Jen Shah Will Be at RHOSLC Reunion as Andy Battles COVID

Jen Shah may have a lot on her plate following her March arrest. But that’s not going to stop her from attending the upcoming Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion special for season two.

After Andy Cohen took to his Twitter page to request fan questions for the taping, Jen responded to a question on her Instagram page from someone who wanted to know if she would be reuniting with the other ladies of the show to rehash the happenings of recent episodes.

“Jen Shah WILL be at the [RHOSLC] reunion, she just confirmed to me on IG,” Anthony Dominic revealed to his followers on Twitter on December 20, along with a screenshot of his interaction with the legally troubled reality star.

In his message, Anthony wrote, “I just saw Andy say he wants questions for the RHOSLC reunion. Please tell me you’ll be there?!”

And, in response, Jen said, “I’ll be there!”

In other Bravo news, Andy just completed a 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 for a second time two weeks ago.

According to a report from TMZ on December 20, the Watch What Happens Live host spent his quarantine at home. And, after doing so, he ultimately tested negative.

The outlet also confirmed Andy is fully vaccinated, which greatly helped with the reduction of his symptoms.

In March of last year, amid his first bout with the virus, Andy took to Instagram, where he shared a message with his online audience.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do [WWHL] from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves,” he wrote at the time.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photos Credit: Andrew Peterson/Bravo, INSTARimages