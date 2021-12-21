News
Metro nurses speak out about staff shortages and burnout amid the COVID surge
At Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, Trisha Ochsner sees young patients wheeled into her recovery room minutes after gall bladder surgeries, non-ruptured appendix removals and tonsillectomies. They used to stay the night for monitoring.
In recent months, in light of tight staffing, overnight stays have become the exception rather than the rule, and kids are sent home within hours of surgery.
Now, “if they do well, it’s out the door they go,” said Ochsner, a pediatric nurse. “It’s become a same-day surgery.”
There’s no shortage of hospital beds at Children’s. In fact, some floors host multiple rooms that sit patient-less. But available beds are meaningless without nurses to staff them.
“COVID has helped shed a light on a … crisis we have dealt with for years,” Ochsner said. “We need appropriate staffing.”
NURSES SPEAK-OUT ON STAFFING
That was a prevailing sentiment Monday during a speak-out at the Minnesota Nurses Association headquarters on St. Paul’s Randolph Avenue.
Nurses from across the state said burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated already-skeletal staffing, and the labor shortage during the winter surge has bled over to non-COVID units that are severely backed up or moving patients out the door faster than ever to ration staff hours.
Several nurses said their employers have begun to demand they seek a doctor’s note if they call in sick — an irony, given how overloaded the health system is — or have pressured them to put in extra hours despite the obvious physical and emotional strain.
“For the last two years, our employers have relied on our sense of duty,” said Kelley Anaas, an intensive care nurse at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, an Allina facility. “The truth is we can’t keep showing up like this when they aren’t showing up for us.”
Anaas said a 12-bed neuro-intensive care unit in her hospital has remained locked tight for the past six weeks. Patients who should be in the ICU are being treated in emergency rooms, cardiac floors and triage areas because there’s not enough skilled nurses to care for them in the units with the appropriate resources.
They don’t “earn their spot” in an ICU until it’s obvious they need a ventilator, she said. “It never used to be that way.”
‘THEY CAN’T WAIT EIGHT-TO-10 HOURS’
As a result, she’s seen up to 37 patients sitting in a triage room, many waiting up to 10 hours for care.
“You’re actively having chest pains, but we don’t have a monitor to put you on,” Anaas said. “People walk back out because they can’t wait eight-to-10 hours.”
In response to a media inquiry, a public relations team for Allina Health released a written statement Monday acknowledging “the growing frustration of the nurses, physicians and other care team members who are doing everything possible to care for a sustained surge of patients.”
The statement goes on to say: “We have been very transparent in asking the public to step up and do their part by taking all public health measures to help alleviate the incredible strain on our health care system. This is especially important during the holidays, and in light of a growing influenza infections and the omicron variant.”
The nurses emphasized that hospitals began reducing staff and consolidating facilities as a cost-cutting move even before COVID. The recent closures of M Health Fairview’s St. Joseph’s Hospital and Bethesda Rehab Hospital outside downtown St. Paul were already on the table pre-pandemic.
Children’s Minnesota, which has reduced staff in St. Paul as it moves services to its Minneapolis campus, is still in the process of preparing to relocate its pediatric intensive care unit out of St. Paul, though a timeline was not immediately clear on Monday.
While breakthrough COVID infections are mounting among fully vaccinated patients, the sickest of the sick are still unvaccinated patients, some of whom arrive regretting their decision to forego a jab, said Mary Turner, an ICU nurse at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.
A male patient recently confided in her that he had considered getting vaccinated three times, but friends or family kept talking him out of it, Turner said.
There are days when all 53 beds at her hospital — a Level 1 trauma center — are full.
“On my floor alone, 37 percent of the staff have left,” said Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, who at times appeared to be fighting tears as she addressed a scrum of reporters. “You can’t do this kind of work for two years straight and not feel it.”
News
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Roquan Smith and Akiem Hicks are active for tonight’s game — as are 8 players promoted from the practice squad
The Chicago Bears have 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list heading into tonight’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
But they at least will have defensive coordinator Sean Desai back in the fold after he was in COVID-19 protocols last week. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor are still out.
We have all the Week 15 updates from Soldier Field.
Inactives announced
Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks are active Monday night against the Vikings.
Smith suffered a hamstring injury against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. He hasn’t missed any starts, but he aggravated the injury last week against the Green Bay Packers.
Hicks missed the last four games with an ankle injury.
The Bears activated offensive tackle Germain Ifedi from injured reserve, and he will play Monday. Ifedi has been out since Oct. 10 with a knee injury and returned to practice last week.
The Bears elevated eight players from the practice squad, and all are active: wide receivers Nsimba Webster and Dazz Newsome, defensive backs Thomas Graham Jr., Dee Virgin, Michael Joseph and BoPete Keyes, linebacker Charles Snowden and defensive end LaCale London.
Inactive for the Bears are cornerback Xavier Crawford, left tackle Jason Peters, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga.
All 14 players who entered the day on the reserve/COVID-19 list also are out.
For the Vikings, quarterback Kellen Mond, wide receiver Adam Thielen, linebacker Chazz Surratt and guard Wyatt Davis are inactive.
Pregame
The Chicago Bears announced more bad news regarding their COVID-19 outbreak Sunday when they placed starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Tashaun Gipson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
That gave them 14 players on the list heading into Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.
Johnson and Gipson were two of several big names in an outbreak that especially has affected an already depleted Bears secondary. Starting safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Artie Burns, who started the last three games in place of Kindle Vildor, are also on the list, as is nickel Duke Shelley. Meanwhile, cornerback Xavier Crawford is out because of a concussion and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson is out with a broken forearm.
So the Bears could be in for a big test against a Vikings offense that averages 390.5 yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.
“There’s always something new, and that’s a part of life in the NFL as a leader,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said Saturday of dealing with the challenges this week. “It can try to break you down, but you’ve got to stay positive and you expect the unexpected and you deal with it full steam ahead and you stay positive and you roll.”
Also on the COVID-19 list are right tackle Larry Borom, wide receiver Allen Robinson, quarterback Andy Dalton, tight end Jesse James, defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr., linebackers Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Sam Kamara, running back Ryan Nall and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter.
Injury report
Along with Crawford and Houston-Carson, left tackle Jason Peters will not play because of a high right ankle sprain.
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (shoulder) are doubtful.
The status of inside linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks will be worth watching after both were listed as questionable. Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and Hicks has missed four games with an ankle injury. The Bears thought Hicks might be ready to play last week, but he was ruled out the day before.
The Vikings listed wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) as questionable.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before tonight’s kickoff (7:15 p.m., ESPN).
Catch up on the latest news out of Arlington Heights.
News
Elijah Riley could return as soon as this week after leaving game on stretcher with scary head injury
Elijah Riley is on the road to recovery after suffering a scary injury in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Tua Tagovailoa threw a screen to Duke Johnson who ran for 20 yards. In the midst of the run, Riley went headfirst to tackle Johnson and was knocked unconscious after bouncing off of Johnson.
A stretcher was brought out for Riley, who suffered a head injury, and he was taken to a hospital. He flew home with the team because they were able to run all the scans and he “checked out fine,” according to Robert Saleh.
Riley became the starting strong safety against the Dolphins in Week 11 after the Jets claimed him off the Eagles’ practice squad. The Long Island native compiled 33 tackles and a quarterback sack in five games of action. Riley provided some stability for a group that’s decimated by season ending injuries to Marcus Maye and LaMarcus Joyner.
Riley is in the concussion protocol according to Robert Saleh. But this injury isn’t career threatening and expects him back this season. Saleh is hopeful he’ll be available against the Jaguars this week.
“Obviously, a very scary concussion is what it ended up being, he’s going to have some soreness and all that stuff,” Saleh said. “But he’s going to make a full recovery and his playing career is not in jeopardy. We’re very optimistic that we’ll get him back this year, and like I said, hopefully this week.”
COVID ISSUES
As COVID-19 cases continue to break out across the NFL, teams are enhancing their protocols to combat spread.
But sometimes precaution can only do so much as the Jets suffered a cluster of positives. Tanzel Smart, John Franklin-Myers, Sharrod Neasman, and Vyncint Smith landed on the COVID-19 reserved list.
Folorunso Fatukasi landed on the list over the weekend, which caused him to miss the game against the Dolphins. Fatukasi’s presence was missed as the Jets allowed 183 yards rushing.
Rookie wideout Elijah Moore, linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen and special team captain Justin Hardee landed on the list last week.
INJURY REPORT
Quinnen Williams left the Dolphins game with a shoulder injury, the same one he suffered against the Saints. Williams will be limited this week in practice and it’s up in the air if he’ll play this week.
“We’re not ruling him out for this week. We’ve got to see what happens here today, tomorrow, Wednesday,” Saleh said.
George Fant missed the game against the Dolphins with a knee injury, but Saleh expects him to come back Sunday against the Jaguars.
News
4 more NHL teams shut down due to COVID issues, total at 10
The latest wave of coronavirus-related shutdowns across the NHL has closed 10 teams’ facilities and left just eight games on the schedule before the holiday break.
Amid a rising tide of positive COVID-19 test results involving players, more than a quarter of the league’s 32 teams have been shut down through at least the weekend, and only 11 still have a game to play before the Christmas break, which begins Friday and runs through Sunday.
Seattle’s game Tuesday against Arizona became the latest to get moved to a later date because of the Kraken’s coronavirus issues. It’s the 44th game to be postponed this season — and 39th over the past two weeks, with the delta and omicron variants spreading across North America.
More than 15% of the league’s 700-plus players are in virus protocol, and the resulting schedule disruption almost certainly has doomed the possibility of Olympic participation. A final decision on the Beijing Games is expected this week, and the odds of NHL players returning to the Olympics for the first time since 2014 have cratered.
At this point, league officials are just trying to keep the season on the rails.
The NHL and NHLPA said in a joint statement Sunday the plan was to avoid a full league shutdown, pausing team activities on a case-by-case basis and postponing all cross-border games through Thursday.
“We will continue to play the 2021-22 regular season schedule,” they said. “Although there has been a recent increase in positive COVID test results among players, coaches and hockey staff, there have been a low number of positive cases that have resulted in concerning symptoms or serious illness.”
The Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators on Monday became the latest teams to pause all activities because of positive COVID-19 tests. The Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and Toronto Maple Leafs also have their facilities closed, and the Calgary Flames just reopened theirs to players, coaches and staff not in protocol.
Before Coyotes-Kraken was wiped out, the Blue Jackets had games set for Monday night at Buffalo and Thursday at home against the Sabres rescheduled, and the NHL postponed the New Jersey Devils’ game at the Pittsburgh Penguins set for Tuesday. The league said Columbus was shut down because of “concern with the number of positive cases within the last several days as well concern for continued COVID spread.”
The Blue Jackets canceled their morning skate Monday while awaiting COVID-19 test results, a day after calling off practice because of virus concerns. They could resume practice Sunday if cleared by the league and are scheduled to face Toronto next Monday, though games involving teams on opposite sides of the U.S.-Canada border could continue to be postponed into next week.
The U.S. and Canadian women’s hockey teams were set to play a pre-Olympic game Monday night in St. Paul, Minnesota, but that was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
Much about the omicron coronavirus variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Scientists say omicron spreads even easier than other coronavirus strains, including delta, and it is expected to become dominant in the U.S. by early next year. Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing an omicron infection but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.
___
AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.
