Editorial: All in on DIA
We finally have a total cost and timeline for the Great Hall project at DIA, and it is not pretty — $2.1 billion and another 7 years of construction.
That’s up from the original agreement of $770 million (including all contingency funds) with an expected completion date sometime this year (obviously that didn’t happen).
But as unappetizing as it is, Denver City Council should hold their noses and agree to finish what Denver International Airport started.
We cannot leave our airport – a major driver of the tourism that fuels our economy – a hodgepodge of completeness with security checkpoints on different levels, ticketing experience widely dependent on which airline you fly and a patched up retail area.
Our airport is vital to the entire state, and despite COVID, construction problems and security bottlenecks, DIA is thriving. In 2019, DIA served a record 69 million passengers, and CEO Phil Washington said the airport is preparing for 100 million passengers in coming years. In addition to the Great Hall renovation, the airport is working on adding 39 gates and eventually another runway.
Not only do customers want to fly in and out of Denver, but airlines have shown a willingness to make us a hub for their operations. It is the third busiest airport in the U.S. and eighth in the world.
We’ve long wondered what the toll of the flubbed public-private partnership with majority stakeholder Ferrovial Airports would be, and now we know. The $2.1 billion, also, doesn’t include about $40 million paid to Ferrovial to compensate them for lost revenues from expected concessions had they actually completed the project. We were cautiously optimistic that past leadership at DIA had put together a sound plan for the partnership but it rapidly deteriorated once construction began.
The airport has an almost entirely new leadership team today, and once again we are cautiously optimistic they will be able to get this project across the finish line.
The timing is good because Washington will be able to use some of an estimated $350 million coming from the $1 trillion federal infrastructure package that President Joe Biden signed into law last month. That will leave airlines picking up a little less of the tab which will keep their fee-per-passenger (those starting their journey from Denver) a little lower.
Washington said that the fees are in the bottom third of American airports, at $13.16 per passenger and will only increase slightly in coming years to pay for infrastructure projects. The low fees help attract airlines, which keep the airport in business.
He said that the airlines are not only fully supportive of the project, they are adamant that DIA finish what it started. That’s a change from the original Great Hall plan, which opposed by some airlines that questioned the cost and the necessity of the project.
But while the project will be funded in large part by users of the airport through the fee – Denver International Airport is a self-funded enterprise that doesn’t use taxpayer dollars directly – we do think there is a need for oversight from Denver’s elected officials. If the Ferrovial debacle taught us nothing else it should be that.
We agree with Washington that changing contractors now doesn’t make much sense, but without the general contractor going out to bid, the project will demand close oversight.
City Councilman Kevin Flynn is correct that the airport isn’t done accounting for what went wrong with Ferrovial. Flynn urged greater financial transparency and scrutiny going forward. That is crucial to restoring the public’s faith in DIA’s ability to execute major projects on budget and on time.
COVID-19 Monday update: Ongoing surge continues to decline, for now
Minnesota’s rates of coronavirus test-positivity, infections per capita and hospitalizations continue their slow decline, but there’s ongoing angst here and across the nation that the new omicron variant soon will drive rates back up.
While outbreak rates have been dropping in Minnesota for more than a week, the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain high. The Department of Health reported 3,397 new infections Monday and 45 more COVID-19 deaths.
Since the virus was detected in the state in March 2020, there have been 10,156 COVID-19 deaths, including 5,100 residents in long-term care, and 982,664 coronavirus cases diagnosed. More than 12,000 people have been infected more than once.
Measures of the state’s current surge remain at or near the high-risk threshold health officials use to determine if an outbreak is under control. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says all of Minnesota’s 87 counties have high rates of community transmission.
The latest fatalities reported ranged in age from their late 40s to their early 90s, with six residing in long-term care and 39 in private homes. Minnesota’s current seven-day rolling average for reported COVID-19 deaths is about 34 per day.
Hospitalizations continue to slowly decline with 1,485 patients needing care, including 366 in intensive care. Hospital capacity remains tight throughout much of the state with 79 percent of facilities reporting no available adult intensive care beds and 41 percent with no empty regular adult hospital beds.
The number of Minnesotans needing hospitalization for COVID-19 remains comparable to the state’s worst surge, in December 2020, before vaccines were widely available.
Health officials maintain that vaccines are the best way to avoid a severe COVID-19 infection and to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Vaccinated residents 16 and older also are urged to get a booster shot.
It is unclear how well vaccines will protect against the omicron variant, but the most recent research suggests boosters greatly improve the immune response.
About 3.8 percent of Minnesota’s 3.3 million fully-vaccinated residents have reported a breakthrough infection. The vaccinated now account for 22 percent of the coronavirus cases diagnosed in Minnesota in 2021.
Of the 125,076 breakthrough cases reported so far, 5,026 were hospitalized and 938 died.
Minnesota has administered 8.4 million doses of vaccine, including 1.5 million boosters. More than 71 percent of the eligible population, age 5 and older, have gotten at least one dose of vaccine.
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Everything you need to know about the Week 15 game before tonight’s kickoff
The Chicago Bears announced more bad news regarding their COVID-19 outbreak Sunday when they placed starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Tashaun Gipson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
That gave them 14 players on the list heading into tonight’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. They still can make roster moves, including returning players from the list, this afternoon.
Johnson and Gipson were two of several big names in an outbreak that especially has affected an already depleted Bears secondary. Starting safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Artie Burns, who started the last three games in place of Kindle Vildor, are also on the list, as is nickel Duke Shelley. Meanwhile, cornerback Xavier Crawford is out because of a concussion and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson is out with a broken forearm.
So the Bears could be in for a big test against a Vikings offense that averages 390.5 yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.
“There’s always something new, and that’s a part of life in the NFL as a leader,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said Saturday of dealing with the challenges this week. “It can try to break you down, but you’ve got to stay positive and you expect the unexpected and you deal with it full steam ahead and you stay positive and you roll.”
Also on the COVID-19 list are right tackle Larry Borom, wide receiver Allen Robinson, quarterback Andy Dalton, tight end Jesse James, defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr., linebackers Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Sam Kamara, running back Ryan Nall and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter.
The Bears at least will have defensive coordinator Sean Desai back in the fold after he was in COVID-19 protocols last week. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor are still out.
Injury report
Along with Crawford and Houston-Carson, left tackle Jason Peters will not play because of high right ankle sprain.
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (shoulder) are doubtful to play.
The statuses of inside linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks will be worth watching after both were listed as questionable. Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and Hicks has missed four games with an ankle injury. The Bears thought Hicks might be ready to play last week, but he was ruled out the day before.
The Vikings listed wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) as questionable.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before tonight’s kickoff (7:15 p.m., ESPN).
Catch up on the latest news out of Arlington Heights.
Gov. Jared Polis picks new CU regent
Governor Jared Polis has appointed Republican businessman Ken Montera to serve as a new CU regent representing Colorado Springs and southern Colorado.
Montera in 2018 ran for election for an at-large seat on the nine-member University of Colorado Board of Regents. He lost in the general election to Democrat Lesley Smith.
Montera will replace Regent Chance Hill, who resigned, opening a seat for a regent residing in the 5th Congressional District, and will serve until a new regent is elected in 2022.
Polis issued a statement saying he is impressed with Montera’s business experience and passion for CU and making education more affordable. “I’m hopeful that Ken, who has strong roots in this thriving region, is someone who will help the university achieve its full potential,” Polis said.
The nine regents serve staggered six-year terms with one elected from each of Colorado’s seven congressional districts and two at-large seats. They’re charged under the state constitution with supervising the university and directing expenditures.
