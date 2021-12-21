Celebrities
Christina Aguilera Celebrates 41st Birthday With Sexy Topless Photo Shoot
Christina Aguilera stunned her Instagram followers with another sultry, sassy photo! The Grammy winner sent hearts racing while posing topless on her 41st birthday.
Christina Aguilera left her fans drooling over a series of sizzling Instagram snapshot once again. The multi-talented star celebrated her 41st birthday in a big way as she took to social media on Dec. 18 and shared a series of smoldering photos. The “Beautiful” singer went topless and wore nothing but long, black leather gloves and dark movie star shades.
The stunning A-lister, who’s known for flooding her social media with eye-catching images, posed seductively in a series of photographs. Christina wore her signature platinum blonde locks down, styled stick straight. The Grammy Award-winning singer opted for super glam makeup which highlighted her ageless beauty and youthful looks.
Fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the former Voice coach. One fan wrote, “I think I’ve liked this 5000000000 times!!” Another commented, “Looking fantastic as always!” One follower responded, “You have a way of putting it out there with class.”
Meanwhile, the mom-of-two has much to celebrate as she performed and received the first-ever “Music Icon” award at the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7. The pop star was a knockout at the exciting, star-studded event as she performed and received the first-ever “Music Icon” award. The singer stunned in a glamorous black dress, an outfit that included chaps, and a yellow dress while on stage and belting out her hit songs, including “Genie in a Bottle,” “Fighter,” “Beautiful,” and “Dirrty.” She got the crowd into the music and encouraged them to sing along.
Christina Aguilera has always been one of my favorite live performers and tonight was no exception. #PeoplesChoiceAwards #ChristinaAguilera #PCAs pic.twitter.com/e7E1jAHZY7
— GoreJust Goth (@gorejustgoth) December 8, 2021
Christina was all set to receive the Music Icon Award, presented by Becky G, during the ceremony, for her incredible achievements in the music industry. She gave a memorable speech about who her music is for and how grateful she is for receiving the award. It was certainly a winning night for the star and she once again didn’t disappoint with her singing and her overall appearance at the award show.
Sasha, 20, & Malia Obama, 23, Paddle Board In Bikinis As Dad Barack Goes Shirtless In Hawaii
Former President Barack Obama, 60, rocked a pair of black swim trunks on Dec. 18, when he went for a swim with his daughters in Hawaii.
It looks like Barack Obama, 60, is enjoying his annual Christmas getaway to Hawaii with his family. New photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the former President wearing a pair of black swim trunks as he went for a dip in the Pacific Ocean. Unfortunately, he left his sunglasses behind so he was forced to squint his eyes in the sun, but we don’t think that put a damper on his time outdoors with his daughters.
Just one day prior, Barack’s daughters Sasha, 20, and Malia Obama, 23, were spotted out on the water on stand-up paddle boards. They rocked gorgeous red and pink bikinis as they showed off their athletic abilities. Sadly, their mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, was nowhere to be seen, but Sasha and Malia appeared to be having a great time together.
Barack, who was born in Hawaii, visits the state with his family every year for the holidays. And this year looks to be no different.
In 2016, Barack gushes about Hawaii, telling National Geographic, “People always ask, why do I stay calm in the midst of a lot of crazy stuff going on. Well, I always tell folks part of it’s being born in Hawaii and knowing what it’s like to jump into the ocean and understanding what it means when you see a sea turtle in the face of a wave.”
No sea turtles were pictured with the Obamas over the weekend, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t see any. Clearly, Barack went into the ocean, so he may have come in contact with one of those sea creatures. Only he knows for certain.
“Styling Hollywood” Stars Jason Bolden & Adair Curtis Want You To Live Grand This Holiday Season
Live grand!
Celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and interior designer Adair Curtis teamed up with Grand Marnier to help everyone make moments grand this holiday season.
The dapper duo shared their expertise for all things holiday, from creating an entryway ‘wow’ moment to the style trends they’re seeing this holiday, how they’re gifting friends and family this year and more below:
Jason & Adair: When it comes to gifting and our collaborations, we lead with being thoughtful and effortless. This holiday season, give a bottle of Grand Marnier! Personalize it with a handwritten note or name tag. Not only does the bottle look beautiful on a bar cart or the table, but you can bring along the ingredients for your giftee’s favorite cocktail and create on the spot.
Jason: This holiday season, I am loving bold jewelry. Adding bold jewelry is an easy way to spark some glamor with your looks! Another way to add a bit of specialness to your look is the addition of a playful festive shoe. The holiday season is also the best time to play with patterns – nothing makes a bigger splash than a bold patterned dress, pants or top.
Living Grand is all in the details so when thinking about ways to plus up your look, don’t forget your nails. From cool colors to shapes and nail jewelry, it’s another small way to make a big statement. Last but not least, wearing a chic holiday pajama shirt on top is my personal favorite way to live grand with your holiday look, while striving for maximum comfort at the same time!
Jason & Adair: We enjoy letting our guests add their own twists to the cocktails! Set out a beautiful serving tray with ingredients like rosemary sprigs, pomegranate seeds, cinnamon sticks and of course an orange peel for topping off the already-made cocktails and you’ll instantly elevate your bar setting. Grand Marnier pairs with so many ingredients, we’ve found that the G&G is a perfect pour for all occasions and guests are thrilled to put their own spin on the house drink!
Jason & Adair: Adair and I love capturing special moments. Set out a film camera and let guests get behind the lens all night — a la Met Gala. Sure, you don’t get your pictures immediately but that’s part of the fun. Save yourself the holiday card and send the images to guests once they’re developed and relive the best moments of the night all over again.
Jason & Adair: Make the first moment at your holiday gathering a Grand one by turning our entryway into a photo moment — dress up your staircase or entryway table with beautiful greenery and florals, add some candlelight and, of course, no entrance is complete without a welcome drink. This season, we will be greeting guests with the signature Grand 75 cocktail.
It’s made with Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge and topped with champagne to add a celebratory feel to the occasion — plus it will impress our guests that we made it ourselves (even though it’s a simple one!) – Jason & Adair
Jason and Adair are gifting all their friends Grand Marnier’s Cordon Rouge and Grand Marnier Cuvée Louis-Alexandre which can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks or in many signature cocktails like the Gilded Grand and Grand 75. Check out the recipes below:
Gilded Grand
2 oz Grand Marnier Cuvee Louis-Alexandre
0.75 oz Fresh-Squeezed Grapefruit Juice
0.5 oz Lemon Juice
0.5 oz Bar Spoon Honey
Rosemary Sprigs & Orange Flower Water Garnish
Combine Grand Marnier, grapefruit juice, lemon juice and bar spoon honey in a shaker tin. Add ice and shake. Fine strain into a glass with ice. Top with brut Champagne. Garnish with rosemary sprig and orange flower water.
Grand 75
1.5 oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
0.75 oz Lemon Juice
1 Bar Spoon Simple Syrup
2 oz Brut Champagne
Orange Twirl Garnish
Combine Grand Marnier, lemon juice and simple syrup in a shaker tin. Add ice and shake. Fine strain into a chilled flute or coupe glass. Top with brut Champagne. Garnish with an orange twirl.
