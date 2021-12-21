News
Billy Conway kept the beat strong for Morphine, Treat Her Right
When drummer/label owner Billy Conway led me into the Inman Square loft that housed Hi-N-Dry Records, I felt like Dorothy stepping into Oz.
A young rock writer fresh to the scene in 2007, I worshiped Conway’s band Morphine during its ’90s run. Up in the loft, which looked more like a beatnik clubhouse than a record label office, Conway sat down behind his drum kit so the Herald photographer could get a few photos for the feature I was working on.
In a flash, Conway filled the loft with swinging, minimalist crashes and cracks.
All alone, he cast a spell with a tiny drum set and a couple measures of improvisation.
Conway, who died on Sunday at the age of 65, helped give Morphine its noirish heartbeat (along with fellow band drummer Jerome Deupree). Where his peers got bigger, louder, faster in the age of bombastic grunge, thrash metal and furious pop punk, Conway pulled his sound from the astral plane – he lived to serve the song with a steady thump or hi hat hit.
In a band that focused on the twin moons of Dana Colley’s saxophone and Mark Sandman’s dark voice, dark lyrics and low-rock two-string slide bass guitar, Conway needed to be steady. He had to hold the tiller on a ferry that snaked down murky waters of cool jazz, anti-rock, and spoken word.
His ability to play with flair while also sitting way back in the groove always astounded me (he sounds like Charlie Watts in a fever dream on “Cure for Pain”). But he could also thunder away on his kit (see “Sharks”) or creep along like a shadow (see “Like Swimming”).
Conway and Sandman came up with deconstructed blues band Treat Her Right in the mid-’80s. Back then Cambridge played home to some of rock’s craziest sounds: The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Pixies, Gang Green. Treat Her Right reduced everything to simple melodies and growls. When Treat Her Right ended, Morphine stepped in with an even more primitive approach.
“I’d like to think the Cambridge scene started about the time Morphine got together,” Conway told me up in that loft in 2007. “But it existed as a stream years before and we just fell into it. It’s definitely one long conversation from Treat Her Right to Morphine to Twinemen (the band Conway and Colley formed after Sandman passed away in 1999 and put out records on Hi-N-Dry).”
“I think that music is a conversation, and the conversation we’re having started in Cambridge,” he added.
Morphine blew up, going from Central Square to Europe, Asia and Australia. The trio never had a bonafide hit but developed a cult following that was happy to live in the permanent midnight flecked with neon that radiated from the band.
In the Hi-N-Dry office, Conway answered my questions with exceeding patience. It shocked me then – Why was this rock star being so kind to me? But Conway was seemingly kind to everyone. Also, he wasn’t a rock star. He was a master musician unwilling to play with the big, obvious bravado too many rock stars indulge in.
News
CU Buffs wrap up perfect nonconference slate
Asked what she wants for Christmas this year, Mya Hollingshed smiled.
“I’ve been thinking about this one,” she said. “Two weeks off.”
Unfortunately for the Colorado women’s basketball star, she won’t get that, but if anyone has earned it, it’s Hollingshed and her teammates.
On Monday afternoon, the Buffaloes put a bow on a perfect nonconference schedule, routing San Francisco, 80-56. Hollingshed scored 23 points and pulled down nine rebounds, while Quay Miller (19 points, eight rebounds), Sila Finau (11 points), Kindyll Wetta (seven points, four assists) and others also stepped up.
The Buffs are off to an 11-0 start for just the sixth time in program history.
“Really excited for how we played,” CU head coach JR Payne said after rolling past the Dons (5-6). “We knew that it would be a total team effort for us to be successful tonight. … We can’t coach a perfect game, as far as going 100% from the floor or stopping them from scoring ever, but our effort is totally in our control and our team played really, really hard tonight. Super proud of us, excited for being undefeated in the preseason and really excited for them to have a little bit of a break. And even more excited for Pac-12 play to start.”
Hollingshed won’t get a two-week break, but close. Shortly after the game, the Buffs went their separate ways for the holidays. They don’t play again until the Dec. 31 Pac-12 opener at Oregon State.
Before heading home, the Buffs took care of business against the Dons.
Behind 3-pointers from Hollingshed and Finau, the Buffs jumped to a quick 8-0 lead and never trailed.
Hollingshed scored 13 points in the first seven minutes, but then spent the last 13 minutes of the half on the bench with foul trouble. The Buffs didn’t really slow down without her, as Miller picked up some slack.
“(Miller) has been a huge addition to this team, big productivity off the bench,” Wetta said. “But it definitely is a lot missing Mya for the last 13 minutes of the first half.”
It was during that stretch that San Francisco gained a bit of momentum, cutting a 16-point CU lead down to seven by halftime.
“I actually thought USF did a good job of dictating some tempo,” Payne said. “I thought they really kind of slowed us down in the half court, which made us hesitant, and then they were disruptive in a different sort of way; not pressuring and denying everything. But our team really responded in the second half, because our offense helps our defense and our defense also helps our offense. I think when we have good flow and good tenacity on both ends, we’re a better team when we’re like that.”
Finau scored eight points in a 15-5 run to start the second half and CU led by as many as 28 points.
CU’s offense was sharp, but Payne also credited Wetta, Jaylyn Sherrod and others for holding the Dons’ Ioanna Krimili to a season-low five points. She came in averaging 19.7 per game.
“That was really important for us to be successful tonight,” Payne said. “We had to do that. Our effort was really pretty good.”
That has been the case in just about every game to this point, so Payne was happy to send the players off for a break. They’ll come back shortly after Christmas ready to work.
“I think everyone is really dialed into what we want to accomplish and what we need to do, individually and collectively to have the type of success we’re looking for,” Payne said.
Notable
Monday’s game was the last for CU director of operations Jill Mahoney. This her fifth season with the Buffs and she is leaving for a new career with the Boulder Police Department. Matt Hower, who has been the girls basketball coach at Fort Collins High School, has been hired to replace Mahoney. … Hollingshed surpassed the 1,400-point mark for her career (1,406) and now sits 13th in CU history in scoring. … Finau has 24 points in her last two games — the best two-game stretch of her career. … Combined, Hollingshed and Miller have averaged 40.5 points and 14.5 rebounds the past two games. …The Buffs improved to 57-5 against nonconference opponents, including 38-2 at home, in Payne’s tenure.
Fast break
What went right: Offensively, the Buffs were sharp throughout the game. They turned 15 USF turnovers into 26 points, dominated in rebounding (39-25) and played good defense in the second half.
What went wrong: In the first half, the Buffs let the Dons’ shooters get open too often and that kept USF in the game.
Star of the game: Mya Hollingshed. Another great performance for the senior, who had 23 points and nine rebounds.
What’s next: After a holiday break, the Buffs will visit Oregon State in the Pac-12 opener on Dec. 31.
Colorado 80, San Francisco 56
SAN FRANCISCO (5-6)
Langer 0-0 0-0 0, Dickie 2-9 0-0 5, McDowell-White 2-4 0-0 5, Krimili 2-7 0-0 5, Kostic 0-1 0-0 0, Vaalavirta 0-3 2-2 2, Klavina 2-5 0-0 5, Gayles 5-7 1-2 15, Keita 1-4 3-4 5, Lagarita 6-8 1-2 14, Fulcher 0-0 0-0 0, Rathbun 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 7-10 56.
COLORADO (11-0)
Sherrod 2-4 1-3 5, Formann 1-5 2-2 4, Finau 4-12 1-1 11, Hollingshed 8-11 3-4 23, Tuitele 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Sadler 1-6 0-0 2, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 8-11 2-2 19, Blacksten 2-2 0-1 5, Wetta 1-2 4-4 7, Gerber 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 13-17 80.
San Francisco 16 16 13 11 – 56
Colorado 25 14 23 18 – 80
3-point goals – USF 9-23 (Gayles 4-6, Dickie 1-5, Krimili 1-5, Klavina 1-3, McDowell-White 1-1, Langarita 1-1, Keita 0-2), Colorado 9-26 (Hollingshed 4-5, Finau 2-7, Miller 1-3, Blacksten 1-1, Wetta 1-1, Formann 0-4, Sherrod 0-2, Sadler 0-2, Jones 0-1). Rebounds – USF 25 (McDowell-White 6), Colorado 39 (Hollingshed 9). Assists – USF 11 (McDowell-White 4), Colorado 17 (Wetta 4). Steals – USF 5 (Krimili 3), Colorado 9 (Miller 3). Turnovers – USF 15, Colorado 12. Total fouls – USF 17, Colorado 17. Fouled out – None. A – 1,132.
News
Chicago Bears’ Robert Quinn and Jakeem Grant are named to the NFC Pro Bowl team
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn and returner/wide receiver Jakeem Grant were named to the 2022 NFC Pro Bowl roster, the team announced before Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Quinn’s selection honors his stellar comeback season. Entering Monday, he ranked fourth in the NFL with 14 sacks, the second-highest total of his career behind the 19 he had in 2013. He also has 41 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, 16 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles.
He is 3½ sacks from tying the Bears single-season record, set by Richard Dent in 1984.
Quinn’s success comes a season after he had only two sacks in his first year with the Bears. This will be his third Pro Bowl, his last coming in the 2014 season.
Grant made his first Pro Bowl as a return specialist.
The Bears traded a future sixth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for Grant in October to fill openings on punt and kickoff returns, and he averages 13.2 yards per punt return, best in the NFC. He set a Bears record with a 97-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers last week.
Grant also averages 24.2 yards per kick return.
Inside linebacker Roquan Smith notably was absent from the Bears announcement despite totaling 130 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, three sacks, three passes defended and a pick-six.
The NFL will announce full Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday night.
News
Colorado’s COVID picture continues to improve, but omicron is here “and starting to proliferate”
New COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continued to drop in Colorado over the last week, a potential silver lining as the virus’s fast-spreading omicron variant marches across the country.
The new variant of the coronavirus so far has been confirmed in only a small number of cases in Colorado, including two announced in Denver on Monday. But omicron has caused a jump in infections everywhere it has landed, experiencing a six-fold increase nationally over the last week to become the dominant variant in the country.
While there’s some evidence that omicron may be less deadly than the delta variant, which currently is responsible for most cases in Colorado, hospitalizations have increased in countries where omicron triggered a new case wave.
Colorado is in a better position than some places because COVID-19 hospitalizations were falling as omicron arrived, said Beth Carlton, associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the Colorado School of Public Health. If the delta wave was still increasing demand for hospital beds when omicron arrived and caused its own wave, it would put that much more strain on already-strapped hospitals, she said.
As of Monday afternoon, 1,086 people were hospitalized statewide with confirmed COVID-19, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. That’s the lowest number of patients since Oct. 19, though it’s still a highly elevated level.
Capacity remained tight, though, with about 94% of both general and intensive-care beds occupied. Hospitals are dealing with more non-COVID patients than they had during last fall’s surge, and have had to take beds offline because of a lack of nurses and others to staff them.
New cases also were down for the last week, with 10,268 recorded. In one potentially worrisome sign, the seven-day average of new cases rose slightly on Monday, though. The percentage of tests coming back positive had started to tick up a few days earlier.
Some fluctuations end up being insignificant, of course, but an increase in the positivity rate and cases is often followed by an increase in hospitalizations.
“In the absence of omicron, things should continue to decline,” Carlton said. “I think all signs point to that omicron is in Colorado and starting to proliferate.”
Omicron has proven adept at outcompeting delta by spreading more easily and infecting people with some existing immunity, either through vaccination or previous infection. What remains unknown is how severe it may be. Hospitalizations rose in South Africa and Denmark after omicron hit, but the question researchers are still trying to answer is whether that increase is lower than would have been expected, given the number of cases, Carlton said.
“I think the big question is how much hospital demand” omicron will drive,” she said.
Denver reported its first two confirmed cases of omicron on Monday. Neither person had recently traveled, suggesting the variant is spreading at low levels in the city. Both people were fully vaccinated, and one had received a booster. Neither is seriously ill.
The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment urged everyone to get vaccinated or get their booster shot. While vaccination seems to offer considerably less protection against omicron than against the delta variant, it still significantly reduces the odds of hospitalization or death.
Denver’s “mask or vax” indoor mask mandate expires on Jan. 3, but officials are monitoring case counts and hospitalization rates, and that order could be extended, Bob McDonald, executive director of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, said Monday. Right now, the data does not suggest the need for any further restrictions beyond that mandate.
“We’re going to be data-driven. And right now case rates are dropping,” he said.
At this point, the vast majority of cases in Denver are caused by delta, though the experience of other highly vaccinated cities shows omicron can take over quickly, McDonald said.
As of Friday, the state health department had identified five omicron cases: two in Arapahoe County, and one each in Boulder, Garfield and Jefferson counties. The last information about the prevalence of different variants came from the week of Dec. 5, and still shows delta accounting for essentially all new cases in Colorado.
But omicron is spreading quickly across the U.S., jumping from about 13% of new cases last week to 73% this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s variants model. Because of delays in reporting, the CDC has to extrapolate based on incomplete data, so the prevalence could be adjusted as more information comes in.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, warned Sunday that omicron could cause record numbers of cases and hospitalizations in the coming weeks. In scenes reminiscent of March 2020, professional sports leagues canceled games and New Yorkers stood in long lines to get tested this weekend.
It’s not the same situation, however, because more than half of Americans have been vaccinated, giving them at least some protection from severe illness. People at high risk of hospitalization also may be able to get treatment with monoclonal antibodies, though two of the three main options appear to be largely ineffective against omicron.
The Denver health department has urged people gathering for the holidays to consider hosting events where everyone over 5 must be vaccinated; getting tested and isolating if the result is positive; wearing a mask in crowds or around unvaccinated people; holding events outdoors, or making them shorter; and inviting fewer people. Anyone who’s feeling sick should stay home.
“The safest settings are those where everyone is fully vaccinated — and when I say fully vaccinated, I mean boosted as well,” McDonald said.
Billy Conway kept the beat strong for Morphine, Treat Her Right
CU Buffs wrap up perfect nonconference slate
Chicago Bears’ Robert Quinn and Jakeem Grant are named to the NFC Pro Bowl team
Colorado’s COVID picture continues to improve, but omicron is here “and starting to proliferate”
‘We do not accept no’: Ayanna Pressley, Katherine Clark continue pushing Build Back Better after Joe Machin says no
Chris Noth Fired From ‘The Equalizer’ After Sexual Assault Allegations Surface
Here’s where you’ll need proof of vaccination beginning Jan. 15 in Boston
Russian hacker nabbed in alleged multi-million scheme that stole information from U.S. companies
Celtics Notebook: COVID triggers a G-League bonanza
Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of new US COVID cases
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News5 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News2 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week