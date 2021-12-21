News
Matt Nagy doesn’t regret his reaction that earned 1 of 9 Chicago Bears penalties. Said Robert Quinn: ‘Honestly, some of these calls are starting to get a little crazy.’
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said he doesn’t regret his fiery outburst at officials that earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Monday night at Soldier Field
Nagy was flagged between the first and second quarters of the 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings after safety Deon Bush was called for a hit to a defenseless receiver. The Bears had stopped the Vikings on the third-and-7 play at midfield, but the penalty on Bush gave the Vikings first-and-10 at the Bears 35-yard line.
When the quarter ended two plays later, Nagy gave officials a piece of his mind.
“Our guys are fighting their asses off to get off the field, and I saw what happened,” Nagy said. “So I explained my opinion on it, and I don’t regret it.”
Referee Scott Novak told a pool reporter Nagy was flagged for using inappropriate language.
“I won’t repeat what was said,” Novak said. “But when it crosses a line and it’s inappropriate, then that’s when we throw a flag.”
Nagy’s penalty pushed the Vikings to the 12-yard line, and they scored on Greg Joseph’s 37-yard field goal four plays later.
It was one of nine Bears penalties for 91 yards. The Bears defense was penalized twice on the Vikings’ only second-half touchdown drive. Teez Tabor was called for an illegal low block, and Trevis Gipson was called for unnecessary roughness.
“Honestly, some of these calls are starting to get a little crazy,” Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn said. “These refs seem like they’re controlling the game a little too much. If a play is clean and they’re throwing a flag over something that they thought they can change the game just by one flag, I mean, let guys play ball.
“If this was a couple years ago, half this stuff wouldn’t even be called, but now they’ve got some of these stupid rules, and in the refs’ hands it can change at any given moment. I think they need to go check the refs they’re hiring, not our coach.”
Bush and Alec Ogletree were breaking up Kirk Cousins’ pass to Tyler Conklin when Bush was penalized after making contact with Conklin’s head, Novak said.
“With a defenseless receiver, the defender is always responsible for avoiding any illegal contact or illegal act,” Novak said. “And when he makes contact with the head, even if he’s going for the ball, it’s still a foul. If he’s attempting to dislodge the ball, or intercept, he still cannot make illegal contact, forcibly, to the offensive player since he’s defenseless.”
Bush said he didn’t get an explanation from the official he asked about it on the field, but he said the Bears will try to correct their mistakes.
“It’s kind of tough, man,” Bush said. “Sometimes you want to know the right thing to do. You want to have the right safety, but at the same time, you want to be able to go out there and make plays, not letting them just catch the ball. I guess we’ll have to see how to work on that, how to fix that.”
The most notable penalty on offense came when rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins went after D.J. Wonnum for a hard hit on quarterback Justin Fields as Fields went out of bounds in the third quarter.
Jenkins was called for unnecessary roughness, and the Bears’ drive was pushed back to second-and-22 at their 13-yard line.
Nagy said he understood Jenkins’ emotion and desire to protect his quarterback but said the Bears also have to be smart with their reactions.
“After that one, I went around and talked to all the guys and just said, ‘OK, it’s time to reel it back in, all of us, myself included,’” Nagy said. “I love the fight. I love their energy. … Every action has a reaction. Just be smart because what it does is it puts us in tough situations by losing yards, and again, myself included with what I did.”
Fields said he appreciated Jenkins’ reaction.
“I told him I liked what he did there and I appreciate him, but at the same time he’s got to be smart,” Fields said. “But I definitely love the mindset and I love him sticking up for me. I think that’s what we need more of. But I just told him, I love it but just do it between the whistle.”
A sloppy 4th-and-1 failure encapsulates the Chicago Bears’ 10th loss: ‘That’s been the story of the year.’
Late in the third quarter Monday night, with the Chicago Bears trying to capitalize on a drive that began at the Minnesota Vikings 30-yard line, the entire season was essentially summarized in one snap.
A few minutes earlier, running back Damien Williams tipped a Vikings punt, setting up prime field position for the offense. Trying to cut into a 17-3 deficit and get inside the red zone, the Bears faced fourth-and-1 from the 21.
In 8 seconds of familiar sloppiness, promise turned into agitation, hope into full-on annoyance.
A bit of confusion. Disrupted timing. A pass that never was thrown. Or a scramble that never began.
The play’s result: Quarterback Justin Fields was sacked for a 2-yard loss.
Thousands of mystified head shakes seemed to circle the Soldier Field stands like the wave.
Down went Fields, corralled along the right sideline by linebacker Nick Vigil, then wrestled to the grass by defensive end D.J. Wonnum. Turnover on downs.
More of this? Really?
That brand of discombobulation defined the entire night in a 17-9 Bears loss, the team’s eighth defeat in nine games.
“That’s been the story,” Fields said after the game. “That’s been the story of the year for sure.”
He’s not wrong.
On that fourth-and-1, there were plenty of rough edges. Start with receiver Darnell Mooney, assigned to be in the backfield on a play run out of a tight formation with three tight ends. Mooney had a flat route to the short side of the field but was admittedly a bit confused and a beat slow in getting aligned.
“It was a personnel grouping where I was a different receiver,” he said. “And the last name on the play I have to hear before I get into position. But literally everyone was running to the line of scrimmage and Justin was still calling the play. So I just got (the tag) at the end and went (quickly) to the right spot.”
The play design called for Fields to run a naked bootleg off play action with Mooney as his first read. But the play fake was out of sync. Then so was the entire play. And with the Vikings in a Cover-2 look, the chess match advantage the Bears hoped for didn’t exist.
“The corner sat on (the flat route) and he didn’t move,” Fields said.
For a moment, Mooney appeared open as he scurried out of the backfield to his right. Fields also had an option to eye Jimmy Graham farther downfield on an over route. The play, though, never clicked.
“At the perfect time when Mooney was open, I wasn’t looking,” Fields said. “When I looked back at him, he was covered. It’s just timing in football.”
Fields was quick to credit the Vikings for defending the play well.
“I mean, that’s football,” he said. “You win some, you lose some.”
The Bears’ “lose some” pile, however, always seems to be twice as high. That’s the only way to explain how they trailed for 50 minutes and 3 seconds despite outgaining the Vikings 370-193.
It’s the only way to explain how an admirable effort by a decimated defense was squandered by an offensive showing that included two lost fumbles and three red-zone trips that ended without points.
It’s the only way to explain how the Bears now sit on the second-to-last rung in the NFC standings, tied with the New York Giants at 4-10.
And somehow, three more games remain.
Monday night’s smorgasbord of errors included three more penalties by rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins, another lost fumble by Fields, a 49-yard field-goal attempt by Cairo Santos that was blocked and, yes, even an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Nagy, who blew his top after Deon Bush’s hit on tight end Tyler Conklin during a third-down stop in the first quarter was ruled unnecessary roughness.
“Our guys are fighting their asses off to get off the field,” Nagy said. “And I saw what happened. I explained my opinion on it. And I don’t regret it.”
For the second time this season, the officiating for the Bears in a Monday night game drew plenty of attention with no shortage of debatable calls. The Bears finished with nine penalties for 91 yards. But their overall failures run so much deeper than a few iffy penalty rulings.
For the fifth time this season, the offense failed to score a touchdown in the first half. The Bears are 0-5 in those games.
They also have been held below 17 points seven times this season, and their 17.8 points per game ranks 28th in the NFL.
The Bears’ only touchdown came on their 70th snap, a meaningless play as time ran out. Fields hit Jesper Horsted for 19 yards. Even that was originally ruled to be down a foot short of the goal line.
“It’s a frustrating situation,” Mooney said.
Sure, the Bears took the field with 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including all five of their defensive backfield starters plus receiver Allen Robinson. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor were also out.
That was a tough hand to be dealt. And given the circumstances, the Bears again played with competitive fire that thrilled their coach.
“It would be one thing if the team came out and just said, ‘You know what? We’re 4-9 and we’re just at a point where we’re going to check out,’” Nagy said. “Our guys don’t do that. That’s why you get emotional. That’s why you care. Because they put a lot of time and energy to come out here and play. I just like that about them.”
But that small plus hasn’t been nearly enough to make up for the nonstop offensive slog. Or the flurry of penalties. Or the poor decisions. Or the untimely turnovers. Or the mound of losses that has left the fan base in a sour mood.
In their penultimate home game of this season, the Bears again made a mess of too many situations. This team has been broken for some time now, and the most important repair work won’t begin until the 2022 offseason arrives.
In the meantime, the missed opportunities and on-field mistakes remain difficult to watch.
Vikings LB Eric Kendricks ejected in fourth quarter of win at Chicago
CHICAGO — Linebacker Eric Kendricks was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Vikings’ 17-9 win Monday night at Soldier Field, and head coach Mike Zimmer wasn’t too happy about it.
With Minnesota leading 17-3 and 9:30 left in the game, Kendricks was disqualified after he banged into Justin Fields’ helmet when the Bears quarterback slid to give himself up at the Vikings 14.
“I didn’t get a good explanation, really,” Zimmer said after the game. “They came over late and said they thought he had an elbow to a head. I thought I saw it pretty cleanly, and I thought the quarterback slid and kept his head up, and Eric was going down and kind of raised his head to try to avoid it, and I thought they bumped heads. I didn’t think it was anything real (serious).”
The personal foul on Kendricks moved the ball to the 7, but the Bears weren’t able to score on that drive. They did get a 19-yard touchdown pass on the final play from Fields to tight end Jesper Horsted.
Horsted, a second-year NFL player, is a former Roseville High School football star who went on to a stellar collegiate career at Princeton.
WONNUM STEPS UP
Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum frustrated Fields throughout the night, and had a career-high three sacks.
“D.J.’s a kid that continues to try to get better each and every week,’’ Zimmer said. “He’s very athletic and can do a lot of things, and I think he’s starting to come a little bit where he’s being a little more freelancing a little bit, and not so robotic. So I think maybe that’s helping him.”
Wonnum equaled his sack total on Monday for the first 13 games of the season.
“It feels amazing, man,” Wonnum said. “I put the work in in the offseason, and each and every week I’ve gotten better. I got better and better, and tonight was the night to do it. Primetime, there isn’t a better time to do it. Three sacks, it was just the beginning. I’m ready to get better and I’m looking forward to next game.”
Vikings’ Kirk Cousins does just enough to beat Bears’ depleted secondary
CHICAGO — The bottom line is Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes, and that was enough for victory on Monday night.
Other than that, Cousins was just effective enough in the Vikings’ 17-9 win against a Chicago Bears secondary that was missing all four starters and its top reserve.
Cousins completed 12 of 24 passes for a season-low 87 yards with two touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 69.3 He was sacked four times for 26 yards.
“They played a whole lot of umbrella coverage, which we expected them to do,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “We probably threw the ball too much, to be honest with you, early. I thought we were running the ball very well, but early in the ballgame we tried to throw a little bit too much, tried to get some over the top of them, and they did a good job back there.
“When he had to pull the ball down, he got too much pressure,” Zimmer said of Cousins. “These teams that play these umbrella coverages against us, we’re going to have to dink and dunk it a little bit.”
While the deep ball might not have been an option on this night for Cousins, both of his touchdown passes came when the receiver was wide open in the end zone.
Cousins hit Justin Jefferson in the left corner of the end zone to cap a 54-yard drive with 5:09 left in the first quarter to put the Vikings up 7-0. In the third quarter, Cousins found Ihmir Smith-Marsette all alone in the right corner of the end zone to Minnesota in front 17-3.
“They basically triple-teamed Justin,” Cousins said of his TD pass to Smith-Marsette. “I’m sure that was a mistake. I’m sure they wanted to at least double him, but there was probably miscommunication.”
Cousin’s longest completion was 18 yards to Jefferson on third-and-8 to keep the opening scoring drive alive. He threw one interception when Jefferson got tangled up with the defender and fell down.
Cousins said the Bears did a good job of not exposing their revamped secondary.
“It was an interesting game, and they played a lot of two deep, so they weren’t trying to ask anything new of young players … put them in a tough spot,” Cousins said. “There weren’t a lot of chances to throw the ball downfield.”
