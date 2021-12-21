Connect with us

Denver man sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatal mall shooting of Aurora teen in 2019

Published

2 mins ago

on

Denver man sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatal mall shooting of Aurora teen in 2019
Provided by the Crowley Foundation

Nathan Poindexter

A 20-year-old Denver man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting and killing 17-year-old Nathan Poindexter, Jr. two years ago in an Aurora mall.

Kamyl Garrette pleaded guilty in October to one count of second-degree murder with a violent crime
sentence enhancer, while other counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Monday.

A second man, 20-year-old Senoj Jones of Denver, pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison following successful completion of a seven-year sentence in the Youth Offender system.

On Dec. 27, 2019, Poindexter was at the Aurora’s Town Center mall with his family when he encountered Garrette and Jones, with whom the teen had had an ongoing dispute, prosecutors said.

The three got into a fight inside the mall, before Garrette pulled out a gun and shot Poindexter in front of his stepfather and younger brother, prosecutors said. The 17-year-old was unarmed.

“Mr. Garrette made the final choice to pull the weapon and to fire the weapon with deadly accuracy,” Arapahoe District Court Judge Shay Whitaker said during the Dec. 17 sentencing hearing, according to the district attorney’s office. “At some point, pulling a gun and pulling the trigger has got to stop being the answer.”

News

Dolphins sign Duke Johnson for remainder of the 2021 season

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

Dolphins signed Duke Johnson for the remainder of the 2021 season
The Miami Dolphins signed Duke Johnson to the 53-man roster a day after his breakout performance in Sunday’s 31-24 win over the New York Jets, which was the first 100-yard rushing performance of his career.

Johnson, a former University of Miami standout who went to high school in Miami Gardens, had been on the Dolphins practice squad since late October. He was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game because of the COVID-19 outbreak that infected four of the team’s tailbacks and six players in total last week.

Even though Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, Miami’s two leading backs, were cleared to play against the Jets, the Dolphins used Johnson in the featured back role, and the 28-year-old turned that opportunity into 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns on his 22 carries.

Johnson became the first 100-yard rusher for the Dolphins (7-7) since Ahmed rushed for 122 yards in a December 2020 win over the New England Patriots.

While the Jets have struggled defending the run most of the season, Johnson’s ability to find running lanes behind Miami’s struggling offensive line indicates that he might need to be in contention for the starting role during Miami’s final three games, when the Dolphins are pushing for a playoff berth.

The Dolphins have spent most of this season as one of the NFL’s three worst rushing teams, but Miami has been committed to running the ball to create balance for the run-pass-option style of offense they run. The Dolphins have averaged 3.4 yards per carry this season, and during Miami’s six-game winning streak the team is averaging 30 rushing attempts per contest.

The hope is that Johnson, who has scored 22 touchdowns in his career, and a resurgent rushing attack can get Miami closer to the league average, which is 4.3 yards per attempt and 113.8 rushing yards per game. Miami heads into a Monday Night Football game on Dec. 27 against the New Orleans Saints averaging 86.6 rushing yards per game.

The Dolphins could have promoted Johnson up from the practice squad for at least one more game because of the league’s new NFL rules, which allow two non-COVID-19 related call-ups per season (the COVID-19 call-ups are unlimited) for practice squad players. But Miami made the decision to sign Johnson, who has played in 93 NFL games during his seven seasons, to the 53-man roster for the remainder of 2021 on Monday morning.

Johnson, who is averaging 4.8 yards per attempt on the 26 carries he’s had in the two games he’s played this season, will become an unrestricted free agent when the season concludes.

News

Ravens coach John Harbaugh 'hopeful' QB Lamar Jackson will practice Wednesday as ankle continues to heal

Published

9 mins ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

Ravens coach John Harbaugh 'hopeful' QB Lamar Jackson will practice Wednesday as ankle continues to heal
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he’s “hopeful” starting quarterback Lamar Jackson will practice Wednesday but said Jackson’s status for the team’s next game against the Cincinnati Bengals remains uncertain.

“We’ll see how the ankle responds and continues to respond,” Harbaugh said at the start of his Monday news conference. “It is getting better.”

Jackson was listed as questionable going into the Ravens’ 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers but did not suit up after he had not practiced all week. He injured his ankle in the second quarter of the team’s Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Backup Tyler Huntley again played well in Jackson’s absence, throwing two touchdown passes and running for two more scores as he dueled with reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers. There’s no question Jackson will start Sunday against the Bengals if he’s close to 100% healthy, but Harbaugh said it’s difficult to say how he might choose a quarterback if Jackson wants to go but is still hurting.

“There’s no definitive formula there,” he said. “We’re just going to have to see where we’re at with all factors.”

The game could go a long way toward determining a champion in the AFC North, with the two teams both 8-6 and the Bengals holding a tiebreaker advantage because they beat the Ravens in Baltimore.

In other injury news, Harbaugh said wide receiver Devin Duvernay is day to day with an ankle injury that limited him against the Packers, while the Ravens will have to wait until later in the week to get a handle on the statuses of defensive end Calais Campbell (hamstring), fullback Patrick Ricard (back/knee), guard Ben Powers (toe) and tackle Tyre Phillips (knee). Cornerback Tavon Young is in concussion protocol. Tackle Patrick Mekari, who practiced last week with a cast on his injured hand but did not play against the Packers, could be an option against the Bengals.

Harbaugh went out of his way to praise his offensive line’s performance against the Packers, noting that rookie Ben Cleveland played well in his first start and David Sharpe filled in ably for Phillips at right tackle.

He did not give updates on the players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week and Sunday, but he did say all players and staff will be masked at the team facility and meetings will be held virtually over the next two days as the Ravens navigate another outbreak.

“We’re happy with that,” he said. “We don’t have a problem doing that at all.”

News

Hubble telescope's bigger, more powerful successor to soar

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

Hubble telescope's bigger, more powerful successor to soar
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Hubble Space Telescope’s successor is a time-traveling wonder capable of peering back to within a hair’s breadth of the dawn of the universe. And it’s finally on the brink of flight.

It will be the biggest and most powerful astronomical observatory ever to leave the planet, elaborate in its design and ambitious in its scope. At a budget-busting $10 billion, it is the most expensive and also the trickiest, by far, to pull off.

Set to soar after years of delay on Friday, the James Webb Space Telescope will seek out the faint, twinkling light from the first stars and galaxies, providing a glimpse into cosmic creation. Its infrared eyes will also stare down black holes and hunt for alien worlds, scouring the atmospheres of planets for water and other possible hints of life.

“That’s why it’s worth taking risks. That’s why it’s worth the agony and the sleepless nights,” NASA’s science mission chief Thomas Zurbuchen said in an interview with The Associated Press.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said he’s more nervous now than when he launched on space shuttle Columbia in 1986.

“There are over 300 things, any one of which goes wrong, it is not a good day,” Nelson told the AP. “So the whole thing has got to work perfectly.”

The Webb telescope is so big that it had to be folded origami-style to fit into the nose cone of the European Ariane rocket for liftoff from the coast of French Guiana in South America. Its light-collecting mirror is the size of several parking spots and its sunshade the size of a tennis court. Everything needs to be unfolded once the spacecraft is speeding toward its perch 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this,” said the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s planet hunter Sara Seager. “Webb will move our search for life forward, but to find signs of life we have to be incredibly lucky.”

Named after the man who led NASA during the space-trailblazing 1960s, the 7-ton James Webb Space Telescope is 100 times more powerful than Hubble.

The 31-year-old Hubble — increasingly creaky but still churning out celestial glamour shots — focuses on visible and ultraviolet light, with just a smattering of infrared light.

As an infrared or heat-sensing telescope, Webb will see things Hubble can’t, providing “an entirely new perspective on the universe that will be just as awe-inspiring,” said Nikole Lewis, deputy director of Cornell University’s Carl Sagan Institute.

