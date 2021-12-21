News
EXPLAINER: Boosters key to fight omicron, lot still to learn
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and CARLA K. JOHNSON
The new omicron variant took only a few weeks to live up to dire predictions about how hugely contagious it is but scientists don’t yet know if it causes more severe disease even as the world faces exploding cases just before Christmas.
“Everything is riskier now because omicron is so much more contagious,” said Dr. S. Wesley Long, who directs the testing lab at Houston Methodist Hospital — and over the past week has canceled numerous plans to avoid exposure.
Omicron now is the dominant variant in the U.S., federal health officials said Monday, accounting for about three-quarters of new infections last week.
The speed that it’s outpacing the also very contagious delta variant is astonishing public health officials. In three weeks, omicron now makes up 80% of new symptomatic cases diagnosed by Houston Methodist’s testing sites. It took the delta variant three months to reach that level, Long said.
The mutant’s ability to spread faster and evade immunity came at a bad time — right as travel increased and many people let down their guard. But what the omicron wave will mean for the world is still unclear because so many questions remain unanswered.
Here’s the latest on what’s known and what’s still to learn about omicron.
HOW MUCH PROTECTION DO VACCINES OFFER?
Vaccines in the U.S. and around the world do not offer as much protection against omicron as they have against previous versions of the coronavirus. However, vaccines still help — a lot. Lab tests show while two doses may not be strong enough to prevent infection, a booster shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine produces virus-fighting antibodies capable of tackling omicron.
Antibody levels naturally drop over time, and a booster revved them back up again, by 25 times for Pfizer’s extra shot and 37 times for Moderna’s. No one knows exactly what level is high enough — or how long it will be before antibody levels begin dropping again.
After a booster, the protection against an omicron infection still appears about 20% less than protection against the delta variant, said Dr. Egon Ozer of Northwestern University.
But if the virus gets past that first line of defense, the vaccinated have additional layers of protection.
“The vaccines are going to protect you against severe disease, hospitalization and death,” said Houston Methodist’s Long. “And that’s really the most important thing.”
Those extra defenses include T cells that mobilize to beat back the virus, plus memory cells that, once reactivated, race to make more and stronger antibodies.
WHAT ABOUT NATURAL IMMUNITY?
A prior infection doesn’t seem to offer much protection against an omicron infection although, like with vaccination, it may reduce the chances of severe illness.
In South Africa, where omicron already has spread widely, scientists reported a jump in reinfections that they hadn’t seen when two previous mutants, including delta, moved through the country.
In Britain, a report from the Imperial College of London on Friday found the risk of reinfection from omicron was five times higher compared to the earlier delta variant.
Health experts say anyone who’s survived a bout of COVID-19 still should get vaccinated, because the combination generally offers stronger protection.
WHY ELSE DOES OMICRON SPREAD SO FAST?
Scientists are trying to decode the dozens of mutations that omicron carries to figure out what else is going on. Researchers in Hong Kong recently reported hints that omicron may multiply more quickly in the airway than delta did, although not as efficiently deep in the lungs.
What scientists can’t measure is human behavior: Many places were relaxing restrictions, winter forced gatherings indoors and travel has jumped right as omicron began spreading.
IS OMICRON CAUSING MILDER ILLNESS?
It’s still too early to know — especially given that if the vaccinated get a breakthrough infection, it should be milder than if omicron attacks the unvaccinated.
Early reports from South Africa suggested milder illness but doctors were unsure whether that’s because the population is fairly young — or that many retained some protection from a recent delta infection.
And that British study found no evidence that omicron has been milder than delta in Britain, even with young adults — who would be expected to have milder illness — having higher rates of infection with omicron.
“There’s a hint, and I think many of us are hopeful, that omicron will be less severe. But I don’t think we can bet the farm on that. We’re still talking about SARS CoV-2, a virus that has killed millions of people,” said Dr. Jacob Lemieux, who monitors variants for a research collaboration led by Harvard Medical School.
WHO’S MOST AT RISK?
Based on the behavior of other variants, “if you’re older, if you have underlying conditions, if you’re obese, you’re more likely to have severe disease. I don’t think it’s going to be any different” than other variants, said Dr. Carlos del Rio of Emory University.
But even if you don’t get very sick, an omicron infection could certainly ruin the holidays. Experts agree that in addition to getting vaccinated and boosted, it’s wise to get back to the basics of protection: Wear masks indoors, avoid crowds and keep your distance.
___
AP Science Writer Laura Ungar contributed to this report.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Metro nurses say ICU-level patients are being treated in E.R.s, kids sent home same-day from surgeries due to short staffing
At Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, Trisha Ochsner sees young patients wheeled into her recovery room minutes after gall bladder surgeries, non-ruptured appendix removals and tonsilectomies. They used to stay the night for monitoring.
In recent months, in light of tight staffing, overnight stays have become the exception rather than the rule, and kids are sent home within hours of surgery.
Now, “if they do well, it’s out the door they go,” said Ochsner, a pediatric nurse. “It’s become a same-day surgery.”
There’s no shortage of hospital beds at Children’s. In fact, some floors host multiple rooms that sit patient-less. But available beds are meaningless without nurses to staff them.
“COVID has helped shed a light on a … crisis we have dealt with for years,” Ochsner said. “We need appropriate staffing.”
NURSES SPEAK-OUT ON STAFFING
That was a prevailing sentiment Monday during a speak-out at the Minnesota Nurses Association headquarters on St. Paul’s Randolph Avenue.
Nurses from across the state said burn-out during the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated already-skeletal staffing, and the labor shortage during the winter surge has bled over to non-COVID units that are severely backed up or moving patients out the door faster than ever to ration staff hours.
Several nurses said their employers have begun to demand they seek a doctor’s note if they call in sick — an irony, given how overloaded the health system is — or have pressured them to put in extra hours despite the obvious physical and emotional strain.
“For the last two years, our employers have relied on our sense of duty,” said Kelley Anaas, an intensive care nurse at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, an Allina facility. “The truth is we can’t keep showing up like this when they aren’t showing up for us.”
Anaas said a 12-bed neuro-intensive care unit in her hospital has remained locked tight for the past six weeks. Patients who should be in the ICU are being treated in emergency rooms, cardiac floors and triage areas because there’s not enough skilled nurses to care for them in the units with the appropriate resources.
They don’t “earn their spot” in an ICU until it’s obvious they need a ventilator, she said. “It never used to be that way.”
‘THEY CAN’T WAIT EIGHT-TO-10 HOURS’
As a result, she’s seen up to 37 patients sitting in a triage room, many waiting up to 10 hours for care.
“You’re actively having chest pains, but we don’t have a monitor to put you on,” Anaas said. “People walk back out because they can’t wait eight-to-10 hours.”
In response to a media inquiry, a public relations team for Allina Health released a written statement Monday acknowledging “the growing frustration of the nurses, physicians and other care team members who are doing everything possible to care for a sustained surge of patients.”
The statement goes on to say: “We have been very transparent in asking the public to step up and do their part by taking all public health measures to help alleviate the incredible strain on our health care system. This is especially important during the holidays, and in light of a growing influenza infections and the omicron variant.”
The nurses emphasized that hospitals began reducing staff and consolidating facilities as a cost-cutting move even before COVID. The recent closures of M Health Fairview’s St. Joseph’s Hospital and Bethesda Rehab Hospital outside downtown St. Paul were already on the table pre-pandemic.
Children’s Minnesota, which has reduced staff in St. Paul as it moves services to its Minneapolis campus, is still in the process of preparing to relocate its pediatric intensive care unit out of St. Paul, though a timeline was not immediately clear on Monday.
While breakthrough COVID infections are mounting among fully vaccinated patients, the sickest of the sick are still unvaccinated patients, some of whom arrive regretting their decision to forego a jab, said Mary Turner, an ICU nurse at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.
A male patient recently confided in her that he had considered getting vaccinated three times, but friends or family kept talking him out of it, Turner said.
There are days when all 53 beds at her hospital — a Level 1 trauma center — are full.
“On my floor alone, 37 percent of the staff have left,” said Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, who at times appeared to be fighting tears as she addressed a scrum of reporters. “You can’t do this kind of work for two years straight and not feel it.”
News
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Everything you need to know — including the latest COVID updates — about the Week 15 game before tonight’s kickoff
The Chicago Bears have 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list heading into tonight’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
But they at least will have defensive coordinator Sean Desai back in the fold after he was in COVID-19 protocols last week. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor are still out.
We have all the Week 15 updates from Soldier Field.
Pregame
The Chicago Bears announced more bad news regarding their COVID-19 outbreak Sunday when they placed starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Tashaun Gipson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
That gave them 14 players on the list heading into Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.
Johnson and Gipson were two of several big names in an outbreak that especially has affected an already depleted Bears secondary. Starting safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Artie Burns, who started the last three games in place of Kindle Vildor, are also on the list, as is nickel Duke Shelley. Meanwhile, cornerback Xavier Crawford is out because of a concussion and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson is out with a broken forearm.
So the Bears could be in for a big test against a Vikings offense that averages 390.5 yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.
“There’s always something new, and that’s a part of life in the NFL as a leader,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said Saturday of dealing with the challenges this week. “It can try to break you down, but you’ve got to stay positive and you expect the unexpected and you deal with it full steam ahead and you stay positive and you roll.”
Also on the COVID-19 list are right tackle Larry Borom, wide receiver Allen Robinson, quarterback Andy Dalton, tight end Jesse James, defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr., linebackers Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Sam Kamara, running back Ryan Nall and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter.
Injury report
Along with Crawford and Houston-Carson, left tackle Jason Peters will not play because of a high right ankle sprain.
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (shoulder) are doubtful.
The status of inside linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks will be worth watching after both were listed as questionable. Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and Hicks has missed four games with an ankle injury. The Bears thought Hicks might be ready to play last week, but he was ruled out the day before.
The Vikings listed wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) as questionable.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before tonight’s kickoff (7:15 p.m., ESPN).
Catch up on the latest news out of Arlington Heights.
News
Kendrick Bourne and three other Patriots added to Reserve/COVID-19 list
The Patriots placed wide receiver Kendrick Bourne on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, along with linebackers Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone, and Ronnie Perkins.
Bourne’s availability for Sunday’s showdown with the Bills is now in question. As it is, both Nelson Agholor and N’Keal Harry both had to leave Saturday night’s loss to Indy after suffering injuries.
Both suffered head injuries, as Harry needed help off the field after a helmet-to-helmet hit late in the fourth quarter.
Bourne currently leads all Patriots receivers with 667 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.
So it appears the Patriots could be short-handed at receiver in the biggest game of the year with just Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski available. Kristian Wilkerson is on the practice squad and could be summoned if necessary.
Langi and Perkins are both on injured reserve, while McGrone has been on the non-football injury list since the start of the season, so they wouldn’t factor in to the rematch with the Bills.
The COVID-19 outbreaks continue league-wise, as a total of 47 players across the NFL were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19, the highest single-day total for the league.
EXPLAINER: Boosters key to fight omicron, lot still to learn
NFT Shot up in 2021-NFT.NYC Co-founder Cameron Bale
Metro nurses say ICU-level patients are being treated in E.R.s, kids sent home same-day from surgeries due to short staffing
“Styling Hollywood” Stars Jason Bolden & Adair Curtis Want You To Live Grand This Holiday Season
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Everything you need to know — including the latest COVID updates — about the Week 15 game before tonight’s kickoff
John Mulaney’s Ex Anna Marie Tendler Seemingly Shades Him After His Baby’s Birth
Kendrick Bourne and three other Patriots added to Reserve/COVID-19 list
Chris Noth dropped from Queen Latifah’s ‘The Equalizer’ amid sex assault allegations
Robbins: Trump’s troupe takes the Fifth over schemes behind Jan. 6
Jets’ young secondary continues to improve even as losses pile up
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News5 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News2 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week