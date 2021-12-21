News
Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigating first reported wolf-kill in over 70 years
Colorado voters last year narrowly chose to reintroduce wolves into the state’s forests — and this week may have brought the first wolf-related livestock fatality in decades.
The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association says a 500-pound heifer was found dead in Walden after being attacked and eaten by a group of wolves — the first confirmed wolf-kill in over 70 years, the association claimed Monday in a news release.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is aware of the report, a spokesperson said via text, and is “actively investigating the claim.”
“If it is determined to be caused by the wolves that have naturally migrated into the state, we will compensate the landowner through current game damage program,” said Rebecca Ferrell, a CPW spokesperson.
The Cattleman’s Association said the incident brings to light several issues that must be addressed by the Wolf Restoration and Management Plan, including lethal and non-lethal methods for conflict minimization and a guaranteed funding source to “fairly provide the needed tools for prevention and compensation from wolf impacts.”
The organization said it’s encouraging CPW and other wolf-related working groups to “consider this wolf attack and the widespread impacts as a sentinel example of how livestock can be impacted by wolf introduction.”
The narrowly-passed Proposition 114 vote last year marked the first time a state’s voters have forced their government to re-introduce an imperiled species.
The proposition directed CPW to develop a plan to reintroduce an undetermined number of gray wolves into the state, west of the Continental Divide, by the end 2023.
Graywolf pups have already been spotted in Colorado this year.
News
CU Buffs’ Carson Wells officially declares for NFL Draft
Following Colorado’s home finale Nov. 20, outside linebacker Carson Wells came back out to the Folsom Field grass.
Still in partial uniform, he sat down, leaned against the north goalpost and looked around the empty stadium. He knew then that he had played his last game at Folsom.
On Monday, he made it official, announcing on social media that he will skip his final season of eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
In a post directed to Buff Nation, he wrote, “The last five years at the University of Colorado have been a blessing. I have relationships and memories that I will cherish forever.”
He thanked former head coach Mike MacIntyre and defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt for recruiting him to CU. He also thanked current head coach Karl Dorrell and outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski, as well as other staff members.
“Most importantly, I would like to thank my teammates,” he wrote. “You guys are who I played for and I appreciate the opportunity to take the field with you and get to know every one of you. With all of this being said, I would like to officially declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.”
Under normal circumstances, Wells would have exhausted his eligibility this year. However, because the NCAA granted all players from 2020 an extra year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wells had the option to return in 2022.
With a degree in hand, Wells will pursue a pro career after a stellar run at CU.
The national leader in tackles for loss per game in 2020, Wells posted 182 tackles, 38 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks during his time with the Buffs. Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd is the only player in the Pac-12 with more TFLs than Wells over the past two seasons, 32 to 29.5.
Also on Monday, Wells and inside linebacker Nate Landman both accepted invitations to play in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl. That game will be held Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Recruiting calendar
Four years after the implementation of a December signing period in college football, there is already some momentum to change it.
A flurry of coaching moves this season, as well as the explosion of the NCAA transfer portal has altered the landscape in recruiting, causing some to re-evaluate the college football calendar. It’s possible this year will be the last December signing period.
CU head coach Karl Dorrell, however, said he’s in favor of keeping the December period.
“I believe in the two signing dates for particular reasons,” Dorrell said Wednesday after signing 19 players to national letters of intent for CU’s 2022 class. “I actually like the way it is right now. I’ve kind of adapted to it.”
Dorrell said he likes being able to sign committed players early and utilize January to focus on the final few spots in the class. After signing 19 on Wednesday, Dorrell said the Buffs would add “maybe seven more.” The Buffs then added another player Friday and a JUCO transfer on Saturday.
Face time
Dorrell has been on the job at CU for 22 months, but it wasn’t until the past month that he was able to go on the road and recruit. NCAA restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic limited much of the recruiting to virtual.
Dorrell said it was “extremely valuable” for him to finally see recruits and their families face to face in their homes.
“I felt that, in a lot of ways, this was my first recruiting class,” he said.
Dorrell believes the foundation of competitiveness CU is setting was evident to recruits and added, “Then us being able to talk about that in their living rooms, I think … helped them understand why; why we’re recruiting them, why we expect them to be great players, why they can impact us.”
News
Keeler: Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton looks broken. Can reunion with Drew Lock fix him?
This is going to be a fun week at UCHealth Center, if your idea of fun is using a pair of old bricks as earmuffs.
If you’re excited about the prospect of Drew Lock starting at quarterback in Las Vegas on Sunday, seek help. Either you’re a glutton for punishment or the kind of stubborn that keeps getting banned from family gatherings.
For one, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur goes with Lock the way peanut butter goes with bratwurst. Pencil Pat shouldn’t be calling plays for Marshall Manning’s flag football team, let alone an NFL one.
When No. 3 is behind center, it feels personal. It’s as if Shurmur starts scheming more out of spite than necessity, to the point where you wonder if the objective is not so much a Broncos first down but making Lock look ridiculous on national television. All of which Buzz Lightyear can manage on his own just fine.
But for you hopeless, romantic #DrewStans out there who simply can’t let No. 3 go, no matter how many genuinely awful but truly creative ways he finds to turn the ball over (The Khalid Kareem Method: Rip the ball from his hand like it’s a loaf of bread), consider yourselves warned. Also, you might want to refresh yourself with the footage from Lock’s last foray into Allegiant Stadium, and the four interceptions that followed. Or maybe watching the Broncos turn the ball over is just your thing.
That said, if there is a silver lining to the Broncos trotting Lock out there over a banged-up Bridgewater, it’s this:
Maybe — just maybe — it’s the thing that somehow gets Courtland Sutton going.
Because something has to.
Big No. 14 hasn’t scored a touchdown since Oct. 17 against the Raiders. He hasn’t caught more than two passes or put up more than 40 receiving yards in a tilt since Oct. 21 in Cleveland.
“He just needs to experience some success,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Monday when asked about his mercurial and invisible wide receiver. “He needs to catch some balls and make some big plays. I think that’s all he needs.”
Did George Paton, the Broncos’ first-year general manager, keep the receipt? Because Sutton is the bum toy under the Broncos’ Christmas tree right now, the one that stops working after about a week.
Sutton isn’t just making the four-year, $60.8 million extension Paton proudly announced a month ago look premature. It’s starting to look downright silly — sledgehammer money for Nerf ball impact.
No. 14’s new deal reportedly accounts for 5.94% of the Broncos’ cap space in 2022, according to Spotrac.com. Which falls right in between the 2021 cap percentages, respectively, taken up by Green Bay’s Davante Adams (9.02%) and Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs (3.39%).
Which is good company — until you dig into the details. Adams as of Monday afternoon had nearly doubled Sutton’s season marks in receptions (96 to Sutton’s 50) and receiving yards (1,248 to Sutton’s 670) while accounting for four times as many touchdowns (eight to Sutton’s two). Diggs’ season line wasn’t that far off of Adams’ numbers, either: 82 grabs, 1,007 receiving yards, eight touchdowns.
“Obviously, (Sutton) has high expectations for himself,” center Lloyd Cushenberry said Monday. “I’m sure he’s feeling it, but everyone just has to control what they can control.
“Courtland’s a great receiver, he’s proven that, and he (doesn’t) have to worry about anything, any type of pressure … We’ve got to make plays for him up front to give the time so he can make those plays.”
It takes a village for an offense this bad to keep stinking up the joint, too. And no, No. 14’s vertical, stretch-the-field strengths, the ones that made Sutton and Lock look like Lennon and McCartney, haven’t been helped by a leaky pocket. Or by Bridgewater’s check-down instincts. (While the latter’s advanced accuracy stats, as charted by ProFootballReference.com, are down this season compared to last, Bridgewater’s “on-target” percentage of 74.0 and “bad throw” percentage of 15.4 are still better than Lock’s 2020 rates of 68.9 and 22.9, respectively.)
Yet Sutton’s fade over the last two months — 32 targets, 17 catches, zero scores over his last eight games — is raising the wrong kind of questions about No. 14’s surgically repaired knee. And the spillover effect it might be having inside his head.
To wit: 2019 Sutton probably doesn’t drop Bridgewater’s throw on third-and-2 this past Sunday. And while Cincinnati’s Eli Apple made a heck of a play to slap the ball away from No. 14 in the end zone, you can’t shake the feeling that 2019 Sutton would’ve put up more of a fight.
“Those are some catches that he needs to come up with,” Fangio said. “And I know he will.”
The experts keep telling us that the Broncos are just a quarterback away from turning a corner. If Sutton doesn’t turn one himself, and soon, then Paton’s shopping list is destined to get longer still.
News
Billy Conway kept the beat strong for Morphine, Treat Her Right
When drummer/label owner Billy Conway led me into the Inman Square loft that housed Hi-N-Dry Records, I felt like Dorothy stepping into Oz.
A young rock writer fresh to the scene in 2007, I worshiped Conway’s band Morphine during its ’90s run. Up in the loft, which looked more like a beatnik clubhouse than a record label office, Conway sat down behind his drum kit so the Herald photographer could get a few photos for the feature I was working on.
In a flash, Conway filled the loft with swinging, minimalist crashes and cracks.
All alone, he cast a spell with a tiny drum set and a couple measures of improvisation.
Conway, who died on Sunday at the age of 65, helped give Morphine its noirish heartbeat (along with fellow band drummer Jerome Deupree). Where his peers got bigger, louder, faster in the age of bombastic grunge, thrash metal and furious pop punk, Conway pulled his sound from the astral plane – he lived to serve the song with a steady thump or hi hat hit.
In a band that focused on the twin moons of Dana Colley’s saxophone and Mark Sandman’s dark voice, dark lyrics and low-rock two-string slide bass guitar, Conway needed to be steady. He had to hold the tiller on a ferry that snaked down murky waters of cool jazz, anti-rock, and spoken word.
His ability to play with flair while also sitting way back in the groove always astounded me (he sounds like Charlie Watts in a fever dream on “Cure for Pain”). But he could also thunder away on his kit (see “Sharks”) or creep along like a shadow (see “Like Swimming”).
Conway and Sandman came up with deconstructed blues band Treat Her Right in the mid-’80s. Back then Cambridge played home to some of rock’s craziest sounds: The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Pixies, Gang Green. Treat Her Right reduced everything to simple melodies and growls. When Treat Her Right ended, Morphine stepped in with an even more primitive approach.
“I’d like to think the Cambridge scene started about the time Morphine got together,” Conway told me up in that loft in 2007. “But it existed as a stream years before and we just fell into it. It’s definitely one long conversation from Treat Her Right to Morphine to Twinemen (the band Conway and Colley formed after Sandman passed away in 1999 and put out records on Hi-N-Dry).”
“I think that music is a conversation, and the conversation we’re having started in Cambridge,” he added.
Morphine blew up, going from Central Square to Europe, Asia and Australia. The trio never had a bonafide hit but developed a cult following that was happy to live in the permanent midnight flecked with neon that radiated from the band.
In the Hi-N-Dry office, Conway answered my questions with exceeding patience. It shocked me then – Why was this rock star being so kind to me? But Conway was seemingly kind to everyone. Also, he wasn’t a rock star. He was a master musician unwilling to play with the big, obvious bravado too many rock stars indulge in.
