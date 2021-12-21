Insecure: Nathan & Lawrence Get Into Tender Tussle Over Issa, Send Twitter Spiraling Into The Messy Abyss

After a string of minimally messy episodes, things swerved all the way left when Nathan and Lawrence got into a tender tussle over Issa at Tiffany and Derek’s going-away party that stirred up hilarious chaos across the internet.
In the most explosive scene of the season, Nathan catches Lawrence professing his love for Issa after she drunk-dialed him a month earlier. Naturally, Nathan took offense to Lawrence’s stunt and nearly came to blows while everyone watched in horror.
As for the woman in the middle of the melee, we see her reeling in the aftermath of MESS, torn between two men who she’ll probably walk away from in the finale.
Showrunner Prentice Penny (who wrote and directed the entertaining episode) compared the messy sequence of events to a Western.
“I didn’t see one as a good man and the other as a bad man,” said Penny in an interview with TVLine. “Just two cowboys who had showdowns. To me, there were a lot of Western motifs. The going-away party is ‘the town,’ Issa is the ‘damsel in distress,’ and Molly and Taurean are the ‘town drunks.”
Hopefully, things pick up after the spicy scuffle that complicated and already complicated dynamic between Issa and Lawrence who are STILL stuck on each other after multiple breakups and a baby.
“Westerns are played out in a lot of looks to build tension,” revealed Penny who looked to Ford and Sergio Leone’s work for inspiration.
“I wanted to play up a lot of who’s looking at who and why. So once I noticed that about the script, I just embraced that. Like some of my shots are close-ups and others are played off the shoulders and hips, as if they had guns.”
Who’s to blame for the chaotic keruffle? How do you think Insecure ends? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and messiest) reactions on the flip.
A McDonald’s restaurant in China has installed exercise bikes for customers who crave junk food while burning off unwanted calories.
In a viral TikTok video uploaded by user @cris13yu, and viewed over 32 million times, McDonald’s diners can be seen munching on Big Macs and fries while riding stationary exercise bikes.
It isn’t clear if McDonald’s plans to install exercise bikes in restaurants in the U.S. where obesity rates increased 30.5% to 42.4% from 1999-2000 through 2017-2018.
On Porsha Williams‘ new show, Porsha’s Family Matters, viewers get a peek inside her new relationship with her fiancé, Simon Guobadia. However, her ex, Dennis McKinley, is still involved in the drama.
It seemed Porsha and Dennis were reaching a good place, but the exes are now at odds again. This was shown in a recent scene when Dennis and Porsha yelled at each other at a dinner in Mexico (on what was meant to be a family retreat).
On Sunday night, Porsha took to Instagram to address the situation with her ex. She called him out for “future low life accusations,” seemingly suggesting these claims will be seen on a future episode of her Bravo spinoff series.
She started out by saying, “Now you all know by now I don’t address too much of what’s happening on the show because I rather you just enjoy what is meant for entertainment! But because of future low life accusations made by Dennis of me on the show. I want to make it known that yes my daughter is in [Mexico] with me as she is majority of the time when I travel as a single mom!”
She then discussed the Mexico retreat, saying, “But as you can imagine after the first dinner I saw just how crazy it was going to be and chose to keep [my daughter] off camera while I was there working on the show. However we stayed an extra week in [Mexico] and as a family we (My fiancé& I) blended and enjoyed the rest of our vacation.”
“I’m a damn good mother and I always have my baby girl close no matter what,” said the Bravo star. “She is my world and my purpose & for anyone to raise a question against that shame on you and whoever raised you.”
Porsha wasn’t done yet as she also accused Dennis of not paying child support and gifting a “fake rolex” after a fan said she shouldn’t call herself a single mom because Dennis is a millionaire.
Porsha responded: “I literally have no idea how much he makes pretty sure it’s not millions… What millionaire doesn’t pay child support only daycare and buys fake rolex?!”
She also addressed the versace robe drama playing out on the show as Porsha was portrayed as not wanting to give Dennis his luxury robe back following their split.
“Bought that robe and the following week I found out he had rehired the employee he was sleeping with. He only wore it for pic that one day,” wrote Porsha.
Viewers of Porsha’s Family Matters will undoubtedly see the rest of the drama unfold in future episodes. The show airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.
The ‘RHONJ’ season 12 trailer teases drama for the Giudice-Gorga family, as well as trouble in Jennifer Aydin’s marriage, an epic feud between Teresa and Margaret Josephs, and more.
There will be no shortage of explosive drama on season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Bravo released the full-length trailer for the upcoming season on Monday (Dec. 20), and it teases more issues between members of the Gorga and Giudice families. Gia Giudice, the eldest daughter of exes Teresa and Joe Giudice, is at odds with her uncle Joe Gorga, who is no fan of his former brother-in-law. “She looks at me like I’m the devil,” Joe Gorga says about Gia, 20, to several people, including Teresa’s now-fiancé Luis Ruelas. The next clip shows Gia giving the eyes to somebody, presumably her uncle, as the trailer jumps back to Joe Gorga saying, “Her father [Joe Giudice] was the devil.”
Then, Gia storms off from a group that includes Joe Gorga and says, “That’s when I walk away from you.” Her sister Milania Giudice, 15, also apparently has an issue with their Uncle Joe’s feud with their father. “Your brother is saying things about dad,” Milania tells Teresa, 49, in the trailer. Speaking of Teresa, she’s hot and heavy on the new season with Luis, whom she got engaged to after filming wrapped. It’s Teresa’s first public romance since her 2020 divorce from Joe Giudice, who is now living in Italy following his deportation for fraud charges.
However, not everyone appears to support Teresa’s new relationship. Margaret Josephs, 54, gets into it with the OG Housewife in the season 12 trailer as she questions Luis’ intentions. While in Nashville, Margaret calls Teresa “a sick, disgusting liar” at a group dinner — and Teresa responds by throwing dishes towards her co-star. Meanwhile, there’s a heated fight that breaks out between Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider, who have been at odds before. And of course, Jennifer Aydin is in the midst of plenty of drama, this time in her marriage to Bill Aydin. She also gets into a physical altercation with Melissa Gorga that has to be broken up by their cast members.
The new season of RHONJ will also feature Traci Johnson, wife of retired NFL star Tiki Barber, in a “Friend Of” role. Previously, Margaret EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she’s “in the middle” of the drama this season. “No ponies flying! No hair pulls … but other things are flying!” she teased.
Want more drama? RHONJ season 12 will premiere on Tuesday, February 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.