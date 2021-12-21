News
Minnesota regulators reaffirm air permit for proposed mine
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State regulators who three years ago issued an air quality permit for a proposed copper-nickel mine in northwestern Minnesota stood by their decision in a report released Monday that said the mine did not provide misleading information on its plans.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency report is a blow to several environmental groups and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, although it does not clear the way for construction. Other major permits remain up in the air because of ongoing court cases or administrative work.
Even so, PolyMet CEO Jon Cherry said the action on the air permit “moves us one big step closer” to building the estimated $1 billion mine, which he said will contribute “numerous economic benefits to northeast Minnesota along with a U.S.-based supply of metals crucial for the transition to a greener economy.”
PolyMet’s air permit has traveled through the state courts, up to the Minnesota Supreme Court and back again to the Appeals Court. The Appeals Court earlier this year ordered the state regulators to further review whether the company engaged in “sham permitting.”
Opponents had argued that PolyMet planned to build a much larger mine that would cause more pollution than stated under the air permit.
“We are disappointed that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has once again failed to conduct a rigorous investigation into the facts surrounding the size and scale of PolyMet’s true mining plans as shared with investors and securities regulators,” said JT Haines, spokesman for the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy.
The 21-page opinion said that if PolyMet does decide to expand, it would need to go through a new permitting process, which would include public notice and comment. The agency “retains robust enforcement authority,” the report said.
St. Paul-based PolyMet is majority owned by Glencore in Switzerland.
Halftime: Chicago Bears trail Minnesota Vikings 10-3 after Justin Fields and David Montgomery lose fumbles
The Chicago Bears have 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list heading into tonight’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
But they at least will have defensive coordinator Sean Desai back in the fold after he was in COVID-19 protocols last week. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor are still out.
We have all the Week 15 updates from Soldier Field.
Halftime: Bears trail 10-3 after losing 2 fumbles
The Bears lost two fumbles in the first half and trailed the Vikings 10-3 at halftime.
Quarterback Justin Fields and running back David Montgomery each had a turnover. Fields’ lost fumble led to a Vikings field goal, and one drive later, Montgomery lost the ball in the red zone.
The Bears defense, which was missing all of its starters in the secondary because of COVID-19 and injury, did a decent job slowing the Vikings offense.
After Robert Quinn recorded his second sack of the night against Kirk Cousins — his 16th sack of the season — Cousins threw an interception right to Bears safety Deon Bush, who was all alone down the field.
The Bears had a chance to score late in the second quarter, but Vikings defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson blocked Cairo Santos’ 49-yard field-goal attempt. Santos made a 34-yarder earlier in the quarter.
Cousins’ 12-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson gave the Vikings a 7-0 lead with 5:03 to play in the first quarter. On the third-and-5 play, Jefferson beat Bush in the end zone.
Jefferson also caught an 18-yard pass with Marqui Christian in coverage on third-and-8 during the drive to get the Vikings to the 34-yard line.
The Vikings made it 10-0 on a drive that started after Fields fumbled when Cameron Dantzler hit him on a run. Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr recovered.
The Vikings had first-and-10 at the 12 after Bears coach Matt Nagy was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for arguing with an official. But the Bears forced Cousins to throw incomplete and stopped Dalvin Cook for no gain before Quinn sacked Cousins on third down. Greg Joseph then made a 37-yard field goal.
Cousins completed 9 of 16 passes for 60 yards and the touchdown, and Cook had 10 carries for 44 yards.
Fields completed 10 of 12 passes for 93 yards, and Montgomery had 11 carries for 45 yards.
Bears punt returner Jakeem Grant, who was named to the Pro Bowl before the game, left to be evaluated for a concussion.
Inactives announced
Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks are active Monday night against the Vikings.
Smith suffered a hamstring injury against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. He hasn’t missed any starts, but he aggravated the injury last week against the Green Bay Packers.
Hicks missed the last four games with an ankle injury.
The Bears activated offensive tackle Germain Ifedi from injured reserve, and he will play Monday. Ifedi has been out since Oct. 10 with a knee injury and returned to practice last week.
The Bears elevated eight players from the practice squad, and all are active: wide receivers Nsimba Webster and Dazz Newsome, defensive backs Thomas Graham Jr., Dee Virgin, Michael Joseph and BoPete Keyes, linebacker Charles Snowden and defensive end LaCale London.
Inactive for the Bears are cornerback Xavier Crawford, left tackle Jason Peters, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga.
All 14 players who entered the day on the reserve/COVID-19 list also are out.
For the Vikings, quarterback Kellen Mond, wide receiver Adam Thielen, linebacker Chazz Surratt and guard Wyatt Davis are inactive.
Pregame
The Chicago Bears announced more bad news regarding their COVID-19 outbreak Sunday when they placed starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Tashaun Gipson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
That gave them 14 players on the list heading into Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.
Johnson and Gipson were two of several big names in an outbreak that especially has affected an already depleted Bears secondary. Starting safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Artie Burns, who started the last three games in place of Kindle Vildor, are also on the list, as is nickel Duke Shelley. Meanwhile, cornerback Xavier Crawford is out because of a concussion and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson is out with a broken forearm.
So the Bears could be in for a big test against a Vikings offense that averages 390.5 yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.
“There’s always something new, and that’s a part of life in the NFL as a leader,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said Saturday of dealing with the challenges this week. “It can try to break you down, but you’ve got to stay positive and you expect the unexpected and you deal with it full steam ahead and you stay positive and you roll.”
Also on the COVID-19 list are right tackle Larry Borom, wide receiver Allen Robinson, quarterback Andy Dalton, tight end Jesse James, defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr., linebackers Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Sam Kamara, running back Ryan Nall and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter.
Injury report
Along with Crawford and Houston-Carson, left tackle Jason Peters will not play because of a high right ankle sprain.
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (shoulder) are doubtful.
The status of inside linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks will be worth watching after both were listed as questionable. Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and Hicks has missed four games with an ankle injury. The Bears thought Hicks might be ready to play last week, but he was ruled out the day before.
The Vikings listed wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) as questionable.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before tonight’s kickoff (7:15 p.m., ESPN).
Catch up on the latest news out of Arlington Heights.
CU Buffs’ Carson Wells officially declares for NFL Draft
Following Colorado’s home finale Nov. 20, outside linebacker Carson Wells came back out to the Folsom Field grass.
Still in partial uniform, he sat down, leaned against the north goalpost and looked around the empty stadium. He knew then that he had played his last game at Folsom.
On Monday, he made it official, announcing on social media that he will skip his final season of eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
In a post directed to Buff Nation, he wrote, “The last five years at the University of Colorado have been a blessing. I have relationships and memories that I will cherish forever.”
He thanked former head coach Mike MacIntyre and defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt for recruiting him to CU. He also thanked current head coach Karl Dorrell and outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski, as well as other staff members.
“Most importantly, I would like to thank my teammates,” he wrote. “You guys are who I played for and I appreciate the opportunity to take the field with you and get to know every one of you. With all of this being said, I would like to officially declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.”
Under normal circumstances, Wells would have exhausted his eligibility this year. However, because the NCAA granted all players from 2020 an extra year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wells had the option to return in 2022.
With a degree in hand, Wells will pursue a pro career after a stellar run at CU.
The national leader in tackles for loss per game in 2020, Wells posted 182 tackles, 38 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks during his time with the Buffs. Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd is the only player in the Pac-12 with more TFLs than Wells over the past two seasons, 32 to 29.5.
Also on Monday, Wells and inside linebacker Nate Landman both accepted invitations to play in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl. That game will be held Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Recruiting calendar
Four years after the implementation of a December signing period in college football, there is already some momentum to change it.
A flurry of coaching moves this season, as well as the explosion of the NCAA transfer portal has altered the landscape in recruiting, causing some to re-evaluate the college football calendar. It’s possible this year will be the last December signing period.
CU head coach Karl Dorrell, however, said he’s in favor of keeping the December period.
“I believe in the two signing dates for particular reasons,” Dorrell said Wednesday after signing 19 players to national letters of intent for CU’s 2022 class. “I actually like the way it is right now. I’ve kind of adapted to it.”
Dorrell said he likes being able to sign committed players early and utilize January to focus on the final few spots in the class. After signing 19 on Wednesday, Dorrell said the Buffs would add “maybe seven more.” The Buffs then added another player Friday and a JUCO transfer on Saturday.
Face time
Dorrell has been on the job at CU for 22 months, but it wasn’t until the past month that he was able to go on the road and recruit. NCAA restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic limited much of the recruiting to virtual.
Dorrell said it was “extremely valuable” for him to finally see recruits and their families face to face in their homes.
“I felt that, in a lot of ways, this was my first recruiting class,” he said.
Dorrell believes the foundation of competitiveness CU is setting was evident to recruits and added, “Then us being able to talk about that in their living rooms, I think … helped them understand why; why we’re recruiting them, why we expect them to be great players, why they can impact us.”
Keeler: Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton looks broken. Can reunion with Drew Lock fix him?
This is going to be a fun week at UCHealth Center, if your idea of fun is using a pair of old bricks as earmuffs.
If you’re excited about the prospect of Drew Lock starting at quarterback in Las Vegas on Sunday, seek help. Either you’re a glutton for punishment or the kind of stubborn that keeps getting banned from family gatherings.
For one, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur goes with Lock the way peanut butter goes with bratwurst. Pencil Pat shouldn’t be calling plays for Marshall Manning’s flag football team, let alone an NFL one.
When No. 3 is behind center, it feels personal. It’s as if Shurmur starts scheming more out of spite than necessity, to the point where you wonder if the objective is not so much a Broncos first down but making Lock look ridiculous on national television. All of which Buzz Lightyear can manage on his own just fine.
But for you hopeless, romantic #DrewStans out there who simply can’t let No. 3 go, no matter how many genuinely awful but truly creative ways he finds to turn the ball over (The Khalid Kareem Method: Rip the ball from his hand like it’s a loaf of bread), consider yourselves warned. Also, you might want to refresh yourself with the footage from Lock’s last foray into Allegiant Stadium, and the four interceptions that followed. Or maybe watching the Broncos turn the ball over is just your thing.
That said, if there is a silver lining to the Broncos trotting Lock out there over a banged-up Bridgewater, it’s this:
Maybe — just maybe — it’s the thing that somehow gets Courtland Sutton going.
Because something has to.
Big No. 14 hasn’t scored a touchdown since Oct. 17 against the Raiders. He hasn’t caught more than two passes or put up more than 40 receiving yards in a tilt since Oct. 21 in Cleveland.
“He just needs to experience some success,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Monday when asked about his mercurial and invisible wide receiver. “He needs to catch some balls and make some big plays. I think that’s all he needs.”
Did George Paton, the Broncos’ first-year general manager, keep the receipt? Because Sutton is the bum toy under the Broncos’ Christmas tree right now, the one that stops working after about a week.
Sutton isn’t just making the four-year, $60.8 million extension Paton proudly announced a month ago look premature. It’s starting to look downright silly — sledgehammer money for Nerf ball impact.
No. 14’s new deal reportedly accounts for 5.94% of the Broncos’ cap space in 2022, according to Spotrac.com. Which falls right in between the 2021 cap percentages, respectively, taken up by Green Bay’s Davante Adams (9.02%) and Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs (3.39%).
Which is good company — until you dig into the details. Adams as of Monday afternoon had nearly doubled Sutton’s season marks in receptions (96 to Sutton’s 50) and receiving yards (1,248 to Sutton’s 670) while accounting for four times as many touchdowns (eight to Sutton’s two). Diggs’ season line wasn’t that far off of Adams’ numbers, either: 82 grabs, 1,007 receiving yards, eight touchdowns.
“Obviously, (Sutton) has high expectations for himself,” center Lloyd Cushenberry said Monday. “I’m sure he’s feeling it, but everyone just has to control what they can control.
“Courtland’s a great receiver, he’s proven that, and he (doesn’t) have to worry about anything, any type of pressure … We’ve got to make plays for him up front to give the time so he can make those plays.”
It takes a village for an offense this bad to keep stinking up the joint, too. And no, No. 14’s vertical, stretch-the-field strengths, the ones that made Sutton and Lock look like Lennon and McCartney, haven’t been helped by a leaky pocket. Or by Bridgewater’s check-down instincts. (While the latter’s advanced accuracy stats, as charted by ProFootballReference.com, are down this season compared to last, Bridgewater’s “on-target” percentage of 74.0 and “bad throw” percentage of 15.4 are still better than Lock’s 2020 rates of 68.9 and 22.9, respectively.)
Yet Sutton’s fade over the last two months — 32 targets, 17 catches, zero scores over his last eight games — is raising the wrong kind of questions about No. 14’s surgically repaired knee. And the spillover effect it might be having inside his head.
To wit: 2019 Sutton probably doesn’t drop Bridgewater’s throw on third-and-2 this past Sunday. And while Cincinnati’s Eli Apple made a heck of a play to slap the ball away from No. 14 in the end zone, you can’t shake the feeling that 2019 Sutton would’ve put up more of a fight.
“Those are some catches that he needs to come up with,” Fangio said. “And I know he will.”
The experts keep telling us that the Broncos are just a quarterback away from turning a corner. If Sutton doesn’t turn one himself, and soon, then Paton’s shopping list is destined to get longer still.
