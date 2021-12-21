How Nicole Kidman became America’s TV icon Lucille Ball

How tough, how formidable and frightening is it to play America’s most beloved comedienne Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos”?

Ball, who will seemingly live forever as “I Love Lucy” endlessly reruns, starred in the hit series as Lucy Ricardo opposite her real-life husband Desi Arnaz’s Ricky Ricardo.

“Initially, when I said yes to playing her I didn’t realize what I was saying yes to,” Nicole Kidman, 54, recalled during a Zoom virtual press conference.

“I was saying yes to an Aaron Sorkin (‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’) script and a great opportunity and it was an extraordinary thing to do during the pandemic: sit on Zoom to talk to Aaron Sorkin. Having read the script, it was magnificent.

“Then, maybe a week later, it hit me while I was getting to work on just little baby steps into her voice — and it was nowhere within reach. I was like, ‘What have I done? I wish I had the talent to do this but I don’t.’ Luckily, I had a couple of months to work on (Ball’s voice) slowly, meticulously, methodically watching the shows.

“All this preparation was unusual for me because I’ll start really inside. But the inside of it was almost already there because I could relate to her, I could feel her, it was so beautifully written.

“Then it was: How do I actually create Lucille Ball? But Aaron was fantastic because when I freaked out, which I did, he sent an email that was basically, ‘You’ve got this. You’re just going to have to take it day by day. I don’t want any impersonation. I want you to do the work that I know you can do, that I know you will do. And, I want you not to freak out because I believe you can do it.’ ”

Kidman continued to challenge and complain to Sorkin, who not only wrote “Being the Ricardos” but directs.

“I would challenge and do complaints and he would never waver. I was begging for some sort of nose or chin at one point. ‘I want to change my jaw!’ And he was, ‘I don’t care.’ It was frustrating for him I think because he saw how he wanted it and it took me time to give over to that.

“And when I did, I was able to do the actual Lucy part of it and, even though it’s a sliver of the movie, I’ll have that.

“Lucille Ball,” she concluded, “created Lucy Ricardo — and Lucille Ball is very different from Lucy Ricardo.”

“Being the Ricardos” is available on Amazon starting Dec. 21.