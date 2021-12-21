News
EU approves Novavax COVID vaccine; US still waiting
The European Union’s executive branch on Monday authorized a fifth COVID-19 vaccine for use in the 27-nation bloc, giving the green light to the two-dose vaccine made by U.S. biotech company Novavax.
The European Commission confirmed a recommendation from the bloc’s drug regulator to grant conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine for people ages 18 and over. The decision comes as many European nations are battling surges in infections and amid concerns about the spread of the new omicron variant.
Novavax has been given emergency use authorization in Indonesia and the Philippines, has applications pending with the World Health Organization and Britain, and plans to file with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by year’s end.
Novavax says it’s testing how its shots will hold up against omicron, and like other manufacturers has begun formulating an updated version to better match that variant in case it’s eventually needed.
“At a time where the omicron variant is rapidly spreading, and where we need to step up vaccination and the administration of boosters, I am particularly pleased with today’s authorization of the Novavax vaccine,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
The Novavax shot joins those from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca as the authorized vaccines in the EU. The bloc has ordered up to 100 million Novavax doses with an option for 100 million more.
The European Commission said the first doses were expected to arrive in early 2022. EU member states have ordered around 27 million doses for the first quarter of next year.
Last week, the World Health Organization gave emergency approval to the Novavax vaccine, paving the way for its inclusion in the U.N.-backed program to get such vaccines to poorer countries.
It is a protein vaccine, made with an older technology that’s been used for years to produce other kinds of vaccines. The Maryland-based Novavax uses genetic engineering to grow harmless copies of the coronavirus spike protein in insect cells. Scientists extract and purify the protein and then mix in an immune-boosting chemical.
Novavax President and CEO Stanley C. Erck said the company would “deliver the first protein-based vaccine to the EU during a critical time when we believe having choice among vaccines will lead to increased immunization.”
News
Moderna’s booster significantly increases antibody levels against omicron variant, Cambridge company says
As omicron rages across the U.S. and world, Moderna says its booster dose appears to be effective against the highly contagious COVID-19 variant.
The Cambridge company’s authorized 50-microgram booster of its mRNA vax increased neutralizing antibody levels against omicron by about 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels. The 37-fold booster jump is higher than Pfizer’s 25-fold increase.
A 100-microgram dose that Moderna also tested spiked neutralizing antibody levels by about 83-fold compared to pre-boost levels.
“The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant is concerning to all,” said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel. “However, these data showing that the currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 booster can boost neutralizing antibody levels 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels are reassuring.”
Moderna continues to work on booster candidates to address emerging variants of concern, including the new omicron variant that is running rampant this holiday season.
“To respond to this highly transmissible variant, Moderna will continue to rapidly advance an omicron-specific booster candidate into clinical testing in case it becomes necessary in the future,” Bancel said. “We will also continue to generate and share data across our booster strategies with public health authorities to help them make evidence-based decisions on the best vaccination strategies against SARS-CoV-2.”
The 50-microgram booster and 100-microgram booster testing was done at labs established by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ Vaccine Research Center and Duke University Medical Center. A preprint submission is being prepared based on the data.
All test groups had low neutralizing antibody levels against omicron prior to boosting. At day 29 post-boost, the authorized 50-microgram booster increased neutralizing geometric mean titers against omicron to 850, which is about 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels.
At day 29 post-boost, the 100-microgram dose booster increased neutralizing geometric mean titers to 2,228, which is about 83-fold higher than pre-boost levels.
Three doses of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine can knock back the omicron variant by producing a 25-fold increase in antibodies, the company announced earlier this month, but said two doses might not be enough to keep the mutant fully at bay.
“Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it’s clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose of our vaccine,” said Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer.
A preliminary study showed that three doses of the vaccine neutralized omicron with a 25-fold increase in antibodies. Those who only got two vaccine doses saw a reduction in protection against omicron compared to other coronavirus strains.
However, two doses may still protect against severe disease, according to Pfizer. The results are still preliminary, and Pfizer is also working on an omicron-specific vaccine, should it be necessary.
News
Battenfeld: Biden set for big coronavirus speech, but will a divided nation listen?
President Biden prepares to address the nation as he struggles with all-time low popularity and growing unrest in the nation about potential lockdowns and vaccine passports.
He faces an almost impossible task of reassuring the nation about skyrocketing COVID cases and fears that the country will again shut down amid a winter surge of the new Omicron variant.
It didn’t help that Biden himself didn’t appear in any hurry to combat the new strain of COVID, spending the weekend in Delaware and waiting until Tuesday to address the nation.
Biden promised during the waning days of his campaign to “shut down” coronavirus, remember?
What a joke that now seems.
He also promised there would be no more lockdowns, but will he be able to keep that one? With a growing number of medical experts he likes to say he listens to urging tougher measures, Biden could be faced with reversing himself.
And another thing, Joe. Stop telling Americans that this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. It’s not. Tell that to Elizabeth Warren, who was fully vaccinated and boosted and still came up with COVID.
Vice President Kamala Harris is doing Biden no favors, either.
She suggested in an interview last weekend that the administration wasn’t prepared for Omicron or Delta.
“We didn’t see Delta coming,” she said, laying the blame on scientists and experts “upon whose advice and direction we have relied” on. “We didn’t see Omicron coming.”
Harris’s timing certainly wasn’t good, coming as Biden is getting ready to make his big speech — which officials say will be a “stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated.”
The speech comes amid continued protests from some Americans over so-called vaccine passports and vaccine mandates — which cities like Boston are enacting.
But all you had to do was listen to the boos and catcalls from a few dozen protestors during Mayor MIchelle Wu’s speech to know that these mandates and passports are not universally popular.
In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul faces open resistance from dozens of county executives — including even some Democrats — who refuse to enforce her mask or vax mandate.
And some businesses are also already pulling back on vaccine mandates because they are worried about staffing shortages.
Biden won’t unify the country with a speech. What he needs is tougher language for those who refuse to get vaccinated, which in this country is nearly 30% of the population.
They aren’t going to listen to Joe Biden. And that’s the president’s real problem.
News
Feared egg, pork shortages over easy after lawmakers strike deal to stave off new strict regulations
Fears of an egg and pork shortage could be over easy thanks to lawmakers’ scramble to get a bill on Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk that pushes off the start of strict new animal welfare regulations.
The last-minute legislative deal to rewrite key sections of a voter-approved animal welfare law approved in a 2016 ballot question changes the rules for egg producers and gives a grace period to meat farmers to get into compliance with new cage standards after industry groups warned of looming shortages.
The new law takes effect on Jan. 1.
“There was a reason that the 2016 ballot question required a two-year transition between the promulgation of the regulations and the implementation date. Significant infrastructure upgrades are needed to comply with this new law, changes made even more difficult with materials and labor shortages due to COVID-19,” state Sen. Jason Lewis said.
The 2016 ballot question overwhelmingly approved by 77% of voters bars Massachusetts farmers from holding animals in confines considered cruel. It also bans the sale of eggs, pork and veal from animals held in violation of the new standards even if the products were manufactured in other states.
The law originally defined cruel confinement as any enclosure that prevents “lying down, standing up, fully extending the animal’s limbs, or turning around freely.”
For egg-laying hens, that meant at least 1.5 square feet of “usable floor space” per hen. But advancements in the past five years have most egg manufacturers using vertical aviary systems with a standard of 1 square foot of floor space per hen — a standard on which industry representatives and animal rights groups agree.
Lewis, the lead Senate negotiator on the compromise bill, said the agreement to give a single square foot of space for birds in multitiered aviaries “is considered as humane or even more humane than the standard included in the 2016 ballot question.”
Single-level enclosures would still need to offer 1.5 square feet per hen, according to the compromise bill.
When it comes to pork, the deal simply pushes out the start of new cage regulations to Aug. 15.
“I want the pork industry to know in no uncertain terms that there will be no further extensions for them in Massachusetts,” said Lewis, D-Winchester.
In a joint statement, the Humane Society, Animal Legal Defense Fund, Animal Rescue League of Boston and Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals praised legislation saying it “strengthened the existing law.”
Baker is likely to sign the bill and last week urged lawmakers to send a bill to his desk quickly with the meat and egg shortages still looming.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
EU approves Novavax COVID vaccine; US still waiting
Moderna’s booster significantly increases antibody levels against omicron variant, Cambridge company says
Battenfeld: Biden set for big coronavirus speech, but will a divided nation listen?
Feared egg, pork shortages over easy after lawmakers strike deal to stave off new strict regulations
Top 15 Projects With Fully Diluted MarketCap Of $300M-$500M
No verdict yet in Kim Potter trial for Daunte Wright’s death
Sasha, 20, & Malia Obama, 23, Paddle Board In Bikinis As Dad Barack Goes Shirtless In Hawaii
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, Harrison Smith named to Pro Bowl
Barack Obama Goes Shirtless In Hawaii As Daughters Sasha & Malia Paddle Board In Bikinis
No verdict yet in trial of Kim Potter, officer who killed Daunte Wright
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News5 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News2 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week