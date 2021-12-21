Celebrities
Chris Noth Fired From ‘The Equalizer’ After Sexual Assault Allegations Surface
Chris Noth just lost his position as a series regular in the CBS drama ‘The Equalizer’ due to sexual assault allegations made by two women.
Chris Noth has been fired from The Equalizer after sexual assault allegations were made against him. The actor, who was a series regular on the show playing William Bishop opposite star Queen Latifah, will “no longer film additional episodes” of the show “effective immediately,” Universal Television and CBS said in a short statement, per Deadline. The drama series, which aired seven episodes of its second season and is currently on hiatus, will feature Chris in one original upcoming episode. We have reached out to Chris’s rep for comment but have not yet heard back.
The Hollywood Reporter originally reported the incidents alleged by two woman (using pseudonyms to protect their privacy) — Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31. The women do not know each other and did not speak before separately making their allegations to the publication. They claimed their respective alleged incidents with Chris took place in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015, respectively. Chris has been appearing in headlines again for the last few weeks due to reprising his Sex and the City role for And Just Like That…, and the women said this has “stirred painful memories” for them, according to THR.
Zoe claimed that Chris exhibited inappropriate behavior with her while she was working an entry-level job in L.A. in 2004. “He would walk by my desk and flirt with me,” she alleged, adding that he “somehow” got her phone number from the directory and began leaving her messages on her work phone. Zoe alleged that Chris invited her to hang out at the pool at his West Hollywood apartment and kissed her. She kissed him back, however things took a turn when Chris allegedly “pulled her toward him, moved her toward the bed, pulled off her shorts and bikini bottom and began to rape her from behind.” She insists she yelled at him to “stop,” but claims that he would not.
Chris then responded to allegations on Dec. 16. “The accusations made against me by individuals I met years, even decades ago, are categorically false,” Chris says in a statement to HollywoodLife. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”
Christina Aguilera Celebrates 41st Birthday With Sexy Topless Photo Shoot
Christina Aguilera stunned her Instagram followers with another sultry, sassy photo! The Grammy winner sent hearts racing while posing topless on her 41st birthday.
Christina Aguilera left her fans drooling over a series of sizzling Instagram snapshot once again. The multi-talented star celebrated her 41st birthday in a big way as she took to social media on Dec. 18 and shared a series of smoldering photos. The “Beautiful” singer went topless and wore nothing but long, black leather gloves and dark movie star shades.
The stunning A-lister, who’s known for flooding her social media with eye-catching images, posed seductively in a series of photographs. Christina wore her signature platinum blonde locks down, styled stick straight. The Grammy Award-winning singer opted for super glam makeup which highlighted her ageless beauty and youthful looks.
Fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the former Voice coach. One fan wrote, “I think I’ve liked this 5000000000 times!!” Another commented, “Looking fantastic as always!” One follower responded, “You have a way of putting it out there with class.”
Meanwhile, the mom-of-two has much to celebrate as she performed and received the first-ever “Music Icon” award at the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7. The pop star was a knockout at the exciting, star-studded event as she performed and received the first-ever “Music Icon” award. The singer stunned in a glamorous black dress, an outfit that included chaps, and a yellow dress while on stage and belting out her hit songs, including “Genie in a Bottle,” “Fighter,” “Beautiful,” and “Dirrty.” She got the crowd into the music and encouraged them to sing along.
Christina Aguilera has always been one of my favorite live performers and tonight was no exception. #PeoplesChoiceAwards #ChristinaAguilera #PCAs pic.twitter.com/e7E1jAHZY7
— GoreJust Goth (@gorejustgoth) December 8, 2021
Christina was all set to receive the Music Icon Award, presented by Becky G, during the ceremony, for her incredible achievements in the music industry. She gave a memorable speech about who her music is for and how grateful she is for receiving the award. It was certainly a winning night for the star and she once again didn’t disappoint with her singing and her overall appearance at the award show.
Sasha, 20, & Malia Obama, 23, Paddle Board In Bikinis As Dad Barack Goes Shirtless In Hawaii
Former President Barack Obama, 60, rocked a pair of black swim trunks on Dec. 18, when he went for a swim with his daughters in Hawaii.
It looks like Barack Obama, 60, is enjoying his annual Christmas getaway to Hawaii with his family. New photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the former President wearing a pair of black swim trunks as he went for a dip in the Pacific Ocean. Unfortunately, he left his sunglasses behind so he was forced to squint his eyes in the sun, but we don’t think that put a damper on his time outdoors with his daughters.
Just one day prior, Barack’s daughters Sasha, 20, and Malia Obama, 23, were spotted out on the water on stand-up paddle boards. They rocked gorgeous red and pink bikinis as they showed off their athletic abilities. Sadly, their mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, was nowhere to be seen, but Sasha and Malia appeared to be having a great time together.
Barack, who was born in Hawaii, visits the state with his family every year for the holidays. And this year looks to be no different.
In 2016, Barack gushes about Hawaii, telling National Geographic, “People always ask, why do I stay calm in the midst of a lot of crazy stuff going on. Well, I always tell folks part of it’s being born in Hawaii and knowing what it’s like to jump into the ocean and understanding what it means when you see a sea turtle in the face of a wave.”
No sea turtles were pictured with the Obamas over the weekend, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t see any. Clearly, Barack went into the ocean, so he may have come in contact with one of those sea creatures. Only he knows for certain.
