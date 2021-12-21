News
Celtics fade late in 108-105 loss to Philadelphia
So this is the new normal.
Monday night, with seven Celtics and three Sixers in health and safety protocol, in addition to a rash of other assorted Philadelphia injuries, the uncharted course continued. Robert Williams was a late scratch for personal reasons, leaving the Celtics with Enes Freedom and the little-used Bruno Fernando to handle Joel Embiid.
After leading by two points with 1:54 left, the Celtics slipped, 108-103, in a collision of .500 teams.
Jaylen Brown had his strongest performance yet since returning from hamstring trouble with 30 points, but Embiid was simply too strong from all spots on the floor.
Embiid capped his 41-point, 14-for-27, 12-for-14 free throw performance with nine points in the last minute after Danny Green’s 3-pointer gave the Sixers a 99-98 lead with 1:43 left. The Celtics had taken their last lead of the night with 1:54 left when Marcus Smart went 1-for-2 from the line.
“It’s day by day right now, not just us. Boston’s going through it — a lot of teams are going through it,” said Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers. “It’s unchartered. Each year with this COVID feels like it’s different, and this is another one. We just learn as we go. We have to play all of these games with all the guys out, and Boston is the same. It’s almost like no one has a true record yet, except for the teams that have been lucky. Shouldn’t come down to that.”
Three-pointers from Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown in the last 45 seconds of the third quarter staked the Celtics to an 80-75 lead, after Tatum had scored the previous four Celtics points. Brown, who had 22 points to this stage, had just scored 12 in the quarter.
Seth Curry tied the score, 82-82, with a four-point play, after getting fouled by Brown while hitting a pull-up 3-pointer. But Brown took the lead back from the line, and Payton Pritchard wrapped a pair of pull-up jumpers around a Curry jumper for an 88-84 Celtics lead with 6:48 left.
Freedom followed with a layup off an Aaron Nesmith feed for a 90-84 edge – Embiid trimmed it with two free throws followed by a drive. But Pritchard hit from downtown, Tatum stole the ball to set up a 1-for-2 trip to the line by Brown for a 94-88 edge.
Embiid went to the line off another Freedom foul and cut the Celtics lead to four points, only for Brown to bury his third trey of the night from the left corner. Matisse Thybulle answered from downtown, Tatum was called for a charge trying to free up from Embiid, and Freedom fouled Embiid again.
The Philly center, with 3:05 left, cut the Celtics lead to 97-95 with two free throws. Thybulle, such a factor defending Tatum, fouled out with 2:20 left. But Smart was whistled for a technical foul, with Harris thus cutting the Celtics lead to 97-96.
Tatum was blocked by Embiid, but Smart stole the ball back down the other end and then drew the foul off Danny Green. The Celtics guard hit once with 1:54 left for a
98-96 lead that Danny Green immediately erased from downtown with a 3-pointer to take the lead back.
Embiid drove for a 101-98 Philly lead, Brown cut the margin to a point, only for Embiid to drive again, for a 103-100 edge. Freedom went 1-for-2 from the line, and with 11.3 seconds left, Embiid hit from 17 feet for a 105-101 Philly lead.
Freedom hit a 10-footer with 4.6 seconds left, and Embiid could only hit the second of two free throws for a 106-103 lead that held up when the Celtics threw away the ensuing inbounds pass.
News
47 NFL players placed on reserve/COVID-19 list on first day of ‘targeted’ testing
Several asymptomatic, vaccinated NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of “targeted” testing, a person familiar with the results told The Associated Press on Monday.
Overall, 47 players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because of privacy issues, didn’t specify how many of the players are asymptomatic and fully vaccinated.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff are among the players who landed on the reserve list. Bosa will miss this week’s game, according to coach Brandon Staley.
Players who test positive must quarantine until they’re cleared to return. Under the NFL’s revised protocols that went into effect Monday, asymptomatic, vaccinated players can return in less than 10 days.
Kelce, cornerback Charvarius Ward and kicker Harrison Butker tested positive. All played Thursday night against the Chargers, when Kelce had a career-high 191 receiving yards and caught the tying touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the winner in overtime.
The Chiefs already have defensive tackle Chris Jones, wide receiver Josh Gordon and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. on the list.
Also added with Goff were Lions receiver Quintez Cephus and tackle Matt Nelson.
Other Chargers added were defensive backs Trey Marshall, Kemon Hall and Tevaughn Campbell, linebacker Chris Rumph, center Corey Linsley and wide receiver Andre Roberts.
The New England Patriots were hit hard as wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, linebackers Harvey Langi and Cameron McGrone and defensive end Ronnie Perkins went on the list.
The Philadelphia Eagles saw starting guard Landon Dickerson and backup tackle Andre Dillard added, meaning they could miss Tuesday night’s game.
New York Jets right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who opted out last year to work on the pandemic’s front lines, was asked about the chances some players might try to conceal symptoms in order to continue playing.
“Of course that’s the down side, and I guess we’ll know more in the next week and we’ll see after next Sunday what really happened in terms of the number of cases and everything,” said Duvernay-Tardif, who has a doctorate in medicine and a master’s in surgery. “I just hope that guys are going to be honest with themselves, because at the end of the day they’re putting me at risk as a player who’s following the rules and the guidelines because they’re going on the field with symptoms.
“We’re all in this together. The goal is obviously to finish the season and play all the games, but it’s also to stay healthy, so we’ve just got to be honest with ourselves.”
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai cleared COVID-19 protocols and will call plays against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.
Desai tested positive last week, as did offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor. The Bears said Saturday quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo would serve as offensive coordinator if Lazor is out and assistant special teams coordinator Brian Ginn would fill in for Tabor if he is not cleared.
The Bears also had 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Monday afternoon, including receiver Allen Robinson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, safety Eddie Jackson and backup quarterback Andy Dalton.
The Cleveland Browns, who lost 16-14 to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday — a game moved from Saturday because of the Browns’ COVID-19 outbreak — started third-string quarterback Nick Mullens with Baker Mayfield and his backup, Case Keenum, both out while in coronavirus protocols.
Only one Browns starter, safety John Johnson III, was activated from the protocols before the game Monday.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was also out after he tested positive last week, when a slew of positive tests tore into the Cleveland roster. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer served as interim head coach and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt handled play-calling duties.
Two other games were moved from Sunday to Tuesday night: Washington at Philadelphia and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams. Washington and the Rams had the major COVID-19 outbreaks that forced those games to be moved.
Also:
—Guard Brandon Scherff, a 2020 All-Pro, became Washington’s latest player to go on the COVID-19 list. Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis came off the list Monday on the eve of Washington’s rescheduled game at Philadelphia. Top quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen remain unavailable but could test out of protocol hours before the Eagles game. Washington will be missing several coaches for the game for virus-related reasons.
—Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers and safety Sharrod Neasman tested positive, along with wide receiver Vyncint Smith, defensive lineman Tanzel Smart and cornerback Lamar Jackson on the practice squad.
“We had a bit of a COVID run this morning,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “They still have a chance to make it this week. They’ve got to go through the protocol, in regards to being asymptomatic and two negatives and all that stuff — whatever the protocols are. But that’s where we’re at.”
—The Seahawks added defensive tackle Bryan Mone to their COVID-19 list Monday, the seventh player on their 53-man roster to join the list since Thursday. Mone has started four games but was expected to be a game-time decision against the Rams because of a knee injury suffered in Week 14 against the Houston Texans.
Other starters on the COVID-19 list for the Seahawks include leading receiver Tyler Lockett, cornerback D.J. Reed and right tackle Brandon Shell.
Also, Seahawks linebackers coach John Glenn will not attend Tuesday’s game because of an illness. Coach Pete Carroll said Friday there was one coach who had tested positive for COVID-19.
—The Baltimore Ravens, who have been ravaged by injuries as well, added linebacker Justin Houston to the reserve/COVID-19 list. He had a half-sack Sunday in the team’s 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
—The Texans placed three more players on the COVID-19 list, bringing the total number of players on the list to 12.
Defensive line starters Jacob Martin and Maliek Collins as well as reserve Derek Rivers were added Monday. Those moves come after the Texans placed defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard, who leads the team with eight sacks, and offensive lineman Lane Taylor on the list Saturday. Starting linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey as well as starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell and starting right guard Justin McCray sat out against the Jaguars.
News
Minnesota regulators reaffirm air permit for proposed mine
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State regulators who three years ago issued an air quality permit for a proposed copper-nickel mine in northwestern Minnesota stood by their decision in a report released Monday that said the mine did not provide misleading information on its plans.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency report is a blow to several environmental groups and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, although it does not clear the way for construction. Other major permits remain up in the air because of ongoing court cases or administrative work.
Even so, PolyMet CEO Jon Cherry said the action on the air permit “moves us one big step closer” to building the estimated $1 billion mine, which he said will contribute “numerous economic benefits to northeast Minnesota along with a U.S.-based supply of metals crucial for the transition to a greener economy.”
PolyMet’s air permit has traveled through the state courts, up to the Minnesota Supreme Court and back again to the Appeals Court. The Appeals Court earlier this year ordered the state regulators to further review whether the company engaged in “sham permitting.”
Opponents had argued that PolyMet planned to build a much larger mine that would cause more pollution than stated under the air permit.
“We are disappointed that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has once again failed to conduct a rigorous investigation into the facts surrounding the size and scale of PolyMet’s true mining plans as shared with investors and securities regulators,” said JT Haines, spokesman for the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy.
The 21-page opinion said that if PolyMet does decide to expand, it would need to go through a new permitting process, which would include public notice and comment. The agency “retains robust enforcement authority,” the report said.
St. Paul-based PolyMet is majority owned by Glencore in Switzerland.
News
Halftime: Chicago Bears trail Minnesota Vikings 10-3 after Justin Fields and David Montgomery lose fumbles
The Chicago Bears have 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list heading into tonight’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
But they at least will have defensive coordinator Sean Desai back in the fold after he was in COVID-19 protocols last week. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor are still out.
We have all the Week 15 updates from Soldier Field.
Halftime: Bears trail 10-3 after losing 2 fumbles
The Bears lost two fumbles in the first half and trailed the Vikings 10-3 at halftime.
Quarterback Justin Fields and running back David Montgomery each had a turnover. Fields’ lost fumble led to a Vikings field goal, and one drive later, Montgomery lost the ball in the red zone.
The Bears defense, which was missing all of its starters in the secondary because of COVID-19 and injury, did a decent job slowing the Vikings offense.
After Robert Quinn recorded his second sack of the night against Kirk Cousins — his 16th sack of the season — Cousins threw an interception right to Bears safety Deon Bush, who was all alone down the field.
The Bears had a chance to score late in the second quarter, but Vikings defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson blocked Cairo Santos’ 49-yard field-goal attempt. Santos made a 34-yarder earlier in the quarter.
Cousins’ 12-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson gave the Vikings a 7-0 lead with 5:03 to play in the first quarter. On the third-and-5 play, Jefferson beat Bush in the end zone.
Jefferson also caught an 18-yard pass with Marqui Christian in coverage on third-and-8 during the drive to get the Vikings to the 34-yard line.
The Vikings made it 10-0 on a drive that started after Fields fumbled when Cameron Dantzler hit him on a run. Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr recovered.
The Vikings had first-and-10 at the 12 after Bears coach Matt Nagy was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for arguing with an official. But the Bears forced Cousins to throw incomplete and stopped Dalvin Cook for no gain before Quinn sacked Cousins on third down. Greg Joseph then made a 37-yard field goal.
Cousins completed 9 of 16 passes for 60 yards and the touchdown, and Cook had 10 carries for 44 yards.
Fields completed 10 of 12 passes for 93 yards, and Montgomery had 11 carries for 45 yards.
Bears punt returner Jakeem Grant, who was named to the Pro Bowl before the game, left to be evaluated for a concussion.
Inactives announced
Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks are active Monday night against the Vikings.
Smith suffered a hamstring injury against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. He hasn’t missed any starts, but he aggravated the injury last week against the Green Bay Packers.
Hicks missed the last four games with an ankle injury.
The Bears activated offensive tackle Germain Ifedi from injured reserve, and he will play Monday. Ifedi has been out since Oct. 10 with a knee injury and returned to practice last week.
The Bears elevated eight players from the practice squad, and all are active: wide receivers Nsimba Webster and Dazz Newsome, defensive backs Thomas Graham Jr., Dee Virgin, Michael Joseph and BoPete Keyes, linebacker Charles Snowden and defensive end LaCale London.
Inactive for the Bears are cornerback Xavier Crawford, left tackle Jason Peters, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga.
All 14 players who entered the day on the reserve/COVID-19 list also are out.
For the Vikings, quarterback Kellen Mond, wide receiver Adam Thielen, linebacker Chazz Surratt and guard Wyatt Davis are inactive.
Pregame
The Chicago Bears announced more bad news regarding their COVID-19 outbreak Sunday when they placed starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Tashaun Gipson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
That gave them 14 players on the list heading into Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.
Johnson and Gipson were two of several big names in an outbreak that especially has affected an already depleted Bears secondary. Starting safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Artie Burns, who started the last three games in place of Kindle Vildor, are also on the list, as is nickel Duke Shelley. Meanwhile, cornerback Xavier Crawford is out because of a concussion and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson is out with a broken forearm.
So the Bears could be in for a big test against a Vikings offense that averages 390.5 yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.
“There’s always something new, and that’s a part of life in the NFL as a leader,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said Saturday of dealing with the challenges this week. “It can try to break you down, but you’ve got to stay positive and you expect the unexpected and you deal with it full steam ahead and you stay positive and you roll.”
Also on the COVID-19 list are right tackle Larry Borom, wide receiver Allen Robinson, quarterback Andy Dalton, tight end Jesse James, defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr., linebackers Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Sam Kamara, running back Ryan Nall and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter.
Injury report
Along with Crawford and Houston-Carson, left tackle Jason Peters will not play because of a high right ankle sprain.
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (shoulder) are doubtful.
The status of inside linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks will be worth watching after both were listed as questionable. Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and Hicks has missed four games with an ankle injury. The Bears thought Hicks might be ready to play last week, but he was ruled out the day before.
The Vikings listed wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) as questionable.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before tonight’s kickoff (7:15 p.m., ESPN).
Catch up on the latest news out of Arlington Heights.
