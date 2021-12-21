Connect with us

Bitcoin

Holo (HOT) Token Maintains Bullish Momentum

Published

1 min ago

on

Holo (HOT) Token Maintains Bullish Momentum
Altcoin News
  • Holo employs a worldwide network of servers to encrypt the communication.
  • Dapps created on the Holochain platform rely on a network of servers.

Holo is a distributed peer-to-peer network for hosting decentralized apps created using Holochain, a framework for constructing Dapps that does not need the usage of blockchain technology. Moreover, hosted on the internet by Holo network users, Dapps are readily available via Holo as a bridge between the broader internet and applications produced using Holochain.

Dapps created on the Holochain platform rely on a network of servers to store and process their data. A price is charged for each transaction of HoloFuel, which means that Holo’s income model is directly linked to the growth of apps and hosts on the network.

Expected to Continue the Bull Run

In order to minimize the danger of handling any one entity with too much control, Holo’s development team has built it to be as decentralized as possible. Furthermore, Holo employs a worldwide network of servers to encrypt the communication between hosts and apps. The HOT token is an excellent long-term investment in a bullish market. Furthermore, it’s expected that the HOT token will continue its current Bull Run and finish the year at about $0.01. However, the crypto market is very volatile.

Holo HOT Token Maintains Bullish Momentum
HOT/USDT: Source: TradingView

It’s possible to buy HOT on cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, MXC.COM, and Bitrue. Furthermore, it may be traded on spot markets against fiat currencies such as the US dollar and the euro, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), and the stablecoin Tether (USDT).

According to CoinMarketCap, the Holo price today is $0.007975 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $255,567,199 USD. Moreover, Holo is up 16.75% in the last 24 hours. 

Bitcoin

Crypto.com to Become Exclusive Cryptocurrency and NFT Partner of Angel City FC

Published

59 mins ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

Crypto.com to Become Exclusive Cryptocurrency and NFT Partner of Angel City FC
  • Crypto.com would rename the STAPLES Center.
  • Crypto.com aims to increase crypto access internationally.

Crypto.com, the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency platform, announced today that it is the official cryptocurrency and NFT partner of the Angel City Football Club. This is the first time a powerful cryptocurrency platform has directly sponsored a professional women’s sports team.

This is to promote financial education, independence, and empowerment. In a similar vein to Crypto.com’s objective to level the playing field financially, ACFC’s mission is to develop a new sort of football team for women.

Crypto.com continues to uncover innovative ways to invest in Los Angeles, the World’s Creative Capital. Joining ACFC, one of the world’s most innovative professional sports clubs, is a natural match as Crypto.com aims to increase crypto access internationally.

ACFC is changing the face of women’s sports by partnering with celebrities like Alexis Ohanian, Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain, Uzo Aduba, Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm, and others. The cooperation will emphasize community participation, financial equality, and social impact.

Kris Marszalek, co-founder, and CEO of Crypto.com, said:

“We are a community dedicated to building the future of the internet: Web3. Powered by cryptocurrency, Web3 will be more fair and equitable, owned by the builders, creators, and users,” H further added, “We’re thrilled to be joining ACFC as a founding partner, deepening our relationship with the City of Los Angeles while supporting a team that shares our values and is equally committed to helping people achieve financial independence and self-determination.”

It was reported last month that Crypto.com would rename the STAPLES Center, owned and managed by AEG, one of the world’s most prominent sports and entertainment venues. The Crypto.com Arena will be the new name effective December 25. Crypto.com is now an official cryptocurrency platform partner of the LA Lakers and LA Kings due to this agreement.

Crypto.com’s worldwide sports collaborations include UFC, F1, Paris Saint-Germain, the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens, and many more.

Bitcoin

Ethereum Exchange Withdrawals Reaches One-Year Low. Why This Matters

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

Ethereum
Ethereum has seen plummeting exchange withdrawals in recent times. Exchange withdrawals are a metric that is used to sometimes map out investors’ sentiment towards a cryptocurrency. With Ethereum exchange withdrawals reaching one-year lows, it brings to light some facts about the digital asset and where it may be headed. We’ll explore some of that in this article.

Exchange Withdrawals Plummet

Data from Glassnode shows that ethereal exchange withdrawals have been on the decline. This metric had held up through multiple bull rallies and going against the grain as investors chose to move their ETH holdings out of exchanges. It signaled a high accumulation pattern among investors that showed that sentiment remained firmly in the positive as holders refused to sell.

Related Reading | Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why He Owns Bitcoin And Ethereum

However, this has now turned as more investors are opting to leave their assets on exchanges. This could mean one of two things. One would be that sentiment has now turned from buy to sell. Investors are no longer moving their holdings off exchanges to hold for the long-term, meaning that they may plan to sell their Ethereum sooner rather than later.

Since the digital asset has just come out of an impressive rally, investors may start taking profit if the asset continues to correct downwards.

Ethereum exchange withdrawals hit one-year low | Source: Glassnode

At the same time, investors may be expecting the digital asset to rally once again, keeping their holdings on exchanges to make for an easier sell when this does happen. Nevertheless, in both cases, more ETH being on exchanges point to investors being ready to sell their coins.

This could mark the end of the bull cycle as investors dump their holdings on the market. Once supply outpaces demand from these sell-offs, then prices can be expected to continue to drop.

Ethereum Liquidations Continue

Bitcoinist had reported that Ethereum had been experiencing high liquidations as the price of the digital asset had plummeted. In a space of 24 hours, over $31 million in futures had been liquidated. These liquidations have continued as the number has now grown by half.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Whale Address Containing $11 Million Activates After 9-Year Dormancy

In a 12-hour period, the digital asset had seen over $22 million in liquidations and more than double that for the 24-hour period. This number hit as high as $51 million in the early hours of Tuesday and promises to continue as ethereum’s price continues to stagger.

The price of ETH has once again recovered above $4,000 but bears continue to put up a fight as the digital asset tries to find its footing above this price point.

Ethereum price chart from TradingView.com

ETH recovers above $4,000 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Featured image from Wccftech, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin

Transient Network Integrates GameScorekeeper To Bring Esports Data On-chain With Its Next-Gen DApp

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

Transient Network Integrates GameScorekeeper To Bring Esports Data On-chain With Its Next-Gen DApp
Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 21st December, 2021,

Transient Network, a Smart Contract Global Marketplace, has joined hands with GameScorekeeper, a leading eSports solutions provider that tracks and captures data from all major and minor leagues and tournaments in League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Valorant, Honor of Kings, Arena of Valor, and Overwatch. It covers more than 100,000 esports matches per year.

Transient is building the “Amazon of Smart Contracts” — a global marketplace of decentralized applications (DApps) designed to help everyday users to create self-enforcing and self-executing smart contracts for specific use cases and industries. It aims to impact existing markets by leveraging its marketplace of dApps. And the esports market is a constant that has presented itself time and again due to the similarities of the communities and the plethora of potential use cases.

The collaboration with GameScorekeeper enables Transient Network to enter the esports arena in a big way with its upcoming Esports dApp, which will take social betting and content-driven experiences to the next level. GameScorekeeper will provide Transient with an extended coverage of esports data to offer automated market creation and settlements, allowing users to create their own betting markets and compete in the rapidly growing esports wagering industry.

Marc Burroughes, the Chief Commercial Officer of GameScorekeeper, said, “We’re delighted to be working with such an experienced team and exciting business. Transient is developing a very interesting product which we’re confident will be a great success and as with all our customers, we’re committed to supporting them every step of the way.”

GameScorekeeper works closely with leading sports betting operators in the industry to obtain the highest integrity data, which would prove useful for the Esports dApp’s betting engine. Transient believes that social betting and content-driven experience holds the key to entertaining the esports community. 

Apart from providing highly granular match and tournament data, GameScorekeeper will offer Transient access to their portfolio of sophisticated content-driven esports data, such as player statistics and stream URLs, to appeal to the emerging demographic of esports fans. 

Transient Network CEO Beau Olson said, “Transient is excited to take another significant step in its journey into the gaming and esports community by partnering with leading esports data provider GameScorekeeper. This partnership is critical to enabling our esports app (currently in development) to provide an expansive offering to our community.”

About GameScorekeeper

GameScorekeeper is a market leading esports data specialist supplying high integrity data and widgets to major industry players such as Pinnacle and DraftKings. Driven by a vision to bring a higher level of esports analytics to the esports fans across sports betting, fantasy sports and the media sectors.

For further information, visit: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram

About Transient

Transient is a decentralized ecosystem that gives non-coders the ability to create and manage their Next-Gen contracts in the digital world. Its Smart Contract Global Marketplace is built from the ground up to increase blockchain adoption across every sphere of industry and life by hosting and enabling the instantaneous creation and distribution of a wide range of self-enforcing and self-executing smart contracts.

For further information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Medium

Contacts

