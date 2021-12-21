News
Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change
Reversing a Trump-era policy that loosened fuel efficiency standards, the Biden administration Monday moved to raise vehicle mileage standards and significantly reduce emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases.
A final rule issued Monday would raise mileage standards starting in the 2023 model year, reaching a projected industry-wide target of 40 miles per gallon by 2026.
The new standard is 25% higher than a rule finalized by the Trump administration last year and 5% higher than a proposal by the Environmental Protection Agency in August.
“We are setting robust and rigorous standards that will aggressively reduce the pollution that is harming people and our planet – and save families money at the same time,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said. He called the rule “a giant step forward” in delivering on President Joe Biden’s climate agenda “while paving the way toward an all-electric, zero-emissions transportation future.”
The new mileage rules are the most ambitious tailpipe pollution standards ever set for passenger cars and light trucks. The standards raise mileage goals set by the Trump administration that would achieve only 32 miles per gallon in 2026. Biden had set a goal of 38 miles per gallon in August.
The standards also will help expand the market share of zero emissions vehicles, the administration said, with a goal of battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles reaching 17% of new vehicles sold in 2026. EVs and plug-in hybrids are expected to have about 7% market share in 2023.
Environmental and public health groups mostly hailed the new rules, while the trade association representing most major automakers reacted cautiously.
Automakers are “committed to achieving a cleaner, safer, and smarter future,” but EPA’s final rule for greenhouse gas emissions is more aggressive than originally proposed, “requiring a substantial increase in electric vehicle sales, well above the 4% of all light-duty sales today,” said John Bozzella, president and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation.
“Achieving the goals of this final rule will undoubtedly require enactment of supportive governmental policies – including consumer incentives … and support for U.S. manufacturing and supply chain development,” Bozella said in a statement.
Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2T bill
By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are struggling to pick up the pieces after Sen. Joe Manchin effectively crushed President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill. But they face serious questions whether the $2 trillion initiative can be refashioned to win his crucial vote or the party will be saddled with a devastating defeat.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed on Monday that the chamber would vote early in the new year on Biden’s “Build Back Better Act” as it now stands, so every senator “has the opportunity to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television.” That was a biting reference to Manchin’s sudden TV announcement against the bill on Sunday.
But the conservative West Virginia Democrat and his party are so far apart, his relationships so bruised after months of failed talks, it’s unclear how they even get back to the negotiating table, let alone revive the sprawling more than 2,100-page social services and climate change bill.
“We’re going to work like hell to get it done,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, repeating the phrase several times at a briefing but never saying how.
The setback throws Biden’s signature legislative effort into deep doubt at a critical time, closing out the end of the president’s first year and ahead of congressional midterm elections when the Democrats’ slim hold on Congress. is at risk.
Coupled with solid Republican opposition, Manchin’s vote is vital in the 50-50 split Senate on this and other initiatives, including the Democrats’ priority voting rights legislation that Schumer also promised would come to an early vote.
From the White House, Psaki struck a more conciliatory tone than her weekend hardball reaction to Manchin, saying Biden is a “longtime friend” of the senator and the president is focused on moving forward.
Steeped in the politics of a state that Biden lost decisively to Donald Trump, Manchin has little to gain from aligning too closely with fellow Democrats, raising fresh questions over whether he still has a place in the party.
In a radio interview Monday, he reiterated his position that the social and environment bill has far too much government spending — on child care, health care and other programs — without enough restrictions on incomes or work requirements.
But the lifelong Democrat was less clear when asked if the party still has room for him — describing himself as “fiscally responsible and socially compassionate.”
Manchin said: “Now, if there’s no Democrats like that then they have to push me wherever they want.”
After months of negotiations with the White House and Senate staff members as well as Biden and fellow senators, he lashed out at hardline tactics against him by those he said “just beat the living crap out of people and think they’ll be submissive.”
The next steps remain highly uncertain for the president and his party. Biden returned to Washington from his Delaware home, and lawmakers assessed their options with Congress on recess for the holiday break. The president’s reputation as a seasoned legislator who wants to show the country government can work hangs in the balance along with his proposals.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., a leader of the progressive caucus, spoke with Manchin early Monday, but emerged warning her colleagues the senator was an untrustworthy partner who “went back on his word.”
Jayapal said Democrats were working with the White House on alternative means of reaching the bill’s goals through executive or administrative actions, without legislation.
“We cannot make the same mistakes twice,” she said on a conference call with other progressives. “We cannot hang the futures of millions of Americans on the words of one man.”
The White House appeared to take interest in Manchin’s preference for a reimagined bill that would tackle a few top priorities, for longer duration, rather than the multifaceted and far-reaching House-passed version.
But it will be extraordinarily difficult for progressive and centrist Democrats to rebuild trust to launch a fresh round of negotiations having devoted much of Biden’s first year in office to what is now essentially a collapsed effort.
For example, Manchin wants to authorize the social programs for the full 10 years of a standard budget window — rather than just a few years as Democrats would as a way to keep the price tag down. That change would force painful cuts elsewhere in the package.
Despite Biden’s long courtship of Manchin, the senator has been clear throughout that the Democrats’ bill does not fit his vision of what the country needs, even though many residents in his state are low income, some in desperate need of the health, education and child care services the bill would provide.
The sweeping package is among the biggest of its kind ever considered in Congress, unleashing billions of dollars to help American families nationwide — nearly all paid for with higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy.
For families with children, it would provide free pre-school and child care aid. There are subsidies for health insurance premiums, lower prescription drug costs and expanded Medicaid access in states that do not yet provide it. The bill would start a new hearing aid program for seniors. And it includes more than $500 billion to curb carbon emissions, a figure considered the largest federal expenditure ever to combat climate change.
A potential new deadline for Biden and his party comes with the expiration of an expanded child tax credit that has been sending up to $300 monthly directly to millions of families’ bank accounts. If Congress fails to act, the money won’t arrive in January.
Talks between Biden and Manchin deteriorated during a final round last week that turned heated, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the private talks.
In a stunning repudiation of his party, Manchin gave the president’s staff just a 20-minute heads-up he was about to announce his opposition to the bill.
It called to mind the famous thumbs-down vote by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., that killed President Donald Trump’s 2017 effort to repeal the health care law enacted under President Barack Obama.
Republicans hailed Manchin as a maverick, but Democrats and the White House were merciless in their criticism.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tried to strike an optimistic chord, assuring House Democrats and others that an agreement could still be reached early in the new year. She asked members in a letter late Sunday to highlight the measure’s expected impact on constituents while “barnstorming” the nation in the weeks ahead.
___
Associated Press writers Alan Fram, Darlene Superville, Colleen Long and Hope Yen contributed to this report.
Denver concerts, Broadway’s “Lion King” shows canceled as COVID outbreaks spread
Show cancellations and postponements — from concerts to touring Broadway productions — have returned to Colorado, previewing the omicron-driven turmoil that has engulfed New York City in recent days.
Growing alarm over the omicron variant of COVID, highlighted by the more than 21,000 new infections reported in a single day last week in New York, now threatens the next several weeks of indoor public gatherings in Colorado. Those include dozens of crucial, revenue-generating Christmas and New Year’s Eve events for local arts and culture companies.
The long-delayed return of “The Lion King” Broadway tour, for example, has been shaken by last-minute cancellations, including its Sunday night show.
On Monday, officials said a pair of Tuesday, Dec. 21 shows (2 and 7:30 p.m.) were also canceled. Decisions for future performances will be announced Tuesday, a spokeswoman for Denver Center for the Performing Arts told The Denver Post.
“Although negative PCR testing allowed us to move safely forward with this afternoon’s matinee performance, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have just been detected within the company of ‘The Lion King’ …” Denver Center leaders wrote Sunday, just two hours before the late show was scheduled to begin.
New York’s Broadway, often a harbinger of other nationals tours, saw several shows canceled last week after cast or crew members, including for “Hamilton,” tested positive. The Metropolitan Opera is also now requiring booster shots for admission, The New York Times reported. As the leading opera company in the U.S., Met policies frequently trickle down to local companies.
“Everyone is going to be doing this,” Peter Gelb, the Met’s general manager, told The Times.
Some Denver events still weeks away, such as the Feb. 14-16 Midwinter Bluegrass Festival at the Northglenn Ramada Plaza, have preemptively canceled due to omicron concerns. That means two consecutive years of no in-person gatherings, organizers said.
“We do not feel confident that we could safely hold an indoor picking festival,” officials wrote on Dec. 17. “Rather than risk people’s health, we have made the difficult decision to cancel and go another year without gathering as a community.”
Denver’s current public health order requires masks or proof of vaccination in Denver and other metro areas for everyone aged 2 and older in all public, indoor spaces until Jan. 3, unless otherwise extended, city officials said Friday.
Most promoters and venues began requiring masks, proof of negative COVID tests and vaccination proof as early as September to get ahead of the rule changes. Despite that, late November and early December have been shaky periods for public events, even before the widespread omicron concerns arrived.
A ribbon-cutting on Dec. 4 for the Thornton Arts and Culture remodel was scuttled; Mayor Jan Kulmann and other city officials were scheduled to attend the free, public event.
After previously postponing it, Colorado Symphony canceled Danny Elman’s Percussion and Piano Quartet show for Jan. 12 at Boettcher Concert Hall due to a COVID-related tour halt from the Berlin Philharmonic, a spokesman told The Denver Post. Ticketholders can contact the box office for refunds; 303-623-7876 or coloradosymphony.org.
Earlier this month, promoter AEG Rocky Mountains also postponed the El Ten Eleven show, previously scheduled for the Bluebird Theater on Dec. 11, until Feb. 6, 2022.
The wave of cancellations began building earlier this month: both Holiday Harmony Reunion Shows from Sound of the Rockies on Dec. 11 were canceled at the Newman Center “due to COVID protocols,” while a Dec. 11 Mission Ballroom show from Turkuaz and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe was also nixed.
Cancellations or postponements will prompt automatic refunds for some ticketholders, as well as 30-day limits to request refunds for others. See your ticket retailer for details, likely axs.com or ticketmaster.com for larger events.
The path has been rocky for ticketholders waiting on delayed or canceled shows, some of which were supposed to happen up to two years ago. In September, Colorado’s StubHub ticketholders received $3 million as part of a massive settlement with the online ticketing company, which had failed to refund consumers for canceled events.
The atmosphere of uncertainty contrasts with the dozens of new concerts being announced each week for venues ranging from Boulder’s intimate Fox Theatre to Broomfield’s cavernous FirstBank Center, even as other industries have been crippled by omicron outbreaks.
The NBA on Sunday canceled a Denver Nuggets game due to a raft of breakthrough infections among the visiting Brooklyn Nets, while multi-game postponements and newly strict vaccination requirements have arrived for the Colorado Avalanche (four games through Wednesday, Dec. 23) and Denver Broncos, respectively.
This is a developing story.
Ghislaine Maxwell jury begins deliberations after closings
By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury began deliberations Monday, tasked with considering whether Ghislaine Maxwell is a dangerous predator who recruited teens to be sexually abused by financier Jeffrey Epstein — as prosecutors put it — or the “innocent woman” a defense attorney described.
The jury received the case just before 5 p.m. after two prosecutors and a defense lawyer delivered their closing arguments over a six-hour period.
Maxwell, 59, had been composed, if not cheerful, as she interacted with her lawyers and family members for the first three weeks of the trial. But she seemed emotional as Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey rebutted defense arguments and asserted the British socialite believed her four trial accusers were beneath her.
“In her eyes, they were just trash,” Comey said as Maxwell shook her head slightly and then drooped her eyes.
Earlier, she had wiped her eyes twice as Comey attacked defense portrayals of the women who testified about abuse. The prosecutor said Maxwell played a pivotal role in Epstein’s quest to sexually abuse teenage girls.
Defense lawyer Laura Menninger had argued that the women’s recollections of abuse by Epstein and Maxwell were flawed memories manipulated two decades or more later by civil lawyers seeking payouts or U.S. government investigators seeking a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in a federal jail in 2019 while he awaited his own sex trafficking trial.
Comey called a defense claim that Maxwell didn’t know about abuse that occurred for more than a decade a “laughable argument.”
“Those four witnesses gave you the most damaging testimony in this trial,” she said. “These women put themselves through the hell of testifying at this trial even though they have nothing to gain.”
Comey added: “They did it for justice.”
The prosecutor started her remarks by disputing a claim by the defense that nearly all the evidence pertained to Epstein, and Maxwell did not deserve to be blamed as an conspirator in his crimes.
“This case is about that woman,” Comey said, pointing at Maxwell, who sat at the defense table in a white sweater as four of her siblings watched from the first bench of spectators in a courtroom where everyone followed spacing rules dictated by the coronavirus.
Earlier, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe called Maxwell the “lady of the house” when Epstein abused girls at a New York mansion, a Florida estate and a New Mexico ranch.
“Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous,” Moe said. She cited over $30 million that Maxwell received from Epstein over the years. “Maxwell and Epstein committed horrifying crimes.”
Menninger, though, said prosecutors had failed to prove any charges beyond a reasonable doubt: “Ghislaine Maxwell is an innocent woman, wrongfully accused of crimes she did not commit.”
“Ghislaine Maxwell is not Jeffrey Epstein,” Menninger stated plainly.
The summations came at the start of the fourth week of a trial that was originally projected to last six weeks. With a coronavirus outbreak in New York worsening by the day and a holiday weekend ahead, Judge Alison J. Nathan urged lawyers to keep their closings tight so the jury could begin deliberating as early as Monday.
Maxwell has been jailed since her arrest in July 2020. The judge has denied her bail repeatedly, despite her lawyer’s arguments that the pledge of her $22.5 million estate and a willingness to be watched 24 hours a day by armed guards would guarantee her appearance in court.
The closings came after two dozen prosecution witnesses testified, including the four women who say they were abused by Epstein with the help of Maxwell when they were teenagers.
Moe told jurors that Maxwell was a “posh, smiling age-appropriate woman” who provided cover for Epstein’s “creepy” behavior.
She asked them to ignore the testimony of a psychology professor who testified for the defense, saying the testimony that memories can fade over time and be influenced by what people hear, see or read was a “total distraction.”
“These women know what happened to their own bodies,” she said. “Your common sense tells you that being molested is something you never forget, ever.”
But Menninger defended the testimony of the memory expert, citing instances in which Maxwell’s accusers never mentioned the defendant’s name when they first spoke of the abuse they endured from Epstein.
She said the testimony from accusers was manipulated by civil lawyers representing them as they pursued millions of dollars in payouts from a special fund set up after Epstein’s suicide to compensate his victims.
Menninger said the women suddenly “recovered memories that Ghislaine was there.”
