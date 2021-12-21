Court order stops vaccine mandate for federal contractors in Missouri – for now

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The federal vaccine mandate will not be enforced in Missouri. At least not yet.

Missouri’s Attorney General’s Office announced Monday afternoon that it received a court order blocking the federal vaccine mandate from being enforced in the state.

Missouri and nine other states filed a lawsuit in October over the vaccine mandate on federal contractors.

Top Story: How many fully vaccinated Missourians have tested positive for COVID?



“I will continue my fight against this unlawful, unprecedented government overreach,” Attorney General Eric Schmitt said.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office recently obtained an injunction against the federal vaccination mandate for health care workers.

Chiefs’ Kelce, Butker and Ward placed on reserve/COVID list



Missouri has also joined a motion requesting an emergency stay, asking the United States Supreme Court to stop the vaccine mandate on private employers.