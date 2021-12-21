News
Chicago Bears’ Robert Quinn and Jakeem Grant are named to the NFC Pro Bowl team
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn and returner/wide receiver Jakeem Grant were named to the 2022 NFC Pro Bowl roster, the team announced before Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Quinn’s selection honors his stellar comeback season. Entering Monday, he ranked fourth in the NFL with 14 sacks, the second-highest total of his career behind the 19 he had in 2013. He also has 41 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, 16 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles.
He is 3½ sacks from tying the Bears single-season record, set by Richard Dent in 1984.
Quinn’s success comes a season after he had only two sacks in his first year with the Bears. This will be his third Pro Bowl, his last coming in the 2014 season.
Grant made his first Pro Bowl as a return specialist.
The Bears traded a future sixth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for Grant in October to fill openings on punt and kickoff returns, and he averages 13.2 yards per punt return, best in the NFC. He set a Bears record with a 97-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers last week.
Grant also averages 24.2 yards per kick return.
Inside linebacker Roquan Smith notably was absent from the Bears announcement despite totaling 130 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, three sacks, three passes defended and a pick-six.
The NFL will announce full Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday night.
News
Colorado’s COVID picture continues to improve, but omicron is here “and starting to proliferate”
New COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continued to drop in Colorado over the last week, a potential silver lining as the virus’s fast-spreading omicron variant marches across the country.
The new variant of the coronavirus so far has been confirmed in only a small number of cases in Colorado, including two announced in Denver on Monday. But omicron has caused a jump in infections everywhere it has landed, experiencing a six-fold increase nationally over the last week to become the dominant variant in the country.
While there’s some evidence that omicron may be less deadly than the delta variant, which currently is responsible for most cases in Colorado, hospitalizations have increased in countries where omicron triggered a new case wave.
Colorado is in a better position than some places because COVID-19 hospitalizations were falling as omicron arrived, said Beth Carlton, associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the Colorado School of Public Health. If the delta wave was still increasing demand for hospital beds when omicron arrived and caused its own wave, it would put that much more strain on already-strapped hospitals, she said.
As of Monday afternoon, 1,086 people were hospitalized statewide with confirmed COVID-19, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. That’s the lowest number of patients since Oct. 19, though it’s still a highly elevated level.
Capacity remained tight, though, with about 94% of both general and intensive-care beds occupied. Hospitals are dealing with more non-COVID patients than they had during last fall’s surge, and have had to take beds offline because of a lack of nurses and others to staff them.
New cases also were down for the last week, with 10,268 recorded. In one potentially worrisome sign, the seven-day average of new cases rose slightly on Monday, though. The percentage of tests coming back positive had started to tick up a few days earlier.
Some fluctuations end up being insignificant, of course, but an increase in the positivity rate and cases is often followed by an increase in hospitalizations.
“In the absence of omicron, things should continue to decline,” Carlton said. “I think all signs point to that omicron is in Colorado and starting to proliferate.”
Omicron has proven adept at outcompeting delta by spreading more easily and infecting people with some existing immunity, either through vaccination or previous infection. What remains unknown is how severe it may be. Hospitalizations rose in South Africa and Denmark after omicron hit, but the question researchers are still trying to answer is whether that increase is lower than would have been expected, given the number of cases, Carlton said.
“I think the big question is how much hospital demand” omicron will drive,” she said.
Denver reported its first two confirmed cases of omicron on Monday. Neither person had recently traveled, suggesting the variant is spreading at low levels in the city. Both people were fully vaccinated, and one had received a booster. Neither is seriously ill.
The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment urged everyone to get vaccinated or get their booster shot. While vaccination seems to offer considerably less protection against omicron than against the delta variant, it still significantly reduces the odds of hospitalization or death.
Denver’s “mask or vax” indoor mask mandate expires on Jan. 3, but officials are monitoring case counts and hospitalization rates, and that order could be extended, Bob McDonald, executive director of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, said Monday. Right now, the data does not suggest the need for any further restrictions beyond that mandate.
“We’re going to be data-driven. And right now case rates are dropping,” he said.
At this point, the vast majority of cases in Denver are caused by delta, though the experience of other highly vaccinated cities shows omicron can take over quickly, McDonald said.
As of Friday, the state health department had identified five omicron cases: two in Arapahoe County, and one each in Boulder, Garfield and Jefferson counties. The last information about the prevalence of different variants came from the week of Dec. 5, and still shows delta accounting for essentially all new cases in Colorado.
But omicron is spreading quickly across the U.S., jumping from about 13% of new cases last week to 73% this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s variants model. Because of delays in reporting, the CDC has to extrapolate based on incomplete data, so the prevalence could be adjusted as more information comes in.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, warned Sunday that omicron could cause record numbers of cases and hospitalizations in the coming weeks. In scenes reminiscent of March 2020, professional sports leagues canceled games and New Yorkers stood in long lines to get tested this weekend.
It’s not the same situation, however, because more than half of Americans have been vaccinated, giving them at least some protection from severe illness. People at high risk of hospitalization also may be able to get treatment with monoclonal antibodies, though two of the three main options appear to be largely ineffective against omicron.
The Denver health department has urged people gathering for the holidays to consider hosting events where everyone over 5 must be vaccinated; getting tested and isolating if the result is positive; wearing a mask in crowds or around unvaccinated people; holding events outdoors, or making them shorter; and inviting fewer people. Anyone who’s feeling sick should stay home.
“The safest settings are those where everyone is fully vaccinated — and when I say fully vaccinated, I mean boosted as well,” McDonald said.
News
‘We do not accept no’: Ayanna Pressley, Katherine Clark continue pushing Build Back Better after Joe Machin says no
U.S. Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Katherine Clark say they’re not backing down after West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin blew up the $2 trillion Build Back Better Act over the weekend.
The Democratic congresswomen, in Cambridge on Monday touting the importance of Child Tax Credit payments in the legislation, stressed that they’re not giving up despite the key swing vote in the Senate saying he cannot support the “mammoth” bill.
“I’m not ready to concede defeat on anything here,” Pressley said about the legislation after touring the Cambridge Economic Opportunity Committee to highlight federal funding that has helped reduce food insecurity.
“I’m going to continue to keep the pressure up,” she said, later adding, “I do not have the luxury of growing weary, cynical or apathetic. I have to keep fighting until the very end.”
Clark, as assistant speaker, and others in the House of Representatives have spent months negotiating the Build Back Better Act, she said.
A “huge” percentage of the bill is already agreed to, Clark added.
“We do not accept no,” she said. “No means that we are turning our back on the American people, the American children. It means we’re turning our back on the planet, and it means that we are turning our back on rebuilding this economy.”
“This is what we have to do, so I do not accept a phrase on a Sunday talk show as the closing down of what we need to do to support our country, our democracy and our economy at this time,” Clark later added.
In March, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, which increased the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child for children over 6 years old — and from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under 6. The last payment under the American Rescue Plan was sent to families last week.
The Build Back Better Act would extend the enhanced Child Tax Credit into 2022.
“These payments, they’ve been game changers,” Pressley said. “Failure is not an option … Millions of children will slip back into child poverty if we don’t act in this moment.”
Manchin when announcing his opposition to the $2 trillion bill called it a “mammoth piece of legislation.”
Pressley agreed that it is “mammoth…to meet the mammoth hurt that our families are experiencing.”
Manchin also said he can’t support the bill because of inflation.
“The best way to combat inflation is to get this pandemic under control, which is why we need the investments of the Build Back Better Act, so we have to pass this bill,” Pressley said.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a letter to colleagues on Monday said the Senate will consider the Build Back Better Act “very early in the new year.”
Schumer wrote, “We are going to vote on a revised version of the House-passed Build Back Better Act — and we will keep voting on it until we get something done.”
News
Here’s where you’ll need proof of vaccination beginning Jan. 15 in Boston
A new Boston policy requiring proof of vaccination to enter “select” indoor spaces including restaurants, fitness centers and entertainment venues takes effect next month, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday.
Patrons and employees entering the following indoor spaces must provide proof of vaccination beginning Jan. 15 for one shot and Feb. 15 for a second shot:
- Indoor dining: Restaurants, bars and all indoor dining areas. The mandate excludes outdoor dining and charitable food services such as soup kitchens.
- Indoor entertainment, recreational and event venues: Movie theaters, music or concert venues, commercial event and party venues, museums and galleries, professional sports arenas and indoor stadiums, convention centers and exhibition halls, performing arts theaters, bowling alleys and other recreational centers.
- Indoor fitness centers: Commercial gyms, fitness, yoga/pilates/barre/dance studios, boxing/kickboxing gyms, fitness boot camps, indoor pools and other facilities used for conducting group fitness classes.
- All 18,000 city workers must have at least one shot by Jan. 15 and be fully vaccinated by Feb. 15.
Key dates:
- Jan. 15: The deadline for patrons at “select” indoor spaces and city workers to have at least one shot.
- Feb. 15: The deadline for patrons, employees and city workers to have received a second shot.
- March 1: The deadline for children to be vaccinated to enter “select” indoor spaces.
How to provide proof of vaccination against coronavirus:
- A CDC vaccination card.
- A digital image of a CDC vaccination card.
- An image of any official immunization record.
- A city of Boston vaccine verification app.
- Any third-party COVID vaccine verification app.
