Blues and Billikens impacted by COVID surge
ST. LOUIS – Surging COVID cases in St. Louis and across the country are causing significant impacts in the sports world.
The Blues are among the many teams that have already been dealing with COVID issues. NHL officials announced Monday that they are starting the league’s Christmas break earlier than expected due to COVID concerns.
The blues last played Sunday in Winnipeg. They lost 4-2. Following that game, the Blues came right back to St. Louis after the NHL shut down all cross-border games between US and Canadian teams because of COVID issues. That resulted in two blues games being postponed versus Toronto and Ottawa.
Now, because of rising COVID numbers, the NHL has decided to pause all activity two days earlier than expected for the Christmas break. That means no NHL games from Monday, December 20 to Monday, December 27. Practices can resume the day after Christmas. The Blues next scheduled game will be at home Monday, December 27 versus the New Jersey Devils.
Meanwhile, COVID is also leading to more than a dozen NCAA basketball games being canceled or postponed. SLU is among the teams being impacted. The Billikens hoped to get one more game in before starting league play, but that isn’t happening. SLU was scheduled to take on Drake in Las Vegas Wednesday. That game has now been canceled due to COVID protocols. No other explanation was given. At this point, the Billikens next games will be on December 30 at U Mass.
The NBA and NFL are also feeling the COVID crunch. At least five NBA games have been postponed and the NFL has delayed three games that were supposed to be played last weekend. One of those games was played Monday night. Two of them will be played Tuesday.
Community rallies behind Fenton parents after death of their infant son
FENTON, Mo. — The Fenton home of Bill Meppiel includes a tribute to his son. Jamison went into cardiac arrest a few weeks after his birth in October. He was hospitalized for three weeks before passing away on December 11.
Friends, neighbors, and even strangers have offered support. Some of them placed ornaments on a Christmas tree on the front porch. The tree was surrounded by a poster board covered with photos of Jamison.
“It’s awe-inspiring how many people will pull together,” said Heather Frost, Jamison’s mother.
Meppiel said the outpouring of support began when it was clear Jamison’s life was in jeopardy. He began receiving messages of support.
Meppiel said doctors believe his son’s death was the result of a brain defect. He said knowing people cared enough to just say they were sorry for their loss was enough for him. Jamison’s father has been overwhelmed by seeing support go much farther.
Family supporters purchased wristbands to help raise money to cover medical expenses. The family started a Gofundme to help with medical expenses and to cope with their grief.
The outpouring of support prompted Jamison’s parents to collect stuffed animals and toys for the families of kids currently hospitalized.
“Be there for your neighbor like they are there for you,” said Frost.
Meppiel added, “Never leave anything on a bad note or anything unsaid because you never know what could happen next.”
Westminster approves Uplands project on century-old farmland following grueling deliberations
In marathon proceedings that occupied three long nights of public input and deliberations, Westminster City Council voted Tuesday morning to approve a mixed-use development with up to 2,350 homes for a swath of farmland framed by mountain views that many city residents had fought fiercely to preserve.
The vote, which came down shortly after 1 a.m., was 5-2. Councilmen Obi Ezeadi and Bruce Baker voted against the project.
The Uplands proposal has been one of the most contentious issues to come before elected leaders in Westminster in years and represented a baptism by fire for a newly elected city council that only took their oaths of office six weeks ago.
“I can’t vote on emotion,” said Mayor Nancy McNally, who reported driving past the property at the northwest corner of W. 84th Avenue and Federal Boulevard three times over the weekend to immerse herself in the site. “It’s a private person who owns this land — it is not open space.”
Ezeadi said he didn’t think the Uplands project would help bring grocery stores or other amenities to a part of Westminster that has struggled economically compared to other parts of the city.
“I would feel I was ignoring public comment if I were to vote yes,” he said.
Hearings in front of City Council have stretched across three evenings this week and last, with proceedings going past midnight each time. On Wednesday, just shy of three hours of voicemails regarding the project were played for the council. That followed several hours of in-person and phone-in testimony.
On Monday night, the council spent hours wringing concessions from and placing conditions on the developer, Oread Capital & Development, that included commitments to affordable housing and preservation of view corridors at the site.
Uplands will bring up to 2,350 housing units to five parcels covering 233 acres in south Westminster, along with tens of thousands of square feet of retail and commercial space. Oread said Uplands will provide the “missing middle” in housing — the more compact, attached units that are more attainable for the working-class buyer.
The developer also claimed that the project will provide access to public parkland and open space — a total of 47 acres that it will dedicate to Westminster as part of the deal — that for decades has been fenced off as private property. The land is currently owned by the Pillar of Fire church.
Most of the public comment has been against the project, with opponents claiming that the project is too dense and too tall for a neighborhood that is largely made up of older single-family homes. While some neighbors said there isn’t sufficient water for the project, most focused on the loss of a 150-acre farm — with its largely uninterrupted view of the setting sun — that thousands of motorists pass every day.
Uplands’ plans call for five-story buildings along Federal Boulevard, blocking an expansive view out to the foothills. Buildings would get shorter the further west the property goes. The entire project could take 15 years or more to complete.
Elaine Adair, who belongs to the group Save the Farm, said she and her husband would leave the city if Uplands got the green light.
“We’re not interested in being forced to witness the heartbreaking and soul-crushing sight of this beautiful farmland being destroyed,” she told the council last week.
Westminster native Paloma Merida, who attends the University of Colorado at Boulder, said the city shouldn’t be writing off one of the last large undisturbed parcels of land in a metro area that has seen relentless growth and a continued carving up of prairie and farmland for new subdivisions and strip malls.
“Westminster has been my home and safe place for all my life, and now Uplands development jeopardizes that,” Merida said last week. “Destroying one of the largest and last open spaces would lead to a dark future for the city of Westminster.”
Save the Farm points to an online petition that has collected more than 10,000 signatures decrying the Uplands project. They have held multiple protests over the proposal, including one in front of city hall as recently as last week.
But not all oppose the project. Ken Ciancio, president of the Westminster Public Schools board of education, testified last week that the district would benefit from new student enrollments emanating from the 6,000-resident community at a time when student numbers are dropping in the city.
“This development would mean a significant number of new students for Westminster Public Schools,” Ciancio said. “Student headcount and the per-pupil funding that comes from the state of Colorado plays a critical and important role in our efforts to provide a quality education for every student in the community.”
The council heard from a number of metro area residents over the past week who said they are looking for exactly the kind of housing options Uplands is offering, which includes 300 units that are considered affordable. Anna DeWitt said for middle-income teachers like herself, an affordable home is nearly impossible to find in a market where house prices have been on the rise for years.
“If you really care about the lives of teachers teaching your children, if you really care about first responders and nurses who have taken care of us during this pandemic, if you care about middle-class workers, you’ll vote in favor of housing that can support them,” DeWitt said during testimony last week.
A sloppy 4th-and-1 failure encapsulates the Chicago Bears’ 10th loss this season: ‘That’s been the story of the year’
Late in the third quarter Monday night, with the Chicago Bears trying to capitalize on a drive that began at the Minnesota Vikings 30-yard line, the entire season was essentially summarized in one snap.
A few minutes earlier, running back Damien Williams tipped a Vikings punt, setting up prime field position for the offense. Trying to cut into a 17-3 deficit and get inside the red zone, the Bears faced fourth-and-1 from the 21.
In 8 seconds of familiar sloppiness, promise turned into agitation, hope into full-on annoyance.
A bit of confusion. Disrupted timing. A pass that never was thrown. Or a scramble that never began.
The play’s result: Quarterback Justin Fields was sacked for a 2-yard loss.
Thousands of mystified head shakes seemed to circle the Soldier Field stands like the wave.
Down went Fields, corralled along the right sideline by linebacker Nick Vigil, then wrestled to the grass by defensive end D.J. Wonnum. Turnover on downs.
More of this? Really?
That brand of discombobulation defined the entire night in a 17-9 Bears loss, the team’s eighth defeat in nine games.
“That’s been the story,” Fields said after the game. “That’s been the story of the year for sure.”
He’s not wrong.
On that fourth-and-1, there were plenty of rough edges. Start with receiver Darnell Mooney, assigned to be in the backfield on a play run out of a tight formation with three tight ends. Mooney had a flat route to the short side of the field but was admittedly a bit confused and a beat slow in getting aligned.
“It was a personnel grouping where I was a different receiver,” he said. “And the last name on the play I have to hear before I get into position. But literally everyone was running to the line of scrimmage and Justin was still calling the play. So I just got (the tag) at the end and went (quickly) to the right spot.”
The play design called for Fields to run a naked bootleg off play action with Mooney as his first read. But the play fake was out of sync. Then so was the entire play. And with the Vikings in a Cover-2 look, the chess match advantage the Bears hoped for didn’t exist.
“The corner sat on (the flat route) and he didn’t move,” Fields said.
For a moment, Mooney appeared open as he scurried out of the backfield to his right. Fields also had an option to eye Jimmy Graham farther downfield on an over route. The play, though, never clicked.
“At the perfect time when Mooney was open, I wasn’t looking,” Fields said. “When I looked back at him, he was covered. It’s just timing in football.”
Fields was quick to credit the Vikings for defending the play well.
“I mean, that’s football,” he said. “You win some, you lose some.”
The Bears’ “lose some” pile, however, always seems to be twice as high. That’s the only way to explain how they trailed for 50 minutes and 3 seconds despite outgaining the Vikings 370-193.
It’s the only way to explain how an admirable effort by a decimated defense was squandered by an offensive showing that included two lost fumbles and three red-zone trips that ended without points.
It’s the only way to explain how the Bears now sit on the second-to-last rung in the NFC standings, tied with the New York Giants at 4-10.
And somehow, three more games remain.
Monday night’s smorgasbord of errors included three more penalties by rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins, another lost fumble by Fields, a 49-yard field-goal attempt by Cairo Santos that was blocked and, yes, even an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Nagy, who blew his top after Deon Bush’s hit on tight end Tyler Conklin during a third-down stop in the first quarter was ruled unnecessary roughness.
“Our guys are fighting their asses off to get off the field,” Nagy said. “And I saw what happened. I explained my opinion on it. And I don’t regret it.”
For the second time this season, the officiating for the Bears in a Monday night game drew plenty of attention with no shortage of debatable calls. The Bears finished with nine penalties for 91 yards. But their overall failures run so much deeper than a few iffy penalty rulings.
For the fifth time this season, the offense failed to score a touchdown in the first half. The Bears are 0-5 in those games.
They also have been held below 17 points seven times this season, and their 17.8 points per game ranks 28th in the NFL.
The Bears’ only touchdown came on their 70th snap, a meaningless play as time ran out. Fields hit Jesper Horsted for 19 yards. Even that was originally ruled to be down a foot short of the goal line.
“It’s a frustrating situation,” Mooney said.
Sure, the Bears took the field with 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including all five of their defensive backfield starters plus receiver Allen Robinson. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor were also out.
That was a tough hand to be dealt. And given the circumstances, the Bears again played with competitive fire that thrilled their coach.
“It would be one thing if the team came out and just said, ‘You know what? We’re 4-9 and we’re just at a point where we’re going to check out,’” Nagy said. “Our guys don’t do that. That’s why you get emotional. That’s why you care. Because they put a lot of time and energy to come out here and play. I just like that about them.”
But that small plus hasn’t been nearly enough to make up for the nonstop offensive slog. Or the flurry of penalties. Or the poor decisions. Or the untimely turnovers. Or the mound of losses that has left the fan base in a sour mood.
In their penultimate home game of this season, the Bears again made a mess of too many situations. This team has been broken for some time now, and the most important repair work won’t begin until the 2022 offseason arrives.
In the meantime, the missed opportunities and on-field mistakes remain difficult to watch.
