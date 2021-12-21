Lil Durk proposes to longtime girlfriend India Royale

Lil Durk proposed to his longtime girlfriend India Royale during a concert in his hometown of Chicago.
The gangster-turned-rapper got down on one knee last Saturday and popped the question to his baby mama during WGCI’s Big Jam concert at Chicago’s United Center. The 29-year-old rapper began dating India in 2017.
Durk proposed to India after she saved his life by exchanging gunfire with home invaders at their Braselton, Ga. mansion in July. No one was injured during the shooting.
“I love you to death,” Durk told her. “You’ve been holding me down when I was going through a lot. You’ve been the realest to me. Do you wanna be my wife?”
The 26-year-old Instagram influencer quickly said yes. In addition to their toddler daughter, Willow Banks, India has a daughter named Skylar from a previous relationship. She is also stepmother to Durk’s 6 other children by 5 women, including the notorious OTF Nikki.
The auto-tune rapper is founder of Chicago gang OTF (Only the Family). He moved to the Atlanta area to escape the violence in Chicago.
Halle Berry looked fabulous when she rocked a mesh shirt & a gorgeous blowout in a sexy new photo.
Halle Berry, 55, always manages to look gorgeous no matter what she does and that’s exactly what she did in her recent selfie. The actress posted a photo of herself with the caption, “sunday serve…” while wearing a black turtleneck top that was completely cut out.
In the photo, Halle had her chestnut brown hair down in voluminous beachy waves with her front bangs covering her forehead. A sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip completed her glam. As for her knit top, it was mesh and had a bunch of tiny holes in it that revealed ample cleavage and her lacy black bralette underneath.
Halle has been on a roll when it comes to sexy outfits lately and one of our favorites was her sparkly jumpsuit at the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7. Her skintight Rick Owens Fall 2021 sequin jumpsuit hugged her toned frame perfectly and it had a plunging V-neckline which she kept unzipped to reveal a ton of skin.
The one-piece featured long sleeves and tight legs while a belt cinched around her tiny waist. She accessorized her look with a pair of pointed-toe metallic Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps, diamond dangling earrings, and an effortless updo bun.
Aside from this outfit, Halle recently teamed up with activewear brand, Sweaty Betty, for the second time and she starred in the latest campaign in a slew of skintight, skin-baring outfits.
In one photo from the shoot, Halle looked amazing in a skintight long-sleeve black crop top with a pair of matching high-waisted leggings, which put her tiny waist and toned abs on display. In another photo, Halle is pictured on a hike while wearing a pair of high-waisted cream leggings with a matching sleeveless crop top, sneakers, and a sweater vest on top.
Mary Cosby seems to have a problem with her lack of screen time on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
On Sunday, as the latest episode of the show aired on Bravo, Mary took to her Twitter page, where she reacted to a fan who wanted to know why she shared a graph that suggested she was seen for just two minutes and 35 seconds, or 3.3 percent, of the 13th episode of the show, which aired earlier this month.
“Who did this and why is Mary reposting it?” the Bravo and Blaze fan page wondered.
“I reposted it… Because I wanted [to]!” Mary replied. “What about it?”
In the graph, it was stated that Heather Gay was given the most screen time with 14 minutes and 11 seconds, followed by Jen Shah, who received 13 minutes and 12 seconds. The only other person who was featured for less than 10 percent of the episode was Meredith Marks, who was said to have been featured for five minutes and 10 seconds.
In a separate tweet shared days ago, the RHOSLC cast member reacted to a viewer who suggested she was being dishonest in suggesting that she didn’t recall speaking about her co-star, Jen Shah, and the legal situation she’s found herself in following charges of money laundering and fraud.
After a Bravo fan page shared a clip from Sunday night’s episode, which featured the RHOSLC cast enjoying an outdoor lunch, during which Mary told Jen, “I did not talk about you,” before a flashback clip featured her doing just that, another viewer said, “Now Mary…”
But Mary stuck to her guns.
“I promise’ I didn’t remember talking about Jen!!” Mary replied. “I honestly didn’t remember! But I did! I never discussed Jen shahs situation with none of these women.. except in vail! I would not lie to Jen shah!! I Really Honestly didn’t remember talking about her! Opps!”
During the episode in question, the flashback showed Mary speaking to Heather, Meredith, Lisa Barlow, and Jennie Nguyen about the allegations against Jen as well as her prior thoughts about her.
“I feel like she’s reaping… what I’m believing in, ‘What a man soweth, that he shall also reap.’ She’s scammed old people and people that don’t have money that can’t afford… If that’s the case, with no remorse. I never saw nothing good in her and I was scared of her because I knew what she was capable of,’” Mary had stated.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Powerful Queen Cannon is growing up so fast! Nick Cannon’s daughter with his second baby mama Brittany Bell has already celebrated her 1st birthday. The family marked the milestone with a festive Black Santa bash on Monday, December 20 in Los Angeles.
“We made it snow in L.A.,” the birthday girl’s mama, Brittany Bell, captioned an Instagram Story video of herself sledding, while describing the celebration as a “blast.”
The festivities were especially winter-ly wonderful with a colorfully decorated Chritmas tree, sledding, as well as a photo opp with a Black Santa Claus and an elf for the adorable winter baby. Powerful posed with her parents and brother Golden, 4, for family pics in a gold dress and matching headband in one of her mom’s Instagram stories.
Nick and Brittany also took a 360 flick with Hop, the Black santa, seemingly having blast together.
Too adorable! Cannon, 41, and Bell, 34, welcomed their baby girl in December 2020. It’s really nice to see Nick smile again after facing tragedy earlier this month after experiencing the loss of his 5-month-old son, Zen Scott-Cannon.
In related news, Powerful’s brother Goldenn made his television movie debut yesterday, starring in “Miracles Across 125th Street” with his father Nick Cannon.