Celebrities
Beyoncé & Her Kids Sing Theme Song For Tina Lawson’s New Facebook Watch Show — Listen
Tina Lawson had all four of her grandchildren, including Blue Ivy, participate in the theme song for her new show, which also features vocals from none other than Queen Bey.
Tina Lawson enlisted the help of some very talented family members to create the theme song to her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. The 67-year-old designer and entrepreneur shared the trailer for her show to Instagram on Monday (Dec. 20), and it features her daughter Beyoncé, 40, belting out part of the theme song. Plus, Tina’s four grandchildren — Beyoncé’s kids Blue Ivy Carter, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4, and Solange Knowles‘ son Julez, 17 — all leave an adorable audio message at the start of the clip.
“Let’s talk about it, grandma!” the four grandkids excitedly shout to kick off the Talks With Mama Tina trailer. Then, footage shows the family matriarch sitting down chatting with different celebs like Zendaya, Kevin Hart, Kelly Rowland, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Tiffany Haddish, and more. Beyoncé’s impeccable vocals can be heard over all the footage. “Whatever it is, we can talk about it. Tell me how you feel, we can talk about it,” the Grammy winner sings. “Say what’s on your mind, we can talk about it. Simple conversations with no limitations, come and have a talk with Mama Tina.”
In her caption, Tina shared her appreciation for her family members participating in the theme song. “Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grand babies for making this special theme song for the show. Are you guys ready to watch?” Tina also said that she’s “really proud” of her show, which premieres Dec. 23, “and all the people who helped make it happen.”
Tina has a close relationship with all of her grandchildren, and she spends frequent with them. In Jan. 2021, she got a gorgeous makeover done up by none other than Blue Ivy! Tina posted the results to Instagram and put Blue’s talents into perspective. “Can you imagine Blue with a makeup brush as a teenager if she’s this good at glam at age nine?” she wrote. Earlier that month, Tina documented Blue busting out some moves at a dance class. Tina even noted that her granddaughter looked just like her aunt Solange, 35.
Celebrities
Iggy Azalea Rocks Fashion Nova Bikini Top In Sexy New Photo
Iggy Azalea looked sexier than ever when she rocked a triangle bikini top & matching high-waisted cutout pants in a sultry new photo.
Iggy Azalea, 31, always manages to look sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she showed off her incredibly tiny waist and toned abs in a new photo. Iggy posted a photo of herself rocking a green outfit from Fashion Nova captioned, “Last sunny day @fashionnova.”
In the photo, Iggy rocked a green halterneck triangle bikini top that put her toned, rock-hard abs on display. She styled the top with a pair of matching high-waisted pants that were skintight and had cutouts on the side that revealed her tiny waist.
As for her glam, Iggy threw her long platinum blonde hair into a high ponytail, leaving pieces of hair out in the front to frame her face. A nude matte lip, a thick black cat-eye, and massive silver hoop earrings tied her look together.
Iggy is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit and just recently she posted a photo of herself in a hot tub rocking a black bathing suit. The suit featured a plunging V-neckline with thick straps that were cut out at the shoulders with white beads. She captioned the photo, “This is what I’m doing all winter long…”
When Iggy isn’t showing off her figure in a swimsuit she is usually wearing some sort of skintight outfit. Just recently she looked amazing when she rocked a skintight Fashion Nova Shake Your Marbles Mini Dress. The mini dress featured thin spaghetti straps while the entire sides and back were cut out. She styled the dress with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps.
Celebrities
“Euphoria” Returns After Rudderless Rue’s Relapse With Even More Drugs, Drama And Aggressive Adolescent Antics
Rue is back. Jules is back. Maddy, Cassie And Kat are back. Nate is back. Fezco, Lexi and Ali are back.
The trailer for Season 2 of HBO’s dramatic teenage series “Euphoria” has arrived and has the people talking. At first glance, things look pretty familiar. Rue’s still beefing with her mom, still grappling with addiction issues and obsessing over Jules, but judging from the amount of police cars in the Season 2 trailer, she’s also about to be getting in more trouble than ever before.
While the 2 minute, 40 second clip shares a number of familiar face, we’re also greeted with several sightings of musician Dominic Fike, who joins the season as a possible love interest / new obsession for Rue, although we also get a glimpse of him hanging with Jules as well. It also looks like Rue is potentially putting herself in serious danger of breaking rule number 4 of Biggie’s “Ten Crack Commandments,” by becoming a drug dealer herself.
As for the rest of the gang, Maddy seems to still have a really twisted outlook on what’s sexy. Cassie seems to be in danger of falling for Nate — and making some poor fashion choices, and Kat — oh Kat honey we are worried about what has Kat making these angsty faces in the trailer.
Check out the trailer for yourself:
We’d love to hear your thoughts!
Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Algee Smith, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, Colman Domingo and Austin Abrams star as regulars on “Euphoria.”
Season Two of “Euphoria” hits HBO on Jan. 9 and will air weekly episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.
Celebrities
Netflix & Mess: Funniest (And Messiest) “Selling Tampa” Tweets (So Far)
Netflix & messss
Me getting my broker and real estate licenses after watching an episode of selling Tampa. #SellingTampa pic.twitter.com/rmgLpvBybU
— IMAN (@PrinceIman_) December 16, 2021
Everyone’s buzzing over addictive Netflix series “Selling Tampa” which follows glamorous boss baddies thriving in the booming Real Estate industry.
At the forefront of all-Black, all-female firm Allure Realty is military vet-turned-real estate maven Sharelle Rosado–the boss lady and CEO–who leads a staff of home-selling stunners on the buzziest new reality series streaming.
“We had producers reaching out to us before,” said Rosado in our recent interview. “Everybody knows I’m good sliding in DM’s. I did my research on producers and I was like ‘if I’m going to do a reality tv show that revolves around the brokerage, I want the best of the best, so I added Adam on Instagram and liked his pictures and added him on Facebook.
Then a day later he had Skylar reach out to me and was like ‘Have you guys considered doing a reality tv show?’ I was like ‘We have a few people talking to us.’ He was like, ‘Have you signed anything?’ I told him ‘No, but we did interviews and they love what they see.’ And the next day he sent paper work from his lawyers. I waited two days because I didn’t want to look too desperate but I was like , ‘Holy sh** ladies, they want us!”
As viewers have discovered (and joke about non-stop), Alexis Williams is a bit of an underdog on the series. From the very first episode, she’s singled out for not achieving high sales numbers and Sharelle pairs her with Tenille to try and boost her position.
Naturally, we asked if she would have done anything differently during production.
“Of course there were things I wish I could have done differently, but for myself, not because there were cameras on me,” said Alexis.
“Everything happens the way it is supposed to, and it gives me an opportunity to recognize I need to get out there and I need to hustle and I need to network network and those are the things that I need to do to get to where I need to be and once I do that the future is pretty open from there.”
Who’s your fave on “Selling Tampa?” Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and messiest) tweets from “Selling Tampa” (so far) on the flip.
“We don’t have an HR department, but Juwana is always in everyone’s business, so I just named her HR” #SellingTampa pic.twitter.com/78j7GkFTo4
— cheesemonger (@_dreamitbeit) December 15, 2021
“We don’t have an HR department, but Juwana is always in everyone’s business, so I just named her HR” – bruhhh
Beyoncé & Her Kids Sing Theme Song For Tina Lawson’s New Facebook Watch Show — Listen
Police looking for hit-and-run driver who fatally struck pedestrian, 34, in St. Paul
Bengals are slight home favorites over Ravens in Week 16 rematch
Iggy Azalea Rocks Fashion Nova Bikini Top In Sexy New Photo
Best CBD Gummies for Sleep|Top 5 CBD Gummy Brands on the Market 2022
“Euphoria” Returns After Rudderless Rue’s Relapse With Even More Drugs, Drama And Aggressive Adolescent Antics
Transient Network Integrates GameScorekeeper To Bring Esports Data On-chain With Its Next-Gen DApp
Netflix & Mess: Funniest (And Messiest) “Selling Tampa” Tweets (So Far)
How the Patriots can clinch a playoff berth, the AFC East and AFC’s No. 1 seed
Kendall Jenner Stuns In ‘Comfy’ Black Lingerie With Leggings — Photos
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News6 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week