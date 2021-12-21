Connect with us

News

EU approves Novavax COVID vaccine; US still waiting

Published

43 seconds ago

on

The European Union’s executive branch on Monday authorized a fifth COVID-19 vaccine for use in the 27-nation bloc, giving the green light to the two-dose vaccine made by U.S. biotech company Novavax.

The European Commission confirmed a recommendation from the bloc’s drug regulator to grant conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine for people ages 18 and over. The decision comes as many European nations are battling surges in infections and amid concerns about the spread of the new omicron variant.

Novavax has been given emergency use authorization in Indonesia and the Philippines, has applications pending with the World Health Organization and Britain, and plans to file with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by year’s end.

Novavax says it’s testing how its shots will hold up against omicron, and like other manufacturers has begun formulating an updated version to better match that variant in case it’s eventually needed.

“At a time where the omicron variant is rapidly spreading, and where we need to step up vaccination and the administration of boosters, I am particularly pleased with today’s authorization of the Novavax vaccine,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The Novavax shot joins those from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca as the authorized vaccines in the EU. The bloc has ordered up to 100 million Novavax doses with an option for 100 million more.

The European Commission said the first doses were expected to arrive in early 2022. EU member states have ordered around 27 million doses for the first quarter of next year.

Last week, the World Health Organization gave emergency approval to the Novavax vaccine, paving the way for its inclusion in the U.N.-backed program to get such vaccines to poorer countries.

It is a protein vaccine, made with an older technology that’s been used for years to produce other kinds of vaccines. The Maryland-based Novavax uses genetic engineering to grow harmless copies of the coronavirus spike protein in insect cells. Scientists extract and purify the protein and then mix in an immune-boosting chemical.

Novavax President and CEO Stanley C. Erck said the company would “deliver the first protein-based vaccine to the EU during a critical time when we believe having choice among vaccines will lead to increased immunization.”

News

Moderna’s booster significantly increases antibody levels against omicron variant, Cambridge company says

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron
As omicron rages across the U.S. and world, Moderna says its booster dose appears to be effective against the highly contagious COVID-19 variant.

The Cambridge company’s authorized 50-microgram booster of its mRNA vax increased neutralizing antibody levels against omicron by about 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels. The 37-fold booster jump is higher than Pfizer’s 25-fold increase.

A 100-microgram dose that Moderna also tested spiked neutralizing antibody levels by about 83-fold compared to pre-boost levels.

“The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant is concerning to all,” said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel. “However, these data showing that the currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 booster can boost neutralizing antibody levels 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels are reassuring.”

Moderna continues to work on booster candidates to address emerging variants of concern, including the new omicron variant that is running rampant this holiday season.

“To respond to this highly transmissible variant, Moderna will continue to rapidly advance an omicron-specific booster candidate into clinical testing in case it becomes necessary in the future,” Bancel said. “We will also continue to generate and share data across our booster strategies with public health authorities to help them make evidence-based decisions on the best vaccination strategies against SARS-CoV-2.”

The 50-microgram booster and 100-microgram booster testing was done at labs established by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ Vaccine Research Center and Duke University Medical Center. A preprint submission is being prepared based on the data.

All test groups had low neutralizing antibody levels against omicron prior to boosting. At day 29 post-boost, the authorized 50-microgram booster increased neutralizing geometric mean titers against omicron to 850, which is about 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels.

At day 29 post-boost, the 100-microgram dose booster increased neutralizing geometric mean titers to 2,228, which is about 83-fold higher than pre-boost levels.

News

Battenfeld: Biden set for big coronavirus speech, but will a divided nation listen?

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

Curley: Joe Biden versus the numbers doesn’t go so well
President Biden prepares to address the nation as he struggles with all-time low popularity and growing unrest in the nation about potential lockdowns and vaccine passports.

He faces an almost impossible task of reassuring the nation about skyrocketing COVID cases and fears that the country will again shut down amid a winter surge of the new Omicron variant.

It didn’t help that Biden himself didn’t appear in any hurry to combat the new strain of COVID, spending the weekend in Delaware and waiting until Tuesday to address the nation.

Biden promised during the waning days of his campaign to “shut down” coronavirus, remember?

What a joke that now seems.

He also promised there would be no more lockdowns, but will he be able to keep that one? With a growing number of medical experts he likes to say he listens to urging tougher measures, Biden could be faced with reversing himself.

And another thing, Joe. Stop telling Americans that this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. It’s not. Tell that to Elizabeth Warren, who was fully vaccinated and boosted and still came up with COVID.

Vice President Kamala Harris is doing Biden no favors, either.

She suggested in an interview last weekend that the administration wasn’t prepared for Omicron or Delta.

“We didn’t see Delta coming,” she said, laying the blame on scientists and experts “upon whose advice and direction we have relied” on. “We didn’t see Omicron coming.”

Harris’s timing certainly wasn’t good, coming as Biden is getting ready to make his big speech — which officials say will be a “stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated.”

The speech comes amid continued protests from some Americans over so-called vaccine passports and vaccine mandates — which cities like Boston are enacting.

But all you had to do was listen to the boos and catcalls from a few dozen protestors during Mayor MIchelle Wu’s speech to know that these mandates and passports are not universally popular.

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul faces open resistance from dozens of county executives — including even some Democrats — who refuse to enforce her mask or vax mandate.

And some businesses are also already pulling back on vaccine mandates because they are worried about staffing shortages.

Biden won’t unify the country with a speech. What he needs is tougher language for those who refuse to get vaccinated, which in this country is nearly 30% of the population.

They aren’t going to listen to Joe Biden. And that’s the president’s real problem.

News

Feared egg, pork shortages over easy after lawmakers strike deal to stave off new strict regulations

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

Lawmakers say they’ve reached deal to stave off egg shortage
Fears of an egg and pork shortage could be over easy thanks to lawmakers’ scramble to get a bill on Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk that pushes off the start of strict new animal welfare regulations.

The last-minute legislative deal to rewrite key sections of a voter-approved animal welfare law approved in a 2016 ballot question changes the rules for egg producers and gives a grace period to meat farmers to get into compliance with new cage standards after industry groups warned of looming shortages.

The new law takes effect on Jan. 1.

“There was a reason that the 2016 ballot question required a two-year transition between the promulgation of the regulations and the implementation date. Significant infrastructure upgrades are needed to comply with this new law, changes made even more difficult with materials and labor shortages due to COVID-19,” state Sen. Jason Lewis said.

