News
Here’s where you’ll need proof of vaccination beginning Jan. 15 in Boston
A new Boston policy requiring proof of vaccination to enter “select” indoor spaces including restaurants, fitness centers and entertainment venues takes effect next month, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday.
Patrons and employees entering the following indoor spaces must provide proof of vaccination beginning Jan. 15 for one shot and Feb. 15 for a second shot:
- Indoor dining: Restaurants, bars and all indoor dining areas. The mandate excludes outdoor dining and charitable food services such as soup kitchens.
- Indoor entertainment, recreational and event venues: Movie theaters, music or concert venues, commercial event and party venues, museums and galleries, professional sports arenas and indoor stadiums, convention centers and exhibition halls, performing arts theaters, bowling alleys and other recreational centers.
- Indoor fitness centers: Commercial gyms, fitness, yoga/pilates/barre/dance studios, boxing/kickboxing gyms, fitness boot camps, indoor pools and other facilities used for conducting group fitness classes.
- All 18,000 city workers must have at least one shot by Jan. 15 and be fully vaccinated by Feb. 15.
Key dates:
- Jan. 15: The deadline for patrons at “select” indoor spaces and city workers to have at least one shot.
- Feb. 15: The deadline for patrons, employees and city workers to have received a second shot.
- March 1: The deadline for children to be vaccinated to enter “select” indoor spaces.
How to provide proof of vaccination against coronavirus:
- A CDC vaccination card.
- A digital image of a CDC vaccination card.
- An image of any official immunization record.
- A city of Boston vaccine verification app.
- Any third-party COVID vaccine verification app.
News
Russian hacker nabbed in alleged multi-million scheme that stole information from U.S. companies
A Kremlin-backed Russian hacker who allegedly made tens of millions of dollars stealing information from U.S. companies’ internal computer networks has been extradited from Switzerland and now faces criminal charges in Boston.
Vladislav Klyushin, 41, of Moscow, appeared in federal court Monday facing multiple counts of conspiracy and fraud. His four Russian counterparts in the sophisticated cybercrime gang remain at large.
“In simple terms, they hacked U.S. networks, stole inside information and cheated honest investors out of millions of dollars,” said Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell, after unsealing the charges.
Klyushin was arrested in Sion, Switzerland on March 21, 2021, and extradited to the U.S. on Dec. 18.
According to court documents, the alleged hackers began gaining entry to the computer systems of multiple U.S. companies in 2018, including, but not limited to: Tesla, GrubHub, Kohl’s, Roku and Boston-based company Hubspot. The cyber criminals allegedly installed software that stole employee’s usernames and passwords, then hacked into companies’ internal networks. Using that information, documents said they then traded stocks and netted lucrative profits, operating with addresses outside of Russia to conceal their identities.
“Prosecution of the crimes alleged against Klyushin today are important to anyone with a 401(k) or any other retirement account, or any investment account, because the crimes charged today undermine the integrity of the U.S. capital markets. It’s the kind of crime that undermines the security of all our investments,” Mendell said.
Mendell said Kylushin’s ties to the Russian Federation, also known as the Kremlin, are well-established through a Russian company called M-13, of which Klyushin served as the first deputy general director.
Authorities brought Klyushin to Boston because the alleged hacking went through an undisclosed data center located in the Boston area. Mendell added the FBI highly regards the Boston team of security frauds investigators and prosecutors for their expertise.
Klyushin faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison if found guilty on all charges of of conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud, as well as devastating fines.
His alleged coconspirators include: Ivan Ermakov, Nikolai Rumiantcev, Mikhail Vladimirovich and Igor Sergeevich.
The alleged criminals distributed their trading across several banks in Western Europe and the United States, including Denmark and Portugal. They also are said to have “misled brokerage firms about the nature of their trading activities.”
News
Celtics Notebook: COVID triggers a G-League bonanza
The Celtics signed C.J. Miles, a 34-year-old veteran who was playing with the G-League’s Ignite who hasn’t played in the NBA since January 2020, to a 10-day hardship contract on Monday to cover for the shortfall from what is now seven players in health and safety protocols.
With Luke Kornet, Theo Pinson and Juwan Morgan already plucked off the Maine Celtics roster by other NBA teams scrambling to fill roster spots, and the Celtics now adding Miles to their other G-League signing Justin Jackson, it’s a rare time to be a basketball minor leaguer.
Few can identify with the sudden signing frenzy like Ime Udoka, himself a G-League veteran.
“We joked about it, who on our staff is available,” the Celtics coach said before Monday’s game against another shorthanded team, Philadelphia. “We got Garrett Jackson that plays with guys and Tony Dobbins, we were looking at old film and old pictures again. So we’re joking about it back there.
“But I said this is the best time ever to be a G League guy or ex-veteran that’s been available because guys get snatched up left and right,” said Udoka. “It’s like, who can get them the quickest, who can find the best guy the quickest. And so we’ve had not only our two-way guys that are in the protocol right now, Kornett and Theo Pinson just got grabbed up. So before we could do something, there are possibly other teams snatching people up. And so I’ve been through it as a G League player and this situation would have been ideal back then.”
And as evidenced by the Celtics’ signing of Miles — a onetime valuable sniper for teams like Indiana, Cleveland and Utah — there’s fresh room for some previously over-the-hill types.
Doc Rivers has heard from a few of the latter, especially with the league loosening up the restrictions on replacement players.
“Let me tell you, with the announcement today, I got a couple of calls from people, and I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me, You can’t play anymore’” said the Sixers coach. “I told one of them that — you can’t play basketball, what are you talking about, a round of golf? Some of them can play. There’s guys who retired for whatever reason and they’re looking at it like, 10 games? I can get back in.”
Rob Williams a late scratch
The turnstyle went into a wild spin Monday night. Though Jayson Tatum (ankle), Romeo Langford (neck) and Dennis Schroder (non-COVID illness) were all listed as available after pre-game workouts, Rob Williams was a late scratch for personal reasons.
That left Udoka with Enes Freedom — an emergency starter — and Bruno Fernando as his main foils for Joel Embiid. The process, as Udoka admits, rarely gets this wild.
“It is different than injury or illness as far as you kind of get a sense of when guys will be back, or if they’ll be out, something obviously happened,” he said. “And so this is different where you’re almost holding your breath on a daily basis based on test results. And so that changes a little bit but, in general, we have a group of guys, especially Jaylen (Brown), Jayson, some of those guys, Jaylen coming off the injury, that have carried the load all year — Dennis before he got hurt.
“These guys played heavy minutes and kind of maneuvered everything with guys being in and out of the lineup,” said Udoka. “So we’re relying on those guys until the others get back. Haven’t had a whole team a lot this year and have done OK at times and really competed well at times. So, it is what it is and you just have to be ready with that. But to your point, an injury is one thing. Knowing Jaylen was going to be out versus a guy getting positive results day-of and having to kind of adjust on the fly from there. So those are two different things, but we’ve maneuvered them well at times this year, and kind of like I said, had a lot of practice with it.”
Tatum named Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Tatum won the honor for the fifth time in his career — his first this season — after averaging 31.3 points on 50% shooting over three games against Milwaukee, Golden State and New York.
“Well deserved. As I mentioned, that’s a guy that’s pretty much carried the load for us all year, shouldered a lot of responsibility with guys being in and out and there’s been steady and consistent,” said Udoka. “One of the top minutes per game guys in the league and like it just shows to his professionalism. I sent him a text the other night just appreciating the work he’s put in. Like I said, I’ve seen it, for a guy that age and what he does to take care of himself and prepare himself for the game. And so it’s well deserved. You like to see them rewarded for that hard work, discipline, dedication, all the things he does well and it’s needed for us. It’s gotten us to this point where we’re at with guys in and out and, like I said, we appreciate his professionalism and he’s a perfect example of what we want and what we’re looking for.”
News
Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of new US COVID cases
By MIKE STOBBE
NEW YORK (AP) — Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in only one week.
In much of the country, it’s even higher. Omicron is responsible for an estimated 90% or more of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest. The national rate suggests that more than 650,000 omicron infections occurred in the U.S. last week.
Since the end of June, the delta variant had been the main version causing U.S. infections. As recently as the end of November, more than 99.5% of coronaviruses were delta, according to CDC data.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the new numbers reflect the kind of growth seen in other countries.
“These numbers are stark, but they’re not surprising,” she said.
Scientists in Africa first sounded the alarm about omicron less than a month ago and on Nov. 26 the World Health Organization designated it as a “variant of concern.” The mutant has since shown up in about 90 countries.
Much about the omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing omicron infection but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.
“All of us have a date with omicron,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”
Adalja said he was not surprised by the CDC data showing omicron overtaking delta in the U.S., given what was seen in South Africa, the U.K. and Denmark. He predicted spread over the holidays, including breakthrough infections among the vaccinated and serious complications among the unvaccinated that could stress hospitals already burdened by delta.
Dr. Eric Topol, head of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, said other countries had seen omicron’s fast growth, but the U.S. data showed “a remarkable jump in such a short time.”
Topol also said it’s unclear how much milder omicron really is compared with other variants.
“That’s the big uncertainty now,” Topol said. “We have to count on it being a lot of hospitalizations and a lot severe disease from omicron.”
CDC’s estimates are based on thousands of coronavirus specimens collected each week through university and commercial laboratories and state and local health departments. Scientists analyze their genetic sequences to determine which versions of the COVID-19 viruses are most abundant.
On Monday, the CDC revised its estimate for omicron cases for the week that ended Dec. 11, after analyzing more samples. About 13% of the cases that week were from omicron, not the 3% previously reported. The week before, omicron accounted for just 0.4% of cases.
CDC officials said they do not yet have estimates of how many hospitalizations or deaths are due to omicron.
Though there remain a lot of new infections caused by the delta variant, “I anticipate that over time that delta will be crowded out by omicron,” Walensky said.
___
Associated Press writers Lauran Neergaard and Carla K. Johnson contributed to this report.
___
The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Here’s where you’ll need proof of vaccination beginning Jan. 15 in Boston
Russian hacker nabbed in alleged multi-million scheme that stole information from U.S. companies
Celtics Notebook: COVID triggers a G-League bonanza
Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of new US COVID cases
Broncos Fifth-Quarter: Off-target throw to Courtland Sutton was final missed chance for offense
Christina Aguilera Celebrates 41st Birthday With Sexy Topless Photo Shoot
EU approves Novavax COVID vaccine; US still waiting
Moderna’s booster significantly increases antibody levels against omicron variant, Cambridge company says
Battenfeld: Biden set for big coronavirus speech, but will a divided nation listen?
Feared egg, pork shortages over easy after lawmakers strike deal to stave off new strict regulations
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News5 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News2 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week