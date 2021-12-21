Connect with us

Denver firm grows operations in Louisiana with acquisitions

Denver firm grows operations in Louisiana with acquisitions
A Colorado company aiming to build a $400 million grain terminal in Louisiana’s St. John the Baptist Parish is growing its network of elevators in the South.

All the New Online Casinos and Games for 2022 and Beyond

December 21, 2021

As online gambling continues to explode the list of online casino options follows with it, but how do we know which are truly the best new casino sites?

Sure, the increased selection is a good thing but with such little time to muster up a reputation it can be easy to fall for a bit of false advertising.

That’s why we’ve done all the digging for you.

Whether you’re just tired of playing the same old online casinos or you’re searching for that elusive perfect casino site, chances are we’ve found one for you using our strict ranking criteria.

Here’s the top new gambling websites to come online over the past few years.

Top New Casino Sites for Real Money

1. Super Slots – Best New Online Casino

  • 300+ games
  • $20 minimum deposit amount
  • Well-optimized mobile site
  • 15 deposit methods, including cryptocurrency

Founded in late 2021, our top choice Super Slots is a brand new casino site that hosts over 300 top quality games, most of which are slots.

The site’s game collection also includes a good number of blackjack and live dealer options, all of which can be played flawlessly from the casino’s mobile site.

New players can claim an attractive $6000 max welcome bonus spread out over the first six deposits. At wagering requirements of 35x it’s also not exactly the hardest to work off.

Also, speaking of new – if you’ve already wagered some bets on the cryptocurrency revolution you’ll love seeing a 400% deposit match on your first Bitcoin deposit.

Finally, Super Slots regularly hosts tournaments and contests that give players the chance to win larger than average prizes – in fact, the monthly prize pool is over $1,000,000.

2. Las Atlantis – New Casino with Great Bonuses

  • 7 different welcome bonuses
  • Excellent mobile support
  • 11 specialty games
  • 300+ total games

With $14,000 of deposit bonus money potentially up for grabs, Las Atlantis might just have the highest ceiling welcome package online. In fact, at the time of writing you can pick from 7 different bonuses including slot bonuses, new game bonuses, and more.

Once signed up, users will gain access to over 200 online slots, 13 live dealer games, and a handful of specialty options like Keno, Banana Jones, and Magic 7’s. Standard table games like blackjack, roulette, and poker are available as well.

Another aspect we liked about Las Atlantis is its quality customer service, which is available 24/7 via the live chat function.

The site also has a downloadable app that users can grab for free from the casino’s home page. This gaming terminal provides players with full access to everything the casino offers without opening their browser.

Unfortunately, Las Atlantis offers little in the way of deposit promotions for existing customers and the desktop application is only available on Windows.

3. El Royale – New Video Poker Casino

  • Founded in 2020
  • 17 games of video poker
  • 200+ slots

Established in late 2020, El Royale is one of the newest online casinos on our list. That said, its newcomer status shouldn’t be held against it as the site offers a decent variety, including over 200 video slots and 17 games of video poker.

Because of its larger than average selection of poker games, El Royale has become popular among video poker enthusiasts for hosting several variants you would be hard-pressed to find anywhere else.

Examples of such games include Aces and Eights, Jacks or Better, and European Slot Poker – the latter of which is the perfect fusion between slot machines and video poker.

One minor drawback to El Royals is the number of blackjack games available. There are just 8 variations and none include (in our opinion) the funnest versions like single deck or switch.

4. Red Dog – Best New Casino for Mobile Experience

  • Excellent mobile site
  • 150+ games
  • Attractive 225% deposit bonus for new customers
  • 35x wagering requirements on all new casino bonuses

The pace of modern life can be hectic at times and you often find yourself away from your computer. Because of this, many gamers rely on their mobile devices to sneak in a quick round of online slots or video poker when they can.

Fortunately, RedDog has a very well-optimized mobile site, and is considered by many to be one of the best new mobile casino sites in operation. The site offers a noteworthy welcome bonus that players can apply to slots, keno, scratch cards, and board games.

All bonus funds gathered from this 225% match welcome promotion are subject to a 35x wagering requirement and come with a max cash-out limit of x30.

However, with just over 150 total games available, RedDog doesn’t have the best selection around, and those looking to access a wide array of titles may want to consider a different online casino.

5. Slots Empire – New Casino with Progressive Jackpots

  • Excellent selection of real money progressives
  • $30 minimum deposit amount on card payments
  • No max cash out limit on new game bonus funds
  • Quality mobile support for both Android and iOS

Since its inception in 2019, Slots Empire has become a popular online casino among jackpot hunters. Included within its catalog of over 200 online slot games are popular progressive jackpot games like Achilles, Caesar’s Empire, and Cash Bandits 2.

Compared to many other online casino sites, Slots Empire has a highly functional mobile site and can be accessed on both Android and iOS devices. Moreover, the online casino has attractive deposit promotions that both new and existing customers can take advantage of.

All bonus funds come with 35x wagering requirements, and the new game bonus has the added advantage of having no maximum cash-out amount. That said, bonus funds are only applicable to slots, keno, and some board games – meaning they can’t be used for poker.

If you’re looking for free games, Slots Empire allows users to demo almost every game in their catalog. Even better, you don’t have to open an account to do so.

6. Big Spin Casino – Top New Casino for Tournaments

  • 180+ real money games
  • 8 payment options including crypto
  • Regular blackjack & slots tournaments
  • 150% weekly reload bonus

Not many new casino sites offer a better selection of real money blackjack games than Big Spin, a Curacao-based outfit that began operations in 2017.

Along with over 20 blackjack options to choose from, the site also runs regular blackjack and slot tournaments where you can win cash, free spins, or even trips around the world.

Available baking options are as good as you’ll find elsewhere and include card payments, Person2Person deposits, and cryptocurrency.

Those looking to pay in crypto will be pleased to know that Big Spin accepts Litecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum, all of which have very minimal transfer fees.

That said, all card payments come with a minimum deposit of $45, which may be high for some players just looking to test the site out. Still, that one minor negative aside, Big Spin is easily one of the better brand new online casinos around, and one we strongly recommend.

7. Ignition – Best Customer Support

  • 170+ real money gambling games
  • Help center and Ignition Casino forum
  • Good selection of casino bonuses, including the $3,000 welcome offer
  • 30+ live dealer games

Although it’s only been around since 2016, Ignition is one of the most recognized casino brands on the internet and is the go-to choice for thousands of players looking to play real money games.

One thing that stands out about Ignition is the number of casino software providers the site works with. As of now it’s over 13. Included within this list are some of the most popular game makers such as RTG, Rival Gaming, and BetSoft.

Ignition is also one of the better new online casinos for customer service, which is available 24/7 through the help center.

Additionally, Ignition runs an active forum where users can get together and resolve doubts, brag about wins, and discuss all things online gambling related.

However, while the site advertises fast payment times, some withdrawals can take up to 10 days to process, which is a bit high in our opinion. That said, those looking for a quicker payout can choose Bitcoin and be cashed out within 72 hours.

8. Café Casino – Best New Casino for Specialty Games

  • 9 specialty games to choose from
  • Weekly mystery bonus available every Thursday
  • Quality loyalty program full of perks
  • 9 convenient payment options available

While all new online casinos offer slots, poker, and table games, very few feature as good a selection of specialty games as Café Casino. Included within this collection are popular titles like Amazonia Bingo, Thunder Cash, and Keno Draw.

Besides specialty games, Cafe Casino boasts over 170 games and daily slot tournaments. These run 10 minutes in length and see players compete against one another for the highest score. Whoever comes out on top is awarded the grand prize.

One minor downside to Café Casino is the number of live dealer options available, which at 5, is considerably less than what most new online casinos provide.

Still, the site features some of the most popular games around and works with top developers like Real Time Gaming, Genesis Gaming, and others.

One unique feature that separates Café Casino from other new online casinos is the weekly mystery bonus which shows up in players’ accounts every Thursday. The offering changes each week and can be anything from free spins to exclusive blackjack tournaments.

9. mBit – Best New Crypto Casino Site

  • Only cryptocurrency deposits accepted
  • Large Bitcoin deposit bonus for new players
  • Over 2,000 games
  • Super fast withdrawal times

mBit only accepts deposits in cryptocurrency, making it quite a bit different from the other new casinos we have seen so far. While some users may find cryptocurrency confusing, it provides several advantages over other, more traditional payment methods.

For starters, mBit takes fast payouts to a whole new level – withdrawals average under 10 minutes to process – smashing the 5-10 business days required by most new casinos.

Additionally, welcome bonuses are always much larger when the deposit is made in crypto instead of fiat. Getting up to 5 BTC and 300 free spins is

One other feature that makes mBit superior to other new online casino websites is its massive selection of over 2,000 games. This extensive game collection features everything, from slots to table games, and is comprised of over 35 game developers.

Naturally, one negative here for old school players is that fiat currency is not accepted.  You can check out our list of bitcoin casinos for more sites like mBit.

10. Slots.lv – Best Loyalty Program

  • 8-level loyalty program with exclusive perks and bonuses
  • 130+ games total
  • Daily double up bonus for existing customers

Established in 2013, Slots.lv isn’t exactly one of the newest casino sites around and is much more established than other casino operators we have covered so far.

That’s why it is the last on our list. Still, the site is one of the more trustworthy places to play online slots, and is known for its generous 200% welcome bonus and daily double-up promotion.

Moreover, compared to the other new casinos we’ve reviewed so far, Slots.lv has one of the better loyalty programs. Once signed up, players can claim special prizes, unlock exclusive payment methods, and gain access to private tournaments.

Also, unlike other sites, the fact that players cannot drop down a VIP level once achieved is a benefit – so if you’re an on and off gambler looking for a place to call home this is a great choice.

However, Slots.lv does have a noticeably smaller game collection of just over 130 total options. Still, what this collection lacks in size, it makes up for in quality by featuring some of the best games around like Golden Buffalos, Dragon Scroll, and Sugar Smash.

How We Picked the Best Brand New Online Casinos

Safety and Security:

We never recommend online casinos that aren’t licensed by a reputable regulatory commission. We also make sure that all casino sites included in our list work with well-established game providers.

Game Selection:

Whether it be slots, video poker, or table games, most gaming enthusiasts appreciate a decent level of selection. Because of this, each site we recommend meets a minimum standard of variety in their gaming catalog.

Deposit Bonuses:

While most new gambling sites offer deposit bonuses for new and existing customers, not all bonuses are created equal. During the selection process, we tend to favor online casinos that provide users with generous promotions and reasonable wagering requirements.

User Experience:

Having a good user interface, quality mobile support, and convenient payment options are all things we keep in mind with all new online casinos we review and recommend.

Guide to Using New Casino Sites

How Can I Know Which New Casinos Are Safe?

When it comes to brand new casino sites, many players don’t know which are safe and trustworthy. Fortunately, finding out what sites you can trust is a fairly simple process and can be done using three straightforward metrics:

  1. With each new online casino site you come across, make sure it’s licensed by a reputable regulatory commission. Examples of trusted regulatory bodies include the UK Gaming Commission, the Gibraltar Gaming Commission, and the Curacao Online Gambling Jurisdiction.
  2. It’s also important to ensure that the online casino in question uses reputable game developers that have a solid reputation for fairness.
  3. Lastly, it’s worth checking places like Reddit and reviews like this one to see if players have reported any withdrawal issues.

How Do Slot Races Work?

Although not available at all new casinos, slot races have enjoyed a rising level of popularity over the last several years and offer an action-packed alternative to the standard game of video slots.

In fact, they are like tournaments. To participate in a race, select any eligible slot game and start playing. As you hit multipliers and accumulate points, a small race car will begin to move down a track located above the game of slots.

How far and how fast your car travels depends upon the number of pay lines, wilds, and multipliers you hit.

These races can last for up to three hours and can feature over 20 other players at once. If your race car crosses the finish line first, you win the grand prize.

Can You Play Slots for Free?

Yes. Many new casinos allow players to try out a slot game in demo mode. This demo mode doesn’t use any real money and can help a player decide whether they think a game is worth playing or not.

These free games can also help novice players better understand how online slots work and the different special features each game provides.

What Are Scatter Symbols?

Scatter symbols are a staple of 5-reel slots and are often called the slot player’s best friend. The standard way players earn points in a game of slots is by matching identical symbols along a pay line.

By contrast, a scatter can reward players with bonus funds, free spins, and even multipliers just by appearing anywhere on the screen.

How Do Progressive Slots Work?

Progressive slots work by adding a percentage of each wager to a prize pool that players can win. Although progressives typically have a lower RTP than non-progressive slots, their grand prizes are much larger, which makes them the preferred slot game of jackpot hunters.

Some progressives will keep accumulating its grand prize pot until the winning pay line combination is hit. Other progressives will have a ‘must-win by’ function built into them, meaning that the prize pot must be paid out by a certain date/time.

Moreover, some progressives have multiple prize tiers. For example, say a game has three tiers. A portion of each wager will be spread out amongst all three tiers, with the first tier getting the largest amount, the second tier the second largest, and the third tier the least.

As you may imagine, the odds of winning the first-tier jackpot are much lower than that of winning the third tier.

Have Fun Exploring all the Newest Online Casinos

Everyone has slightly different priorities when it comes to their internet gambling experience.

Whether yours is a good selection of slots, an epic bonus, quality mobile optimization, or live dealer options, our list was designed to include something for everyone.

In our opinion, Super Slots was the clearest reflection of these player desires so it tops our list of top new casino sites – but we’re sure any of them will be reliable choices.

If there’s a site on our list that piques your interest, consider opening an account and making a small deposit. Doing this will allow you to gauge if it is truly equipped to meet your gaming needs.

Thanks for reading, and good luck!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones.

We are committed to responsible gambling. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online poker is available and legal where you live. Our website is an independent and reader-supported review site and may receive commissions through links made in their website’s guides, this does not affect the ranking methodology or position of the top picks. 

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

https://www.ncpgambling.org/
https://www.sumhlc.org/resources/problem-gambling-hotline/national-gambling-addiction-hotlines-and-additional-resources/

The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.

This sponsored content article is governed by our Online Gambling Content Disclaimer (the “Disclaimer”) available here (or at the following URL: https://www.denverpost.com/online-gambling-content-disclaimer), and this sponsored content article constitutes “Gaming Content” as that term is defined in the Disclaimer.  Among other things, the Disclaimer governs your access to, and use of, this Gaming Content.  By accessing and using this Gaming Content, you expressly agree to the terms and conditions of the Disclaimer. The entire Disclaimer is incorporated herein by this reference. We strongly encourage you to please read the entire Disclaimer carefully. 

COVID-19 Tuesday update: 41 more deaths and 7,396 new coronavirus cases

December 21, 2021

Another 41 deaths and 7,396 infections from the coronavirus were reported Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The latest fatalities bring the state death toll to 10,197, including 5,107 in long-term care.

The newly reported deaths range in age from their early 40s to their late 90s, with 33 residing in private homes, seven in long-term care and one in a behavioral health facility.

The infections reported Tuesday are from multiple days over the weekend. Since summer, the state Department of Health only reports new outbreak data on weekdays.

Minnesota’s rates of new cases, positive tests and hospitalizations continue to slowly decline but remain at elevated levels.

There are 1,470 people hospitalized, including 355 in critical condition. Hospital capacity remains extremely limited in much of the state.

There is growing concern nationally that the new omicron variant will drive up infections during the holidays.

Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday morning that he, his wife Gwen and his son Gus all have tested positive for COVID-19.  His son has mild symptoms, and Walz and his wife are asymptomatic for now.

Walz and his family all are fully vaccinated, and the governor and his wife have gotten booster shots.

Health officials say vaccines remain the best way to avoid severe COVID-19 infection and to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But the protection provided by vaccines wanes over time and boosters are recommended for anyone 16 and older.

There is growing research showing the latest coronavirus variant, omicron, can infect people who are fully vaccinated. However, evidence also shows vaccines continue to protect the vaccinated from severe illness and death.

Minnesota has administered 8.4 million doses of vaccine, including 1.5 million boosters. About 71.3 percent of eligible residents have gotten at least one dose, and 43 percent of the 3.3 million Minnesotans who are fully vaccinated also have had a booster shot.

Breakthrough cases continue to rise, now accounting for about 22 percent of cases diagnosed since vaccinations began. Of the 125,076 known breakthrough cases, 5,026 have been hospitalized and 938 have died.

Buy Weed Online: Order Marijuana Legally In 2022

December 21, 2021

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Suppose you are one of those people who want to have feelings of relaxation all of the time. You want to go home after a long, exhausting day and feel moments of serenity. These days, it is challenging to enjoy the moments in life because of everyday stressful activities. Every individual wants to find inner peace and start living life to the fullest. 

If you want to have a life without stress, depression, and anxiety, then the best alternative for you is to try the best hemp-derived delta-8 products on the market. These days, cannabinoids have become increasingly popular among all generations, providing them with calmness, enjoyment, and a fantastic buzzed feeling.

The cannabinoid market is full of brands offering you a diverse range of hemp-derived products, and your job is to choose what is the most suitable option for you. If you want to buy weed online, the best alternative is to select one of the following companies/producers of the highest quality, hemp-derived products in the area. 

But, you are not here alone, as dozens of people want to ensure the quality and the potency of the cannabinoids they are about to buy. For that purpose, our advice is to carefully read the following pages, educate yourself on the best options, and successfully start your journey in the delta-8 world. 

Top Recreational Marijuana Brands to Buy Weed Online 

  1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta-8 Online Store
  2. BudPop: High-Quality & Most Potent Online Weed Vendors
  3. Hollyweed: Most Trusted Delta-8 THC Brand

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta-8 Online Store

Buy Weed Online Order Marijuana Legally In 2022

Brand Overview

We are delighted to have Exhale Wellness as a delta-8 brand within the borders of the United States. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, this brand is a fantastic company from which you can buy top quality delta-8 products. Exhale Wellness is one of the top-rated American companies, with only the most potent hemp-derived products available online. 

These professionals use only premium hemp from the pure Colorado farms, making the outcome more powerful than any other on the market. These cannabis experts strongly believe in the value of their products, so you can be confident about the quality and your safety as well.  Exhale Wellness is a company that believes that nature holds the key to wellness, and for that purpose, all of their hemp-derived products are made with the same top-quality ingredients, are third-party lab tested, and are safe to consume.

Exhale Wellness is very transparent about every detail related to its work. On their official website, you will find an educational section, results from lab tests, and many other features you might be interested in. When discussing the best cannabinoids in this area, we can assure you Exhale Wellness is an incredible place where you can feel safe and confident about the quality, potency, reasonable prices, and splendid service. 

Features

Exhale Wellness is a company for every person. On this online cannabis shop, you will find a diverse range of delta-8 products, such as edibles, vape cartridges, flowers, cigarettes, pre-rolls, and many affordable bundles. 

Using the products of this reputable brand, you can ensure you will always be consuming third-party lab-tested products. In these delta-8 products, you will not find GMOs, artificial colors, flavors, or other harmful elements. These products are entirely safe to use, as they follow strict criteria in the creation process. 

Exhale Wellness wants its customers to be informed, which is why they have an educational chart about the dosage and tips on starting your journey with cannabis. With these facts in mind, we can confidently claim this reputable brand is a perfect option for every newbie in the delta-8 world. 

It is essential to know Exhale Wellness has dedicated and professional customer service by email and phone, where you can find an answer to all of your questions. In addition, Exhale Wellness offers some of the best prices on the cannabinoid market and 20% off of your first purchase. They also offer free economy shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee. 

Pros

  • One of the most reputable delta-8 brands 
  • Diverse range of delta-8 products
  • 100% natural and safe ingredients
  • Non-GMO
  • Cruelty-free 
  • Educational chart available
  • Perfect option for newbies
  • Free delivery on every order
  • 20% discount on first purchase
  • Affordable prices and available bundles
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Excellent customer support by email and phone

Cons

Customer Experience

Exhale Wellness has excellent feedback, mainly for the quality of its products. These delta-8 products have helped millions of people fight anxiety and start living a better life than before. By our extended research for the honest comments of real customers, we have also concluded Exhale Wellness is favored by dozens of people for its original products and high potency. 

Exhale provides excellent customer service, with a professional team behind this company. It is motivated to maintain its reputation, and for that purpose, it always adheres to transparency, loyalty, honesty, and quality. So, you should consider this reputable and highly rated brand and have a wonderful experience with delta-8.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness

#2. BudPop: High-Quality & Most Potent Online Weed Vendors

1640109839 406 Buy Weed Online Order Marijuana Legally In 2022

Brand Overview

If you want to buy weed online but do not know the best company, we recommend considering the BudPop brand. Created by a group of young enthusiasts, BudPop is an online delta-8 shop that has become increasingly popular on the cannabis market. Moreover, online shopping is pretty easy and convenient with BudPop, even if you are new to the delta-8 world.

What differentiates BudPop from other delta-8 brands is the dedicated and professional team behind this company. They adhere to loyalty, transparency, and most important of all — the quality of its products. BudPop is a successful brand always looking and paying attention to the entire product creation process, from seed and cultivation to handling, wholesale, packaging, and of course, customer experience. 

BudPop has various delta-8 products available, and they often come up with new products to add to their collection as well. So, if you are a person who wants to stay up to date with the best delta-8 products, we suggest you consider this brand.

Features

If you choose BudPop, you will have a chance to taste their popular and unique delta-8 gummies, their potent delta-8 flower, and their delta-8 vape cartridges. Available in several different types/strains, these products may provide you with a feeling of tranquility and an ideal buzz at the same time. 

BudPop’s products are among the most potent and effective in the market and do not contain any cutting agents, chemicals, or unnatural elements. This brand offers gummies, carts, and flowers, which are ethically sourced from the most delicate hemp plants in the U.S. It is also good to know that these hemp-derived products are third-party lab tested, which means your safety here is guaranteed.

It is of crucial importance for us to thoroughly research the features of a particular brand before we put it on our recommendation list. One thing we have appreciated about BudPop is the essential information provided on their official website. This feature makes this brand perfect for newcomers, as they can learn a wealth of information about delta-8 THC and how to use it safely. 

BudPop is a unique brand that always provides customers with top quality products. Additionally, they offer fast, free shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you face any issues or have any questions, you can contact the professional customer support team by email. So, visit their website, find your favorite delta-8 product, and feel the difference in quality. 

Pros

  • Excellent reputation in the industry
  • High quality products
  • Potent edibles, flowers, and cartridges
  • U.S.-grown hemp
  • Third-party lab tested 
  • No cutting agents used
  • Non-GMO
  • Fast, free shipping 
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Customer support by email

Cons

  • Only available on the official website

Customer Experience

BudPop has more than 80% of positive feedback over the internet, and it has already gained the appreciation of dozens of customers across the United States. By offering tasty gummies, potent carts, and organic hemp flowers, BudPop has earned splendid comments over the quality of these goods. These products have helped numerous Americans to live a life full of amusement, relaxation, and composure.

Despite the enjoyable effects, BudPop’s products have helped dozens with relief from pain, anxiety, and depressive episodes. This remarkable brand always stands on the side of the customers and provides a money-back guarantee. So, give this reputable company a try and see the results for yourself. 

=> Click here to visit the official website of BudPop

#3. Hollyweed: Most Trusted Delta-8 THC Brand

1640109839 432 Buy Weed Online Order Marijuana Legally In 2022

Brand Overview

Do you want to discover exclusive deals and discounts available on the cannabis market? Are you a person looking for diversity? Or are you just someone who wants to buy weed online and feel the effects of these potent cannabinoids? If you are a person seeking quality, the best option for you is to take a profound look at Hollyweed’s website and find your favorite delta-8 product.

Hollyweed is a remarkable brand followed by millions of Americans globally. It is one of the best brands providing cannabis lovers with the most potent and organic hemp-derived products. Overall, Hollyweed has an impressive catalog with some of the best delta-8 deals. 

The years of experience and practice in this industry have proven that quality and positive feedback always come after hard work, dedication, and loyalty. This company is very transparent and honest regarding its products while offering all of the crucial information on its official website. You can verify this information by using one of their many delta-8 products. 

Features

We are pretty sure you do not want to consume artificial compounds or to adversely affect your overall health. So, we recommend choosing one of Hollyweed’s organic and safe hemp-derived products that meet your requirements. All of these cannabis alternatives are 100% organic and are third-party lab tested as well. 

In Hollyweed’s impressive catalog, you will find delta-8 edibles, gummies, tinctures, vape cartridges, disposables, pre-rolls, soft gels, and flowers. 

Hollyweed has gained global appreciation from millions of customers for its transparency, as it alway provides laboratory results on its official website. In this case, you will know the products are tested, and your safety is guaranteed. This company will also provide you with a large amount of information, where you can learn all you need to know about these concentrated cannabinoids. 

In addition, Hollyweed offers customer-centric policies, demonstrating their dedication to ensuring wellness in all of their customers. First, they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. So, in case you are not satisfied with your experience, you can get a refund. Also, they offer free shipping on all domestic orders, which makes ordering from this company even more enticing. On top of that, their customer service team is outstanding, and they are readily available to assist you with all of your needs when you shop online.

Pros

  • One of the best delta-8 brands in the industry
  • A number of satisfied customers
  • Impressive catalog with a diverse range of products
  • Natural ingredients
  • Third-party lab tested
  • No harmful components 
  • Affordable
  • Fast, free shipping within the U.S.
  • 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Customer Experience

As a final conclusion, we can say Hollyweed is favorable among millions of cannabis lovers globally. People are satisfied with the quality and the diverse range of available delta-8 products. Customers have provided positive testimonials over the potency of these products, claiming the effects are long-lasting and visible. According to feedback online, Hollyweed is a top-notch brand for meeting all of your expectations and giving you the maximum high effect and peace of mind. 

According to the positive feedback, Hollyweed provides an exceptionally smooth intake and an even smoother experience. With great health benefits, these products are very soothing and have helped people to relax. So, we recommend you consider Hollyweed as your faithful companion. 

=> Click here to visit the official website of Hollyweed

Why Should You Buy Weed Online?

If you are a weed lover and want to buy it online, there are many benefits to purchasing this potent cannabinoid from the comfort of your home. In order to have an excellent experience, we can provide several reasons why you should buy and purchase cannabis online. 

Convenience

We appreciate your time and confidence, so we recommend buying weed products from the comfort of your favorite spot. You can choose from thousands of online products, and you can have them delivered right to your doorstep. This way of ordering is not only safe but also convenient.

Diversity of Weed Products

In local stores, you will not find a great variety of legal weed products. You want to choose from the best varieties, but the list needs to be extensive in order to do that. Purchasing weed online can prove to be an excellent opportunity because you will find thousands of cannabis alternatives to choose from. 

Lab Tests

Online vendors must follow strict criteria for producing and selling cannabinoids. These shops must test their products and expose the results transparently on their official websites. Third-party lab testing can be a guarantee for your safety, and the best brands mentioned above have lab test results on their websites, So, you can be entirely sure that your safety is completely guaranteed. 

Guide for Buying Weed: How to Choose the Best Weed Products with Legal Status Online

Every person deserves to have these cannabinoids in their home and enjoy them for recreational or medical purposes, and online shops will provide you with the highest safety and the best quality. It is not always easy to differentiate the best brands from the worst ones, which is why we provided you with the top three delta-8 brands in the market that you can trust.

These recommendations have the best options for you as a customer, offer the highest quality products, and provide you with organically made and safe delta-8 goods. Delta-8 THC is also much easier to obtain due to its more legal status and enjoyable results. So, if you want to enjoy the benefits of cannabis, you should consider several factors before choosing an online shop and buying cannabinoids. 

Third-Party Lab Testing

User safety should be a priority for every company producing cannabis-derived products. The manufacturing of delta-8 THC can be a long and complex process that has become more difficult in the United States, as many companies want to extract delta-8 THC from marijuana illegally. As a result, producers have to go through a rigorous process converting the raw material to CBD and then extracting delta-8 from that compound. 

During this process, many manufacturers use chemicals that can be toxic to human health. After that, there is another process for purging these chemicals from the product. But, a third-party lab test can prove whether these chemicals were purged from the product or not. For this purpose, we recommend finding a transparent brand that has the third-party results on their official site. We can confidently claim that Exhale Wellness, BudPop, and Hollyweed have lab results for all of their products readily available on their websites.

Brand Reputation and Reviews

Not everything you read on the internet is true, and we can all agree with that. Still, cannabis is a complex topic, and the comments and feedback from people globally can be pretty accurate. Before choosing your favorite brand and delta-8 product, it is always advisable to take a profound look at the feedback and reviews. People who have tried these products are usually honest and leave accurate comments on the efficacy and effects of their delta-8 experience.

So, if you note mostly positive reviews about a brand and their specific products, then you can confidently buy from that brand. However, if you see a lot of negative reviews, then it is best to avoid that brand for your own safety.

Additionally, you should always be aware that a brand’s reputation is a primary indicator for quality products and good services. So, we suggest you consider the top three brands mentioned above in order to have an incredible delta-8 experience. 

Ingredients

It is essential to know the components within a delta-8 product for your health and overall wellness. In most of these products, you will find more ingredients than just delta-8 THC. So, we suggest you always look into what is in these cannabinoid goods to ensure your safety.

Knowing that a weed product is organic, natural, and safe is also critical for different people, such as vegans. It is good to understand that the above brands provide the most organic, natural, and vegan-friendly products. 

Customer Friendliness

To have the best experience with hemp-derived products, the ingredients and potency are not the only things that matter. A brand should offer affordable, reasonable prices and discounts, a dedicated customer support team, and fast and free delivery. So, you should always choose a transparent, honest, and trustworthy brand.

Frequently Asked Questions: Buy Delta-8 THC Online

Q1. How High Can I Get from Consuming Delta-8?

You can expect to get a mellow high from using a delta-8 product. To be legal, these products must contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC. Depending on the delta-8 strain you choose, you can have an energizing or a calming effect. It is essential to know that each product is not the same and does not produce the same results. 

Q2. How Long Does It Take Delta-8 THC to Produce Effects?

It depends on the product and the method of ingestion. For example, vape cartridges can take several seconds to work, tinctures can take a few minutes, and concentrated edibles may take from half an hour to one or two hours. Smoking weed in a pre-roll is maybe the most efficient way to feel the effects and benefits of the potent cannabinoids. 

Q3. Are There Any Side Effects from Consuming Delta-8?

Generally, delta-8 THC is a safe compound to consume. However, we recommend you always adhere to the dosage guidelines put in place by the brand or the manufacturer. 

Overdosing with delta-8 can cause several adverse effects, which may include dry mouth, red and itchy eyes, anxious feelings, and mild paranoia episodes, among others. We recommend you always make your health a top priority and use this compound in moderation.

Q4. What Is the Main Difference Between Delta-8 and Delta-9?

Many people confuse delta-8 and delta-9 THC. Although these two have many similarities, delta-8 and delta-9 are different from each other in many ways, the most significant of which is the plant that they are derived from. Both are extracted from the cannabis sativa plant, but delta-8 is derived from the hemp plant and delta-9 from the marijuana plant. Another crucial distinction between these two is the legality regarding each of them. Delta-9 is mostly illegal, while delta-8 containing less than 0.3% delta-9 THC is federally legal in the U.S. 

On the other hand, these plants have similar makeups, and both include terpenes, chlorophyll, CBD, CBG, and CBN, among other compounds. 

Conclusion

You may be a newcomer or a veteran in the cannabis world, but you always must use a product that suits your needs and meets your preferences. For that reason, knowing the best deals in the market can be very beneficial for you and your pocket as well.

After reading this article, you should be able to find your favorite weed alternative for an affordable price or at a significant discount. Online shopping allows you to compare prices and products from the comfort of your own home. Using the guidelines we displayed in this article, you will be able to find delta-8 products with the highest quality, the highest potency, and guaranteed safety. Having this essential information in mind, you should be able to enjoy the benefits of these potent weed alternatives and have an excellent delta-8 experience. Enjoy!

 

