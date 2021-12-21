Bitcoin
Fan Controlled Football DAO Powered By Flare
London, United Kingdom, 21st December, 2021,
Flare, the blockchain infrastructure pioneers bringing EVM compatible smart contracts to simple payment chains like XRP, Doge and others, has announced a new partnership with Fan Controlled Football (FCF) to power the league’s collectible NFTs & set the stage for a DAO voting platform which would create the first professional sports team controlled by a DAO on a blockchain.
FCF will mint and issue the league’s first-ever commemorative Season v1.0 NFTs (non-fungible tokens) on Flare. Each NFT will encapsulate a video clip of a key moment from FCF’s exciting Season v1.0, such as Johnny Manziel’s first snap in the league, Josh “Flash” Gordon’s game-winning hail mary catch in his first FCF game, or the fan-called, game winning walk-off touchdown in the FCF People’s Championship game. Once Season v2.0 commences, FCF will continue to capture key moments and offer them to fans via play-to-earn NFT drops that reward fans for participating in drafting the players and calling the plays in real-time.
In addition to NFTs, FCF and Flare are laying the groundwork for a future expansion team fully controlled by a DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) to be built on Flare. Flare’s unique blockchain lego structure will help deliver the DAO format for fans to collaborate in a seamless, transparent fashion and build on the promise of greater community power.
A DAO-led expansion team follows FCF’s vision for innovation and would add to the FCF’s unique mix of teams, which includes the recently announced Ballerz Collective – two NFT-controlled expansion teams with ownership groups that include Steve Aoki, 888, Tiki and Ronde Barber, and the Knights of Degen NFT community.
As part of the partnership Flare will become a league sponsor, providing the new network with integrated branding during the FCF’s live, interactive games seen by millions of fans around the globe on Twitch.tv/FCF, NBCLX, Peacock, and DAZN.
Flare’s Turing-complete smart contracts and low carbon footprint allows fans to lead their team to glory, on the blockchain, without the environmental costs associated with traditional consensus solutions.
Flare isn’t the only example of FCF leveraging advanced technologies to enhance the fan experience. Prior to FCF’s first season in February 2021, the league announced an integration with IBM Watson and hinted at a Watson-led AI expansion team coming in a future season.
Hugo Philion, CEO and Co-Founder, Flare: ”After the phenomenal success of season 1, we are absolutely thrilled to formalize our partnership with the global sports disruptors Fan Controlled Football. Utilizing DAOs and NFTs built on Flare means the relationship football fans have craved for years but the existing commercial model of sport prevented is now possible. Excitingly, season 2 will be exploding from Twitch into the metaverse and beyond. Passionate fans of American Football come and own your team and make your calls happen in real life.”
“We are incredibly excited to work with Flare and its team to explore all the possibilities the Flare network opens for FCF,” said Sohrob Farudi, CEO and Co-Founder of Fan Controlled Football. “Building on Flare allows us to tap into communities and ecosystems like XRP, DOGE, and Litecoin that were previously closed to the world of NFTs and blockchain-based play-to-earn gaming.”
About Flare
Flare is a scalable, low carbon, low cost, highly decentralized smart contract platform that runs the Ethereum Virtual Machine and utilizes Federated Byzantine Agreement-based consensus. The platform’s native token Spark (FLR) enables Flare to unleash tremendous value in diverse ecosystems and blockchain communities. Flare is unique in that it derives its network structure from its underlying integrated networks, leveraging the decentralization and security of the underlying networks. Flare’s development team features experts from the worlds of electronic engineering, distributed systems, quantum computing, mathematics, computer science, quantitative finance and risk management.
About Fan Controlled Football (FCF)
Fan Controlled Football (FCF) is a real-world professional sports league stacked with pro-caliber athletes playing fast-paced, high-scoring 7-vs-7 style of football on a 50-yard field, where the fans are in charge. For the first time in sports history, fans get to call all the shots for their team, including team branding, player drafting and real-time play calling. Games are streamed live on Twitch, NBCLX, Peacock, and DAZN.
DOGAMÍ Secures $6m From Ubisoft and Others To Build The Petaverse On Tezos
Paris, France, 21st December, 2021,
DOGAMÍ, the first mass-market play-to-earn NFT game powered by Tezos, secures $6M in funding from Ubisoft, Animoca Brands, and The Sandbox co-founders. The funding will help establish the future of pet ownership 3.0 and the role of blockchain technology in these proceedings.
DOGAMÍ continues to turn heads in the world of gaming and pet ownership. The recent round of funding is a firm nod of approval from various cross-industry blockchain leaders. The pre-seed fundraising noted support from Ubisoft, Animoca Brands, The Sandbox’s co-founders, XAnge, Blockchain Founder Fund, Ghaf Capital, and Draper Goren Holm. Such outspoken support from these industry leaders validates DOGAMÍ’s approach to play-to-earn gaming.
Ubisoft VP Strategic Innovation Lab Nicolas Pouard adds:
“At Ubisoft, we believe that blockchain holds a key to the future of the videogame industry, bringing new possibilities for players and developers alike. We think DOGAMÍ shares this vision and contributes to the opening of blockchain gaming to mainstream players.”
DOGAMÍ combines AAA NFT gaming with investing and pet ownership 3.0. The game resides on the Tezos blockchain, renowned for being more energy-efficient than other public blockchain ecosystems. Moreover, DOGAMí paves the way for establishing a “Petaverse” where players can adopt and raise their unique 3D dog companion and earn $DOGA tokens in the process. More importantly, DOGAMÍ has become the top play-to-earn game project in the Tezos ecosystem.
Players entering the Petaverse will train and play with over 300 DOGAMÍ breeds. Every breed has unique traits and will provide a slightly different user experience. Interaction between players and virtual pets occurs through the augmented reality-enabled mobile application. Additionally, there is lore surrounding the Petaverse to explore. That lore is created by Bryan J.L. Glass, an alumnus of Marvel, Image and DC Comics who worked on Thor, The Mice Templar, and Adventures Of Superman.
Players engaging with the Petaverse will earn $DOGA Tokens when completing various tasks. The currency is used to buy consumables, build a digital wardrobe, purchase tickets to virtual events, collect badges, and breed DOGAMÍ. Additionally, $DOGA will be traded through centralized and decentralized exchanges on the secondary market.
DOGAMÍ CEO and Co-founder Maximilian Stoeckl comments:
“At DOGAMÍ, we aspire to develop a play-to-earn game that pushes the envelope in terms of design, user experience & mass appeal. We believe strongly in the opportunities & the empowerment that web3 has to offer. The early support of world-class investors as well as advanced negotiations with strong commercial partners are highly reassuring and encourage us in our beliefs.”
ABOUT DOGAMÍ
DOGAMÍ is the first mass-market NFT play-to-earn AR mobile game, where you adopt and raise your 3D dog and earn $DOGA in the Petaverse. Co-Founded in mid 2021 by Max Stoeckl (CEO, previously BCG), Bilal El Alamy (CTO, Blockchain serial entrepreneur), Adrien Magdelaine (COO, previously Wamiz, pet industry serial entrepreneur) and Kristofer D. Penseyres (CBO, previously Sony Pictures, Branding & Partnership Expert). Supported by a European team of 30+ including Art Director Gregory Magadoux (previously Ubisoft). Discover more on Dogami.com
Native USDC Support Can Tremendously Accelerate Avalanche’s DeFi Potential
Avalanche continues to build strong momentum in the world of decentralized finance. Its overall Total Value Locked has risen sharply, making it the fourth-most valuable chain in DeFi. Moreover, the launch of the USDC stablecoin on this network will further enhance Avalanche’s appeal in this space.
The Growth of Avalanche
While most Defi activity takes place on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Terra, Avalanche continues to cement its industry position. It is a very active network that provides tremendous technical benefits, making it a solid contender for those three networks. In addition, the enhanced scaling opportunities of Avalanche’s technology stack make it a viable alternative to Ethereum, per the BofA.
Avalanche has smart contract capabilities that make it a viable developer environment for DApps, decentralized finance, NFTs, blockchain gaming, and more. Hundreds of projects are being built on the platform today, all of which benefit from its faster settlement times and lower network costs. Moreover, Avalanche’s network throughput is as high as 4,500 TPS, providing much better scalability than Ethereum or other ecosystems.
The recent addition of the USDC stable coin to Avalanche will unlock more opportunities for decentralized finance. USDC is the second-biggest stablecoin on the market and maintains a market capitalization of over $42 billion. The move comes right after the launch of a $200 million incubation fund for DeFi development on the Avalanche blockchain.
While USDC was available before – through a bridge from Ethereum to this blockchain – launching the native asset as part of the ecosystem is a significant move. Minting and printing USDC on Avalanche helps users save costs and removes the headaches associated with buying and selling. Moreover, USDC is more popular on Avalanche than Tether’s USDT, which is rather intriguing.
Beneficial To Various DeFi Protocol
The native launch of USDC on Avalanche will prove beneficial to the various decentralized finance projects in this ecosystem. One of the beneficiaries is BENQI, a decentralized non-custodial liquidity market protocol. Its native technology helps DeFi scale through various yield-generating products. Additionally, BENQI offers a lending and borrowing market, with liquid staking introduced later.
Lending and borrowing is a large part of decentralized finance. Users will often borrow crypto assets that can retain their value, and stablecoins make for an excellent option. The launch of native USDC on Avalanche will enhance the appeal of lending and borrowing protocols under Avalanche’s banner today and in the future.
Moreover, Avalanche has dozens of other decentralized finance protocols, products, and services where USDC integration can prove beneficial. As overall liquidity in the ecosystem continues to grow month-over-month, the addition of the second-biggest stablecoin by market cap can help keep the momentum rolling.
AdaSwap Collaborates With COTI Issued- Djed Stablecoin
- AdaSwap will explore listing Djed on the AdaSwap DEX.
- AdaSwap users that provide liquidity in Djed trading pairs will be rewarded.
AdaSwap, the inventor of the AdaSwap ecosystem, has collaborated with Djed to examine how it may be connected to the AdaSwap DEX, the first decentralized exchange on the Cardano network. AdaSwap will explore listing Djed on the AdaSwap DEX and utilize Djed’s stablecoin network.
A native, gamified DEX for Cardano will enable the crypto community to exchange their tokens in seconds for affordable costs. Part of the project is creating a Cardano NFT marketplace and fixed-term, high-yield liquidity pools where token holders may stake, buy and sell NFTs while earning interest.
Djed acts as an autonomous institution using an algorithmic, Cardano-based stablecoin system that buys and sells at a predetermined price. Decentralized financial activities are ideal for Djed because of its pricing stability. Minting and burning tokens keep the price constant by providing a reserve base.
Lennon Qualmann, CEO of AdaSwap, said:
“As a Cardano believer, I love seeing COTI’s strong involvement in the Cardano space, it shows the potential being created for the Cardano ecosystem by innovative participation.”
Complexity, costs, worldwide inclusion, congestion, and hazards associated with DeFi are addressed by COTI’s finance on the blockchain ecosystem. Consensus technique based on machine COTI uses Trustchain to do this. The Trustchain method uses a revolutionary multi-DAG data structure that is scalable, rapid, private, inclusive, low-cost, and tailored for finance.
COTI is in charge of publishing the Djed stablecoin’s smart contracts and minting Djed and the reserve coins used in its pegging mechanism. AdaSwap users that provide liquidity in Djed trading pairs will be rewarded.
