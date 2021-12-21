Bitcoin
CoinEx 4th Anniversary｜Meet the CoinEx Team in the Philippines
On December 15, 2021, CoinEx and its Philippine partners cohosted a “Meet the CoinEx Team” meet-up to celebrate the exchange’s 4th anniversary, which attracted many local users.
At the meet-up, our Philippine partners Dell Omasas first introduced CoinEx’s CEO, Haipo Yang, to local users, which helped them gain a full picture of the founder of the exchange.
They also played a commemorative video made for CoinEx’s 4th anniversary, which illustrated CoinEx’s original goals and the story behind its establishment. It told users all about the four-year journey of CoinEx, with a big thank-you to all partners and users. Although they are a thousand miles apart, the video brought users closer to CoinEx and encouraged them to place greater trust in the exchange.
To give back to users, the event arranged three rounds of Quiz and Lottery and prepared surprise gifts in celebration of the 4th anniversary for the winners. At the meet-up, CoinEx’s Philippine partners also helped users learn more about CoinEx through Q&A sessions.
Through this face-to-face meet-up, the gap between users and CoinEx was narrowed, and both local users and the exchange learned more about each other. The celebration showed the partners Dell Omasas’s recognition and passion for CoinEx in every detail. It also proved how much the exchange values and appreciates its partners and users in the Philippines.
Apart from the meet-up in the Philippines, you will also be seeing more fascinating offline events hosted by CoinEx in December. For instance, the “Love Storm” Charitable Program will be held in Nigeria on December 20, and the meet-up at Minneapolis MOA, US will take place on December 21.
CoinEx’s global presence is inseparable from the support and trust of partners and loyal users. Targeting the local market environment and user demands, CoinEx will recruit more partners for its localization in the Philippines and conduct more refined, market-specific operations and promotions.
In the future, CoinEx will keep offering more user-friendly, more stable trading environments and services to its Philippine users in a world full of both opportunities and challenges. We look forward to meeting more users in the Philippines.
Twitter : https://twitter.com/coinexcom
Bitcoin
The Metaverse Opens Its Doors To Fractional NFT Real Estate
Many would have others believe that NFTs are nothing more than tradable JPEGs, but this couldn’t be further from the truth.
NFTs: Revolutionizing Ownership
NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token – “Non-Fungible” meaning a unique signifier of ownership, and “Token” meaning a cryptographic record in a blockchain. Put together, NFTs are unique records of ownership that are stored in a blockchain.
Since NFTs represent ownership, their potential applications are only limited by the human imagination. NFTs are already being used to sell music, heroes in blockchain games, and digital land from metaverse projects, e.g. The Sandbox.
Additionally, recent developments in blockchain technology have enabled investors to purchase physical assets with NFTs. This is made possible by tokenization, the process by which physical asset ownership is encoded into a blockchain. This has many implications for the investments world, the most impactful of which is tokenized real estate.
Pioneering Metaverse Real Estate
NFTs are powered by smart contracts, bits of software that enforce digital agreements. Smart contracts make ownership management through NFTs extremely efficient by handling royalties, payment distributions, and the transfer of legal ownership rights.
When applied to real estate, smart contracts take the place of middlemen such as buyer and seller agents, escrow agencies, banks, and title companies. This gives NFTs the potential to make real estate acquisition seamless and easy, cutting down the investment process from months to seconds, saving all parties from hassle and headaches.
Futurent, a platform designed to make real estate investment easy, is capitalizing on this opportunity. Futurent allows investors to purchase real estate using fractionalized NFTs – NFTs that have been split into several pieces, each piece representing partial ownership in a property.
By splitting ownership between multiple investors, Futurent lowers the amount of capital that’s typically needed to enter real estate. With Futurent, investors can also share revenue on rental properties, making passive income instantly.
Futurent is developed by a fully doxxed team, has a global membership base, and prioritizes property acquisition in crypto-friendly locations, such as Dubai, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. Upon Futurent’s IDO launch in January of 2022, investors will be able to make purchases using top cryptocurrencies like ETH in addition to Futurent’s native FUTR token.
The Futurent team is working diligently to secure several large partnerships, soon to be disclosed. These partnerships include secure DeFi protocols for investor privacy, finance and lending platforms for optimizing investment potential, blockchain insurance providers for investor security, and gaming partnerships for digital land sales.
Conclusion
Through cryptocurrencies, NFTs and blockchain, the digital and physical worlds are merging into the metaverse. Futurent, the pioneer in fractional NFT real estate, makes it easy for investors to enter the space.
Bitcoin
AscendEX Lists LUNR
AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the LunarCrush Token (LUNR) under the trading pair LUNR/USDT on AscendEX starting on Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. UTC.
LunarCrush is a social intelligence platform designed specifically for digital asset investors. They help users understand asset price movements in greater detail than ever before by analyzing data from a growing list of social channels to uncover valuable insights users can leverage to make confident, data-driven trading decisions. The platform distills millions of pieces of crypto-specific content across social media in real-time for over 3000 cryptocurrency projects, helping over 1 million investors a day make better investing decisions.
LunarCrush is the leading social media analytics community in the digital asset space. They have recently grown to be one of the top web destinations globally after moving from a top 25,000 site to a top 3,000 site only six weeks after the launch of the LUNR Token. The platform’s rapid growth is thanks to a highly effective marketing strategy and a strong community presence.
The platform doesn’t sell subscriptions, overwhelm users with advertisements, or sell user data. Instead, they’ve built and integrated LUNR, a utility token that rewards user efforts, performance, and loyalty. The LUNR token provides users with long-term value and benefits across the ecosystem and beyond.
LUNR Tokens are earned through regular contributions to the LunarCrush community. By holding more tokens, users gain access to additional levels of utility in the LunarCrush ecosystem. Levels are core to the platform’s user engagement strategy. Access to new levels is earned by claiming and collecting LUNR tokens and accruing points as a contributing platform member. Points are earned by actively engaging in activities across LunarCrush.
AscendEX is thrilled to support the growth of the LUNR token and the LunarCrush platform.
About AscendEX
AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to futures and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.
To learn more about how AscendEX leverages best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to extract the highest value per dollar to its users, please visit:
Website: https://ascendex.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global
Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish
Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex
About LunarCrush
LunarCrush is a social intelligence platform designed specifically for digital asset investors. They help users understand asset price movements in greater detail than ever before by analyzing data from across a growing list of social channels to uncover valuable insights users can leverage to make confident, data-driven trading decisions.
For more information and updates, please visit:
Website: https://lunarcrush.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LunarCrush
Telegram: https://t.me/lunarcrush
Discord: https://discord.gg/lunarcrush
Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.
Bitcoin
Crypto Exchange AAX released a Strategy Update to its Community
Today AAX, the world’s first crypto exchange powered by the London Stock Exchange Group’s LSEG Technology, released a strategy update to its community, outlining a forward-looking vision for driving the adoption of Bitcoin and the wider crypto market. The crypto exchange AAX also provides a full suite of financial products and services to everyone from NFT artists and entrepreneurs to savvy traders.
Accordingly, in February 2021, AAX announced that its Singapore affiliate entity had been granted an exemption under the Payment Services Act by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). This will allow AAX to provide crypto to crypto services to customers in the country, following an application for a Payment Services License, which is currently in process. According to the outline, AAX is also exploring opportunities to expand its operations to new regions, that includes the markets in Europe.
Furthermore, AAX is in the process of establishing operations in new markets, such as registering as an entity, setting up an office, and executing the platform’s hiring plan. Also, AAX mentioned the further updates will be shared with the community with more progress on this aspect soon. The aim of AAX is to support its growth strategy by tripling its global headcount over the course of 2022.
More so, AAX believed that the adoption of Bitcoin and other digital assets can help create opportunities and build fairer and more inclusive economies, according to this AAX prepared the growth strategy. Head of Research and Strategy at AAX, Ben Caselin, mentioned, “More than a technology or a new asset class, we see Bitcoin as a driver of change that proposes a different set of principles around ownership, agency, borderlessness and sound monetary policy”.
AAX is more passionate about educating a broad audience about digital assets, providing them to make informed choices about how to engage with the future of finance. In early November AAX demonstrated this commitment as a Diamond Sponsor of the Hong Kong FinTech Week. The crypto exchange AAX will continue to match its commitment to championing crypto adoption with a product set that provides everyone to access the market.
Hence more, during the first quarter of 2022, the exchange will partner with an auction house to sell the crypto gods NFTs showcased at Hong Kong FinTech Week. AAX crypto exchange is also in the plans to launch an NFT marketplace.
