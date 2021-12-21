Connect with us

Broncos Fifth-Quarter: Off-target throw to Courtland Sutton was final missed chance for offense

Published

28 seconds ago

on

Upon Further Review

1. Missed chance. After QB Drew Lock’s red-zone fumble (coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Lock should have handed off to RB Javonte Williams), he did everything nearly right on a third-and-13 play from his 37-yard line and about four minutes remaining. He recognized the Bengals’ pressure look and made sure the call was for a seven-man protection. RB Melvin Gordon and TE Noah Fant stayed in to block and Lock had a clean pocket but his 18-yard throw was high and behind WR Courtland Sutton.

2. Rushing four. Fangio went with a coverage game plan against Cincinnati. The Broncos rushed at least five players on a season-low five drop-backs (out of 30) and the 13.3% blitz rate was also the lowest. The Broncos entered the game rushing at least five on 28.7% of their opponent’s drop-backs. The defense had nine disruptions (three sacks, two knockdowns and four pressures). S Justin Simmons’ first sack was well-designed — he rushed unblocked and sacked QB Joe Burrow in 2.18 seconds.

3. Costly penalties. Entering Sunday, the Broncos’ defensive line had been called for four enforced penalties in 13 games (all by DE Dre’Mont Jones). But they were cited on consecutive plays during a Bengals third-quarter drive. On second-and-6 from the Cincinnati 37, NT Mike Purcell was called for holding (five yards plus the three-yard carry). On the next snap, DE McTelvin Agim grabbed Burrow’s facemask (15 yards plus the five-yard scramble). The Bengals took advantage of that 20 free yards to take a 9-3 lead.

4. Miscommunications = sacks. The Broncos allowed Cincinnati sacks in 2.62, 2.82 and 3.03 seconds, meaning QBs Teddy Bridgewater and Lock didn’t have much time to escape. On the first sack, it appeared Williams and C Lloyd Cushenberry mixed up and blocked the same man (LB Germaine Pratt), allowing LB Markus Bailey to disrupt the play. On the second sack, Cushenberry and RG Quinn Meinerz appeared to be on different pages. LG Dalton Risner was beat for the third sack.

5. Little — or no — urgency. The Broncos were lazy on their final drive, not that it would have made a big difference. When Lock was sacked on second-and-20 from his 15-yard line, the clock read 52 seconds. The Broncos didn’t snap it again until the 27-second mark because the operation was slow. As WR Jerry Jeudy tried to get out of bounds, only 18 seconds remained after his catch that was negated by a Bengals penalty.

6. Burrow as a scrambler. The Bengals were 4 of 13 on third down and Burrow was at the center of each conversion. On scrambles, he converted third-and-3 (five yards), third-and-5 (eight yards) and third-and-5 (eight yards). And on third-and-10 with under 3 1/2 minutes remaining, he had 3.26 seconds to throw and found WR Tyler Boyd for 15 yards on a crossing route (CB Pat Surtain II in coverage). It allowed the Bengals to run the clock to 1:04 remaining.

Four Key Numbers

0-7

The Broncos’ record this year when they trail at halftime.

3

Plays of the base package (3DL-4LB-4DB) used by the Broncos.

4

Red zone turnovers for the Broncos’ offense this year.

EU approves Novavax COVID vaccine; US still waiting

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

The European Union’s executive branch on Monday authorized a fifth COVID-19 vaccine for use in the 27-nation bloc, giving the green light to the two-dose vaccine made by U.S. biotech company Novavax.

The European Commission confirmed a recommendation from the bloc’s drug regulator to grant conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine for people ages 18 and over. The decision comes as many European nations are battling surges in infections and amid concerns about the spread of the new omicron variant.

Novavax has been given emergency use authorization in Indonesia and the Philippines, has applications pending with the World Health Organization and Britain, and plans to file with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by year’s end.

Novavax says it’s testing how its shots will hold up against omicron, and like other manufacturers has begun formulating an updated version to better match that variant in case it’s eventually needed.

“At a time where the omicron variant is rapidly spreading, and where we need to step up vaccination and the administration of boosters, I am particularly pleased with today’s authorization of the Novavax vaccine,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The Novavax shot joins those from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca as the authorized vaccines in the EU. The bloc has ordered up to 100 million Novavax doses with an option for 100 million more.

The European Commission said the first doses were expected to arrive in early 2022. EU member states have ordered around 27 million doses for the first quarter of next year.

Last week, the World Health Organization gave emergency approval to the Novavax vaccine, paving the way for its inclusion in the U.N.-backed program to get such vaccines to poorer countries.

It is a protein vaccine, made with an older technology that’s been used for years to produce other kinds of vaccines. The Maryland-based Novavax uses genetic engineering to grow harmless copies of the coronavirus spike protein in insect cells. Scientists extract and purify the protein and then mix in an immune-boosting chemical.

Novavax President and CEO Stanley C. Erck said the company would “deliver the first protein-based vaccine to the EU during a critical time when we believe having choice among vaccines will lead to increased immunization.”

Moderna's booster significantly increases antibody levels against omicron variant, Cambridge company says

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

As omicron rages across the U.S. and world, Moderna says its booster dose appears to be effective against the highly contagious COVID-19 variant.

The Cambridge company’s authorized 50-microgram booster of its mRNA vax increased neutralizing antibody levels against omicron by about 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels. The 37-fold booster jump is higher than Pfizer’s 25-fold increase.

A 100-microgram dose that Moderna also tested spiked neutralizing antibody levels by about 83-fold compared to pre-boost levels.

“The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant is concerning to all,” said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel. “However, these data showing that the currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 booster can boost neutralizing antibody levels 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels are reassuring.”

Moderna continues to work on booster candidates to address emerging variants of concern, including the new omicron variant that is running rampant this holiday season.

“To respond to this highly transmissible variant, Moderna will continue to rapidly advance an omicron-specific booster candidate into clinical testing in case it becomes necessary in the future,” Bancel said. “We will also continue to generate and share data across our booster strategies with public health authorities to help them make evidence-based decisions on the best vaccination strategies against SARS-CoV-2.”

The 50-microgram booster and 100-microgram booster testing was done at labs established by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ Vaccine Research Center and Duke University Medical Center. A preprint submission is being prepared based on the data.

All test groups had low neutralizing antibody levels against omicron prior to boosting. At day 29 post-boost, the authorized 50-microgram booster increased neutralizing geometric mean titers against omicron to 850, which is about 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels.

At day 29 post-boost, the 100-microgram dose booster increased neutralizing geometric mean titers to 2,228, which is about 83-fold higher than pre-boost levels.

Battenfeld: Biden set for big coronavirus speech, but will a divided nation listen?

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

President Biden prepares to address the nation as he struggles with all-time low popularity and growing unrest in the nation about potential lockdowns and vaccine passports.

He faces an almost impossible task of reassuring the nation about skyrocketing COVID cases and fears that the country will again shut down amid a winter surge of the new Omicron variant.

It didn’t help that Biden himself didn’t appear in any hurry to combat the new strain of COVID, spending the weekend in Delaware and waiting until Tuesday to address the nation.

Biden promised during the waning days of his campaign to “shut down” coronavirus, remember?

What a joke that now seems.

He also promised there would be no more lockdowns, but will he be able to keep that one? With a growing number of medical experts he likes to say he listens to urging tougher measures, Biden could be faced with reversing himself.

And another thing, Joe. Stop telling Americans that this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. It’s not. Tell that to Elizabeth Warren, who was fully vaccinated and boosted and still came up with COVID.

Vice President Kamala Harris is doing Biden no favors, either.

She suggested in an interview last weekend that the administration wasn’t prepared for Omicron or Delta.

“We didn’t see Delta coming,” she said, laying the blame on scientists and experts “upon whose advice and direction we have relied” on. “We didn’t see Omicron coming.”

Harris’s timing certainly wasn’t good, coming as Biden is getting ready to make his big speech — which officials say will be a “stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated.”

The speech comes amid continued protests from some Americans over so-called vaccine passports and vaccine mandates — which cities like Boston are enacting.

But all you had to do was listen to the boos and catcalls from a few dozen protestors during Mayor MIchelle Wu’s speech to know that these mandates and passports are not universally popular.

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul faces open resistance from dozens of county executives — including even some Democrats — who refuse to enforce her mask or vax mandate.

And some businesses are also already pulling back on vaccine mandates because they are worried about staffing shortages.

Biden won’t unify the country with a speech. What he needs is tougher language for those who refuse to get vaccinated, which in this country is nearly 30% of the population.

They aren’t going to listen to Joe Biden. And that’s the president’s real problem.

