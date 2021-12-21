Lil Durk proposes to longtime girlfriend India Royale

Mary Cosby seems to have a problem with her lack of screen time on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

On Sunday, as the latest episode of the show aired on Bravo, Mary took to her Twitter page, where she reacted to a fan who wanted to know why she shared a graph that suggested she was seen for just two minutes and 35 seconds, or 3.3 percent, of the 13th episode of the show, which aired earlier this month.

“Who did this and why is Mary reposting it?” the Bravo and Blaze fan page wondered.

“I reposted it… Because I wanted [to]!” Mary replied. “What about it?”

In the graph, it was stated that Heather Gay was given the most screen time with 14 minutes and 11 seconds, followed by Jen Shah, who received 13 minutes and 12 seconds. The only other person who was featured for less than 10 percent of the episode was Meredith Marks, who was said to have been featured for five minutes and 10 seconds.

In a separate tweet shared days ago, the RHOSLC cast member reacted to a viewer who suggested she was being dishonest in suggesting that she didn’t recall speaking about her co-star, Jen Shah, and the legal situation she’s found herself in following charges of money laundering and fraud.

After a Bravo fan page shared a clip from Sunday night’s episode, which featured the RHOSLC cast enjoying an outdoor lunch, during which Mary told Jen, “I did not talk about you,” before a flashback clip featured her doing just that, another viewer said, “Now Mary…”

But Mary stuck to her guns.

“I promise’ I didn’t remember talking about Jen!!” Mary replied. “I honestly didn’t remember! But I did! I never discussed Jen shahs situation with none of these women.. except in vail! I would not lie to Jen shah!! I Really Honestly didn’t remember talking about her! Opps!”

During the episode in question, the flashback showed Mary speaking to Heather, Meredith, Lisa Barlow, and Jennie Nguyen about the allegations against Jen as well as her prior thoughts about her.

“I feel like she’s reaping… what I’m believing in, ‘What a man soweth, that he shall also reap.’ She’s scammed old people and people that don’t have money that can’t afford… If that’s the case, with no remorse. I never saw nothing good in her and I was scared of her because I knew what she was capable of,’” Mary had stated.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photos Credit: Bravo