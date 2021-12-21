Connect with us

Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Dan Hampton had blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when he was stopped Nov. 20

50 seconds ago

‘That’s really high’: Hall of Fame Bears player Dan Hampton had blood alcohol level twice legal limit when stopped Nov. 20
Bears Hall of Fame defensive lineman and radio broadcaster Dan Hampton had an open jug of wine in his truck and had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when he was stopped by a Winfield police officer Nov. 20, according to charging documents.

Hampton, three miles from his Winfield home, told officers he had five beers at a friend’s house in Lowell, documents said. Later at the hospital, he learned his blood alcohol level was .189. The legal limit in Indiana is .08.

“That’s really high,” he whispered, before an officer took him to jail, documents said.

Hampton was formally charged with three misdemeanor counts related to operating while intoxicated late last week. With the highest penalty, he could face up to a year in jail and/or fines up to $5,000.

Hampton, 64, posted a $2,500 bond, according to court records. The court has recommended suspending his driver’s license. His next court appearance is Jan. 25 before Judge Julie Cantrell.

He is represented by Matthew Fech and Paul Stracci. Fech declined comment Monday.

An officer pulled Hampton’s black Chevrolet truck over on the 11700 block of Iowa Street just before 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 as he was driving 68 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to court documents.

The officer smelled alcohol when Hampton rolled down the window, he wrote in a report, and found a silver YETI cup with a red liquid in the cup holder and a 128-ounce jug of Carlo Rossi wine that was one-quarter empty, the affidavit states.

Hampton tried looking for his paperwork for two minutes, the affidavit said. He handed the officer an Illinois firearm’s owner ID card, saying “it should do,” documents said. He appeared to have bloodshot eyes and was slurring his speech, the officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

He told the police officer he was headed home. Hampton braced himself to get out of the truck and walked with an “unsteady balance,” swaying from side-to-side, the officer wrote.

The officer started some field sobriety tests. Hampton declined to take a chemical test and called his son to pick up his truck, the documents said.

When asked if he was drinking the wine while driving, he said he didn’t remember, documents state. The officer took him to Franciscan Health Crown Point, where he obtained a warrant for a blood test from a judge by 9:30 p.m. through the Lake County Prosecutor’s office.

Known to fans as “Danimal,” Hampton played for the Bears from 1979 to 1990, including the 1985 Super Bowl Championship team and is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He hosts “The Hamp and O’B” show on WGN Radio with former Bears Ed O’Bradovich, Glen Kozlowski and host Mark Carman.

He was charged with operation of a vehicle with a specified amount of alcohol in body, a class A misdemeanor, operating while intoxicated endangering a person, both class A misdemeanors, and operating while intoxicated, a class C misdemeanor.

Hampton had previous drunken driving arrests in 2002 in Arkansas, days before he was voted into the NFL Hall of Fame. He served a week in jail and was fined $1,000, according to CNN. He also had past alcohol-related arrests in 1996 and 1997, according to media reports.

Jerry Davich contributed.

Bentgate Mountaineering in Golden is a great place to buy, maintain or rent backcountry ski gear

18 mins ago

December 21, 2021

Bentgate Mountaineering in Golden is a great place to buy, maintain or rent backcountry ski gear
Editor’s note: This is part of The Know’s series, Staff Favorites. Each week, we will offer our opinions on the best that Colorado has to offer for dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor activities and more.

If you’re looking for a place to buy backcountry ski or snowboard gear, maps, guide books, apparel and accessories where you will be served by experienced sales people who treat customers well, you won’t go wrong patronizing Bentgate Mountaineering in Golden.

The shop is located in downtown Golden at 1313 Washington Ave., just a block from the “Howdy Folks!” arch that tells visitors Golden is still a place “where the West lives.” Bentgate opened in 1994, across the street from its current location, and moved where it is now in 2004.

In the summer, Bentgate is a great place to buy backpacking and mountaineering equipment, hiking gear, apparel, trail running shoes and rock climbing gear. It’s all that in the winter, too, but it’s also a great place to buy or rent backcountry skis and splitboards, which are what snowboarders use to access the backcountry. Splitboards come in two pieces, one for each foot, so they can be used for climbing uphill. When it’s time to descend, riders attach the pieces to each other to form one snowboard.

“We love the community and we love the activities we do. We just like to put a good experience and treating people good at the top of why we’re doing this,” said owner Greg Floyd, 50, a former ski bum who started the shop when he was 23 because he didn’t like the attitude he encountered at some other mountaineering shops. “We don’t always get it right, but we sure do try to learn from our mistakes and put people first.”

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Post

Matt Fries works in the split skis section at Bentgate Mountaineering on Dec. 14, 2021 in Golden.

Getting started in backcountry skiing can be intimidating even for longtime resort skiers.

“There’s such a wide variety of different types of gear made by different manufacturers,” said John Weir, Bentgate’s marketing manager. “We want to make sure we treat people with a sense that it is a confusing sport. Staying humble in this space is really important for our staff, and being welcoming to people coming in and learning.”

They do custom boot fitting and can modify the plastic in boots to better fit your feet. I once had alpine touring boots in which the unforgiving plastic pinched my ankle bones on a four-day hut trip until it left a painful bone bruise. The last day of that trip was excruciating. Boot fitters can re-shape the hard plastic to eliminate those pinch points.

“We do a lot of fitting and modification, especially in touring boots, working with different types of plastics that aren’t typically found in alpine boots,” Weir said. “That takes a lot of expertise in molding and shaping plastics as well as working with very unique boot systems. We kind of specialize in making the boots perform well, but also having a comfortable fit.”

1640088431 126 Bentgate Mountaineering in Golden is a great place to buy
Bentgate Mountaineering sales climbing gear on Dec. 14, 2021. in Golden. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post)

Bentgate, which is closed on Saturdays in observance of Floyd’s religious sabbath, has a full-service back shop that does tuning, waxing, base grinding and repairs on alpine gear, snowboards, backcountry skis, splitboards and telemark gear. I’ve had them replace bindings on my mountaineering skis and my lightweight touring skis, and I’ve always been pleased with their work.

They carry all sorts of avalanche safety gear including beacons, shovels and probes, for purchase or to rent. And if you’re not a backcountry skier or a snowboarder, they rent and sell snowshoes, too.

After-dinner drinks you will want to linger over

22 mins ago

December 21, 2021

After-dinner drinks you will want to linger over
In a season made for gathering around the table, the role of the after-dinner drink is twofold: to aid digestion and to keep you lingering — so you can finish one conversation and, with the tip of a bottle, pull the thread of another.

Just as an aperitif is meant to open both meal and appetite, a digestif provides a final, often bitter-leaning cap. A common practice in Europe, the after-dinner drink is malleable in definition and practice, taking on whatever form is wanted or needed. One could even pour it after lunch.

“It’s an opportunity to revive you from a meal,” said Claire Sprouse, a consultant and co-owner of Buddy, a recently opened wine bar in San Francisco.

She thinks of the after-dinner cocktail as the domain of the medium-ABV cocktail.

“You want something with a bit of a kick to pick you up depending on where your night’s going,” she said, “even if it’s a nice walk home.”

The options are plentiful. Bitter-leaning amaro, full of restorative herbs, is a wonted — and excellent — choice. Brandy, cognac or Calvados, poured neat or on a rock, are classic, and excel at the part. When searching for a touch of acidity, Sprouse often reaches for fortified wines like sherry, Madeira, vermouth or port. On a too-full stomach, herbal liqueurs such as Chartreuse, Bénédictine or even Underberg may be the cure for what ails.

The list only expands from there. According to Sprouse, modern after-dinner drinks do not need to stay within any traditional model: “There’s classic definitions of aperitifs and digestifs, but those beverages have been around for over 100 years. We don’t have to pretend like it’s the 1800s; we can redefine how we enjoy drinks.”

Beware of parking tickets in Boston’s North End, West End and Leather District

50 mins ago

December 21, 2021

Beware of parking tickets in Boston’s North End, West End and Leather District
With rentals now throwing in parking fees — $475 a month in one case — it’s no wonder finding a place to leave your car in the city is a budget-busting nightmare.

Now toss in parking tickets.

A new study by a parking app shows 909,097 parking tickets were issued in the last fiscal year generating $50 million in revenue for Boston. SpotAngels, the “Waze for Parking” app, did a survey of city parking tickets from July 2020 to this June and found the most common violation was “meter fee unpaid.”

With over 12 parking tickets per 100 spots the North End, West End and Leather District are the neighborhoods where you’re most likely to get a parking ticket, the app reports.

With less than six parking tickets per 100 spots, Mission Hill, Roxbury and Dorchester are where you’re less likely to get a parking ticket, the folks at SpotAngels adds.

It’s no secret the North End, a magnet for tourists and foodies, is the toughest place to park in the Hub.

“It’s unreasonable to think you can park for free in the North End no matter what app you have,” said Mary McGee, former president of the North End Waterfront Residents’ Association.

“It’s tough. There are far more people who have legal resident stickers than spaces,” McGee added. “I’ve lived in the North End for 48 years and it’s a great neighborhood, but we all know there aren’t many meters.”

She also pointed out visitors should beware of the meters that turn to resident-only spaces.

A city realtor, in a curious coincidence, tweeted out Monday tips on how to avoid getting ticketed. (Check your street-sweeping schedule and, soon, plowing announcements.)

You can also register to be alerted if your car does get ticketed.

As for the app, it does cost — $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year.

It’s no secret and the worst street for tickets is Newbury Street, the shopping mecca in the city where live double-parking is the norm and you can circle forever until you land a coveted spot. The folks at SpotAngels say the data, obtained via a public records request, lists the top three most-ticketed avenues in the city were all along Newbury.

