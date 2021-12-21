News
Eastern Massachusetts scores and highlights from Monday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arlington 46, Watertown 45
Attleboro 64, North Attleboro 52
Belmont 57, Stoneham 37
Beverly 74, Swampscott 50
Bishop Stang 57, Dartmouth 53
Brookline 82, Catholic Memorial 69
Canton 45, Milford 30
Charlestown 80, Boston English 59
Essex Tech 55, Northeast 38
Franklin 64, Oliver Ames 48
Georgetown 42, Hamilton-Wenham 39
Lexington 69, Wakefield 34
Manchester Essex 49, Ipswich 46
Mansfield 66, Foxboro 26
Masconomet 66, Marblehead 55
North Reading 62, Triton 55
Peabody 71, Gloucester 48
Saugus 60, Winthrop 55
Sturgis West 46, Old Colony 41
Wilmington 62, Lynnfield 42
Winchester 60, Burlington 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Stang 43, Dartmouth 42
Blue Hills 62, Mt. Alvernia 41
Cathedral 73, Cardinal Spellman 35
Dighton-Rehoboth 57, Fairhaven 46
East Boston 33, Burke 24
Franklin 51, Oliver Ames 48 (ot)
Gulf Coast (FL) 48, St. Mary’s (L) 40
Ipswich 35, Manchester Essex 30
King Philip 65, Stoughton 41
Masconomet 37, Marblehead 24
Newburyport 59, Pentucket 49
North Quincy 46, Brockton 30
Peabody 61, Gloucester 25
Randolph 53, Avon 25
Reading 50, Wilmington 46
Rockport 51, Salem Academy 43
Sandwich 68, Martha’s Vineyard 36
Saugus 58, Winthrop 44
South Shore Voke 67, Southeastern 36
Swampscott 37, Beverly 28
Triton 37, North Reading 30
Wakefield 43, Lexington 36
GYMNASTICS
Central Catholic 130.35, Haverhill 128.65
BOYS HOCKEY
Franklin 6, St. John’s (S) 3
Nashoba 4, North Middlesex 1
Stoughton/Brockton 7, Bellingham 2
Woburn 4, Medford 0
GIRLS HOCKEY
Arlington 4, St. Mary’s (L)
Brookline 4, Leominster 1
Franklin 5, St. John’s (S) 3
King Philip 2, Wayland/Weston 1 (ot)
Needham 2, Weymouth 2
Watertown 6, Cambridge 0
BOYS TRACK
Medway 86, Dedham 6
GIRLS TRACK
Ipswich 68, Manchester-Essex 25
HIGHLIGHTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Zach Taglimonte scored 14 and Dan Reilly tallied 13 for Franklin in a 64-48 victory over Hockomock League foe Oliver Ames.
In a Northeastern Conference matchup, Colin Berube scored 21 points for Peabody (1-2) in a 71-48 victory over Gloucester. … Gabe Copeland was unstoppable offensively, erupting for a game-high 34 points as Beverly (3-0) knocked off Swampscott, 74-50. … Tyrone Manderson scored 20 points for Saugus in a 60-55 win over Winthrop. … Matt Richardson struck for 25 points, while Ben Dillon chipped in with 16 for Masconomet (3-0) in a 66-55 win over Marblehead.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Madison Lawrence notched 14 points and nine rebounds for Sandwich in a 68-36 victory over nonleague opponent Martha’s Vineyard. … Cindy Shehu scored 23 points for Rockport in a 51-43 win over Salem Academy. … Freshman Kathleen Murphy delivered 25 points for Blue Hills in a 62-41 win over Mt. Alvernia. … Zharyah Moore registered 24 points, 11 boards and seven steals for Randolph in a 53-25 win over Avon.
In a Mayflower League contest, Ellery Campbell collected 18 points and 12 boards while Mia Bradshaw registered 16 points and 11 rebounds for South Shore Tech in a 67-36 win over Southeastern.
In the Middlesex League, Jackie Malley scored 17 points and Brooke Pulpi had 13 in a 50-46 win for Reading over Wilmington.
Katie Peterson struck for 16 points, including two clutch free-throws in overtime to lift Franklin to a 51-48 victory over Hockomock League rival Oliver Ames.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Maddie Krepelka delivered a hat trick for Arlington, leading a signature 4-1 win over powerhouse St. Mary’s (L) in nonleague play. … Bea Palmer erupted for four goals, finishing off all scores for Brookline in a 4-1 win over Leominster.
News
Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Dan Hampton had blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when he was stopped Nov. 20
Bears Hall of Fame defensive lineman and radio broadcaster Dan Hampton had an open jug of wine in his truck and had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when he was stopped by a Winfield police officer Nov. 20, according to charging documents.
Hampton, three miles from his Winfield home, told officers he had five beers at a friend’s house in Lowell, documents said. Later at the hospital, he learned his blood alcohol level was .189. The legal limit in Indiana is .08.
“That’s really high,” he whispered, before an officer took him to jail, documents said.
Hampton was formally charged with three misdemeanor counts related to operating while intoxicated late last week. With the highest penalty, he could face up to a year in jail and/or fines up to $5,000.
Hampton, 64, posted a $2,500 bond, according to court records. The court has recommended suspending his driver’s license. His next court appearance is Jan. 25 before Judge Julie Cantrell.
He is represented by Matthew Fech and Paul Stracci. Fech declined comment Monday.
An officer pulled Hampton’s black Chevrolet truck over on the 11700 block of Iowa Street just before 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 as he was driving 68 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to court documents.
The officer smelled alcohol when Hampton rolled down the window, he wrote in a report, and found a silver YETI cup with a red liquid in the cup holder and a 128-ounce jug of Carlo Rossi wine that was one-quarter empty, the affidavit states.
Hampton tried looking for his paperwork for two minutes, the affidavit said. He handed the officer an Illinois firearm’s owner ID card, saying “it should do,” documents said. He appeared to have bloodshot eyes and was slurring his speech, the officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
He told the police officer he was headed home. Hampton braced himself to get out of the truck and walked with an “unsteady balance,” swaying from side-to-side, the officer wrote.
The officer started some field sobriety tests. Hampton declined to take a chemical test and called his son to pick up his truck, the documents said.
When asked if he was drinking the wine while driving, he said he didn’t remember, documents state. The officer took him to Franciscan Health Crown Point, where he obtained a warrant for a blood test from a judge by 9:30 p.m. through the Lake County Prosecutor’s office.
Known to fans as “Danimal,” Hampton played for the Bears from 1979 to 1990, including the 1985 Super Bowl Championship team and is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He hosts “The Hamp and O’B” show on WGN Radio with former Bears Ed O’Bradovich, Glen Kozlowski and host Mark Carman.
He was charged with operation of a vehicle with a specified amount of alcohol in body, a class A misdemeanor, operating while intoxicated endangering a person, both class A misdemeanors, and operating while intoxicated, a class C misdemeanor.
Hampton had previous drunken driving arrests in 2002 in Arkansas, days before he was voted into the NFL Hall of Fame. He served a week in jail and was fined $1,000, according to CNN. He also had past alcohol-related arrests in 1996 and 1997, according to media reports.
Jerry Davich contributed.
News
Bentgate Mountaineering in Golden is a great place to buy, maintain or rent backcountry ski gear
Editor’s note: This is part of The Know’s series, Staff Favorites. Each week, we will offer our opinions on the best that Colorado has to offer for dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor activities and more.
If you’re looking for a place to buy backcountry ski or snowboard gear, maps, guide books, apparel and accessories where you will be served by experienced sales people who treat customers well, you won’t go wrong patronizing Bentgate Mountaineering in Golden.
The shop is located in downtown Golden at 1313 Washington Ave., just a block from the “Howdy Folks!” arch that tells visitors Golden is still a place “where the West lives.” Bentgate opened in 1994, across the street from its current location, and moved where it is now in 2004.
In the summer, Bentgate is a great place to buy backpacking and mountaineering equipment, hiking gear, apparel, trail running shoes and rock climbing gear. It’s all that in the winter, too, but it’s also a great place to buy or rent backcountry skis and splitboards, which are what snowboarders use to access the backcountry. Splitboards come in two pieces, one for each foot, so they can be used for climbing uphill. When it’s time to descend, riders attach the pieces to each other to form one snowboard.
“We love the community and we love the activities we do. We just like to put a good experience and treating people good at the top of why we’re doing this,” said owner Greg Floyd, 50, a former ski bum who started the shop when he was 23 because he didn’t like the attitude he encountered at some other mountaineering shops. “We don’t always get it right, but we sure do try to learn from our mistakes and put people first.”
Getting started in backcountry skiing can be intimidating even for longtime resort skiers.
“There’s such a wide variety of different types of gear made by different manufacturers,” said John Weir, Bentgate’s marketing manager. “We want to make sure we treat people with a sense that it is a confusing sport. Staying humble in this space is really important for our staff, and being welcoming to people coming in and learning.”
They do custom boot fitting and can modify the plastic in boots to better fit your feet. I once had alpine touring boots in which the unforgiving plastic pinched my ankle bones on a four-day hut trip until it left a painful bone bruise. The last day of that trip was excruciating. Boot fitters can re-shape the hard plastic to eliminate those pinch points.
“We do a lot of fitting and modification, especially in touring boots, working with different types of plastics that aren’t typically found in alpine boots,” Weir said. “That takes a lot of expertise in molding and shaping plastics as well as working with very unique boot systems. We kind of specialize in making the boots perform well, but also having a comfortable fit.”
Bentgate, which is closed on Saturdays in observance of Floyd’s religious sabbath, has a full-service back shop that does tuning, waxing, base grinding and repairs on alpine gear, snowboards, backcountry skis, splitboards and telemark gear. I’ve had them replace bindings on my mountaineering skis and my lightweight touring skis, and I’ve always been pleased with their work.
They carry all sorts of avalanche safety gear including beacons, shovels and probes, for purchase or to rent. And if you’re not a backcountry skier or a snowboarder, they rent and sell snowshoes, too.
“We saw a big increase in people looking to get out and do snowshoeing during COVID,” Weir said, “and continue to see the growth in that activity as more and more people look to explore and continue their hiking throughout the winter.”
Here’s another tip, if you get to Bentgate Mountaineering: Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza next door is fantastic.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoors news sent straight to your inbox.
News
After-dinner drinks you will want to linger over
In a season made for gathering around the table, the role of the after-dinner drink is twofold: to aid digestion and to keep you lingering — so you can finish one conversation and, with the tip of a bottle, pull the thread of another.
Just as an aperitif is meant to open both meal and appetite, a digestif provides a final, often bitter-leaning cap. A common practice in Europe, the after-dinner drink is malleable in definition and practice, taking on whatever form is wanted or needed. One could even pour it after lunch.
“It’s an opportunity to revive you from a meal,” said Claire Sprouse, a consultant and co-owner of Buddy, a recently opened wine bar in San Francisco.
She thinks of the after-dinner cocktail as the domain of the medium-ABV cocktail.
“You want something with a bit of a kick to pick you up depending on where your night’s going,” she said, “even if it’s a nice walk home.”
The options are plentiful. Bitter-leaning amaro, full of restorative herbs, is a wonted — and excellent — choice. Brandy, cognac or Calvados, poured neat or on a rock, are classic, and excel at the part. When searching for a touch of acidity, Sprouse often reaches for fortified wines like sherry, Madeira, vermouth or port. On a too-full stomach, herbal liqueurs such as Chartreuse, Bénédictine or even Underberg may be the cure for what ails.
The list only expands from there. According to Sprouse, modern after-dinner drinks do not need to stay within any traditional model: “There’s classic definitions of aperitifs and digestifs, but those beverages have been around for over 100 years. We don’t have to pretend like it’s the 1800s; we can redefine how we enjoy drinks.”
Sprouse suggests an aperitif also could work after a meal. “Most people tend to start their meals with something like Champagne, but I think Champagne is a fun way to finish a meal as well.”
Add sparkle of another sort with a splash of dry tonic or soda water. Sprouse likes the combination of Calvados or Pommeau and tonic.
A lightly fizzy, cognac and vermouth-based drink, the Nuitcap employs a final bubbling ounce of soda water just before serving. If you are with a mixed drinks crowd but do not want to overindulge, stir a final round of Bijou cocktails and serve in half size, sipping portions. Or, if the intention is to make life — and cleanup — a little easier, set a bottle or three on the recently cleared table, along with a bowl of ice and a jumble of glasses, and join in on the pouring, passing and lingering.
However you proceed, the psychological effect of a nightcap is as important as the physiological.
“We’ve all spent so much time away from each other that I think, once you get in the room with people, you’re looking to elongate that experience,” Sprouse said, adding, “Why not do that over a beverage?”
Recipe: Bijou
Yield: 1 drink
Ingredients:
- Ice
- 1 ounce dry gin, such as Plymouth
- 1 ounce sweet vermouth
- 3/4 ounce green Chartreuse
- 1 to 2 dashes orange bitters
- Maraschino cherry, for garnish
Preparation
1. Fill a mixing glass or a cocktail shaker with ice, and add the gin, vermouth, Chartreuse and bitters. Stir for 30 seconds, then strain into a chilled coupe or Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with a maraschino cherry.
Recipe: Nuitcap
Yield: 1 drink
Ingredients
- Ice
- 1 ounce cognac
- 1 ounce blanc vermouth
- 1/2 ounce Salers, génépy or Suze
- 1/4 ounce orange liqueur, such as Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao, Cointreau or triple sec
- 1 ounce soda water, to top
- 1 orange wedge or lemon peel, to garnish
Preparation
1. Fill a mixing glass with ice, and add the cognac, vermouth, Salers and orange liqueur. Stir for 30 seconds, then strain into an ice-filled lowball glass. Top with soda water and garnish with the orange wedge or lemon peel.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
Eastern Massachusetts scores and highlights from Monday
Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Dan Hampton had blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when he was stopped Nov. 20
Bentgate Mountaineering in Golden is a great place to buy, maintain or rent backcountry ski gear
Floki Inu All-set to Build Schools for Underprivileged Nations
After-dinner drinks you will want to linger over
Beware of parking tickets in Boston’s North End, West End and Leather District
Ask Amy: Refusing the list is refusing a gift
Matthew Yglesias: If Democrats would make a few hard choices, they could ‘Build Back Better’
AFC playoff picture: Ravens on outside looking in, but pivotal Week 16 matchup vs. Bengals looms
Squirrels of St. Paul’s Mears Park force a subtler holiday lighting display
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News6 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week