Celebrities
Kim Kardashian Couldn’t Wait To See Pete Davidson After ‘Throwing Off Shackles’ By Filing To Be Legally Single
Kim jokes to her friends that she is ‘happily taken’ by Pete after filing to become legally single from ex-husband Kanye West.
Kim Kardashian, 41, filed court documents in Los Angeles on December 10 to become legally single from former husband Kanye West, 44 and a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she “couldn’t wait” to hop coasts to see her new beau, Pete Davidson, 28, immediately after doing so. “After filing these papers to become legally single and drop West from her last name over a week ago, the only thing that Kim really wanted was to see Pete. Although she is still waiting for the divorce to be finalized with Kanye, she feels like she is finally free for the shackles of their former marriage,” our source said, adding, “Kim jokes to her friends that, even though she is legally single, she is happily taken.”
Kim didn’t waste any time in making her wishes become reality. On December 18, Kim and Pete were spotted out on a date night in Staten Island, while accompanied by Scott Disick, 38, and a mystery brunette, who looks strikingly similar to Kim’s sister and Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 42. After being spotted at Staten Island’s Atrium Stadium Cinema, the group dined at Angelina’s restaurant. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, the highlight of Kim’s visit to NYC this past weekend wasn’t dinner and a movie — it was meeting Pete’s mom, Amy Davidson! As fans know, the pair also have the approval of Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, 66, who hosted them at her Palm Springs, California, mansion for Pete’s birthday on November 16.
“Kim did not expect to be dating anyone for a long time, but the way it happened with Pete feels like divine intervention,” the source said, referring to the fact that the initial sparks between the two occurred when Kim was guest starred on SNL on October 10. “They don’t talk about Hollywood, or celebrities, or their money, or their fame. Their conversations are real and authentic. They talk a lot about life and death, about spirituality, about current world affairs and about her work in criminal justice reform. Pete is fascinated by her intelligence and really digs the fact that she is set on becoming a lawyer,” the source insisted.
So how serious are they getting and is it, perhaps, time to start referring to Kim and Pete as “Kete”? According the source, after countless dates together in Los Angeles, NYC and Palm Springs, it is getting quite serious. “Her family and friends have not seen her so happy in such a long time. Kim has been so serious over the past few months because of everything that she was going through with Kanye, but Pete makes her laugh like she’s never laughed before., Kim says she has fallen for Pete and no one doubts this. It is clear that he has fallen for her as well,” the insider added.
Celebrities
Sarah Jessica Parker & Co-Stars React To Sexual Assault Allegations Against ‘SATC’s Chris Noth
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have responded to the allegations that their former co-star, Chris Noth, sexually assaulted multiple women.
In a joint statement released on Instagram on Dec. 20, And Just Like That‘s Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis responded to allegations that their Sex and the City co-star Chris Noth, 67, sexually assaulted multiple women. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the message, which appeared on each of their Instagram Stories, said. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it much be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”
The statement comes just four days after two women came forward and detailed alleged nonconsensual encounters they claimed to have had with the actor. On Dec. 16, The Hollywood Reporter shared the women’s experiences. The first woman, Zoe Lister-Jones, claimed Chris “rape[d] her from behind” in 2004, when she was 22. She told the outlet, “I realized there was blood on my shirt. I got out of there. I went to my friend’s apartment [in the same West Hollywood apartment building]. I had stitches. Two police officers came. I wouldn’t say who it was.”
The second woman, Lily, claimed she was “totally violated” by the actor in 2015, while in his apartment. “He said marriage is a sham. Monogamy is not real,” Lily said of the actor, who has been married to wife Tara Wilson since 2012. “[He] was having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened. … I went to the bathroom and put on my skirt. I was feeling awful. … All of my dreams with this star I loved for years were gone.”
Chris, who was recently fired from The Equalizer due to the allegations, denied the claims. In a statement, he said, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”
If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Celebrities
Chris Noth Fired From ‘The Equalizer’ After Sexual Assault Allegations Surface
Chris Noth just lost his position as a series regular in the CBS drama ‘The Equalizer’ due to sexual assault allegations made by two women.
Chris Noth has been fired from The Equalizer after sexual assault allegations were made against him. The actor, who was a series regular on the show playing William Bishop opposite star Queen Latifah, will “no longer film additional episodes” of the show “effective immediately,” Universal Television and CBS said in a short statement, per Deadline. The drama series, which aired seven episodes of its second season and is currently on hiatus, will feature Chris in one original upcoming episode. We have reached out to Chris’s rep for comment but have not yet heard back.
The Hollywood Reporter originally reported the incidents alleged by two woman (using pseudonyms to protect their privacy) — Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31. The women do not know each other and did not speak before separately making their allegations to the publication. They claimed their respective alleged incidents with Chris took place in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015, respectively. Chris has been appearing in headlines again for the last few weeks due to reprising his Sex and the City role for And Just Like That…, and the women said this has “stirred painful memories” for them, according to THR.
Zoe claimed that Chris exhibited inappropriate behavior with her while she was working an entry-level job in L.A. in 2004. “He would walk by my desk and flirt with me,” she alleged, adding that he “somehow” got her phone number from the directory and began leaving her messages on her work phone. Zoe alleged that Chris invited her to hang out at the pool at his West Hollywood apartment and kissed her. She kissed him back, however things took a turn when Chris allegedly “pulled her toward him, moved her toward the bed, pulled off her shorts and bikini bottom and began to rape her from behind.” She insists she yelled at him to “stop,” but claims that he would not.
Chris then responded to allegations on Dec. 16. “The accusations made against me by individuals I met years, even decades ago, are categorically false,” Chris says in a statement to HollywoodLife. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”
Celebrities
Christina Aguilera Celebrates 41st Birthday With Sexy Topless Photo Shoot
Christina Aguilera stunned her Instagram followers with another sultry, sassy photo! The Grammy winner sent hearts racing while posing topless on her 41st birthday.
Christina Aguilera left her fans drooling over a series of sizzling Instagram snapshot once again. The multi-talented star celebrated her 41st birthday in a big way as she took to social media on Dec. 18 and shared a series of smoldering photos. The “Beautiful” singer went topless and wore nothing but long, black leather gloves and dark movie star shades.
The stunning A-lister, who’s known for flooding her social media with eye-catching images, posed seductively in a series of photographs. Christina wore her signature platinum blonde locks down, styled stick straight. The Grammy Award-winning singer opted for super glam makeup which highlighted her ageless beauty and youthful looks.
Fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the former Voice coach. One fan wrote, “I think I’ve liked this 5000000000 times!!” Another commented, “Looking fantastic as always!” One follower responded, “You have a way of putting it out there with class.”
Meanwhile, the mom-of-two has much to celebrate as she performed and received the first-ever “Music Icon” award at the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7. The pop star was a knockout at the exciting, star-studded event as she performed and received the first-ever “Music Icon” award. The singer stunned in a glamorous black dress, an outfit that included chaps, and a yellow dress while on stage and belting out her hit songs, including “Genie in a Bottle,” “Fighter,” “Beautiful,” and “Dirrty.” She got the crowd into the music and encouraged them to sing along.
Christina Aguilera has always been one of my favorite live performers and tonight was no exception. #PeoplesChoiceAwards #ChristinaAguilera #PCAs pic.twitter.com/e7E1jAHZY7
— GoreJust Goth (@gorejustgoth) December 8, 2021
Christina was all set to receive the Music Icon Award, presented by Becky G, during the ceremony, for her incredible achievements in the music industry. She gave a memorable speech about who her music is for and how grateful she is for receiving the award. It was certainly a winning night for the star and she once again didn’t disappoint with her singing and her overall appearance at the award show.
Kim Kardashian Couldn’t Wait To See Pete Davidson After ‘Throwing Off Shackles’ By Filing To Be Legally Single
CU Buffs’ Carson Wells officially declares for NFL Draft
Sarah Jessica Parker & Co-Stars React To Sexual Assault Allegations Against ‘SATC’s Chris Noth
Keeler: Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton looks broken. Can reunion with Drew Lock fix him?
Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigating first reported wolf-kill in over 70 years
Billy Conway kept the beat strong for Morphine, Treat Her Right
CU Buffs wrap up perfect nonconference slate
Chicago Bears’ Robert Quinn and Jakeem Grant are named to the NFC Pro Bowl team
Colorado’s COVID picture continues to improve, but omicron is here “and starting to proliferate”
‘We do not accept no’: Ayanna Pressley, Katherine Clark continue pushing Build Back Better after Joe Machin says no
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News5 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News2 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week