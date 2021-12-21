Former Loons winger Ethan Finlay signs two-year deal with Austin FC

One of the few remaining players from Minnesota United’s inaugural season has officially left the club.

Winger Ethan Finlay has signed a two-year guaranteed contract with Austin FC, the club announced Monday. The Loons offered Finlay a contract to return next season, but the 31-year-old instead opted to become a free agent.

Finlay, who was born in Duluth, was a regular starter with the Loons up until this season, when Franco Fragapane and Robin Lod usurped him in the lineup.

Next season, the Loons will host Austin FC on Aug. 20 at Allianz Field and go on the road to play the second-year franchise on April 10.

“My family and I are excited to be joining Austin FC and experience all that the great city of Austin has to offer,” Finlay said in a statement. “I have always respected and admired (sporting director Claudio Reyna and head coach Josh Wolff) throughout their careers, so a chance to be a part of this organization is something I could not pass up. I hope to bring leadership and a winning culture to this young but prolific club.”

Finlay joined Minnesota in a trade with Columbus Crew midway through the 2017 season and had 19 goals and 12 assists in 6,143 regular-season minutes with MNUFC. Finlay played in four MLS Cup Playoff games with the Loons in 2019-20, but had a concussion and missed the 3-1 first-round loss to Portland Timbers on Nov. 21.

Finlay has been an executive board member for the MLS Players Association, and while he didn’t wear the captain’s armband in Minnesota, the 10-year MLS veteran, who had five seasons with Columbus, was a routine spokesman for MNUFC.

With Finlay gone, Minnesota has only one player (Michael Boxall) from the 2017 roster under contract for 2022, while the club been working on re-signing a second player (Brent Kallman).