Keeler: Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton looks broken. Can reunion with Drew Lock fix him?

This is going to be a fun week at UCHealth Center, if your idea of fun is using a pair of old bricks as earmuffs.

If you’re excited about the prospect of Drew Lock starting at quarterback in Las Vegas on Sunday, seek help. Either you’re a glutton for punishment or the kind of stubborn that keeps getting banned from family gatherings.

For one, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur goes with Lock the way peanut butter goes with bratwurst. Pencil Pat shouldn’t be calling plays for Marshall Manning’s flag football team, let alone an NFL one.

When No. 3 is behind center, it feels personal. It’s as if Shurmur starts scheming more out of spite than necessity, to the point where you wonder if the objective is not so much a Broncos first down but making Lock look ridiculous on national television. All of which Buzz Lightyear can manage on his own just fine.

But for you hopeless, romantic #DrewStans out there who simply can’t let No. 3 go, no matter how many genuinely awful but truly creative ways he finds to turn the ball over (The Khalid Kareem Method: Rip the ball from his hand like it’s a loaf of bread), consider yourselves warned. Also, you might want to refresh yourself with the footage from Lock’s last foray into Allegiant Stadium, and the four interceptions that followed. Or maybe watching the Broncos turn the ball over is just your thing.

That said, if there is a silver lining to the Broncos trotting Lock out there over a banged-up Bridgewater, it’s this:

Maybe — just maybe — it’s the thing that somehow gets Courtland Sutton going.

Because something has to.

Big No. 14 hasn’t scored a touchdown since Oct. 17 against the Raiders. He hasn’t caught more than two passes or put up more than 40 receiving yards in a tilt since Oct. 21 in Cleveland.

“He just needs to experience some success,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Monday when asked about his mercurial and invisible wide receiver. “He needs to catch some balls and make some big plays. I think that’s all he needs.”

Did George Paton, the Broncos’ first-year general manager, keep the receipt? Because Sutton is the bum toy under the Broncos’ Christmas tree right now, the one that stops working after about a week.

Sutton isn’t just making the four-year, $60.8 million extension Paton proudly announced a month ago look premature. It’s starting to look downright silly — sledgehammer money for Nerf ball impact.

No. 14’s new deal reportedly accounts for 5.94% of the Broncos’ cap space in 2022, according to Spotrac.com. Which falls right in between the 2021 cap percentages, respectively, taken up by Green Bay’s Davante Adams (9.02%) and Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs (3.39%).

Which is good company — until you dig into the details. Adams as of Monday afternoon had nearly doubled Sutton’s season marks in receptions (96 to Sutton’s 50) and receiving yards (1,248 to Sutton’s 670) while accounting for four times as many touchdowns (eight to Sutton’s two). Diggs’ season line wasn’t that far off of Adams’ numbers, either: 82 grabs, 1,007 receiving yards, eight touchdowns.

“Obviously, (Sutton) has high expectations for himself,” center Lloyd Cushenberry said Monday. “I’m sure he’s feeling it, but everyone just has to control what they can control.

“Courtland’s a great receiver, he’s proven that, and he (doesn’t) have to worry about anything, any type of pressure … We’ve got to make plays for him up front to give the time so he can make those plays.”

It takes a village for an offense this bad to keep stinking up the joint, too. And no, No. 14’s vertical, stretch-the-field strengths, the ones that made Sutton and Lock look like Lennon and McCartney, haven’t been helped by a leaky pocket. Or by Bridgewater’s check-down instincts. (While the latter’s advanced accuracy stats, as charted by ProFootballReference.com, are down this season compared to last, Bridgewater’s “on-target” percentage of 74.0 and “bad throw” percentage of 15.4 are still better than Lock’s 2020 rates of 68.9 and 22.9, respectively.)

Yet Sutton’s fade over the last two months — 32 targets, 17 catches, zero scores over his last eight games — is raising the wrong kind of questions about No. 14’s surgically repaired knee. And the spillover effect it might be having inside his head.

To wit: 2019 Sutton probably doesn’t drop Bridgewater’s throw on third-and-2 this past Sunday. And while Cincinnati’s Eli Apple made a heck of a play to slap the ball away from No. 14 in the end zone, you can’t shake the feeling that 2019 Sutton would’ve put up more of a fight.

“Those are some catches that he needs to come up with,” Fangio said. “And I know he will.”

The experts keep telling us that the Broncos are just a quarterback away from turning a corner. If Sutton doesn’t turn one himself, and soon, then Paton’s shopping list is destined to get longer still.