mind when sharing photos and videos in a group setting.
If you have identified one friend who consistently does this, you could gently point it out: “Would you mind not scrolling through the rest of my photos? I’ve got a screenshot of my nuclear codes on there.”
Dear Amy: “Upset” wrote to you about a conflict between a married couple about how to spend Christmas.
So, your advice to this couple is that they should work things out as if they were in a holiday movie?!
And maybe Jimmy Stewart could stop by to guide them.
— Not Convinced
Dear Not: Absolutely. That’s the whole idea.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
