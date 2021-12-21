Connect with us

Celebrities

Jen Shah Will Be at RHOSLC Reunion as Andy Battles COVID

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Jen Shah Confirms She Will Be at RHOSLC Reunion as Andy Cohen Completes a 10-Day Quarantine Following Secret Second Battle With COVID-19
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Jen Shah may have a lot on her plate following her March arrest. But that’s not going to stop her from attending the upcoming Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion special for season two.

After Andy Cohen took to his Twitter page to request fan questions for the taping, Jen responded to a question on her Instagram page from someone who wanted to know if she would be reuniting with the other ladies of the show to rehash the happenings of recent episodes.

“Jen Shah WILL be at the [RHOSLC] reunion, she just confirmed to me on IG,” Anthony Dominic revealed to his followers on Twitter on December 20, along with a screenshot of his interaction with the legally troubled reality star.

In his message, Anthony wrote, “I just saw Andy say he wants questions for the RHOSLC reunion. Please tell me you’ll be there?!”

And, in response, Jen said, “I’ll be there!”

Jen Shah Confirms SHe'll Attend RHOSLC Reunion

In other Bravo news, Andy just completed a 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 for a second time two weeks ago.

According to a report from TMZ on December 20, the Watch What Happens Live host spent his quarantine at home. And, after doing so, he ultimately tested negative.

The outlet also confirmed Andy is fully vaccinated, which greatly helped with the reduction of his symptoms.

In March of last year, amid his first bout with the virus, Andy took to Instagram, where he shared a message with his online audience.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do [WWHL] from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves,” he wrote at the time.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photos Credit: Andrew Peterson/Bravo, INSTARimages

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Vanessa Bryant’s Daughters Bianka, 5, & Capri, 2, Have A Blast At The Museum Of Ice Cream — Photos

Published

7 mins ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

vanessa bryant, capri
google news

Vanessa Bryant took her daughters on a literally sweet day trip to the Museum of Ice Cream, where the girls enjoyed plenty of treats.

We all scream for ice cream! Bianka, 5, and Capri Bryant, 2, enjoyed a lovely day with their mama Vanessa, 39, at the Museum of Ice Cream on Monday December 20. The girls both looked like they’d each gotten their own cones, as they stood in front of a table filled with all sorts of yummy-looking goodies. Vanessa shared tons of photos and videos of all the fun she and her girls had while at the museum together.

Bianka and Capri both smiled for photos, holding on tight to some huge cones with a pink ice cream. Some of the other photos that Vanessa shared showed that her eldest daughter Natalia, 18, was also with them for the sweet exhibit. In other posts, she showed that they had all sorts of fun at the Museum of Ice Cream, including a bouncy castle, sliding into giant sprinkles, and just enjoying the brightly colored exhibits.

It’s nice that the Bryants had a sweet day out right before Christmas. Vanessa undoubtedly has something special planned for the girls to celebrate the holidays. For Halloween, she’d dressed up Bianka and Capri as Dalmatians, as she dressed as a spot-on Cruella De Vil for a fun family costume. It’s also been a huge year for Natalia, who started her freshman year at the University of Southern California back in August. She also made her Met Gala debut in September!

Vanessa stuns while holding Capri. (Marksman / MEGA)

Vanessa has shared tons of photos and videos of her showering her younger daughters with love. She posted a photo of herself cuddling Capri, during an Italian vacation over the summer! Earlier in December, Vanessa celebrated Bianka’s fifth birthday with a touching message to her “Jumping Bean” on Instagram. She gave her little girl a professional photoshoot and gushed over her daughter. “We love you so much. You are inquisitive, spunky, vivacious, energetic, funny and so much more. I love you baby girl,” she wrote. “You and your sisters are the joy of my life. Happy Birthday, B.B.!!!!! It’s your GOLDEN birthday!”

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Biden Plans To Mail 500 Million COVID Tests to Every American

Published

16 mins ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

Biden Plans To Mail 500 Million COVID Tests to Every American
google news

By Sandra Rose  | 

JIM WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration plans to mail 500 million free Coronavirus test kits to every home as Omicron “cases” surge.

Pres. Joe Biden plans to hold a press conference around 1 p.m. EST Tuesday to explain his plan to curb the spread of the latest coronavirus variant.

According to press reports, Biden will not mention lockdowns or new restrictions, but he is going ahead with plans to distribute half a billion test kits.

The number of Covid-19 “cases” are expected to rise dramatically once the kits are distributed.

Biden will also deploy more federal health resources to aid strained hospitals, according to the Washington Post.

Rumors spread over the weekend that Biden planned to announce more lockdowns to stop the spread of the mild Omicron variant.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters there will be no lockdowns. She said Biden will be “direct and clear with the American people about the benefits of being vaccinated, the steps we’re going to take to … increase testing, and the risks posed to unvaccinated individuals.”

“We know how to protect people from severe illness,” the White House said in a statement previewing the speech. “We have the tools needed to do it.”

The White House previously warned that unvaccinated people — who have managed to survive Covid for 2 years — will face death or severe illness this winter due to the mild Omicron variant.

Posted in News

Tags: COVID-19, diagnostic tests, mRNA vaccines, President Joe Biden, press conference, vaccine mandates

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Still Creep Squadin’: Rich Dollaz Is Seemingly Plottin’ On Single & Vulnerable Erica Mena Amid Her Split From Safaree

Published

17 mins ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

Still Creep Squadin’: Rich Dollaz Is Seemingly Plottin’ On Single & Vulnerable Erica Mena Amid Her Split From Safaree
google news

Really???

Source: Getty / Getty

It appears that Rich Dollaz is trying to pick up wherever he and his former “artist” Erica Mena left off years ago in “VH1 Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hop Edition.” It was back in season 3 of “Love & Hip Hop: New York” when viewers were introduced to Erica as a model who had dreams of being a respected singer in the music industry. That was where Rich stepped in as her manager, eventually mixing business with pleasure when they became an item.

The romance fizzled out fast with Erica accusing Rich of cheating with a woman named Tiffamy whom she was also being intimate with. Welp, fast forward to 8 years later, Rich and Erica reunited and thing immediately got spicy, with Rich not being able to take his hands off of recently separated Erica Mena.

“You love me and you never stopped loving me.”

Cameras caught Rich red handedly whipsering sweet nothings in Erica’s ear after a few drinks in Monday’s episode, which would be all good since Erica said she didn’t mind at all….

“Honestly, RIch being all over me and stuff, I’m honestly not surprised. I know he’s probably regretted not doing right by me for a long time because…being with me is like, a moment. Him touching me right now, I’m not bothered by it. I don’t feel uncomfortable because I know it’s c coming from a genuine place.”

BUT — did Erica forget that she’s a married woman still with two children with Safaree?

The couple split earlier this year, but it seems like the marriage isn’t all the way over just yet with Safaree also appearing on the show after Rich put his paws all over Erica. Would YOU be bothered by your estranged wife’s ex hitting on her, with cameras rolling? Hit play to see it.

We’ll eventually find out how Safaree feels, since he made his entrance on the show after Erica and Rich were all giddy together. It seems like the energy shifted once Safaree hit the beach with the rest of the cast.

In case you need a refresher, peep this brief summary of how Rich and Erica Mena’s relationship started & eventually went sour.

 

google news
Continue Reading

Trending