News
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Roquan Smith and Akiem Hicks are active for tonight’s game — as are 8 players promoted from the practice squad
The Chicago Bears have 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list heading into tonight’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
But they at least will have defensive coordinator Sean Desai back in the fold after he was in COVID-19 protocols last week. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor are still out.
We have all the Week 15 updates from Soldier Field.
Inactives announced
Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks are active Monday night against the Vikings.
Smith suffered a hamstring injury against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. He hasn’t missed any starts, but he aggravated the injury last week against the Green Bay Packers.
Hicks missed the last four games with an ankle injury.
The Bears activated offensive tackle Germain Ifedi from injured reserve, and he will play Monday. Ifedi has been out since Oct. 10 with a knee injury and returned to practice last week.
The Bears elevated eight players from the practice squad, and all are active: wide receivers Nsimba Webster and Dazz Newsome, defensive backs Thomas Graham Jr., Dee Virgin, Michael Joseph and BoPete Keyes, linebacker Charles Snowden and defensive end LaCale London.
Inactive for the Bears are cornerback Xavier Crawford, left tackle Jason Peters, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga.
All 14 players who entered the day on the reserve/COVID-19 list also are out.
For the Vikings, quarterback Kellen Mond, wide receiver Adam Thielen, linebacker Chazz Surratt and guard Wyatt Davis are inactive.
Pregame
The Chicago Bears announced more bad news regarding their COVID-19 outbreak Sunday when they placed starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Tashaun Gipson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
That gave them 14 players on the list heading into Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.
Johnson and Gipson were two of several big names in an outbreak that especially has affected an already depleted Bears secondary. Starting safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Artie Burns, who started the last three games in place of Kindle Vildor, are also on the list, as is nickel Duke Shelley. Meanwhile, cornerback Xavier Crawford is out because of a concussion and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson is out with a broken forearm.
So the Bears could be in for a big test against a Vikings offense that averages 390.5 yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.
“There’s always something new, and that’s a part of life in the NFL as a leader,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said Saturday of dealing with the challenges this week. “It can try to break you down, but you’ve got to stay positive and you expect the unexpected and you deal with it full steam ahead and you stay positive and you roll.”
Also on the COVID-19 list are right tackle Larry Borom, wide receiver Allen Robinson, quarterback Andy Dalton, tight end Jesse James, defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr., linebackers Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Sam Kamara, running back Ryan Nall and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter.
Injury report
Along with Crawford and Houston-Carson, left tackle Jason Peters will not play because of a high right ankle sprain.
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (shoulder) are doubtful.
The status of inside linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks will be worth watching after both were listed as questionable. Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and Hicks has missed four games with an ankle injury. The Bears thought Hicks might be ready to play last week, but he was ruled out the day before.
The Vikings listed wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) as questionable.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before tonight’s kickoff (7:15 p.m., ESPN).
Catch up on the latest news out of Arlington Heights.
News
Elijah Riley could return as soon as this week after leaving game on stretcher with scary head injury
Elijah Riley is on the road to recovery after suffering a scary injury in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Tua Tagovailoa threw a screen to Duke Johnson who ran for 20 yards. In the midst of the run, Riley went headfirst to tackle Johnson and was knocked unconscious after bouncing off of Johnson.
A stretcher was brought out for Riley, who suffered a head injury, and he was taken to a hospital. He flew home with the team because they were able to run all the scans and he “checked out fine,” according to Robert Saleh.
Riley became the starting strong safety against the Dolphins in Week 11 after the Jets claimed him off the Eagles’ practice squad. The Long Island native compiled 33 tackles and a quarterback sack in five games of action. Riley provided some stability for a group that’s decimated by season ending injuries to Marcus Maye and LaMarcus Joyner.
Riley is in the concussion protocol according to Robert Saleh. But this injury isn’t career threatening and expects him back this season. Saleh is hopeful he’ll be available against the Jaguars this week.
“Obviously, a very scary concussion is what it ended up being, he’s going to have some soreness and all that stuff,” Saleh said. “But he’s going to make a full recovery and his playing career is not in jeopardy. We’re very optimistic that we’ll get him back this year, and like I said, hopefully this week.”
COVID ISSUES
As COVID-19 cases continue to break out across the NFL, teams are enhancing their protocols to combat spread.
But sometimes precaution can only do so much as the Jets suffered a cluster of positives. Tanzel Smart, John Franklin-Myers, Sharrod Neasman, and Vyncint Smith landed on the COVID-19 reserved list.
Folorunso Fatukasi landed on the list over the weekend, which caused him to miss the game against the Dolphins. Fatukasi’s presence was missed as the Jets allowed 183 yards rushing.
Rookie wideout Elijah Moore, linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen and special team captain Justin Hardee landed on the list last week.
INJURY REPORT
Quinnen Williams left the Dolphins game with a shoulder injury, the same one he suffered against the Saints. Williams will be limited this week in practice and it’s up in the air if he’ll play this week.
“We’re not ruling him out for this week. We’ve got to see what happens here today, tomorrow, Wednesday,” Saleh said.
George Fant missed the game against the Dolphins with a knee injury, but Saleh expects him to come back Sunday against the Jaguars.
News
4 more NHL teams shut down due to COVID issues, total at 10
The latest wave of coronavirus-related shutdowns across the NHL has closed 10 teams’ facilities and left just eight games on the schedule before the holiday break.
Amid a rising tide of positive COVID-19 test results involving players, more than a quarter of the league’s 32 teams have been shut down through at least the weekend, and only 11 still have a game to play before the Christmas break, which begins Friday and runs through Sunday.
Seattle’s game Tuesday against Arizona became the latest to get moved to a later date because of the Kraken’s coronavirus issues. It’s the 44th game to be postponed this season — and 39th over the past two weeks, with the delta and omicron variants spreading across North America.
More than 15% of the league’s 700-plus players are in virus protocol, and the resulting schedule disruption almost certainly has doomed the possibility of Olympic participation. A final decision on the Beijing Games is expected this week, and the odds of NHL players returning to the Olympics for the first time since 2014 have cratered.
At this point, league officials are just trying to keep the season on the rails.
The NHL and NHLPA said in a joint statement Sunday the plan was to avoid a full league shutdown, pausing team activities on a case-by-case basis and postponing all cross-border games through Thursday.
“We will continue to play the 2021-22 regular season schedule,” they said. “Although there has been a recent increase in positive COVID test results among players, coaches and hockey staff, there have been a low number of positive cases that have resulted in concerning symptoms or serious illness.”
The Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators on Monday became the latest teams to pause all activities because of positive COVID-19 tests. The Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and Toronto Maple Leafs also have their facilities closed, and the Calgary Flames just reopened theirs to players, coaches and staff not in protocol.
Before Coyotes-Kraken was wiped out, the Blue Jackets had games set for Monday night at Buffalo and Thursday at home against the Sabres rescheduled, and the NHL postponed the New Jersey Devils’ game at the Pittsburgh Penguins set for Tuesday. The league said Columbus was shut down because of “concern with the number of positive cases within the last several days as well concern for continued COVID spread.”
The Blue Jackets canceled their morning skate Monday while awaiting COVID-19 test results, a day after calling off practice because of virus concerns. They could resume practice Sunday if cleared by the league and are scheduled to face Toronto next Monday, though games involving teams on opposite sides of the U.S.-Canada border could continue to be postponed into next week.
The U.S. and Canadian women’s hockey teams were set to play a pre-Olympic game Monday night in St. Paul, Minnesota, but that was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
Much about the omicron coronavirus variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Scientists say omicron spreads even easier than other coronavirus strains, including delta, and it is expected to become dominant in the U.S. by early next year. Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing an omicron infection but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.
___
AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.
News
Several asymptomatic NFL players test positive, AP source says
Several asymptomatic, vaccinated NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of “targeted” testing, a person familiar with the results told The Associated Press on Monday.
Overall, 47 players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because of privacy issues, didn’t specify how many of the players are asymptomatic and fully vaccinated.
Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa and Lions quarterback Jared Goff are among the players who landed on the reserve list. Bosa will miss this week’s game, according to coach Brandon Staley.
Players who test positive must quarantine until they’re cleared to return. Under the NFL’s revised protocols which went into effect Monday, asymptomatic, vaccinated players can return in less than 10 days.
Kelce, cornerback Charvarius Ward and kicker Harrison Butker tested positive. All played last Thursday night against the Chargers, when Kelce had a career-high 191 yards receiving and caught the tying touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the winner in overtime.
Kansas City already has defensive tackle Chris Jones, wide receiver Josh Gordon and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. on the list.
Also added with Goff were Detroit receiver Quintez Cephus and tackle Matt Nelson.
Other Chargers added were DBs Trey Marshall, Kemon Hall and Tevaughn Campbell, linebacker Chris Rumph, center Corey Linsley and WR Andre Roberts.
New England was hit hard as WR Kendrick Bourne, LBs Harvey Langi and Cameron McGrone, and DE Ronnie Perkins went on the list.
Philadelphia saw starting guard Landon Dickerson and backup tackle Andre Dillard added, meaning they could miss Tuesday night’s game.
Jets right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who opted out last year to work on the pandemic’s front lines, was asked about the chances some players might try to conceal their symptoms in order to continue playing.
“Of course that’s the down side, and I guess we’ll know more in the next week and we’ll see after next Sunday what really happened in terms of the number of cases and everything,” said Duvernay-Tardif, who has a doctorate in medicine and a master’s in surgery. “I just hope that guys are going to be honest with themselves, because at the end of the day they’re putting me at risk as a player who’s following the rules and the guidelines because they’re going on the field with symptoms.
“We’re all in this together. The goal is obviously to finish the season and play all the games, but it’s also to stay healthy, so I think we’ve just got to be honest with ourselves.”
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai cleared COVID-19 protocols and will call plays against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.
Desai tested positive last week, as did offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor. It was unclear if Lazor or Tabor would work the game. The Bears said Saturday quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo would serve as offensive coordinator if Lazor is out, and assistant special teams coordinator Brian Ginn would fill in for Tabor if he is not cleared.
The Bears also had 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Monday afternoon, including receiver Allen Robinson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, safety Eddie Jackson and backup quarterback Andy Dalton.
Cleveland, which was hosting Las Vegas on Monday — a game moved from Saturday because of the Browns’ COVID-19 outbreak — started third-string quarterback Nick Mullens with Baker Mayfield and his backup, Case Keenum, both out while in coronavirus protocols.
Only one Cleveland starter, safety John Johnson III, was activated from the protocols before the game Monday.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was also out after he tested positive last week, when a slew of positive tests tore into Cleveland’s roster. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer served as Cleveland’s interim head coach and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt handled play-calling duties.
Two other games were moved from Sunday to Tuesday night: Washington at Philadelphia and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams. Washington and the Rams had the major COVID-19 outbreaks that forced those games to be moved.
Also:
–New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers and safety Sharrod Neasman tested positive, along with wide receiver Vyncint Smith, defensive lineman Tanzel Smart and cornerback Lamar Jackson on the practice squad.
“We had a bit of a COVID run this morning,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “They still have a chance to make it this week. They’ve got to go through the protocol, in regards to being asymptomatic and two negatives and all that stuff — whatever the protocols are. But that’s where we’re at.
–Seattle added defensive tackle Bryan Mone to its COVID-19 list on Monday, the seventh player on its 53-man roster to join the list since last Thursday. Mone has started four games, but was expected to be a game-time decision against the Rams because of a knee injury suffered in Week 14 against Houston.
Other starters on the COVID-19 list for Seattle include leading receiver Tyler Lockett, cornerback D.J. Reed and right tackle Brandon Shell.
Also, Seattle linebackers coach John Glenn will not attend Tuesday’s game because of an illness. Coach Pete Carroll said last Friday there was one coach that had tested positive for COVID-19.
–Baltimore, which has been ravaged by injuries as well, added linebacker Justin Houston to the reserve/COVID-19 list. He had a half-sack Sunday in the team’s 31-30 loss to Green Bay.
–Houston placed three more players on the COVID-19 list, bringing the total number of players on the list to 12.
Defensive linemen starters Jacob Martin and Maliek Collins as well as reserve Derek Rivers were added Monday. Those moves come after Houston placed defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard, who leads the team with eight sacks, and offensive lineman Lane Taylor on the list Saturday. Starting linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey as well as starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell and starting right guard Justin McCray sat out against the Jaguars.
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Roquan Smith and Akiem Hicks are active for tonight’s game — as are 8 players promoted from the practice squad
Elijah Riley could return as soon as this week after leaving game on stretcher with scary head injury
4 more NHL teams shut down due to COVID issues, total at 10
Several asymptomatic NFL players test positive, AP source says
No verdict yet in trial of officer who killed Daunte Wright
47 NFL players are placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list — the most in 1 day — as revised testing protocols go into effect
Vikings WR Adam Thielen inactive against Bears due to ankle injury
EXPLAINER: Boosters key to fight omicron, lot still to learn
NFT Shot up in 2021-NFT.NYC Co-founder Cameron Bale
Metro nurses say ICU-level patients are being treated in E.R.s, kids sent home same-day from surgeries due to short staffing
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News5 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News2 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week