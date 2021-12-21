Editorial: All in on DIA

We finally have a total cost and timeline for the Great Hall project at DIA, and it is not pretty — $2.1 billion and another 7 years of construction.

That’s up from the original agreement of $770 million (including all contingency funds) with an expected completion date sometime this year (obviously that didn’t happen).

But as unappetizing as it is, Denver City Council should hold their noses and agree to finish what Denver International Airport started.

We cannot leave our airport – a major driver of the tourism that fuels our economy – a hodgepodge of completeness with security checkpoints on different levels, ticketing experience widely dependent on which airline you fly and a patched up retail area.

Our airport is vital to the entire state, and despite COVID, construction problems and security bottlenecks, DIA is thriving. In 2019, DIA served a record 69 million passengers, and CEO Phil Washington said the airport is preparing for 100 million passengers in coming years. In addition to the Great Hall renovation, the airport is working on adding 39 gates and eventually another runway.

Not only do customers want to fly in and out of Denver, but airlines have shown a willingness to make us a hub for their operations. It is the third busiest airport in the U.S. and eighth in the world.

We’ve long wondered what the toll of the flubbed public-private partnership with majority stakeholder Ferrovial Airports would be, and now we know. The $2.1 billion, also, doesn’t include about $40 million paid to Ferrovial to compensate them for lost revenues from expected concessions had they actually completed the project. We were cautiously optimistic that past leadership at DIA had put together a sound plan for the partnership but it rapidly deteriorated once construction began.

The airport has an almost entirely new leadership team today, and once again we are cautiously optimistic they will be able to get this project across the finish line.

The timing is good because Washington will be able to use some of an estimated $350 million coming from the $1 trillion federal infrastructure package that President Joe Biden signed into law last month. That will leave airlines picking up a little less of the tab which will keep their fee-per-passenger (those starting their journey from Denver) a little lower.

Washington said that the fees are in the bottom third of American airports, at $13.16 per passenger and will only increase slightly in coming years to pay for infrastructure projects. The low fees help attract airlines, which keep the airport in business.

He said that the airlines are not only fully supportive of the project, they are adamant that DIA finish what it started. That’s a change from the original Great Hall plan, which opposed by some airlines that questioned the cost and the necessity of the project.

But while the project will be funded in large part by users of the airport through the fee – Denver International Airport is a self-funded enterprise that doesn’t use taxpayer dollars directly – we do think there is a need for oversight from Denver’s elected officials. If the Ferrovial debacle taught us nothing else it should be that.

We agree with Washington that changing contractors now doesn’t make much sense, but without the general contractor going out to bid, the project will demand close oversight.

City Councilman Kevin Flynn is correct that the airport isn’t done accounting for what went wrong with Ferrovial. Flynn urged greater financial transparency and scrutiny going forward. That is crucial to restoring the public’s faith in DIA’s ability to execute major projects on budget and on time.

