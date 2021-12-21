News
Halftime: Chicago Bears trail Minnesota Vikings 10-3
The Chicago Bears have 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list heading into tonight’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
But they at least will have defensive coordinator Sean Desai back in the fold after he was in COVID-19 protocols last week. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor are still out.
We have all the Week 15 updates from Soldier Field.
Halftime: Bears trail 10-3 after losing 2 fumbles
The Bears lost two fumbles in the first half and trailed the Vikings 10-3 at halftime.
Quarterback Justin Fields and running back David Montgomery each had a turnover. Fields’ lost fumble led to a Vikings field goal, and one drive later, Montgomery lost the ball in the red zone.
The Bears defense, which was missing all of its starters in the secondary because of COVID-19 and injury, did a decent job slowing the Vikings offense.
After Robert Quinn recorded his second sack of the night against Kirk Cousins — his 16th sack of the season — Cousins threw an interception right to Bears safety Deon Bush, who was all alone down the field.
The Bears had a chance to score late in the second quarter, but Vikings defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson blocked Cairo Santos’ 49-yard field-goal attempt. Santos made a 34-yarder earlier in the quarter.
Cousins’ 12-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson gave the Vikings a 7-0 lead with 5:03 to play in the first quarter. On the third-and-5 play, Jefferson beat Bush in the end zone.
Jefferson also caught an 18-yard pass with Marqui Christian in coverage on third-and-8 during the drive to get the Vikings to the 34-yard line.
The Vikings made it 10-0 on a drive that started after Fields fumbled when Cameron Dantzler hit him on a run. Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr recovered.
The Vikings had first-and-10 at the 12 after Bears coach Matt Nagy was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for arguing with an official. But the Bears forced Cousins to throw incomplete and stopped Dalvin Cook for no gain before Quinn sacked Cousins on third down. Greg Joseph then made a 37-yard field goal.
Cousins completed 9 of 16 passes for 60 yards and the touchdown, and Cook had 10 carries for 44 yards.
Fields completed 10 of 12 passes for 93 yards, and Montgomery had 11 carries for 45 yards.
Bears punt returner Jakeem Grant, who was named to the Pro Bowl before the game, left to be evaluated for a concussion.
Inactives announced
Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks are active Monday night against the Vikings.
Smith suffered a hamstring injury against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. He hasn’t missed any starts, but he aggravated the injury last week against the Green Bay Packers.
Hicks missed the last four games with an ankle injury.
The Bears activated offensive tackle Germain Ifedi from injured reserve, and he will play Monday. Ifedi has been out since Oct. 10 with a knee injury and returned to practice last week.
The Bears elevated eight players from the practice squad, and all are active: wide receivers Nsimba Webster and Dazz Newsome, defensive backs Thomas Graham Jr., Dee Virgin, Michael Joseph and BoPete Keyes, linebacker Charles Snowden and defensive end LaCale London.
Inactive for the Bears are cornerback Xavier Crawford, left tackle Jason Peters, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga.
All 14 players who entered the day on the reserve/COVID-19 list also are out.
For the Vikings, quarterback Kellen Mond, wide receiver Adam Thielen, linebacker Chazz Surratt and guard Wyatt Davis are inactive.
Pregame
The Chicago Bears announced more bad news regarding their COVID-19 outbreak Sunday when they placed starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Tashaun Gipson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
That gave them 14 players on the list heading into Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.
Johnson and Gipson were two of several big names in an outbreak that especially has affected an already depleted Bears secondary. Starting safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Artie Burns, who started the last three games in place of Kindle Vildor, are also on the list, as is nickel Duke Shelley. Meanwhile, cornerback Xavier Crawford is out because of a concussion and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson is out with a broken forearm.
So the Bears could be in for a big test against a Vikings offense that averages 390.5 yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.
“There’s always something new, and that’s a part of life in the NFL as a leader,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said Saturday of dealing with the challenges this week. “It can try to break you down, but you’ve got to stay positive and you expect the unexpected and you deal with it full steam ahead and you stay positive and you roll.”
Also on the COVID-19 list are right tackle Larry Borom, wide receiver Allen Robinson, quarterback Andy Dalton, tight end Jesse James, defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr., linebackers Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Sam Kamara, running back Ryan Nall and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter.
Injury report
Along with Crawford and Houston-Carson, left tackle Jason Peters will not play because of a high right ankle sprain.
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (shoulder) are doubtful.
The status of inside linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks will be worth watching after both were listed as questionable. Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and Hicks has missed four games with an ankle injury. The Bears thought Hicks might be ready to play last week, but he was ruled out the day before.
The Vikings listed wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) as questionable.
Catch up before tonight's kickoff (7:15 p.m., ESPN).
Catch up on the latest news out of Arlington Heights.
News
Neighbors tried saving 91-year-old who died in St. Louis County house fire
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — When a fire broke out at a home in south St. Louis County, neighbors said they rushed to save a 91-year-old woman inside the residence — but they could not get to her in time.
Helen Roeslein died in the fire, which happened in the 5000 block of Peyton Place Court around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
“It was a rough night, our entire street was lined with emergency vehicles,” said neighbor Jake Hrevus, who lives next door.
Hrevus said his wife went outside to their dog in from the backyard when she noticed a bright light.
“Next thing you know, she pokes her head out and says the house next door is on fire, get the kids out of our house, call 911,” said Hrevus.
He said he tried to save his 91-year-old neighbor as flames billowed through the roof.
“We came up to the front porch and tried to beat down the door, and the smoke was just too suffocating and thick to stand there for more than a few seconds,” Hrevus said.
Firefighters rushed to the scene and found the home engulfed in flames. They put the fire out and found Roeslein dead near the front of her home, exactly one week before Christmas.
“All of this happening the week of Christmas is a tough thing for neighbors, friends, and families,” Hrevus said. “Helen was a really great neighbor and a really nice lady, and she’ll be missed.”
Neighbors said family members had been at the home trying to salvage any items they could. A memorial with flowers can now be seen outside her home.
The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating, but preliminary reports show the fire was accidental. The Mehlville Fire Protection District said it could be weeks to months until the full investigation is complete.
News
Truck flips over on icy road in Maryland Heights; driver survives
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A pickup truck flipped over after hitting black ice Monday morning on Page Ave in Maryland Heights.
Captain Robert Daus, with the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District, said the driver of the vehicle extracted himself from the car, and no other people were injured. Daus said the driver is lucky to be alive.
“It was pretty obvious that it was icy road conditions just in that overpass, on that one stretch, that caused that problem this morning,” Daus said. “Those overpasses can be very dangerous, especially when they freeze quickly.”
Daus said it could happen to anyone this time of year.
“We’re in this fluctuating temperature right now where during the day something can appear wet, but at night, especially during the early morning commute, it’s an icy patch,” he said. “We want drivers to be aware of that and slow down for commutes.”
Daus said the department is trained to be ready for any type of accident.
“Some accidents are worse than others,” he said. “I’m happy to report that everybody was uninjured, and no other vehicles were involved in this one.”
News
Man once convicted of arson named acting chief of Metro East fire department
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – There were high emotions and high drama at the fire district board meeting in East Carondelet on Monday, as a once-convicted arsonist was named Acting Fire Chief of the Prairie Du Pont Volunteer Fire Department in St. Clair County, Illinois.
The board removed Chief John Rosencranz from his post and replaced him with Assistant Chief Jerame Simmons. The two were seated at the same table when the change was made.
Board members say they have good reasons for making the change but they have not made those reasons public.
That’s not good enough for all but three of their firefighters.
One firefighter took off his fire department shirt and threw it at the fire district board. Minutes later, he plopped his gear onto the table in front of them.
Ten of the department’s 13 firefighters quit on the spot. Jerame Simmons is the son of Herb Simmons, the long-time director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.
Jerame Simmons pleaded guilty to arson more than 20 years ago when he was just 18. He was accused of setting fire to a vacant home and setting another, smaller fire, at Dupo High School. He served probation.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has since pardoned him, he said.
“It’s a pardon. Still, the town remembers the school being set on fire,” said former fire captain Laura Rosencranz, wife of the former chief. “The town remembers the house set on fire where we had firefighters fall and be injured.”
“I think it’s appalling and disgusting,” said former chief John Rosencranz. “We’re not going to have the adequate protection here. It’s not going to be as it should be here. I’m kind of blindsided but not. I knew it was coming, but I didn’t expect it to be a couple of days before Christmas.”
Seven years ago, Rosencranz said his family lost their home to a fire on Christmas. The board did not give him a reason for his dismissal, he said.
The chiefs of two neighboring departments, Cahokia and Dupo, said they supported the change and had full confidence in Jerame Simmons as acting chief. He had been a devoted volunteer firefighter at area departments for years, they said. They added that their departments would help fill any gaps in coverage left by the resignations.
Rosencranz and his supporters planned to take the matter before the St. Clair County Board, on Monday evening.
