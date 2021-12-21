Connect with us

News

How many fully vaccinated Missourians have tested positive for COVID?

Published

1 min ago

on

How many fully vaccinated Missourians have tested positive for COVID?
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The state health department continues tracking the number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases across Missouri (fully vaccinated individuals who contract the virus). But how many vaccinated people have tested positive for the virus? Just over 1 in 50.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 782,935 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,400 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 12,843 total deaths as of Monday, Dec. 20. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.64%.

It’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths recorded occurred in the last 24 hours.

The state has administered 142,036 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.

State health officials report 60.0% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 71.1% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.

Vaccination is the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.

Just 2.24% of 3.26 million fully vaccinated Missourians have tested positive for COVID since Jan. 1, 2021. And only 778 people (or 0.02%) of those vaccinated individuals have died from the virus.

The first doses were administered in Missouri on Dec. 13, 2020.

The city of Joplin has vaccinated 60% of its population. St. Louis City, Kansas City, and Independence, as well as the counties of St. Louis, St. Charles, Boone, Atchison, and Jackson, have at least 50% of their population fully vaccinated. Thirty-seven other jurisdictions in the state are at least 40% fully vaccinated: Cole, Franklin, Greene, Cape Girardeau, Jefferson, Nodaway, Cass, Ste. Genevieve, Carroll, Andrew, Callaway, Gasconade, Christian, Benton, Adair, Clinton, Dade, Livingston, Ray, Lafayette, Montgomery, Shelby, Osage, Henry, Clay, Camden, Warren, Howard, Cooper, Phelps, Stone, St. Francois, Holt, Platte, Chariton, Pettis, and Sullivan counties.

(Source: Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services)

The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.

At the state level, DHSS is not tracking probable or pending COVID deaths. Those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates.

The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 2,203; yesterday, it was 2,159. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 1,996. 

The 10 days with the most reported cases occurred between Oct. 10, 2020, and Nov. 29, 2021.

Approximately 50.1% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 93,542 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 66,081 cases.

People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 41.6% of all recorded deaths in the state.

Month / Year Missouri COVID cases*
(reported that month)
March 2020 1,327
April 2020 6,235
May 2020 5,585
June 2020 8,404
July 2020 28,772
August 2020 34,374
September 2020 41,416
October 2020 57,073
November 2020 116,576
December 2020 92,808
January 2021 66,249
February 2021 19,405
March 2021 11,150
April 2021 12,165
May 2021 9,913
June 2021 12,680
July 2021 42,780
August 2021 60,275
September 2021 45,707
October 2021 33,855
November 2021 37,594
December 2021 43,371
(Source: Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services)

Missouri has administered 8,218,398 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of Dec. 19, 17.3% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.

According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”

The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 13.2% positivity rate as of Dec. 17. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.

The 7-day positivity rate was 4.5% on June 1, 10.2% on July 1, 15.0% on Aug. 1, and 13.2% on Dec. 1.

As of Dec. 17, Missouri is reporting 1,914 COVID hospitalizations and a rolling 7-day average of 1,965. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 16% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.

On July 6, the 7-day rolling average for hospitalizations eclipsed the 1,000-person milestone for the first time in four months, with 1,013 patients. The 7-day average for hospitalizations had previously been over 1,000 from Sept. 16, 2020, to March 5, 2021.

On Aug. 5, the average eclipsed 2,000 patients for the first time in more than seven months. It was previously over 2,000 from Nov. 9, 2020, to Jan. 27, 2021.

The 2021 low point on the hospitalization average in Missouri was 655 on May 29.

Across Missouri, 481 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 16%.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.

As of Dec. 19, the CDC identified 50,636,126 cases of COVID-19 and 802,969 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.59%.

How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09 percent. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136 percent (2017-2018), 0.131 percent (2016-2017), 0.096 percent (2015-2016), and 0.17 percent (2014-2015).

The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3 percent. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.

Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021 percent case-fatality rate.

For more information and updates regarding COVID mandates, data, and the vaccine, click here.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing St. Louis County man

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing St. Louis County man
google news

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing man from the Jennings area.

Police are looking for Howard Newsom, 67, who has COPD, hypertension, and becomes confused easily.

Investigators say Newsom left his home on Wilborn Drive Sunday around 6 p.m. walking to Lillian Market. Police say it is something he does often however he has not returned home.

Call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 if you have more information.

google news
Continue Reading

News

COVID task force warns holiday gatherings, travel could lead to ‘perfect storm’

Published

9 mins ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

COVID task force warns holiday gatherings, travel could lead to ‘perfect storm’
google news

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis region health leaders and doctors with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force are bracing for the worst as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the region continue to steadily climb in a ‘winter surge’ that many now fear may make last winter pale in comparison.   

The latest hospitalization totals for the region are now approaching 600 patients and reaching levels not seen since early September.  

 As the holiday week begins in earnest, medical officials are viewing holiday gatherings and travel as the ‘perfect storm’ and are cautioning the surge of COVID cases and deaths will continue to climb unless preventative measures are taken to stem the tide.  Those measures have been the steady chorus of medical advice during the pandemic: wear masks, socially distance, and get a vaccine.  

The highly-contagious omicron variant of the virus is spurring fears in the medical community, with early research suggesting COVID vaccines may lose their ability to fight it off without a third booster shot.

Nationally, less than 17 percent of Americans have received a booster shot and the St. Louis Region hovers only around 20 percent of residents who are fully vaccinated and received the booster.  Doctors say the unvaccinated represent the highest at-risk group as delta and omicron continue to create case spikes.  

Cases continue to surge in the region with positivity rates jumping the past few weeks.  In the most recent statistics posted by the State of Missouri Health Department, nearly every county in the St. Louis region is reporting a positivity rate in double-digits. 

They are led by Jefferson County (15.93%), Warren County (15.03%), Lincoln County (13.05%), St. Charles County (12.8%), and St. Louis County (11.53%).  Throughout the pandemic, Positivity Rates in double-digits have prompted health officials to issue mandates to protect the general population from infection.  The State of Missouri has reported 5,017 new COVID cases in the last seven days, an average of 717 new cases per day.  

The St Louis Task Force released new numbers today and offered little hope of a ‘flattening’ in our region. With eight new deaths reported each day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the region has now recorded 144 deaths in Task Force hospitals in December alone.  

Hospitals are now treating 572 total patients, with 536 of those patients confirmed as COVID-19 positive and another 36 patients suspected of having the virus. 490 people have been admitted to St Louis area hospitals over the past seven days, while only 456 patients have been released.   

Sadly, 129 people remain in ICU beds as they battle the virus. Of those receiving critical care, five patients are children and two of them are under the age of 11-years-old.  

Since Thanksgiving, the region has surged from 289 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 to the 536 hospitalized today. That’s a 46% increase in hospital beds in less than a month. 

The summer delta surge in the region subsided and reached its lowest hospitalization totals in early November. 

Since that time, the region has doubled its totals in nearly every measured category including ICU Beds in Use, Ventilators in Use, Total Hospitalizations, and Daily Admission Average. 

After falling back to an average of just 31 patients being admitted daily on Nov. 2, St. Louis Task Force hospitals now report that the daily average of admissions has reached 70 patients. 

google news
Continue Reading

News

Ravens coach John Harbaugh spent hours reviewing his 2-point decision against Packers: ‘I thought about it all night’

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

Ravens coach John Harbaugh spent hours reviewing his 2-point decision against Packers: ‘I thought about it all night’
google news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh spent Sunday night reviewing his much-debated decision to go for a 2-point conversion in the last minute of his team’s 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“I thought about it all night, of course you do,” he said of the 2-point attempt, which failed when Packers safety Darnell Savage knocked down Tyler Huntley’s pass to tight end Mark Andrews. “There’s two choices, and they’re both viable. … It’s basically 50-50. We talked about it a lot and we decided to go for it. It didn’t work out. I know half the people are going to say we should have kicked it. I get it. They can certainly criticize me for it. I’m OK with that. I’ll criticize myself for it.”

Harbaugh’s choice drew extra scrutiny because he had gone for a 2-point conversion under similar circumstances two weeks earlier in Pittsburgh. That attempt also failed.

Harbaugh acknowledged that his scenario against the Packers was suboptimal because even if the Ravens had converted, Green Bay would have had 42 seconds to drive for a game-winning score.

“Forty-two seconds was a little bit more time than you really want,” he said. “I would rather have it be around 20 seconds. If we had had any more time than that, we certainly would have kicked it.”

Against the Steelers, he knew he would go for two throughout the Ravens’ final drive. This time, he waited until the last possible moment.

Asked if he considered going for two earlier, when the Ravens pulled to within 31-23 with 4:47 remaining, Harbaugh said he thought the Packers might score again and “wanted to see how that played out.”

“It’s interesting how close this is and how tight these decisions are,” he said. “I guess it’s what makes it so exciting and when it doesn’t work out, so kind of devastating. Because if we’d have hit two of these 2-point conversions, we’d be No. 1 in the AFC right now.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending