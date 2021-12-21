ERTHA Sold Out on Seedify and Gamefi in Less than a Minute

Seedify and Gamefi are the top gaming launchpads in the blockchain sector. ERTHA is pleased to have launched there and sold out the community pools in 53 and 32 seconds respectively.

To back up, ERTHA metaverse is Heroes of Might and Magic game-type inspired economic and social life built on Binance Smart Chain. Users can explore and investigate the world by choosing specializations and increasing the strength of your nonfungible token (NFT) and country.

ERTHA’s globe consists of 350,000 HEX land plots, represented as NFTs. By owning a HEX land plot, you will earn revenue for every transaction in the native token ERTHA as a landowner.

The game is designed to replicate a real-life environment, simulating the actions that people have to perform in order to earn a living.

Ertha’s world is a complex and intricately designed playspace ripe for the creation of new governments, economies, and shaky alliances between its player base. Players must balance production, trade, and financial budgets, in order to stay one step ahead of the competition.

For those looking for an introduction to Metaverses and Play-to-Earn gaming, Ertha represents an opportunity like no other. These are the detailed results of the launchpads:

Seedify: December 19, 2021

An established incubator and launchpad for blockchain gaming platforms and gamers, Seedify offers an avenue for its community to gain early access to the tokens of high-potential projects before they get listed on crypto exchanges.

Seedify IGO (19th Dec) Community Pool was sold out in 53 seconds

Seedify IGO raised $300k

GameFi: December 20, 2021

A comprehensive hub for game finance, the platform is focused on catering to blockchain gamers, investors and traders and features a launchpad that’s meant solely for introducing new games.

Gamefi IGO (20th Dec) Community Pool was sold out in 32 seconds

Gamefi IGO raised $250k

Red Kite: December 21, 2021

An engaging launchpad and decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that is being powered by PolkaFoundry, Red Kite aim to offer a one-of-a-kind, seamless token sale process.

Redkite IGO scheduled for 21st Dec.

$250k will be raised

Notably, ERTHA NFT Land sales are really picking up momentum. This is a good opportunity to get your revenue-generating land.