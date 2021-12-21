News
Denver airport prepares for heavy Christmas travel with 2.9 million passengers expected through Jan. 3
Travelers taking to the skies for Christmas may still face tight parking options at Denver International Airport, but the worst of the fall’s long security waits appears to be over.
Despite passenger traffic that neared pre-pandemic levels around Thanksgiving, DIA officials said security lines rarely stretched more than 20 minutes. That’s thanks in large part to a shuffling of the existing security setup — with TSA Precheck lines moved to one checkpoint — and the squeezing in of a few extra screening lanes.
But long waits are still possible on heavy-travel days in the coming week.
Around 2.7 million passengers are expected to travel through the airport between now and Jan. 3, DIA officials said in a news release Monday — about 5% lower travel volume than the same holiday period in 2019.
On peak days — Thursday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 27; and Wednesday, Dec. 29 — airport officials expect more than 200,000 total travelers each day and between 60,000 and 70,000 people going through TSA checkpoints.
DIA’s parking options still are slightly limited by a shortage of shuttle drivers, with the East Economy lot closed to the public so airport employees can park there — a move that freed up shuttle drivers to reopen the $8-a-day Pikes Peak shuttle lot.
Airport officials expect to have plenty of capacity, but that might mean that travelers who are used to parking closer in must use park in the shuttle lot instead.
Here are some basic tips:
- Give yourself plenty of time — DIA lately has recommended arriving two hours prior to your flight’s boarding time in case security screening backs up. Check wait times at flydenver.com.
- Passengers with Precheck memberships or an airline expedited-screening status should head to the lower-level north checkpoint, on the side nearest the concourses. Everyone else, including Clear members who lack Precheck status, should go through screening at the south checkpoint, which is nearest to the hotel and transit center, or to the A-Bridge checkpoint on Level 6. Both offer primarily general screening.
- TSA screening checkpoints are generally busiest early in the morning from about 5 to 10 a.m., and from 1 to 4 p.m.
- The garages and West Economy lot were first to fill up during Thanksgiving week. The DIA-owned lot at the A-Line train’s 61st Avenue and Peña Boulevard station also filled up, but the A-Line remains a good alternative to get to DIA, with parking available at several other stations. Check parking status indicators on DIA’s website ahead of time.
- If you park in the Pike’s Peak shuttle lot or the Mount Elbert lot, which may be opened as a backup option, DIA says to allow 30 minutes to reach the terminal.
- Walking through the terminal is much easier these days, with most construction walls taken down in early November in the midsection of the building. But part of the northwest section is blocked off for the latest phase of the renovation project.
Reporter Sam Tabachnik contributed to this report.
Massachusetts health officials say 97% of breakthrough cases not deadly
Almost all the breakthrough COVID-19 cases in vaccinated Bay State residents have not resulted in hospitalization or death, health officials report.
They say 97% of those infections are not as dire and those among the unvaccinated.
Furthermore, 99.9% of breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people under the age of 60 did not result in death.
As the Herald last reported, 11,431 breakthrough cases were reported for the week ending on Dec. 14. This week’s breakthrough count comes out tomorrow.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released a review of breakthrough cases Monday that also found “unvaccinated residents are five times more likely to become infected than fully vaccinated residents.”
As for the booster shots, the DPH study states unvaccinated residents are “31 times more likely to become infected than fully vaccinated residents who have received a booster.”
“The data are clear. This review shows that fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have near-universal protection from severe illness and death and that boosters are demonstrating even stronger protection from COVID,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders. “Amid the season of gathering indoors and the emerging Omicron variant, the time to get vaccinated and boosted is now. It is the best gift of protection for yourself and your loved ones.”
Acting DPH Commissioner Margret Cooke said a vax is “the most effective tool we have against Omicron and all COVID-19 variants.” She adds DPH is “strongly urging” everyone eligible go get a booster shot.
Police: No ‘obvious trauma’ in deaths of 7 Minnesota people
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Preliminary autopsy results show seven people whose bodies were discovered inside a Minnesota home did not die from “any obvious trauma,” but a cause of death has not been determined, authorities said Monday.
Moorhead police identified the victims as 37-year-old Belin Hernandez, 34-year-old Marleny Pinto, 32-year-old Eldor Hernandez Castillo, 19-year-old Mariela Guzman Pinto, 16-year-old Breylin Hernandez, 7-year-old Mike Hernandez and 5-year-old Marbely Hernandez. They all lived together in the residence, police said.
The autopsies were conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul. Police said blood samples from the victims have been sent to a lab for further examination.
The victims were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check at the home in south Moorhead. Neighbors said the children were last seen Friday.
There were no signs of violence or forced entry, police said. Authorities were not seeking suspects.
“This is an absolute horrible tragedy, made even more poignant since it is close to the holidays,” Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson said in a statement. “My heart aches for the family and friends who received this devastating news over the weekend. Our community mourns with them during this heartbreaking time.”
Moorhead is on the Minnesota border next to Fargo, North Dakota, in a metropolitan area of about 230,000 people.
Dolphins activate Jaylen Waddle, Phillip Lindsay off COVID-19 list; Will Fuller likely out for season
The Miami Dolphins are getting two offensive playmakers back off the reserve/COVID-19 list for the final three-game stretch after playing without them in Sunday’s 31-24 win over the New York Jets.
The Dolphins are activating wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Phillip Lindsay after both missed Sunday’s game, Dolphins coach Brian Flores said in a Monday web conference.
Waddle returns with his 86 receptions for 849. He is still on pace to break Anquan Boldin’s NFL rookie receptions record (101) despite missing a game. The NFL also added a regular-season game to the schedule this season, so Waddle can still get the record in 16 games played.
Lindsay had 12 carries for 42 yards in his debut with the Dolphins, the Nov. 28 win against the Carolina Panthers after being claimed off waivers from the Houston Texans. Lindsay then was held out of the following week’s game against the New York Giants due to an ankle injury. Then, he landed on the COVID list following Miami’s bye week that preceded Sunday’s game.
The return of Waddle and Lindsay brings another layer of reinforcements to the Dolphins’ offense after Miami also signed running back Duke Johnson to the active roster on Monday following the former Miami Hurricanes star’s career game of 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns on Sunday.
While the Dolphins established a season high in rushing of 183 yards, they also only threw for 196 yards without Waddle, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had an uneven performance. He was intercepted twice, once for a touchdown.
Flores also said rookie safety Jevon Holland has not yet cleared league COVID protocols, so he still cannot return to the team to practice. Holland was activated off the COVID list on Saturday ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline in case he could clear protocols for Sunday’s game, but since he wasn’t able to, Holland was one of Miami’s inactive players against the Jets. Keeping him off the COVID list while he’s unavailable merely costs the Dolphins a spot on the 53-man roster until he is eligible to be activated.
Fuller likely out for season
Every week since Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller became eligible to be activated off injured reserve following his Oct. 3 finger injury suffered in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Flores has taken it a week at a time with his comments on Fuller’s availability.
On Monday, Flores finally revealed Fuller will likely miss the remainder of the season.
“Will’s had some setbacks during his rehab,” Flores said. “I don’t expect him this week, and I don’t expect him back this season.”
Fuller signed a one-year, $10.6 million deal with the Dolphins in the offseason. He played one full game, Sept. 26 at the Las Vegas Raiders, and a quarter against the Colts before getting injured. Fuller also missed the opener at the New England Patriots serving the final game of his PED suspension stemming from his time with the Texans and was out Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills for personal reasons.
Fuller had four receptions for 26 yards, plus a successful 2-point conversion catch this year for the Dolphins.
This story will be updated.
