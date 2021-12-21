Celebrities
Judge Dismisses $4 Billion Lawsuit Against Drake Filed By Alleged 2017 Home Intruder
Drake is off the hook in one of his latest legal battles.
The rapper just beat a $4 billion lawsuit filed against him by a woman who allegedly broke into his home back in 2017. In the lawsuit, she claimed that the rapper publicly defamed her on Instagram.
According to reports from Billboard, Mesha Collins filed the case this past summer, claiming that the artist defamed her by sharing her private information on social media. Collins filed the case without an attorney, with Drake’s legal team quickly debunking the case, which his attorney described as being “frivolous.”
“After trespassing at his home and being arrested in 2017, plaintiff Mesha Collins now attempts to make contact with musician Aubrey Drake Graham by suing him,” Drake’s attorney, Stanton “Larry” Stein, wrote in a filing from last month. “This is pure fiction. Until he was served with this lawsuit, Graham had no idea who Collins was.”
Unsurprisingly, in the end, Collins could not prove that anything Drake had posted to social media was remotely connected to her, and the judge presiding over it ordered for the case to be dismissed.
“Plaintiff Collins has not demonstrated any of defendant Graham’s statements were about plaintiff Collins or that he used her identity, name, or likeness in his Instagram posts or endorsements,” Judge Virginia Keeny wrote in a statement. “Even if plaintiff Collins could establish the statements were about her, she has failed to establish that such statements were of a private fact that is offensive and objectionable to the reasonable person.”
Breaking into someone’s home and then filing a lawsuit against them…bold.
Celebrities
#BlackLivesMatter Jury Deliberates Ex-Cop Amy Potter’s Manslaughter Case For The Reckless Killing Of Daunte Wright
The only thing we want to hear is “guilty”.
Amy Potter is now in the final phase of the process to determine whether or not she goes to prison for a very long time for killing Daunte Wright during a traffic stop earlier this year. According to CNN, a jury of 6 men and 6 women deliberated for 5 hours following the prosecution’s closing arguments on Monday.
Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Erin Eldridge argued that Potter was negligent and acted recklessly, both in the early parts of the traffic stop and in her fatal mix-up.
“This was a colossal screwup,” she said. “It was precisely the thing she had been warned about for years and she was trained to prevent it.”
Potter’s defense is adamant about the fact that she not only was acting within her rights to use deadly force to protect herself and another officer…
“Everybody makes mistakes, nobody’s perfect,” attorney Earl Gray. “This lady made a mistake and a mistake is not a crime.”
What law school did this jackass graduate from? People go to prison-prison all the time for mistakes. How does that even make sense? The jury is expected to resume deliberations today and only had one question for the judge during yesterday’s proceedings.
“Accidents can still be crimes if they occur because of recklessness or culpable negligence,” the prosecutor said. “It’s not a defense to the crimes charged.”
Our eyes are affixed to this case and the city of Minneapolis can expect a very negative public reaction if this lady isn’t wearing a state-issued jumpsuit by the end of this trial.
Celebrities
Blac Youngsta Responds To Backlash Over Still Performing His Young Dolph Diss Track
Blac Youngsta responds to fans upset that he is still performing his Young Dolph diss track even after the rapper’s death.
Last month, we lost Memphis rapper Young Dolph and to say the world is still mourning his loss would be an understatement.
Recently, Blac Youngsta upset grieving fans after performing his 2016 Young Dolph diss record “Shake Sum” while at a club stop in Texas. The video hit the usual outlets and created a snowball effect of backlash. On one hand, it is one of his biggest hits. On another, it’s a very sensitive subject. Either way, it came off as disrespectful to Dolph and those who care about him. Youngsta took to Instagram to address the backlash and it doesn’t look like he will stop performing the song anytime soon.
IM THE TYPE OF NI**A WHO AIN’T NEVA SAT BACK AND LOOKED FOR NOBODY TO FEEL SORRY FA ME! I COME FROM THE HEART OF SOUTH MEMPHIS WHERE YOU GET NO SYMPATHY, DONT EVEN KNOW WHAT THAT IS… WITH THAT BEING SAID I COULD GIVE 2 F***S WHAT THE WORLD THINK BOUT ME 🤷🏾♂️ IT AMAZES ME HOW JUST BECAUSE IM A MUTIL MILLIONAIRE GANGSTA THAT IM PUT UNDER THIS MAGNIFYING GLASS AND EVERY LIL THING I DO/SAY RECEIVES NEGATIVITY RATHER ITS TO BE PUT OUT THAT WAY OR NOT IM HUMAN I AINT PERFECT, I GO THRU SHIT JUST LIKE EVERYBODY ELSE, I DONE LOST MORE OF MY INNER NI**AS THAN ANY OTHA NI**A COMING OUTTA MY CITY *MEMPHIS* MY GRANDMA DAMN NEAR ON HER DEATH BED NOW BUT I DONT GET ON THE INTERNET CRYING BOUT IT OR LOOKING FOR THE WORLD TO FEEL SAD FOR A NI**A. WHEN THE FALSE ALLEGATIONS CAME OUT LATE LAST MONTH ABOUT SUM HAPPENING TO HER HOUSE SHE WAS HOSPITALIZED THE DAY BEFORE THAT SICK AS CAN BE, I TOOK ALL THREATS & HOPES THAT SHE DONT MAKE IT FROM ALL TYPE OF PEOPLE IDK. SEE WE AS ENTERTAINERS DEAL WITH LIFE JUST LIKE REGULAR PEOPLE DO AND YALL FELL TO REALIZE THAT, ONLY DIFFERENCE IS IM ON MY 3rd LIFE SO CANT SHIT NOBDY SAY, THINK, or FEEL TOWARD ME SLOW ME DOWN OR STOP ME. IM A MAN OF GOD WHEN ITS ALL SAID AND DONE I AINT GOTTA ANSWER TO NO 1 BUT HIM WHEN ITS ALL SAID AND DONE RIGHT??? “ASSUME” WHAT YOU WANNA “ASSUME” S/O TO ALL MY SUPPORTERS, REAL DAY 1 FANS, FRIENDS, FAMILY AND PEOPLE WHO KNOW THE REAL YOUNGSTA 😈 MY GRANDMA 👵 HOUSE BUILT FROM THE GROUND UP BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 🚧 PU**Y 🏦 LINK IN MY BIO #HEAVYCAMP4LIFE 🏋🏾♂️ #NPOSITION ♟ NOT A GOAT, IM THE #blacksheep
In the video attached to the Instagram post is from a new song, and in the actual video, he’s in a graveyard by a tomb that read “Thornton,” the last name of Young Dolph. If he thought fans were upset and judging him before, it’s probably only going to ramp up even more.
Celebrities
Reese Witherspoon’s Husband: Everything To Know About Jim Toth, Plus Her Previous Marriage To Ryan Phillippe
Reese Witherspoon has been happily married to her second husband, talent agent Jim Toth, for over 10 years. Learn more about the Oscar winner’s current husband and ex here!
Reese Witherspoon has such a blessed life — and it’s not only because of her incredible career! The 45-year-old actress is a proud wife to Jim Toth, 51. She married the talent agent over a decade ago, and they’re still going strong today. Before Jim, Reese was married to actor Ryan Phillippe, 47. Reese’s two marriages led to the births of her three children: Ava Phillippe, 22, Deacon Phillippe, 18, and Tennessee Toth, 9. Below, learn more about Jim and Ryan and their respective marriages to the one and only Reese Witherspoon.
Ryan Phillippe
Reese met her first husband at her 21st birthday party in March 1997. “I crashed her party,” Ryan told The Morning Call in 1999. “I went with a friend because I knew there would be free food and drinks. I was just sitting back in the corner pounding away the drinks when somebody walked over and introduced Reese to me.” Reese, meanwhile, told Jane magazine the year after the party, “I don’t know what came over me—maybe the seven Midori sours—but I told him, ‘I think you’re my birthday present.’ He thought it was so flattering, and now that I think about it…how embarrassing!”
Reese and Ryan reunited to film the 1999 teen rom-com Cruel Intentions, which they starred in alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair, and Joshua Jackson. They fell in love on set and got engaged in December 1998. Six months later, on June 5, 1999, Reese and Ryan tied the knot at Old Wide Awake Plantation in Hollywood, South Carolina. At the time, Reese was roughly six months pregnant with their daughter Ava, who was born on September 9, 1999. Their son Deacon arrived on October 23, 2003.
In October 2006, Reese and Ryan announced that they were separating after 7 years of marriage. That November, the Walk the Line actress filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. They agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their two children. Years after the split, Ryan told Larry King that he thinks his and Reese’s ages played a factor in their marriage ending. “When we got together we were so young,” Ryan said in 2015. “I think it can create issues with two people in this industry because there’s so much noise that goes along with it.” Since splitting up, Reese and Ryan have remained on good terms while co-parenting Ava and Deacon. In Oct. 2021, the famous exes reunited to celebrate Deacon’s 18th birthday.
Jim Toth
Reese reportedly started dating her second husband in February 2010, roughly four years after she separated from Ryan. The Big Little Lies star met Jim as a client of Creative Artists Agency, where he serves as the co-head of motion picture talent. They got married on March 26, 2011 in Ojai, California at Reese’s ranch, which she’s since sold. After the wedding, Jim instantly became a loving stepfather to Ava and Deacon. “I got lucky. I did. I got very lucky. He’s so wonderful with the children. I’m very blessed,” she told Marie Claire in Sept. 2011. “Somebody close to me once said, ‘Oh, no man will ever accept your children.’ And I just thought it was the most horrifying thing someone has ever said to me in my entire life. And until I got remarried, I don’t think I realized how stressed I was. I feel so much relief. I don’t think I realized how stressed I was being a single parent. It was really, really stressful. It’s not easy on anybody. It’s really traumatic.”
Reese and Jim welcomed their first child together, son Tennessee, on September 27, 2012. The following year, the couple made headlines when they were arrested in Atlanta. Reese was charged with disorderly conduct, while Jim was charged with a DUI. She pleaded no-contest and had to pay a fine. Jim plead guilty and was sentenced to community service, one year of probation and an alcohol education program.
Reese and Jim’s romance has really turned into something special. The pair have traveled together and enjoy special times both as a couple and with Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee. In March 2021, Reese celebrated the couple’s 10-year wedding anniversary by sharing a wedding throwback pic and sweet message to her hubby. “Looking back, I can’t believe it has gone so quickly! I guess that’s how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non- stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures… figuring out this crazy world together,” the actress wrote. “Here’s to many more days in the sun! I ❤️ you, JT.”
Judge Dismisses $4 Billion Lawsuit Against Drake Filed By Alleged 2017 Home Intruder
#BlackLivesMatter Jury Deliberates Ex-Cop Amy Potter’s Manslaughter Case For The Reckless Killing Of Daunte Wright
Blac Youngsta Responds To Backlash Over Still Performing His Young Dolph Diss Track
Fan Controlled Football DAO Powered By Flare
Reese Witherspoon’s Husband: Everything To Know About Jim Toth, Plus Her Previous Marriage To Ryan Phillippe
Jen Shah Will Be at RHOSLC Reunion as Andy Battles COVID
Vanessa Bryant’s Daughters Bianka, 5, & Capri, 2, Have A Blast At The Museum Of Ice Cream — Photos
Home Set: Holiday Party Essentials for the Festive Season
Kim Potter trial jury in Wright death resumes deliberations
Evers signs gambling deal with St. Croix Chippewa
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News6 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week