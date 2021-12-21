Holo (HOT) Token Maintains Bullish Momentum

- Holo employs a worldwide network of servers to encrypt the communication.
- Dapps created on the Holochain platform rely on a network of servers.
Holo is a distributed peer-to-peer network for hosting decentralized apps created using Holochain, a framework for constructing Dapps that does not need the usage of blockchain technology. Moreover, hosted on the internet by Holo network users, Dapps are readily available via Holo as a bridge between the broader internet and applications produced using Holochain.
Dapps created on the Holochain platform rely on a network of servers to store and process their data. A price is charged for each transaction of HoloFuel, which means that Holo’s income model is directly linked to the growth of apps and hosts on the network.
Expected to Continue the Bull Run
In order to minimize the danger of handling any one entity with too much control, Holo’s development team has built it to be as decentralized as possible. Furthermore, Holo employs a worldwide network of servers to encrypt the communication between hosts and apps. The HOT token is an excellent long-term investment in a bullish market. Furthermore, it’s expected that the HOT token will continue its current Bull Run and finish the year at about $0.01. However, the crypto market is very volatile.
It’s possible to buy HOT on cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, MXC.COM, and Bitrue. Furthermore, it may be traded on spot markets against fiat currencies such as the US dollar and the euro, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), and the stablecoin Tether (USDT).
According to CoinMarketCap, the Holo price today is $0.007975 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $255,567,199 USD. Moreover, Holo is up 16.75% in the last 24 hours.