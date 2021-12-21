CoinEx 4th Anniversary｜Meet the CoinEx Team in the Philippines

On December 15, 2021, CoinEx and its Philippine partners cohosted a “Meet the CoinEx Team” meet-up to celebrate the exchange’s 4th anniversary, which attracted many local users.

At the meet-up, our Philippine partners Dell Omasas first introduced CoinEx’s CEO, Haipo Yang, to local users, which helped them gain a full picture of the founder of the exchange.

They also played a commemorative video made for CoinEx’s 4th anniversary, which illustrated CoinEx’s original goals and the story behind its establishment. It told users all about the four-year journey of CoinEx, with a big thank-you to all partners and users. Although they are a thousand miles apart, the video brought users closer to CoinEx and encouraged them to place greater trust in the exchange.

To give back to users, the event arranged three rounds of Quiz and Lottery and prepared surprise gifts in celebration of the 4th anniversary for the winners. At the meet-up, CoinEx’s Philippine partners also helped users learn more about CoinEx through Q&A sessions.

Through this face-to-face meet-up, the gap between users and CoinEx was narrowed, and both local users and the exchange learned more about each other. The celebration showed the partners Dell Omasas’s recognition and passion for CoinEx in every detail. It also proved how much the exchange values and appreciates its partners and users in the Philippines.

Apart from the meet-up in the Philippines, you will also be seeing more fascinating offline events hosted by CoinEx in December. For instance, the “Love Storm” Charitable Program will be held in Nigeria on December 20, and the meet-up at Minneapolis MOA, US will take place on December 21.

CoinEx’s global presence is inseparable from the support and trust of partners and loyal users. Targeting the local market environment and user demands, CoinEx will recruit more partners for its localization in the Philippines and conduct more refined, market-specific operations and promotions.

In the future, CoinEx will keep offering more user-friendly, more stable trading environments and services to its Philippine users in a world full of both opportunities and challenges. We look forward to meeting more users in the Philippines.

Twitter : https://twitter.com/coinexcom