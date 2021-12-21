News
Matthew Yglesias: If Democrats would make a few hard choices, they could ‘Build Back Better’
President Joe Biden’s signature economic legislation isn’t dead. In fact, if Democratic Party leaders could only bring themselves to make a few hard choices, Build Back Better could even get better.
Momentum for the nearly $2 trillion bill has seemingly collapsed, with talks between Sen. Joe Manchin and the White House breaking down and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s self-imposed Christmas deadline looking impossible. But it’s never a good idea to take congressional deadlines seriously. And Democrats should realize that Manchin’s red lines leave them plenty of room to enact a major piece of legislation that all factions of the party can be proud of.
To see how to fix the bill, though, it’s necessary to understand how the current mess came to pass.
It all starts with the arcana of Senate procedure, in particular the budget reconciliation process. Most bills need 60 votes to pass, due to another bit of Senate arcana, but a budget reconciliation bill needs only 50 — which is exactly the size of the Senate Democratic caucus. (The bill would pass when the vice president breaks the tie.) So any Democrat who wants their legislative proposal to have a chance will try to include it in the reconciliation bill.
That helps explain why Build Back Better has always been a grab bag of progressive ideas rather than a thematically coherent piece of legislation. Democrats basically have one shot to legislate. So they started out with a giant $3.5 trillion bill that doled out goodies to every element of the party’s coalition. They paid for it all with increased taxes on the wealthy, but moderates revolted at some of the revenue proposals, so the whole thing got cut down to $1.75 trillion.
That’s still a lot of money. But Democratic leaders didn’t want to disappoint anyone in their coalition by telling them “no.” So the legislation they passed in the House is full of weird phase-ins and mid-decade expirations in order to limit the total cost.
When this deal reached the Senate, Manchin threw a wrench in the works. He regards these provisions as budget gimmicks, since his House colleagues clearly intend for the programs to be made permanent.
On the facts, I think Manchin is wrong: It’s unlikely that the expiring programs would be extended. But that only underscores the foolishness of the House’s bonanza of expiring provisions. The $1.75 trillion headline number is a large sum of money — substantially bigger than the 2010 Affordable Care Act — and Democrats ought to be able to accomplish a lot of good with it. To spend $273 billion on a subsidized child-care program that only lasts for a few years, for example, would be a wasted opportunity when the money could be used on a smaller but permanent and durable program.
The problem here is simple to describe, if not solve: Nobody in the party wants to make tough choices and tell some groups that they aren’t going to get what they want.
Since Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema were responsible for cutting the bill’s overall price tag, the White House and congressional leadership would like them to break the bad news to individual members and interest groups about which programs are getting killed. So far they have been unwilling to play that role. The result is a pointless and frustrating exercise for everyone — but it shouldn’t be hard to come up with a good bill here.
Start with child poverty. The Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 increased the child tax credit from $1,000 to $2,000 per year and made some of its benefits available to the lowest income families — but also scheduled these enhancements to expire in 2025. Then this year’s American Rescue Plan boosted the credit (for one year) to $3,600 for children under 6 and $3,000 for kids between 7 and 17. It also made the tax credit fully refundable, so even families with no income could get the full benefit.
Progressives want to make this bigger child tax credit permanent, which it should be. But that would cost about $1.6 trillion. So advocates like Sen. Michael Bennet have been trying to sell Manchin on a one-year extension, and Manchin is saying no.
Here’s a more viable idea: The Jain Family Institute says that about half of the poverty-fighting impact of the enhanced tax credit comes from full refundability rather than making the credit larger. The Tax Foundation says that change plus making 2017’s enhancement permanent would cost $580 billion.
Then there’s the part of the legislation dealing with climate. In many ways the emotional and intellectual core of the bill is the $500 billion worth of investments in clean energy production and other climate-related issues. This is an issue Democrats care passionately about — and, remarkably, even Manchin is on board.
Adding this to the changes to the child tax credit, that leaves about $700 billion for Democrats to spend. They need to make some hard choices. Like I said, there are a lot of ideas in the mix, and people will disagree over priorities, but here are mine:
$166 billion for increasing the supply of affordable housing
$135 billion for a permanent increase in the generosity of the Earned Income Tax Credit
$37 billion so Medicare can cover seniors’ hearing needs
$31 billion for investments in Pell grants
$30 billion to fund the administration’s proposed Apollo Program for Biodefense
$25 billion to provide summer nutrition assistance to poor kids who rely on the school lunch program
$7 billion to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs
That adds up to $1.5 trillion in spending. And leaves Democrats with one last choice.
Moderate House members pushed for the inclusion of an expanded state and local tax deduction that, if made permanent, would cost $245 billion and soak up the remaining budgetary room. Manchin is seen to be skeptical of this idea, knowing that its benefits flow overwhelmingly to the wealthy. And this is the one issue on which Manchin is going to have to make a tough call of his own. Does he want to stand in solidarity with the moderates of the other chamber, or does he force them to accept a smaller SALT expansion?
The crucial thing about this deduction is it’s a pure question of dollars and cents. It’d be easy to write an expansion that would cost $122.5 billion, or whatever amount they can agree on. The amount they save could go to deficit reduction, which moderates also like and which polls well.
Yes, a bill structured this way would be bitter pill for early childhood education advocates to swallow. They had really hoped this could be their chance to get federal funding for child care, paid leave and preschool. But those ideas are very expensive, they are not that popular, and there are questions about the details of their design.
And leaving this stuff out creates the possibility for permanent investments that would be a worthy legacy for any president or member of Congress: a historic reduction in child poverty, an unprecedented investment in climate and ecological sustainability, a couple of popular health investments, an urgently needed program to avert the next pandemic, and a little help around the edges to fill some gaps in education funding.
Eleven and half years ago, then-Vice President Biden memorably called the ACA “a big deal” (he inserted a present participle adjective). Now Democrats are arguing over a bill that would spend almost twice as much over the next decade as Obamacare did over the last one. There’s no question that even a Manchin-sized version of Build Back Better would also be a pretty big deal.
Matthew Yglesias is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion and writes the Slow Boring blog and newsletter. A co-founder and former columnist for Vox, he is also the author, most recently, of “One Billion Americans.”
AFC playoff picture: Ravens on outside looking in, but pivotal Week 16 matchup vs. Bengals looms
For an idea of how quickly playoff fortunes can change in the AFC, consider the Ravens’ past three weeks.
Had the regular season ended after Week 12, the Ravens would’ve been the conference’s top seed. Now, after three straight defeats, the last a 31-30 loss Sunday night to the Green Bay Packers, they wouldn’t even make the NFL’s expanded, seven-team playoff field if the season ended Tuesday. And yet, according to FiveThirtyEight’s projections, they remain favored not only to make the playoffs but also to win the AFC North.
A lot can and will change over the final three weeks of the regular season. This Ravens season has been nothing if not unpredictable. With a crucial and potentially division-deciding matchup Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals looming, here’s a closer look at where the Ravens stand in the AFC playoff picture. All postseason odds reflect FiveThirtyEight projections as of Monday night.
Division leaders
1. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-4)
Playoff odds: 99+%
Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Bengals, at Broncos
The Chiefs, winners of seven straight, are back to being AFC favorites. After a dramatic win Thursday night, they also have a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Chargers. A favorable end-of-season schedule gives Kansas City a good shot at securing a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the postseason.
2. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)
Playoff odds: 98%
Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins
The Patriots’ seven-game winning streak ended Saturday night with their loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but they remain ahead of the Tennessee Titans thanks to a win in their Week 12 matchup. Sunday’s rematch with the Buffalo Bills is critical, as both teams enter Week 16 with 3-1 marks in AFC East play, a potentially decisive tiebreaker.
3. TENNESSEE TITANS (9-5)
Playoff odds: 95%
Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, vs. Dolphins, at Texans
The Titans could’ve claimed the No. 1 seed with a win Sunday over the Pittsburgh Steelers — they have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs — but an ugly loss left them within range of the surging Colts in the AFC South. Still, Tennessee’s sweep of Indianapolis makes them tough to catch.
4. CINCINNATI BENGALS (8-6)
Playoff odds: 51%
Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens, vs. Chiefs, at Browns
A Week 7 win in Baltimore has Cincinnati atop the AFC North and the Ravens on the outside looking in. If the Bengals complete the season sweep at home Sunday, they’d become heavy AFC North favorites. If they lose, their season could spiral quickly.
Wild cards
5. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (8-6)
Playoff odds: 89%
Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, vs. Raiders, at Jaguars
Since their Week 5 collapse in Baltimore, the Colts have won seven of nine games and positioned themselves well for a top-five seed. If Indianapolis can get past a flagging Arizona Cardinals team, it should enter the postseason on a five-game winning streak. Could that be enough to jump the Titans in the AFC South?
6. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (8-6)
Playoff odds: 75%
Remaining schedule: at Texans, vs. Broncos, at Raiders
The Chargers could’ve seized control of the AFC West with a win Thursday over the Chiefs, whom they’d beaten in their first matchup. Now they might have to hold on in a crowded wild-card field, where an earlier loss to the Ravens and win over the Bengals could be crucial. The Chargers’ schedule is manageable, but this week’s coronavirus outbreak won’t help.
7. BUFFALO BILLS (8-6)
Playoff odds: 77%
Remaining schedule: at Patriots, vs. Falcons, vs. Jets
The Bills are stuck with the seventh seed thanks to a 5-5 conference record, a half-game worse than the Chargers’ 5-4 mark. Buffalo should be favored to make the playoffs even with another loss to New England, but a win would give them control of the AFC East.
Outside looking in
8. RAVENS (8-6)
Playoff odds: 57%
Remaining schedule: at Bengals, vs. Rams, vs. Steelers
The Ravens need to get healthy, and fast. Their two remaining division games will prove decisive. With wins over the Bengals and Steelers, they’d be virtual playoff locks.
9. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (7-6-1)
Playoff odds: 18%
Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, vs. Browns, at Ravens
Somehow, the Steelers are still hanging around, still looking to find a path into the playoffs. Up next: the AFC’s top team, a Cleveland offense that can run all over Pittsburgh’s shoddy run defense, and a potentially just-as-desperate Ravens team playing in Baltimore.
10. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (7-7)
Playoff odds: 11%
Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Colts, vs. Chargers
The Raiders kept their slim hopes alive with a last-second win Monday night against a coronavirus-ravaged Browns team. But they’ll need a lot of help to sneak into the playoffs as a wild-card team.
11. MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-7)
Playoff odds: 11%
Remaining schedule: at Saints, at Titans, vs. Patriots
The Dolphins have won six straight games since starting the season 1-7. But an AFC East division title is unlikely, and the playoff odds aren’t great for any 7-7 team.
12. CLEVELAND BROWNS (7-7)
Playoff odds: 15%
Remaining schedule: at Packers, at Steelers, vs. Bengals
The Browns would’ve jumped into a tie for first in the AFC North with a win over Las Vegas. Now Cleveland faces an uphill battle for a postseason bid. Chances are, it’s going to be a long offseason for Baker Mayfield.
13. DENVER BRONCOS (7-7)
Playoff odds: 5%
Remaining schedule: at Raiders, at Chargers, vs. Chiefs
The Broncos have the worst playoff odds of any AFC team that hasn’t been eliminated. A loss in Las Vegas would likely be a knockout blow.
Eliminated
14. NEW YORK JETS (3-11)
15. HOUSTON TEXANS (3-11)
16. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-12)
Squirrels of St. Paul’s Mears Park force a subtler holiday lighting display
There’s a war on Christmas underway in downtown St. Paul, and it’s being waged by fat, impetuous squirrels.
In Lowertown’s Mears Park, the squirrels are overfed and often relentless. Some visitors, against city ordinances and all advice about not feeding wildlife, throw them junk food or encourage them to perform tricks as if they were pets.
“I have watched people with food in their hand, and they try to get the squirrels to jump up and take the food,” said Lee Ann LaBore, a resident of the Airye Condos overlooking Mears Park. “They try and lead them around the park. One guy was trying to get one to jump on him. It’s a little disturbing.”
SQUIRRELS CHEWING HOLIDAY LIGHT WIRES
LaBore has special reason this year to resent the squirrels — or “tree rats,” as she calls them — and those who love them.
As the co-chair of the Friends of Mears Park, she’s worked closely with the vendor that strings holiday lights throughout the tree canopy. The $27,400 lighting display, which went up in late November, had to be reduced and reconfigured this year because the Mears Park squirrels tend to chew through the wires, which are coated with polylactic acid, an apparently tantalizing derivative of corn sugar.
After a disastrous 2020, the vendor declined to repeat the experience.
“Our vendor reuses the lights, and they can’t afford to put those lights up only to have the squirrels destroy them again,” LaBore said. “I don’t blame them.”
Efforts to convince the city to relocate the squirrels haven’t gone far. But Christmas (and Hanukkah) have been saved by ingenuity.
CANOPY LIGHTS GONE
Gone are the strings of decorative canopy lights. Instead, along the park’s walking paths, a projector creates kaleidoscope-like moving images of large white snowflakes that circulate, come together and separate. The birch trees are lit with base lights that bathe them in green and blue.
It’s a kid-friendly winter wonderland at eye level, but there’s far less pizzazz from a bird’s-eye view.
“I get some Facebook stuff, and it’s pretty negative, and I understand,” LaBore said. “People look down from their condos or apartments and they want to see the twinkly lights. Well, we can’t have twinkly lights. It was probably this or nothing. It’s gorgeous when you walk through it, but it’s not as pretty from up above.”
Some residents have complained that the park feels less safe at night because gazebo and walkway lights have been turned off so as not to drown out the holiday display. LaBore said she’s been in touch with St. Paul Parks and Recreation, which will turn the walkway lights back on.
Other downtown attractions, such as Rice Park and the Union Depot, use the same holiday lighting vendor — Afton-based SavATree — but with less tree canopy, there’s less impact from squirrel damage.
‘FATTEST SQUIRRELS YOU’VE EVER SEEN’
In Lowertown, “we have a mass of squirrels that live there because people feed them, and they’re the fattest squirrels you’ve ever seen. It started getting bad maybe 10 years ago or so,” said John Mannillo, a longtime volunteer with the Friends of Mears Park. “It was a constant battle. We’d have to go in and repair the lights every week. We’d come in and there’d be two or three trees out. That picked up to the point where there would be so many trees out, the installer wouldn’t do it.”
Major donors to the Friends of Mears Park this year included the Airye Condo Association, Bigos Management, Securian, the Bulldog Lowertown, the St. Paul Saints, the Buttered Tin, Big River Pizza, FirstService Residential, TCD Receivables Management, the St. Paul Parks Conservancy, St. Paul Parks and Recreation and “a lot of individual contributions that were anywhere from $10 to $300,” LaBore said.
The majority of the funds went to lighting, as well as new plants and parks maintenance.
Ramesh Ponnuru: The two reasons Trump is stronger than he looks for 2024
People who think that Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican Party has been mostly malign are always looking for signs that it is fading.
Matt Lewis, writing in the Daily Beast, sees several such indicators, from the empty seats at recent Trump events to the struggles of some of the candidates he has endorsed. Josh Kraushaar, a columnist for National Journal, thinks Trump has handed his opponents in the party an opportunity by backing former U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s primary challenge to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. If they help Kemp withstand it, they will liberate other Republicans from the need to stay supine before Trump.
A lot of anti-Trump Republicans took heart in November, too, from Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia’s governor’s race since it suggested that their party can regain some of the voters Trump repelled from the party while holding on to the ones he recruited to it.
The obvious bad news for Trump’s opponents — something neither Lewis nor Kraushaar denies — is that Trump retains great strength in the party and remains its most powerful leader. The less obvious bad news is that he is also stronger than he looks.
There are two reasons for this hidden strength. The first has to do with Republican voters’ interest in winning the 2024 election.
Anti-Trump Republicans will seek to persuade them that they will lose to the Democrats if Trump is again the nominee. Trump has been consistently unpopular, he lost re-election, and he has increasingly concentrated on his personal grievances rather than issues of direct concern to most voters.
Losing a presidential election, and especially a re-election, typically hurts a candidate’s political reputation so badly that he can’t try a comeback four years later. Trump’s nonsense about having won the last campaign in a landslide, only to have it stolen from him, is partly about avoiding an exile to loserdom.
But it’s not just myths about 2020 that will lead Republican voters to think he is a viable candidate for 2024. There’s also the reality that, well, he’s a viable candidate for 2024.
A Wall Street Journal poll in December put him only one point behind Biden in a rematch. A different poll had Trump ahead by two last month. Of course, it is very early, and Democrats may be at a low ebb.
The takeaway from these polls is merely that Trump isn’t a sure loser. If Democrats are struggling in 2024, his enthusiastic supporters might again combine with those voters who grudgingly prefer him to the Democrats to give him an electoral majority.
The second reason Trump has more power over Republicans than it looks is that his influence depends as much on the depth of his support as on its breadth.
Some Republicans who wish Trump would fade away have taken solace in polls that show voters increasingly likely to call themselves primarily Republicans rather than Trump supporters. (In October 2020, Trump-first voters outnumbered Republican-first voters 59-30; this month, the split is 42-50.)
Let’s say, though, that the Trump-first number shrinks much further, to 10% of right-leaning voters. If Trump is willing and able to convince that 10% not to vote for Republican candidates he dislikes, Republicans won’t be able to win races in a lot of places. And we know he’s willing to do it.
Jonathan Karl of ABC has reported that on the last day of his presidency, Trump threatened to destroy the Republican Party by starting a new one. That was two weeks after he had cost Republicans two Senate seats and consequently control of the chamber by attacking Georgia Republican officials and casting doubt about whether elections were administered honestly.
Since then, Trump has openly talked about how Republican voters won’t show up in 2022 or 2024 if Republicans don’t “solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020” — which can easily be read as a threat against Republicans who don’t indulge his landslide fantasy. If Kemp beats Perdue in the primary, Trump will likely campaign against him in the general election without worrying that a Democrat will profit from it. If Kemp then loses, Republicans looking for lessons about Trump will pay more attention to the end of his governorship than his primary victory.
Trump is, in short, well-protected against the electability argument his Republican opponents would most like to make, and he stands apart from his would-be rivals in his indifference to anything but his own self-interest. Like it or not — and I really, really don’t — these are both political assets for him that have a good shot to endure.
Ramesh Ponnuru is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a senior editor at National Review and a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
Mastrodonato: Mac Jones played like a rookie against the Colts, and that’s OK to admit
Biden’s poll numbers sink as he’s set to address the nation
Div. 3-5 boys basketball preview, players to watch
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
