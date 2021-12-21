News
Biden’s poll numbers sink as he’s set to address the nation
President Biden, set to address the nation today on the omicron variant, is inching toward a sub-40% approval rating.
A left-leaning poll from NPR/PBS has Biden at 42% positive and 55% disapproving. And there’s more bad news for the president.
A Rasmussen poll, that tends to tilt more right, has Biden at 41% approval and 57% disapproval.
The New York Post reported Monday night that Biden had tested negative for COVID-19 after being in close contact three days earlier with a staffer who had tested positive.
It’s clear the pandemic is dragging down the country and administration as Boston has now rolled out a vaccine mandate requiring proof of a jab to enter city bars, restaurants, gyms, theaters and sports venues.
The NPR/PBS/Marist poll was conducted Dec. 11-13 of predominantly registered voters. Biden rated a dismal 31% approval rating in the Midwest; he jumped to 51% in the Northeast; and 42% and 43% in the South and West.
Latino voters gave him 33% approval, and Biden hit bottom with white non-college grads with 32% support and another 5% unsure about what to respond.
His speech today will be key, judging from these grim results.
Div. 3-5 boys basketball preview, players to watch
The Div. 3 landscape should have a strong Boston flavor it.
Reigning Boston City League champion Latin Academy, Tech Boston and New Mission all have teams capable of playing deep into March.
Latin Academy returns a pair of four-year varsity performers in point guard Benny Martinez and forward Osasu Woghiken along with forward Brennan Shapiro and guard Osman Aden. New Mission will lean on guard Hassan Jenkins and forward Kemar Morgan, while Tech Boston has guards Elijah Clunie, Youssouf Mboucoh, Curt Brooks and Jmal Buauge along with forward Kervenslee Blanc.
Div. 4 co-champions Abington move up to Div. 3 and return guards Tommy Fanara and Antwonne Graham Jr. Few get more out of their roster than Steve Harrington does at Watertown and he has forwards Adam Patterson and Tyler Timperio back.
St. Mary’s should be among the best teams in the Catholic Central League as guards David Brown and Ali Barry are back along with forwards Derick Coulanges, Omri Merryman and Henri Miraka. Rob Sarmiento takes over for Joel Burke at Arlington Catholic and he has a nice nucleus back in guards Jimmy Ball and Andre Perez, while Ryan Svendsen transferred back to AC after averaging 20 points a game there as a freshman.
Bishop Fenwick, Archbishop Williams and Austin Prep will be competitive in the deep CCL.
Burke was co-champions in Div. 3 last year and should be among the favorites in Div. 4 this winter. Sean Ryan returns some quality talent led by guards Ramsay Checo, Takei Galloway, Jaeden Roberts (the son of former South Boston legend Roger Roberts) and Jasaad Fenton as well as big man Nahkeem Singleton.
Wareham is always a contender and should be strong with guards Ajay Lopes and Daejon Gibson back. Randolph will lean on guards Stevens Joacine, Lenny Tangishaka, Malik White and Marquis White, while forward Kevin Federle is poised to have a big year for Cohasset.
Cathedral has guards Julian Webb, Kamari James and Anthony Coke back as well as forward Wesley Odiase. St. Joseph could have two of the top scorers in the Catholic Central League in guards Nathan Robertson and Darius Peterson.
Cape Cod Academy features one of the top scorers in the state in senior guard Jaeden Greenleaf, who enters the season with 1,787 points. Kelvin Danforth and Thomas Bresette are back in the front court along with guards Tamar Washington and Trey Merritt.
The Division 5 landscape is dominated primarily by Central and Western Mass. schools. A couple of teams who could take their lumps playing against larger competition but might be tournament tested are Cristo Rey and Millis. Cristo Rey will look to guards Kion Carruthers and Alfredo De Los Santos, while forward Matthew Fiala should lead the way for Millis.
Mystic Valley will lean on the guard trio of Michael Tayag, Giovanni Soto and Dalton Kinnon, while Holbrook and Hull could emerge as contenders.
DIV. 3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
C/F: Stephen Bear (Defham), Sam Charchaflian (Austin Prep), Nick Daly (Pentucket), Cael Dineen (Essex Tech), Jaydan Exalus (Cardinal Spellman), Justin Marando (Norton), Quintin McHale (Triton), Henri Miraka (St. Mary’s), Kemar Morgan (New Mission), Logan Murphy (Sandwich), Markus Nordin (Hamilton-Wenham), Adam Patterson (Watertown), Jake Peterson (Hanover), Luke Rinaldi (Dover-Sherborn), Ryan Svendsen (Arlington Catholic), Tyler Timperio (Watertown), Osasu Woghiken (Latin Academy)
G: Jason Andrews (Seekonk), Jimmy Ball (Arlington Catholic), Ali Barry (St. Mary’s), Mavrick Bourdeau (Shawsheen), David Brown (St. Mary’s), Josh Campbell (Archbishop Williams), Cody Cannalonga (North Reading), Elijah Clunie (Tech Boston), Ray Cuevas (Ipswich), Tommy Fanara (Abington), Liam Geraghty (Old Rochester), Antwonne Graham Jr. (Abington), Che Hanks (Bishop Fenwick), Liam Harrigan (Medway), Hassan Jenkins (New Mission), Jackson Kenn (East Bridgewater), Dasean Leggett (Abington), Ryan Luccarelli (Norwell), Oliver Magliaro (Medway), Benny Martinez (Latin Academy), Youssouf Mboucoh (Tech Boston), Daunte Navedo (Greater New Bedford), Cam O’Brien (Swampscott), Andre Perez (Arlington Catholic), Jeremy Perez (Shawsheen), Jason Romans (Bishop Fenwick), Evan Roth (Swampscott)
DIV. 4/5 PLAYERS TO WATCH
C: Kelvin Danforth (Cape Cod Academy), Chase Ryan (West Bridgewater), Jean St. Laurent (Matignon), Nakheem Singleton (Burke)
F: Thomas Bresette (Cape Cod Academy), Kevin Federle (Cohasset), Matthew Fiala (Millis), Dan Gould (Monomoy), Wesley Odiase (Cathedral)
G: Owen Burke (Holbrook), Kion Carruthers (Cristo Rey), Hayden Cayton (Case), Ramsay Checo (Burke), Anthony Coke (Cathedral), Takei Galloway (Burke), Darius Gibson (Wareham), Jaeden Greenleaf (Cape Cod Academy), Gabe Griffin (Hull), Kamari James (Cathedral), Cam Keliher (Amesbury), Stevens Joacine (Randolph), Harrison Lien (Georgetown), Ajay Lopes (Wareham), Jack Lucido (Georgetown), Connor McNamara (Innovation), A.J. Pallazola (Manchester-Essex), Lateef Patrick (Matignon), Nathan Robertson (St. Joseph), Daruis Peterson (St. Joseph), Nathan Razza (West Bridgewater), , Michael Tayag (Mystic Valley), Shea Ullo (Bourne), Julian Webb (Cathedral), Malik White (Randolph), Marquis White (Randolph)
Matt Nagy doesn’t regret his reaction that earned 1 of 9 Chicago Bears penalties. Said Robert Quinn: ‘Honestly, some of these calls are starting to get a little crazy.’
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said he doesn’t regret his fiery outburst at officials that earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Monday night at Soldier Field
Nagy was flagged between the first and second quarters of the 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings after safety Deon Bush was called for a hit to a defenseless receiver. The Bears had stopped the Vikings on the third-and-7 play at midfield, but the penalty on Bush gave the Vikings first-and-10 at the Bears 35-yard line.
When the quarter ended two plays later, Nagy gave officials a piece of his mind.
“Our guys are fighting their asses off to get off the field, and I saw what happened,” Nagy said. “So I explained my opinion on it, and I don’t regret it.”
Referee Scott Novak told a pool reporter Nagy was flagged for using inappropriate language.
“I won’t repeat what was said,” Novak said. “But when it crosses a line and it’s inappropriate, then that’s when we throw a flag.”
Nagy’s penalty pushed the Vikings to the 12-yard line, and they scored on Greg Joseph’s 37-yard field goal four plays later.
It was one of nine Bears penalties for 91 yards. The Bears defense was penalized twice on the Vikings’ only second-half touchdown drive. Teez Tabor was called for an illegal low block, and Trevis Gipson was called for unnecessary roughness.
“Honestly, some of these calls are starting to get a little crazy,” Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn said. “These refs seem like they’re controlling the game a little too much. If a play is clean and they’re throwing a flag over something that they thought they can change the game just by one flag, I mean, let guys play ball.
“If this was a couple years ago, half this stuff wouldn’t even be called, but now they’ve got some of these stupid rules, and in the refs’ hands it can change at any given moment. I think they need to go check the refs they’re hiring, not our coach.”
Bush and Alec Ogletree were breaking up Kirk Cousins’ pass to Tyler Conklin when Bush was penalized after making contact with Conklin’s head, Novak said.
“With a defenseless receiver, the defender is always responsible for avoiding any illegal contact or illegal act,” Novak said. “And when he makes contact with the head, even if he’s going for the ball, it’s still a foul. If he’s attempting to dislodge the ball, or intercept, he still cannot make illegal contact, forcibly, to the offensive player since he’s defenseless.”
Bush said he didn’t get an explanation from the official he asked about it on the field, but he said the Bears will try to correct their mistakes.
“It’s kind of tough, man,” Bush said. “Sometimes you want to know the right thing to do. You want to have the right safety, but at the same time, you want to be able to go out there and make plays, not letting them just catch the ball. I guess we’ll have to see how to work on that, how to fix that.”
The most notable penalty on offense came when rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins went after D.J. Wonnum for a hard hit on quarterback Justin Fields as Fields went out of bounds in the third quarter.
Jenkins was called for unnecessary roughness, and the Bears’ drive was pushed back to second-and-22 at their 13-yard line.
Nagy said he understood Jenkins’ emotion and desire to protect his quarterback but said the Bears also have to be smart with their reactions.
“After that one, I went around and talked to all the guys and just said, ‘OK, it’s time to reel it back in, all of us, myself included,’” Nagy said. “I love the fight. I love their energy. … Every action has a reaction. Just be smart because what it does is it puts us in tough situations by losing yards, and again, myself included with what I did.”
Fields said he appreciated Jenkins’ reaction.
“I told him I liked what he did there and I appreciate him, but at the same time he’s got to be smart,” Fields said. “But I definitely love the mindset and I love him sticking up for me. I think that’s what we need more of. But I just told him, I love it but just do it between the whistle.”
A sloppy 4th-and-1 failure encapsulates the Chicago Bears’ 10th loss: ‘That’s been the story of the year.’
Late in the third quarter Monday night, with the Chicago Bears trying to capitalize on a drive that began at the Minnesota Vikings 30-yard line, the entire season was essentially summarized in one snap.
A few minutes earlier, running back Damien Williams tipped a Vikings punt, setting up prime field position for the offense. Trying to cut into a 17-3 deficit and get inside the red zone, the Bears faced fourth-and-1 from the 21.
In 8 seconds of familiar sloppiness, promise turned into agitation, hope into full-on annoyance.
A bit of confusion. Disrupted timing. A pass that never was thrown. Or a scramble that never began.
The play’s result: Quarterback Justin Fields was sacked for a 2-yard loss.
Thousands of mystified head shakes seemed to circle the Soldier Field stands like the wave.
Down went Fields, corralled along the right sideline by linebacker Nick Vigil, then wrestled to the grass by defensive end D.J. Wonnum. Turnover on downs.
More of this? Really?
That brand of discombobulation defined the entire night in a 17-9 Bears loss, the team’s eighth defeat in nine games.
“That’s been the story,” Fields said after the game. “That’s been the story of the year for sure.”
He’s not wrong.
On that fourth-and-1, there were plenty of rough edges. Start with receiver Darnell Mooney, assigned to be in the backfield on a play run out of a tight formation with three tight ends. Mooney had a flat route to the short side of the field but was admittedly a bit confused and a beat slow in getting aligned.
“It was a personnel grouping where I was a different receiver,” he said. “And the last name on the play I have to hear before I get into position. But literally everyone was running to the line of scrimmage and Justin was still calling the play. So I just got (the tag) at the end and went (quickly) to the right spot.”
The play design called for Fields to run a naked bootleg off play action with Mooney as his first read. But the play fake was out of sync. Then so was the entire play. And with the Vikings in a Cover-2 look, the chess match advantage the Bears hoped for didn’t exist.
“The corner sat on (the flat route) and he didn’t move,” Fields said.
For a moment, Mooney appeared open as he scurried out of the backfield to his right. Fields also had an option to eye Jimmy Graham farther downfield on an over route. The play, though, never clicked.
“At the perfect time when Mooney was open, I wasn’t looking,” Fields said. “When I looked back at him, he was covered. It’s just timing in football.”
Fields was quick to credit the Vikings for defending the play well.
“I mean, that’s football,” he said. “You win some, you lose some.”
The Bears’ “lose some” pile, however, always seems to be twice as high. That’s the only way to explain how they trailed for 50 minutes and 3 seconds despite outgaining the Vikings 370-193.
It’s the only way to explain how an admirable effort by a decimated defense was squandered by an offensive showing that included two lost fumbles and three red-zone trips that ended without points.
It’s the only way to explain how the Bears now sit on the second-to-last rung in the NFC standings, tied with the New York Giants at 4-10.
And somehow, three more games remain.
Monday night’s smorgasbord of errors included three more penalties by rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins, another lost fumble by Fields, a 49-yard field-goal attempt by Cairo Santos that was blocked and, yes, even an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Nagy, who blew his top after Deon Bush’s hit on tight end Tyler Conklin during a third-down stop in the first quarter was ruled unnecessary roughness.
“Our guys are fighting their asses off to get off the field,” Nagy said. “And I saw what happened. I explained my opinion on it. And I don’t regret it.”
For the second time this season, the officiating for the Bears in a Monday night game drew plenty of attention with no shortage of debatable calls. The Bears finished with nine penalties for 91 yards. But their overall failures run so much deeper than a few iffy penalty rulings.
For the fifth time this season, the offense failed to score a touchdown in the first half. The Bears are 0-5 in those games.
They also have been held below 17 points seven times this season, and their 17.8 points per game ranks 28th in the NFL.
The Bears’ only touchdown came on their 70th snap, a meaningless play as time ran out. Fields hit Jesper Horsted for 19 yards. Even that was originally ruled to be down a foot short of the goal line.
“It’s a frustrating situation,” Mooney said.
Sure, the Bears took the field with 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including all five of their defensive backfield starters plus receiver Allen Robinson. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor were also out.
That was a tough hand to be dealt. And given the circumstances, the Bears again played with competitive fire that thrilled their coach.
“It would be one thing if the team came out and just said, ‘You know what? We’re 4-9 and we’re just at a point where we’re going to check out,’” Nagy said. “Our guys don’t do that. That’s why you get emotional. That’s why you care. Because they put a lot of time and energy to come out here and play. I just like that about them.”
But that small plus hasn’t been nearly enough to make up for the nonstop offensive slog. Or the flurry of penalties. Or the poor decisions. Or the untimely turnovers. Or the mound of losses that has left the fan base in a sour mood.
In their penultimate home game of this season, the Bears again made a mess of too many situations. This team has been broken for some time now, and the most important repair work won’t begin until the 2022 offseason arrives.
In the meantime, the missed opportunities and on-field mistakes remain difficult to watch.
