News
Denver weather: Warm temperatures, but is Christmas snow on the way?
Denver started the week in the 60s and it will remain in the 60s over the next few days. Winter officially begins Tuesday, so when can we expect a change to be coming?
Red Flag warning for Front Range foothills and elevated terrain near they Wyoming border for low humidities and windy conditions. #cowx pic.twitter.com/rQmbBE5bmZ
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 21, 2021
According to National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will start Tuesday mostly cloudy before skies clear. The high should be 60 degrees with wind gusts up to 21 mph. Those winds could howl up to 70 mph in the mountains. Overnight, Denver will dip to 30 degrees.
Red Flag Warnings are active for areas around Denver as the wind coupled with low humidity means critical fire danger.
Wednesday and Thursday should be similar weather days to Monday. Midweek temperatures will hit 63 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Winds could gust near 20 mph as temperatures will fall to about freezing. Thursday will be sunny with a high of 61 degrees and wind gusts reaching 20 mph.
Thursday night and into Christmas Eve on Friday is when things could change. There’s a 30% chance of rain and snow with a low around 35 degrees. Friday morning might have precipitation until lunchtime before the sun comes with a high of 54 degrees. If it does snow on Christmas Eve, most of it may not stick, and any that does could melt before Saturday, which also should have a high in the 50s.
News
Virus fears spread as omicron variant takes hold across the country
BOSTON (AP) — The nation’s second-largest city called off its New Year’s Eve celebration Monday, and its smallest state re-imposed an indoor mask mandate as the omicron variant leaped ahead of other variants to become the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S.
The moves in Los Angeles and Rhode Island reflected widening fears of a potentially devastating winter COVID-19 surge. Much of the concern is being driven by omicron, which federal health officials announced accounted for 73% of new infections last week, a nearly sixfold increase in only seven days.
Omicron’s prevalence is even higher in some parts of the U.S. It’s responsible for an estimated 90% of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest, federal officials said.
The announcement underscored the variant’s remarkable ability to race across oceans and continents. It was first reported in southern Africa less than a month ago.
Scientists say omicron spreads more easily than other coronavirus strains, including delta, though many details about it remain unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. But even if it is milder, the new variant could still overwhelm health systems because of the sheer number of infections.
Organizers of the New Year’s Eve party planned for Grand Park in downtown LA nixed plans for an in-person audience, saying the event will be livestreamed instead, as it was last year. In Rhode Island, which has the most new cases per capita over the last two weeks, masks or proof of vaccination will be required in most indoor establishments for at least the next 30 days.
And in Boston, the city’s new Democratic mayor announced to howls of protests that anyone entering a restaurant, bar or other indoor business will need to show proof of vaccination, starting next month. City employees will also be required to get vaccinated.
“There is nothing more American than coming together to ensure that we’re taking care of each other,” Mayor Michelle Wu said at City Hall as protesters loudly blew whistles and shouted “Shame on Wu.”
Erika Rusley, a 44-year-old Providence, Rhode Island, resident, says recent events prompted her family to pump the brakes on everyday activities.
The elementary school teacher and her physician husband pulled their two young daughters from swim lessons this week, limited their play dates and canceled medical appointments, even though the whole family is fully vaccinated.
“The past week or so we’ve really just shut things down. It’s just not worth it,” Rusley said. “We’re back to where we were pre-summer, pre-vaccine. It’s square one, almost.”
In New York City, where a spike in infections is already scuttling Broadway shows and causing long lines at testing centers, Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to decide this week whether the city’s famous New Year’s Eve bash in Times Square will come back “full strength” as he promised in November.
North of the border, the Canadian province of Quebec imposed a 10 p.m. closing time for restaurants, banned spectators from sporting events and shuttered gyms and schools and mandated remote work.
Across the Atlantic, the World Economic Forum announced Monday that it would again delay its annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland.
But in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that officials decided against imposing further restrictions, at least for now.
The conservative government re-imposed face masks in shops and ordered people to show proof of vaccination at nightclubs and other crowded venues earlier this month. It is weighing curfews and stricter social distancing requirements.
“We will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public,” he said. “The arguments either way are very, very finely balanced.”
Johnson’s warning throws into stark relief the unpalatable choice government leaders face: wreck holiday plans for millions for a second consecutive year, or face a potential tidal wave of cases and disruption.
In the U.S., President Joe Biden planned to address the nation on the latest variant on Tuesday, less than a year after he suggested that the country would essentially be back to normal by Christmas.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president would issue a “stark warning” and make clear that unvaccinated individuals “will continue to drive hospitalizations and deaths,” she said.
U.S. vaccine maker Moderna announced Monday that lab tests suggested that a booster dose of its vaccine should offer protection against omicron. Similar testing by Pfizer on its vaccine also found that a booster triggered a big jump in omicron-fighting antibodies.
The country is averaging nearly 130,500 new COVID-19 cases a day, up from about 122,000 a day two weeks ago, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
In Texas, a hospital system in Houston reports that omicron already accounts for 82% of new symptomatic COVID-19 cases it is treating, a dramatic increase from Friday, when testing showed it was responsible for just 45% of the system’s cases.
But in Missouri, an early epicenter of the delta surge, the variant still accounts for 98% to 99% of COVID-19 samples, according to the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services.
Meanwhile, hospitals in Ohio have postponed elective surgeries, while governors in Maine and New Hampshire have sent in National Guard reinforcements to help beleaguered hospital staff in recent days.
In Kansas, rural hospitals are struggling to transfer patients, with some left stranded in emergency rooms for a week while they wait for a bed. Overwhelmed hospitals as far away as Minnesota and Michigan have been calling looking for beds in larger Kansas hospitals. Often there simply isn’t room.
“It’s already as crazy as it can be when you are talking about moving people from Minnesota to Kansas City for treatment,” Dr. Richard Watson, founder of Motient, a company contracting with Kansas to help manage transfers, said Friday.
Still, many political leaders are reluctant to impose the stiff measures they resorted to earlier in the pandemic.
France is desperately trying to avoid a new lockdown that would hurt the economy and cloud President Emmanuel Macron’s expected re-election campaign. The government in Paris, however, has banned public concerts and fireworks displays at New Year’s celebrations.
Ireland has imposed an 8 p.m. curfew on pubs and bars and limited attendance at indoor and outdoor events, while Greece will have 10,000 police officers on duty over the holidays to carry out COVID-19 pass checks.
For Rusley’s family in Rhode Island, the news is worrying, but not enough to deter them from a trip to Denver to visit her husband’s family.
They fly out after Christmas, but have decided they will spend extended time indoors only with vaccinated people this holiday season, something they would not have considered just a few months ago.
“We’ve been here before, and we know how to do this,” Rusley said. “We’re not going to be hiding in our house, but at the same time, we’re not going to be taking unnecessary risks.”
Suggest a Correction
News
Blues and Billikens impacted by COVID surge
ST. LOUIS – Surging COVID cases in St. Louis and across the country are causing significant impacts in the sports world.
The Blues are among the many teams that have already been dealing with COVID issues. NHL officials announced Monday that they are starting the league’s Christmas break earlier than expected due to COVID concerns.
The blues last played Sunday in Winnipeg. They lost 4-2. Following that game, the Blues came right back to St. Louis after the NHL shut down all cross-border games between US and Canadian teams because of COVID issues. That resulted in two blues games being postponed versus Toronto and Ottawa.
Now, because of rising COVID numbers, the NHL has decided to pause all activity two days earlier than expected for the Christmas break. That means no NHL games from Monday, December 20 to Monday, December 27. Practices can resume the day after Christmas. The Blues next scheduled game will be at home Monday, December 27 versus the New Jersey Devils.
Meanwhile, COVID is also leading to more than a dozen NCAA basketball games being canceled or postponed. SLU is among the teams being impacted. The Billikens hoped to get one more game in before starting league play, but that isn’t happening. SLU was scheduled to take on Drake in Las Vegas Wednesday. That game has now been canceled due to COVID protocols. No other explanation was given. At this point, the Billikens next games will be on December 30 at U Mass.
The NBA and NFL are also feeling the COVID crunch. At least five NBA games have been postponed and the NFL has delayed three games that were supposed to be played last weekend. One of those games was played Monday night. Two of them will be played Tuesday.
Suggest a Correction
News
Community rallies behind Fenton parents after death of their infant son
FENTON, Mo. — The Fenton home of Bill Meppiel includes a tribute to his son. Jamison went into cardiac arrest a few weeks after his birth in October. He was hospitalized for three weeks before passing away on December 11.
Friends, neighbors, and even strangers have offered support. Some of them placed ornaments on a Christmas tree on the front porch. The tree was surrounded by a poster board covered with photos of Jamison.
“It’s awe-inspiring how many people will pull together,” said Heather Frost, Jamison’s mother.
Meppiel said the outpouring of support began when it was clear Jamison’s life was in jeopardy. He began receiving messages of support.
Meppiel said doctors believe his son’s death was the result of a brain defect. He said knowing people cared enough to just say they were sorry for their loss was enough for him. Jamison’s father has been overwhelmed by seeing support go much farther.
Family supporters purchased wristbands to help raise money to cover medical expenses. The family started a Gofundme to help with medical expenses and to cope with their grief.
The outpouring of support prompted Jamison’s parents to collect stuffed animals and toys for the families of kids currently hospitalized.
“Be there for your neighbor like they are there for you,” said Frost.
Meppiel added, “Never leave anything on a bad note or anything unsaid because you never know what could happen next.”
Suggest a Correction
Denver weather: Warm temperatures, but is Christmas snow on the way?
Virus fears spread as omicron variant takes hold across the country
Blues and Billikens impacted by COVID surge
Community rallies behind Fenton parents after death of their infant son
Westminster approves Uplands project on century-old farmland following grueling deliberations
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Allegedly Stole Startup’s Work, New Lawsuit Reveals
Mila Kunis Holds Hands With Son, 5, As She Takes Her 2 Kids Holiday Shopping — Photos
A sloppy 4th-and-1 failure encapsulates the Chicago Bears’ 10th loss this season: ‘That’s been the story of the year’
Another brutal offensive game and a roster depleted by COVID: Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on ‘Monday Night Football’
Opinion: Coloradans deserve transformation in the behavioral health industry
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News6 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week